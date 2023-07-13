You are here

OIC hails UN adoption of resolution on religious hatred

OIC hails UN adoption of resolution on religious hatred
A woman holds a Qur’an during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, Turkiye. (AP/File)
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

OIC hails UN adoption of resolution on religious hatred

OIC hails UN adoption of resolution on religious hatred
  • The resolution condemns recent public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Holy Qur’an
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The OIC has hailed the adoption by the UN Human Rights Council of a resolution to strengthen collective efforts to reject desecration of holy books and religious intolerance.

The resolution, “Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence,” was adopted at the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council following a request by the OIC group of countries in Geneva. This was in response to a series of provocative acts of desecration of copies of the Holy Qur’an in a number of European and other countries.

The resolution condemns recent public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Holy Qur’an, and underscores the need for holding the perpetrators of acts of religious hatred to account in line with obligations of states arising from international human rights law.

It also urges the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and all relevant special parties to speak out against advocacy of religious hatred.

It requests that the council identify drivers and manifestations of religious hatred and outline gaps in laws, policies, practices and law enforcement that impede the prevention and persecution of public and premeditated acts, and that it propose measures aimed at countering acts of religious hatred that hinder the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Topics: OIC desecration of Qur'an UN Human Rights Council Qur'an burning Religious hatred

Royal Court official: Saudi-African ties strong

Royal Court official: Saudi-African ties strong
Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Royal Court official: Saudi-African ties strong

Royal Court official: Saudi-African ties strong
  • Saudi Arabia and African countries have worked together since 1975 through SFD programs, adviser says
Updated 3 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Adviser at the Saudi Royal Court Ahmed Kattan delivered a speech at the ministerial meeting of the African Union Executive Council on Thursday in Nairobi.

Kattan said that the meeting reflected the vision of the Kingdom’s leadership in engaging and cooperating with African countries, and that the Kingdom recognized the importance of the Executive Council in achieving a fruitful Saudi-African partnership.

The meeting was the result of successful cooperation between the Kingdom and Africa, he said, specifically the support announced by all African leaders for Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030. This was in addition to the partnership that would contribute to the success of the first Saudi-African summit and the fifth Arab-African summit, both to be held in Riyadh this year. 

The adviser said that Saudi Arabia and African countries had worked together since 1975 through programs of the Saudi Fund for Development and other financial institutions in the Kingdom. He also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s desire to partner with all African countries to achieve their development goals in accordance with UN Resolution No. 60/1. 

“The Kingdom is the first country to support the implementation of Africa 2063 through launching huge development projects,” Kattan said. He said that the agenda represented the degree of convergence and cooperation between Saudi Vision 2030 and African Vision 2063.
 

Topics: African Union

Saudi deputy FM receives EU envoy 

Saudi deputy FM receives EU envoy 
Updated 26 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi deputy FM receives EU envoy 

Saudi deputy FM receives EU envoy 
  • Two officials reviewed bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and EU
Updated 26 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji on Thursday received EU Special Representative for the Gulf Luigi Di Maio in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two officials reviewed bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and EU, and discussed developments in the Gulf region of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by the EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet.
 

Topics: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji

Dammam airport handles 46,000 flights

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam handled 46,000 flights in the first half of this year. (@KFIAirport)
King Fahd International Airport in Dammam handled 46,000 flights in the first half of this year. (@KFIAirport)
Updated 13 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Dammam airport handles 46,000 flights

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam handled 46,000 flights in the first half of this year. (@KFIAirport)
  • The total number of direct destinations through King Fahd International Airport has increased to 62, consisting of 46 international, and 16 domestic destinations
  • KFIA opened for operations in October 1999
Updated 13 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: King Fahd International Airport in Dammam handled 46,000 flights in the first half of this year.
And the chief executive officer of Dammam Airports Co., Mohammed Al-Hassany, revealed that more than 5 million passengers passed through the airport over the same period.
He said: “The total number of direct destinations through King Fahd International Airport has increased to 62, consisting of 46 international, and 16 domestic destinations‎.
“DACO, which manages and operates King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, is keen to raise the efficiency and quality of services at KFIA, and this has been reflected in the steady increase in the number of passengers.
“Until the end of June 2023, KFIA served more than 5 million passengers, an increase of 17 percent compared to the same period last year.

Mohammed Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports Company (DACO).


“KFIA will continue to promote the development of air traffic which had reached, by the end of until June, more than 46,000 flights, with an estimated growth rate of 14 percent compared to the same period last year.
“DACO is determined to attract more international destinations, and in partnership with the airlines providing these services, ensure the sustainability of the growth of air traffic at Dammam airports.
“The total number of airline companies operating at KFIA now has reached 42, comprising three national, and 39 foreign companies.
“DACO has attracted five new airlines this year, seeking to achieve the objectives of the aviation sector strategy emanating from the national strategy for transport and logistics services, which in turn translates the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Al-Hassany added.
KFIA opened for operations in October 1999 and is currently the third-largest international airport in Saudi Arabia in terms of passenger volume.

Topics: King Fahd International Airport Dammam

ATHR's latest exhibition opens in AlUla

ATHR’s latest exhibition opens in AlUla
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

ATHR’s latest exhibition opens in AlUla

ATHR’s latest exhibition opens in AlUla
  • ATHR’s latest exhibition opens in AlUla
  • The featured Saudi artists are from diverse backgrounds around the Kingdom
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

ALULA: Set against the dramatic backdrop of AlUla, ATHR gallery’s Al-Jadida space opened a new group exhibition on July 13, titled “Returning to a Present.”
The exhibition is curated by Pharah Al-Ghalib in her first role as a curator, and will feature Saudi artists Sarah Abu Abdullah, Ahaad Alamoudi, Ayman Yossri Daydban, Sultan bin Fahad, Ibrahim Romman and Muhannad Shono, with each exploring the interplay between tradition and transformation in contemporary Saudi Arabia.
Through video, photography, painting and installation, the artworks aim to reflect the diverse social and aesthetic environments that shape Saudi Arabia.
“My intent with the exhibition was to create a platform that celebrates the vibrant and diverse works of Saudi artists, while delving into the intricate layers of interplay between art, culture and society,” Al-Ghalib said.
The featured Saudi artists are from diverse backgrounds around the Kingdom.
In a statement, the gallery said the exhibition aims to “provoke dialogue and challenge preconceptions, highlighting the transformative role of art in shaping societies.”
The gallery was founded in Jeddah in 2009 by Mohammed Hafiz and Hamza Serafi, and has since expanded to include two other locations in the Kingdom: ATHR Jax in Riyadh and ATHR AlUla.
The exhibition closes Sept. 30 at ATHR Gallery in AlUla.

Topics: AlUla Athr Gallery Al-Jadida space

Saudi pediatric surgeon issues positive update on Syrian conjoined twin

Bassam is in a stable condition a week after his operation at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital. (SPA)
Bassam is in a stable condition a week after his operation at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital. (SPA)
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi pediatric surgeon issues positive update on Syrian conjoined twin

Bassam is in a stable condition a week after his operation at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital. (SPA)
  • Bassam will begin to breastfeed from the mouth soon, medical team expects him to be discharged from the pediatric intensive care unit to the pediatric ward
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, head of the surgical team responsible for the separation of conjoined twins, has confirmed that the Syrian boy called Bassam is in a stable condition a week after his operation at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital.
Al-Rabeeah, who is also an advisor at the Royal Court and supervisor-general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, said Bassam’s medical indicators are reassuring and the artificial respiration devices have been removed, adding that he recovered from the anaesthesia and began interacting with his parents regularly.

He added that Bassam will begin to breastfeed from the mouth soon, indicating that the medical team expects him to be discharged from the pediatric intensive care unit to the pediatric ward to begin rehabilitation.
According to Al-Rabeeah, the other twin, Ihsan, passed away on Wednesday due to congenital defects in the heart, in addition to the agenesis of the kidneys, the urinary and reproductive system, and a major deficiency in the intestines, all of which were known before the operation and were explained to the parents.
This operation comes under the directives of the Saudi leadership, becoming the 58th of the Kingdom’s program for separating conjoined twins. Since 1990, the program has supervised 130 cases from 23 countries.

Topics: conjoined twins Bassam Saudi Arabia

