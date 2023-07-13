OIC hails UN adoption of resolution on religious hatred

JEDDAH: The OIC has hailed the adoption by the UN Human Rights Council of a resolution to strengthen collective efforts to reject desecration of holy books and religious intolerance.

The resolution, “Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence,” was adopted at the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council following a request by the OIC group of countries in Geneva. This was in response to a series of provocative acts of desecration of copies of the Holy Qur’an in a number of European and other countries.

The resolution condemns recent public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Holy Qur’an, and underscores the need for holding the perpetrators of acts of religious hatred to account in line with obligations of states arising from international human rights law.

It also urges the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and all relevant special parties to speak out against advocacy of religious hatred.

It requests that the council identify drivers and manifestations of religious hatred and outline gaps in laws, policies, practices and law enforcement that impede the prevention and persecution of public and premeditated acts, and that it propose measures aimed at countering acts of religious hatred that hinder the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms.