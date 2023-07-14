You are here

  • Home
  • Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship
Honda’s new team of Afnan Al-Marghalani and Bandar Al-Silmy. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jg36

Updated 14 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship
  • The competition is part of the Saudi Toyota Championship and takes place July 14-15
Updated 14 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Abdullah Hashim Co., the sole distributor of Honda automobiles in the Kingdom, has announced it is sponsoring a racing team for the Hill Climb Championship, which forms part of the Saudi Toyota Championship, scheduled to take place on July 14 and 15 in the Al-Baha region.

The Hill Climb Championship, hosted by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation with Abdul Latif Jameel Co., is being supported by the Ministry of Sports and the emirate of the Al-Baha province.

The sponsorship announcement was made on Wednesday night at Honda’s main branch in Jeddah with participants including racing fans, top Abdullah Hashim Co. officials, family and friends of the team, sponsors and journalists.

The new Honda team consists of Saudi racers Bandar Al-Silmy and Afnan Al-Marghalani, who will drive high-performance Civic Type-R carts.

Speaking to Arab News at the launch, Al-Silmy said: “I’m excited to participate in the Saudi Toyota Championship in Al-Baha under the sponsorship of Abdullah Hashim Co. and do hope that we will achieve good results.”

“Hill Climb Race is a challenge in which drivers compete against the clock on an uphill course, and only strong cars can participate in it. We use the high-performance Civic Type-R car, which is on top of the sports car category that fits in these kinds of races.”

Teammate Marghalani, who has won several local and international autocross racing titles, lauded Abdullah Hashim Co. for the support.

“It’s very exciting,” she told Arab News. “The Hill climb race is very challenging to drive and, of course, thrilling as well and we hope with the support of Honda team we can gain great results.”

“There will for sure be a lot of things to learn from this race together, but I will try to give the most from my experience as possible. To be part of (the) Honda racing team is fantastic.”

Topics: Motorsport Honda Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg
Sport
Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg
Al-Attiyah extends Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge lead as Loeb launches comeback
Motorsport
Al-Attiyah extends Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge lead as Loeb launches comeback

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia
  • The team seek a return to the form that brought a podium finish at the Hydro X Prix in Scotland in May
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

Off the back of a podium finish at the Hydro X Prix in Scotland in May, the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team were keen to build on their upward momentum, but after Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour struggled at the Island X Prix in Sardinia in early July, attention now turns to the next race in Brazil in September.

There were several problem areas in Sardinia which they will attempt to correct as the remainder of the season looms. They are also hoping to have more luck on their side.

After a difficult free practice, they were disqualified for weighing in under the minimum allowance, and they were up against it in rounds five and six of season three, which took place on the island.

In the first qualifying heat of round five, Foust enjoyed a fierce battle with No.99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing’s RJ Anderson, but a subsequent puncture as a result of damage to the team’s ODYSSEY 21 dropped them down to fifth place.

A slow start from Gilmour in heat two left NEOM McLaren Extreme E with it all to do and although Foust managed to get ahead of JBXE’s Andreas Bakkerud on his run, fourth in the heat was not enough to secure a spot in the Grand Final.

An appearance in the Redemption Race ensued, with NEOM McLaren Extreme E taking second, and thus seventh overall, after a four-lap battle with Carl Cox Motorsport and X44 Vida Carbon Racing.

On round five, Gilmour said: “It was a tough day and we didn’t have luck on our side. The car was quick and the team has been working hard on ensuring it is. There were definitely positives in the day, but the results unfortunately don’t reflect that. There was good racing from Tanner (Foust) and myself in the Redemption Race as well, and finishing that in P2 (position two) was good, but other than that I think we were disappointed with the results.”

Foust added: “We tried every option and I think we made good decisions along the way. However, it wasn’t enough for us to get into the Grand Final.

“In the Redemption Race, we found a little bit of redemption with a second-place finish, which gets us some valuable points, but that’s not where we ultimately want to be.”

Unfortunately for the team, round six in Sardinia would not yield a finish higher up the order – missing out on a spot in the Grand Final by just two points after their heat scores were added together.

In qualifying one, NEOM McLaren Extreme E secured a credible third place. Foust once again fought hard against fellow countryman Anderson to run third at the driver change. New Zealander Gilmour then took the wheel, and showed excellent race craft to keep a charging Bakkerud at bay in his JBXE ODYSSEY 21 to keep position.

Despite this strong start, a retirement in heat two ensured a second Redemption Race for them – where Foust and Gilmour could only manage fourth and ninth overall from round six.

After a hard-fought Island X Prix, they will look to get their championship back on track in the remaining races of season three.

Foust said: “I would say a very long weekend in Sardinia comes to an end. Our only real weakness was our start – and unfortunately for us, on this course, as on a lot of Extreme E tracks, the start is really important for the final result. If you are not able to get out as one of the leading cars, then you find yourself fighting for positions and visibility for the rest of the race.

“Our pace around the track was good. I think we overtook well, which is promising, but almost bittersweet, as we were not able to convert that into good results. We will be focusing on the work needed ahead of the next round.”

Topics: NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team

Related

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team looking to build on Season 3 opener
Saudi Sport
NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team looking to build on Season 3 opener
Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM
Sport
Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour
  • Akeel and navigator Tay Berry finish fourth in FIA World Cup T3 third round
  • Duo remain third overall after ‘fun’ rally experience
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

ITALY: Dania Akeel continued to add to her score in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Baha in the T3 category, after her successful participation in the third round of the championship in Italy, accompanied by her German navigator Tay Berry.
The race distance reached almost 636 km, of which 454 km was special stages. Akeel finished fourth, strengthening her position in third place overall in the T3 category.
Akeel started the round by finishing the show stage well in the midst of strong competition on the second day, rallying with determination and persistence to remain at the forefront of the championship.
After reaching the finish line, she said: “I am happy with this result and I’m glad to add more points to my championship tally. There are still a number of rounds ahead for this season, and we will work resolutely to improve our position.”
She added: “The stages of the rally, particularly the special stages, were fun and the atmosphere of the competition was exciting. Nevertheless, my navigator and I were able to push ahead to stay on top of the competition, reach the finish line, and add more points to my championship tally. I hope to complete the remaining rounds by adding more points to achieve our aspirations.”
After the Italian rally, Akeel will head to Spain, specifically the famous province of Aragon, to participate in the fourth round of the championship for this season.

 

Topics: Dania Akeel FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

Related

Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia
Sport
Dania Akeel ready for new FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas season starting in Russia
Saudi Dania Akeel on fast track to glory after courageous eighth-place finish in Dakar Rally
Sport
Saudi Dania Akeel on fast track to glory after courageous eighth-place finish in Dakar Rally

Dennis leads Cassidy by single point as Formula E championship reaches climax

Dennis leads Cassidy by single point as Formula E championship reaches climax
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Dennis leads Cassidy by single point as Formula E championship reaches climax

Dennis leads Cassidy by single point as Formula E championship reaches climax
  • Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team driver has slim edge over Envision Racing rival going into Rome double-header
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A single point separates the two drivers at the top of the standings going into the 2023 Hankook Rome E-Prix double-header race weekend and the final international street circuit clash before the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship climaxes in London at the end of the month.

Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team driver Jake Dennis has the slimmest advantage over Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy in the battle for the drivers’ world championship.

While it is an extreme mathematical possibility for Dennis to secure the title in the Eternal City, the far greater probability is two hard-fought races with hundreds of overtakes and plenty of lead changes in fiercely gladiatorial contests where all 22 drivers compete for supremacy.

Cassidy heads to Rome on the back of his win at the inaugural Southwire Portland E-Prix that closed the gap on rival Dennis, whose second place was enough to propel him to the top of the standings. Despite winning the opening race of the GEN3 race-car era in Mexico City in January, and achieving eight podiums since, another trip to the top step has eluded Dennis so far with just four races in the 16-race season remaining.

No Formula E driver has managed to exert their dominance in the GEN3 race car this season to build a convincing lead at the top of the championship. This is creating a compelling storyline in the title battle with more twists and turns on Rome’s challenging Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR to come.

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein was able to maintain a lead in the standings across multiple races from Round 2 in Diriyah and the German was again on top going into the US race the last time out. But consistent performances from Dennis and Cassidy have kept them in touch at the top, and Wehrlein’s one-point advantage over Dennis pre-Portland was overhauled when he could only finish eighth.

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans has fought doggedly to stay in contention in fourth place, despite some friendly fire mishaps twice forcing him out of races and costing critical championship points. However, the Kiwi managed a stunning win-double in Rome last season so cannot be overlooked in the hunt for the world title.

Formula E’s only double champion, Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Penske) has just about kept himself in touch in fifth, 57 points from the top. Teammate and reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne sits 11th in the standings, more than 112 points back and guaranteeing no retention of the title and a probable first-time Formula E champion unless the Roman gods favour JEV.

Maserati MSG Racing drivers Maximilian Gunther and Edoardo Mortara will be certain of passionate support in the grandstands this weekend as the iconic Italian automotive racing brand competes at home in single-seater world championship motorsport for the first time in 65 years since returning with Formula E this season.

In the teams’ world championship standings, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team have clung on to their long-time lead but only six points separate them from Envision Racing in second place. Jaguar TCS Racing is just behind Envision, their customer team, in third place.

The 19-turn 3.385-kilometer Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR is among Formula E’s longest and takes in the city’s Palazzo dei Congressi, Piazzale Marconi, and the iconic Palazzo della Civilta Italiana, also known as the Square Colosseum, while Ninfeo Park skirts the track.

It is considered an ideal mix of high-speed runs and tight, complex sections and undulations with plenty of opportunities for overtaking at the hairpin and some 90-degree bends.

Topics: e-prix Formula E

Related

Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship
Sport
Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship
Tokyo confirmed to host Formula E race next season
Sport
Tokyo confirmed to host Formula E race next season

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix

Rosberg X Racing secure back-to-back victories at Island X Prix
  • Nico Rosberg’s team now sit 4 points behind leaders ACCIONA | SAINZ XE in the championship standings
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

SARDINIA: Rosberg X Racing have emerged the big winners in round six of Extreme E Season 3, marking back-to-back victories at the Island X Prix, co-organized and coordinated by the Automobile Club d’Italia and Regione Sardegna.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky and Johan Kristoffersson reached the top step of the podium for the second time this weekend, becoming the first team to do so in the new doubleheader format.

The haul of championship points sees Nico Rosberg’s RXR outfit leapfrog Veloce Racing in the standings, and are now just four points off the lead, at the halfway point of the season.

The victorious Kristoffersson said: “We had a great weekend here in Sardinia, which seems to be a proper RXR island. Yesterday we managed to take the win from a very tricky grid slot, and then today, we found ourselves in the same slot again but went for a different tactic, and when I saw a small gap I went for it. For a split second, I regretted it because there was no space, but I managed to get through, and from there, I managed the pace quite well.

“We also had a brilliant switch and managed to open that gap a bit more, and from there on, Mikaela (Ahlin-Kottulinsky) did a fantastic job bringing it home. Today was the perfect day winning all three of our races, and the car has been in perfect condition. A big thanks to the team, the mechanics and everyone for making this possible. It’s great to be back in the fight for the championship.”

Teammate Ahlin-Kottulinsky said: “Wow, what an epic weekend. We had really good pace all weekend, and the team worked so hard to get the car in the perfect shape every time. Today, I thought it would be hard at the start, but Johan (Kristoffersson) just did what Johan does best. When I took over, there was some pressure from Laia (Sanz) behind me, but I tried to keep it tidy and keep the lines. It just feels surreal to have two wins in Sardinia. It’s epic.”

Rosberg, CEO and founder of RXR, said: “The level of competition in Extreme E is world class, and so to win two races this weekend is absolutely epic. During yesterday’s final we were last after the start and managed an incredible comeback, and today we were second to last but the others had a tangle and we managed to slip through. Huge driving from Johan and Mikaela means we’re now back in the championship battle.”

The runners-up once again were the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team, that retained their lead at the top of the championship standings with 109 points, having also stood on the second step of the podium in round five. Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E completed the podium, after a sensational overtake at the death from Catie Munnings that saw the team seize third from No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing.

Extreme E returns to action for rounds seven and eight from Sept. 16-17, with the location to be revealed soon.

Results

Grand Final

Rosberg X Racing: 8:54.133

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: +444 seconds

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: +7.185 seconds

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: +7.759 seconds

JBXE: +13.028 seconds

Championship points

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team: 109

Rosberg X Racing: 105

Veloce Racing: 95

No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing: 80

X44 Vida Carbon Racing: 59

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E: 55

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team: 44

ABT CUPRA XE: 40

Carl Cox Motorsport: 26

JBXE: 26

Topics: Motorsport

Related

Veloce Racing celebrate their win in Scotland. (Extreme E)
Motorsport
Veloce Racing claim Round 4 of Extreme E season at Hydro X Prix
Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix
Motorsport
Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix

Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg

Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg

Saudi Toyota Championship heads to Al-Baha for hill-climb leg
  • Picturesque Khaira Forest Heights plays host
  • 50 competitors to tackle course over 2 days
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The inaugural round of the Hill Climb Championship, which forms part of the Saudi Toyota Championship, will take place on July 14 and 15 in the Al-Baha region, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation announced on Sunday.

The event, hosted by the SAMF with Abdul Latif Jameel Co., is being supported by the Ministry of Sports and the emirate of the Al-Baha province.

The venue, set in the picturesque Khaira Forest Heights area of Bani Hassan governorate in the south of the Kingdom, will see more than 50 competitors vying for the title.

The competition will be held over two consecutive days on a 2.8-kilometer course with approximately 15 turns from start to finish, ascending to a final point at an altitude of 340 meters, and promises to be a display of fortitude, determination and motoring prowess.

Prizes include a GR 86 MT car for the first-place winner and monetary rewards totaling SR50,000 ($13,328), shared among the top performers in each category.

Over the past few months, the SAMF has been preparing to maintain the high standards set by this year’s Saudi Toyota Championship 2023, one of the most significant events on the Kingdom’s motorsport calendar.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship

Related

Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally
Saudi Sport
Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally
Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk grab big lead on first day of Tabuk-NEOM rally
Sport
Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk grab big lead on first day of Tabuk-NEOM rally

follow us

Latest updates

Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener
Bangladesh asks Afghanistan to bat first in T20 series-opener
Twitter shakes up content creator earnings model with ad revenue sharing
Twitter shakes up content creator earnings model with ad revenue sharing
Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia
Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, wildfires hit Croatia
Circa’s ‘Carnival of the Animals’ comes to Ithra
Circa’s ‘Carnival of the Animals’ comes to Ithra
More than 383,000 pilgrims visit Madinah
More than 383,000 pilgrims visit Madinah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.