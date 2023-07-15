OIC delegation meets Senegal’s foreign minister

RIYADH: Representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation recently met Senegalese Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall in the capital Dakar, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The delegation was headed by ambassador and the OIC’s assistant secretary-general for humanitarian, cultural, and social affairs, Tariq Ali Bakheet.
Topics for discussion included ways to further strengthen relations between the OIC and Senegal, and preparations for the 12th session of the OIC Standing Committee for Information and Cultural Affairs, due to be headed by Senegal’s President Macky Sall in Dakar in October.
The Senegalese minister noted that her country was keen to support OIC activities and develop initiatives to serve and benefit the Islamic world, and Bakheet praised the west African nation’s key role and ongoing efforts to support the organization and promote peace, solidarity, peaceful coexistence, and interfaith dialogue.
He also lauded Senegal’s commitment to backing OIC priority issues and helping to revitalize the standing committee.
What to expect as Japan’s PM Kishida begins tour of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
Tour is intended to develop Japan’s ties with the GCC countries and build cooperation in various fields
Energy security and green technologies expected to top the agenda on Kishida’s first Middle East visit
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a tour of the Middle East on Sunday — the first by a Japanese leader since the late Shinzo Abe paid a visit in 2020.
Kishida will arrive in Saudi Arabia on July 16 before traveling to the UAE and finally Qatar on July 18.
The trip is intended to help Japan develop its ties with Gulf Cooperation Council countries and build cooperation in various fields, particularly energy.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are responsible for more than 80 percent of Japan’s total crude oil imports, with the Kingdom representing 40.68 percent as of the beginning of the year.
Amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, which has caused energy supply concerns, Kishida is expected to urge the Arab countries to stabilize the oil market by increasing production.
With the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) taking place in the UAE later this year, Kishida also plans to discuss cooperation on cutting greenhouse gas emissions by promoting the transition to hydrogen power.
Japan is actively developing greener and renewable energy technologies as it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050.
Kishida will also try to promote Japanese know-how, as energy-producing countries also have ambitious green targets.
In 2022, Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen, and ammonia fuel.
In March, Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. agreed to study clean hydrogen production in Saudi Arabia together with the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, as Riyadh is looking to add other types of energy sources, including cleaner fuels and renewables, to diversify its economy.
Kishida had planned to visit the three countries last year, but his tour was called off after he contracted COVID-19.
On July 13, Matsuno Hirokazu, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, said that the war in Ukraine and other international issues would feature on the agenda during Kishida’s meetings on his Middle East tour.
Matsuno said a delegation of Japanese businesspeople would also be joining Kishida on his trip, which would help Japanese companies expand investment opportunities in the region.
During his visit, the prime minister will also hold meetings with the leaders of these countries to discuss a wide range of topics, such as bilateral relations, a foreign ministry statement said.
“Through this visit, Prime Minister Kishida intends to confirm cooperation with each country in various fields, including energy, and to promote the maintenance and enhancement of the free and open international order based on the rule of law in light of the outcome of the G7 Hiroshima Summit,” the statement added.
Kishida is scheduled to depart Tokyo and arrive at Jeddah on Sunday, where he will take part in a Saudi-Japan summit and other meetings with Saudi officials.
On Monday, he will depart from Jeddah and head to Abu Dhabi, where he will attend a Japan-UAE summit and other meetings. He will then head to Doha on Tuesday, where the Japan-Qatar summit, among other bilateral meetings, will be held.
He is scheduled to arrive back in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Kishida’s predecessor Abe undertook a similar tour in 2020, visiting Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman. During his time in the Kingdom, he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in AlUla, where they discussed regional developments.
At the time, tensions with Iran were on the rise. However, Kishida is now visiting at a time when diplomatic ties have been restored between Riyadh and Tehran following an agreement brokered by China.
Abe also promised that Japan would fully support the crown prince’s reform efforts through Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, a cooperation framework that has existed since 2016.
The crown prince expressed full support at the time for Japan’s deployment of a Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer and patrol aircraft to the Middle East.
Abe also secured the crown prince’s backing for an MSDF mission aimed at gathering information to ensure safe navigation in the region.
INNUMBERS
$5.08 billion Value of Japanese exports to Saudi Arabia in 2022, primarily vehicles.
1.17 million Barrels per day of oil imported by Japan from Saudi Arabia in 2018.
947 Number of Japanese nationals residing in Saudi Arabia as of Dec. 2019.
Two P-3C patrol planes of the MSDF set out on their mission in January 2020 and the MSDF’s Takanami-class destroyer left for the Middle East on Feb. 2 of that year.
According to Japanese news media, the mission was extended and departed from the Middle East on Dec. 26, 2021. The two leaders agreed to maintain efforts that would ensure stability and peace in the region.
While in AlUla, Abe helped cast a spotlight on the ancient Nabataean site, which opened its doors to the public later that year. It was there that he also met with King Salman. The two statesmen discussed cooperation ahead of the G20, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2020.
King Salman told Abe that he expected the Kingdom and Japan to deepen their strategic partnership in various fields, not only in the energy sector.
That was the fifth meeting between the two leaders since the start of Abe’s administration in December 2012. At that time, King Salman was crown prince.
Two years after leaving office, Abe was killed by a lone shooter during a campaign rally in the city of Nara on July 8, 2022. He left a legacy of strong relations with many nations, not least Japan’s Middle East allies — relations that Kishida appears eager to continue.
Before his Middle East tour, Kishida embarked on a trip to Lithuania and attended a NATO summit on July 12. He asked for NATO’s increased commitment to the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s military activities.
He also held talks with Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general, and discussed a new Japan-NATO document on space cooperation.
Stoltenberg said member countries failed to agree on a plan to establish a liaison office in Tokyo.
“The issue of a liaison office is still on the table. It will be considered in the future,” Stoltenberg said after the two-day summit in Vilnius.
France has opposed the Tokyo office plan out of concern over a potential backlash from China. French President Emmanuel Macron has said the Indo-Pacific was not the North Atlantic.
Kishida also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the NATO summit and outlined Japan’s plans to release treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.
In Lithuania, Kishida held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pledge Tokyo’s continued support for Kyiv in the war with Russia.
In Belgium, on July 13, Kishida met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss security and economic cooperation.
European leaders will be watching Kishida’s Middle East tour with interest as they, too, consider their own energy security prospects and options for green transition.
Space medicine opens new frontier for aspiring Saudi physicians: expert
‘A unique opportunity for the Kingdom to become a leader in the region,’ says expert
Updated 15 July 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: In a new age of space exploration, Saudi Arabia is becoming a regional leader in space, with its astronaut program and opportunities for research in aerospace medicine opening new opportunities for medical professionals, an expert has said.
In an interview with Arab News, Dr. Farhan M. Asrar, a professor of family and community medicine at the University of Toronto and a collaborator with the ISS Immunoprofile Study in conjunction with the Canadian Space Agency and NASA, said: “Saudi Arabia is becoming a regional leader in space and its astronaut program needs space medicine to help support the program, and introducing such field in the Kingdom will help it rely on its own developed expertise and resources.”
Space medicine is an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary branch of medicine that looks at managing human health in space, and ensures adequate health for those living and working in space, catering to the unique challenges of space flight, said the professor, adding: “Space medicine encompasses the physiological changes, study or research, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and management of medical concerns in space.
“Managing health is key to get the green light for astronaut space missions. Even if you can ensure that you have the best technology, the best rocket and other measures on the planet, no astronaut mission will get approved if you have not addressed the health aspects, safety and risks of the mission,” said the professor.
“Something like this has not been done before in the Kingdom and the Gulf states, thus such initiatives will be a first for the region,” he said.
“One will notice a number of Saudi universities or institutions that organized events and initiatives related to space but those so far there have been related to engineers, communication and satellites, business and astronomy, but not in health. They have some space health and physiology-related research projects that have been conducted with the astronauts but that is it and none have focused on space medicine as a whole,” he added.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Space medicine is an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary branch of medicine that looks at managing human health in space.
• The practice of aerospace medicine goes beyond clinical care for crew members.
• The field will bring together engineers, policymakers, health professionals, nutritionists, and lawyers to work together.
Asrar said that developing and establishing space medicine and health does not mean the focus is only on doctors or health professionals.
The field will bring together engineers, policymakers, health professionals, nutritionists, and lawyers to work together on space medicine and health, he added.
Saudi Arabia’s two astronauts Ali Al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, who recently completed the Axiom 2 Space Mission, their 10-day successful trip to the International Space Station, conducted science operations and media outreach.
Barnawi — the first Saudi woman in space and the first Arab woman on the ISS — conducted experiments into a wide range of nanomaterial therapeutic applications, such as drug delivery, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. She also produced the first DNA nanomaterials on the ISS.
Al-Qarni and Barnawi also performed a test run of the DreamUp Nanoracks Space Kite payload, which will demonstrate the aerodynamic behavior of kites in microgravity.
Prince Sultan bin Salman became the first Muslim, Arab and Saudi to fly into space in 1985. Saudi Arabia has since made strides in the field, making significant investments in the space sector, launching over a dozen satellites into space — including locally made satellites — and collaborating with NASA and the space agencies of other countries, including Russia and the UK.
Space and space medicine is very relevant to all of Saudi Vision 2030’s three pillars: Vibrant Society, Thriving Economy and Ambitious Nation.
Farhan M. Asrar, University of Toronto medical professor
The various initiatives the Kingdom is undertaking will play a key role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Asrar told Arab News: “I have spoken to and had meetings with a number of physicians, leaders, faculty members and researchers from a number of universities in Saudi Arabia, as well as professionals from the Saudi Space Agency and the planned Saudi smart city NEOM.
“There are a number of additional leaders, educators, universities and physicians who continue to reach out to also set up meetings and discuss collaboration with me. So I have a number of upcoming meets as well,” he said.
“I also welcome further opportunities for others to reach out to me and connect on this as well, whether it may be other universities, relevant ministries or even other upcoming major projects interested in space such as the ilmi Science, Discovery and Innovation Center in Riyadh or others,” he added.
Asrar told Arab News: “Space and space medicine is very relevant to all of Saudi Vision 2030’s three pillars: Vibrant Society, Thriving Economy and Ambitious Nation.”
Space as a whole has united Saudi Arabia and made it very proud of its achievements, with space medicine and health bringing a unique opportunity for the Kingdom to become a leader in the region, he said.
Additionally, healthy living, regular exercise and innovative medical approaches can be helpful to healthcare on Earth, supporting a good quality of life and well-being.
On a thriving economy, Asrar said that by bringing something unique, space medicine is developing into a new career focus and bringing the prospect of new lines of work for physicians, researchers and world-class talent.
“Saudi Arabia is aiming to be the leader in the GCC and also play key strategic and diplomatic roles and enhance its global partnerships and collaborations. Space medicine and health offers that opportunity to bring in something unique to the Kingdom and also the GCC, and thereby aims to make Saudi Arabia a leader in the region, and be among established leaders in the field,” said the professor.
Asrar, a medical doctor, researcher and academic trained in a dual role of public health and preventive medicine, and family medicine, said he had over a decade of expertise in space sciences involving teaching, outreach, education, research, building partnerships and working with experts from universities, space agencies and organizations around the world.
He has held meetings and discussions with a number of physicians, researchers, educators, universities and space program personnel in Saudi Arabia about ways to collaborate on space medicine.
“There is an increasing interest with the faculty and universities interested in reaching out to me and discussing collaboration,” he said.
Though a relatively small field, aerospace medicine has existed for almost a century. The AsMA (known at its inception as the Aero Medical Association) was formed in 1929 after The First World War had accelerated advancements in aviation.
The practice of aerospace medicine goes beyond clinical care for crew members. Though only a small number of humans have experienced outer space, the impact of the space environment on their physiology can expand scientific knowledge for the general population back on Earth.
Saudi Arabia welcomes outcome of regional summit on Sudan’s neighbor countries in Cairo
The Kingdom welcomed ‘the concerted and integrated efforts aimed at restoring security and stability to Sudan’
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed the results of an Egyptian-hosted summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry announced on Saturday.
Leaders from Sudan’s seven neighboring countries agreed on Thursday in Cairo to a new Egyptian-led initiative seeking to resolve the deepening conflict in the African country.
The Kingdom welcomed “the concerted and integrated efforts aimed at restoring security and stability to Sudan, preserving its territorial integrity, protecting civilians, and ensuring the dispatch of humanitarian aid,” the ministry added in a statement.
The meeting — the most high-profile since fighting erupted across Sudan in mid-April — was hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attended by the leaders of Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, the Central African Republic and Libya.
At that meeting, El-Sisi urged international donors “to honor their commitments,” referring to $1.5 billion in aid pledged at a Geneva conference in June — less than half the estimated needs of Sudan and its immediate neighbors.
NEW DELHI: The Saudi delegation to the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi on Saturday invited young innovators to expand their businesses into the Kingdom and join its flagship projects.
The summit, which ran from July 13-15 was held under the Indian presidency of the G20. Hosted by Young Indians, a group of businessmen that is part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, it drew hundreds of participants from the G20 member nations and focused on inclusive trade, cooperation in green-energy transition, the adoption of a circular economy, and ways to tap into the potential of global digital transformation to support inclusive growth.
The Saudi delegation was led by Prince Fahad bin Mansour, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Entrepreneurship Vision and president of the Saudi G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance.
“We are biban — which means doors,” Prince Fahad told the summit’s participants. “Each one of us is an open door to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we are out here to welcome you to the kingdom of opportunities.”
He invited global entrepreneurs to relocate, expand, or start new businesses in Saudi Arabia with the assistance of the summit’s strategic partner, the Kingdom’s investment brand Invest Saudi.
“They will assist you through your journey,” Prince Fahad said. “They are here today with us to make sure you get all the support needed to be in Saudi.”
He also made a special invitation “for dreamers, innovators and creators” to join NEOM — the Kingdom’s flagship $500 billion smart city project.
“This is the nation of entrepreneurs, and you are invited to participate in building this giga project and join more than 1,000 entrepreneurs who are already in NEOM,” he said.
The summit concluded with a communique issued by representatives of the G20 on behalf of millions of young entrepreneurs, which included recommendations to increase connectivity and digitization, and to address the global food crisis.
YEA members called on global leaders to address digital inclusion and cybersecurity challenges for emerging businesses, increase access to capital for young entrepreneurs, address barriers to inclusive trade, increase the inclusion of women and other marginalized groups in entrepreneurial opportunities, and to support green innovation and a transition to a global circular economy.
“We believe immediate commitments by G20 governments with respect to the areas we have highlighted can send a powerful message to those within our societies who can best lead this effort — our young entrepreneurs,” the communique read.
“We submit these recommendations in the spirit of partnership and in the firm belief that encouraging young entrepreneurs across our societies will lead to dynamism, growth and the economic and social renewal of our planet.”
Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Inayat, director of W7Worldwide
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News
Abdulrahman Inayat is director of W7Worldwide, an award-winning marketing communications consultancy based in Saudi Arabia that he co-founded in 2016.
Inayat focuses on changing the public perception of the marketing communication industry. He develops effective brand images emphasizing reputation management and stakeholder mapping.
His efforts have garnered numerous honors and awards. Most recently, he became the youngest member of the regional Public Relations and Communications Association board and was selected as the chair for the MENA region. The PRCA is the world’s largest professional PR body, representing over 30,000 practitioners.
Inayat has led his company to win multiple awards, including the best crisis communications and issues management campaign, best professional services campaign, and best energy and natural resources campaign from the Middle East Public Relations Association in 2021. Additionally, he received the International Communications Consultancy Organization’s best technology award for a PR campaign about COVID-19.
In 2022, he was honored with an Outstanding Leadership award for his work with W7Worldwide.
Inayat has fostered an inclusive culture within his team, ensuring no gender or racial bias, resulting in the agency receiving nearly 50 nominations in various leadership award categories in recent years.
His journey in the consultancy business began “during the spring of the digital era,” providing him with early insight into the changing landscape of communications. He has worked with various agencies, advising both local and multinational companies, as well as government entities.
Throughout his career, Inayat has collaborated with prestigious companies across different sectors, including Bupa Arabia, Al-Salem Johnson Controls, Saudia, and LogiPoint.
In addition to his leadership role, Inayat is a regular contributor to several magazines, including PRWEEK, where he discusses and campaigns for various aspects of the PR industry.
He holds a degree in marketing from the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah.