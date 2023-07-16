Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup

You are here

Mexico's players train in Carson, California, on Saturday, ahead of the CONCACAF 2023 Gold Cup final football match between Mexico and Panama. (AFP)
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

  • With Jaime Lozano, their third coach in less than a year, the Mexicans will try to win their ninth Gold Cup title
  • Ten of the players who were with Lozano at the Olympics were included in the Gold Cup roster
AP

MEXICO CITY: The game is not going to be against the rival Mexico expected, but seven and a half months after the country’s worst performance in a World Cup in 44 years, Mexico will seek to restore a bit of its tarnished image when it plays the surprising Panama in the Gold Cup final.

With Jaime Lozano, their third coach in less than a year, the Mexicans will try to win their ninth Gold Cup title on Sunday.

Panama beat the US to advance to its first final since 2013. The country is looking for its first Gold Cup championship.

“Usually, the dream final is the United States against Mexico, but that is not going to happen and it doesn’t matter to me,” said Lozano, who is an interim coach. “For me the goal is the same, if Panama is in the final it is because they did something better than the United States.”

Mexico and Panama recently played for third place in the CONCACAF Nations League and El Tri won 1-0 in what was the last match with Argentine coach Diego Cocca at the helm.

Cocca replaced his countryman Gerardo Martino, who was in charge at the World Cup in Qatar when Mexico failed to qualify for the knockout stage for the first time since 1978. But in the sixth of the seven games he managed, Cocca lost 3-0 to the Americans in the Nations League semifinals and was fired four days later.

That match was cut short in extra time by the referee because of disruptive homophobic chants from Mexico’s fans in Las Vegas.

Lozano, who led Mexico to the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was appointed for the job, but only for the Gold Cup.

Ten of the players who were with Lozano at the Olympics were included in the Gold Cup roster. Seven of them are regular starters.

“They have bought us our idea, not now but from the previous process (Olympics) and I have nothing more to say than thank them for their trust, for the way in which the game plans are executed,” said Lozano. “They decided that they wanted to be the best team in the tournament and bring the Gold Cup back home.”

In route to the final, Mexico beat Honduras 4-0, then Haiti 3-1, lost to Qatar 1-0, beat Costa Rica 2-0 and Jamaica 3-0 in the semifinal.

Although on paper it looks like a dominant tournament, the Mexicans have had long periods during matches in which they have not played well.

That needs to change if the Mexicans hope to leave SoFi Stadium with their fists raised.

“Panama is a team that is clear about what they are playing, they not only attack well but also defend, they have a clear idea of their game and they have worked for a long time to develop it, they are in the final for a reason,” Lozano said.

The Panamanians were in fifth place in the CONCACAF qualifiers for Qatar 2022, one away from the play-off spot that Costa Rica earned and eventually won to qualify for the World Cup.

Despite that failure, the Panamanian Federation re-signed Spaniard coach Thomas Christiansen.

“There has been an important evolution of the team, we have progressed, and it was important to have the trust of the federation because it was a disappointment not to go to the World Cup,” said Christiansen. “I don’t like the word failure because we did a lot of things right in the past, but maybe the fruits are going to come now.”

Panama is in its first final since 2013 and just the third in its history. The other one was in 2005 and in both they lost to the US.

“The football that Panama has been playing has been very good, we have created scoring chances, we have controlled the matches and also we have improved defensively,” Christiansen said. “If we take all those features to the final, why not dream a little?”

Eddie Howe challenges PIF to fund transfers as Magpies labor to preseason win over 5th-tier side

Eddie Howe challenges PIF to fund transfers as Magpies labor to preseason win over 5th-tier side
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe challenges PIF to fund transfers as Magpies labor to preseason win over 5th-tier side

Eddie Howe challenges PIF to fund transfers as Magpies labor to preseason win over 5th-tier side
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

GATESHEAD: Eddie Howe has revealed his transfer “frustrations” and admits Newcastle United might have to “get creative” in order to deliver a squad capable of competing on four fronts.

So far this summer, the Magpies have signed just one senior, first-team-ready player, Sandro Tonali, and are looking to add at least another two or three to the ranks before the summer trading window slams shut on Sept. 1.

While Howe has previously admitted his delight at landing Champions League-ready Tonali from AC Milan, he has expressed his squad’s “need” for additions, rather than a managerial want. And Howe has challenged owners PIF to find a way of improving his black and white lot.

Speaking after the Magpies’ 3-2 friendly win over near neighbors Gateshead, Howe said: “I’m patient and understand the parameters we’re working in but I also know the needs we have. For me it’s not a case of we want to do it; we need to do it. And being a coach I want them on the grass available now, so all of those things together.

“I can share that we want to bring players into the football club but they have to be the right ones and they have to be at the right level. We’re working hard to do that. We’ve been working hard all summer. It’s difficult to get good players, as it is with any club, but we’ll keep going.”

Squad depth is going to be key for Howe and Newcastle — and looking at the players at their disposal in Gateshead, it is easy to see why the head coach is keen to add. And for the first time as a United manager, he’s admitted to feeling frustrated with the transfer landscape, with no further deals close.

Howe said: “It’s huge for us this year. With the competitions that we’re in, having three games a week we need to be able to rotate the team but to be able to bring in players who are of equal standard.

“That’s what we’re looking to do but we know we have a lot of work to do to do that. Players are expensive these days. We’re working within FFP guidelines which is very difficult for us. We might need to be creative, but we’re trying to look at every avenue we can to make the club stronger.

“We have a very strict budget that we’re trying to work within. Always with FFP, there are certain things you can be creative on but we don’t have a huge budget to work with.

“At times there have been frustrations and difficult days. You want the end result and the best squad you can. We know the challenges that we face. Through the summer I’ve been through all the emotions. I’m very pleased to get Sandro in but we know we need more.”

While it feels like dark clouds are brewing for Howe and his transfer committee off the pitch, it was not that much better on it as the Magpies returned to action.

Thunder and lightning ripped through the Gateshead International Stadium on a stormy afternoon on Tyneside, but the Magpies narrowly avoided a shock to the system, as they overturned a two-goal, halftime deficit to win out 3-2.

Marcus Dinanga and Stephen Wearne fired Gateshead, colloquially known as Heed by their Geordie followers, into a 2-0 lead, before a second half salvo from Elliot Anderson, Allan Saint-Maximin and youngster Jay Turner-Cooke saw Howe’s Magpies claim victory.

Howe was without six first team players, excluding the Magpies’ international contingent, for the short trip across the River Tyne, with Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy and Paul Dummett all left out.

It was the same old system — the fluid 4-3-3 — for Howe but some unusual positions, with the likes of lesser-spotted Jamal Lewis playing left wing, youngster Remi Savage given a debut and skipper Kieran Trippier sent to midfield.

This one looked to be a walk in the park for Newcastle in the early stages against their National League, which is England’s fifth tier, opposition.

Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie and Lewis all had gilt-edged opportunities to open the scoring, but squandered opportunities to net. Twelve minutes of dominance was then broken when an error on the edge of the area opened the door for Dinanga to slot past Karl Darlow for 1-0.

After a flashy, fast-opening 15, the game quickly drained of intensity and snap, but that did not stop Gateshead pressing home their advantage moments before the break as Wearne jumped on a Dan Burn error to double the lead.

It was far from a smooth first 45 back after a truncated summer for Howe’s men.

A little second-half rejig saw Saint-Maximin put out to the left and Anderson dropped into a central striking role. It was a move that paid dividends within four minutes as the Frenchman teed up the Geordie to reduce the arrears.

And just before the hour mark, Anderson returned the favor by laying one on a plate for Saint-Maximin, who tucked the equalizer into an empty net after another defensive error in increasingly challenging conditions.

A raft of changes for both sides again saw the game lose its spark, with United’s XI, bar for Loris Karius and Burn, having a very under-21s feel.

And it was that youth that won through on the day as Lewis Miley’s smart feet opened up space in the middle and a deft ball into the area was volleyed home by Turner-Cooke for a 3-2 victory.

On the performance itself, Howe added: “It was a really good preseason game. You want to win, of course, and play well, but that was a really good challenge for us. Gateshead were very good, which was no surprise. We were a bit rusty. The players had a really hard week so we were a bit leggy in that first half, but the character was good and it was important we came back and showed the real us.”

Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami through 2025

Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami through 2025
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami through 2025

Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami through 2025
  • The 36-year-old striker is set to be unveiled by the team in a Sunday ceremony and expected to join Inter Miami on the pitch by Friday
  • "I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," Messi said
Updated 15 July 2023
AFP

MIAMI, USA: Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has signed a contract through the 2025 season with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer team announced on Saturday.
The 36-year-old striker, who sparked Argentina to a World Cup title last year in Qatar, is set to be unveiled by the team in a Sunday ceremony and expected to join Inter Miami on the pitch by Friday.
“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi said in a statement.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival in Miami from Paris Saint-Germain has already caused a sensation and is expected to spark greater interest in the game and MLS across the United States.
It’s also hoped the long-time Barcelona talisman can revive the fortunes of a Miami squad at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference at 5-13 with three drawn.
“This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project,” Messi said. “The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”
Messi’s debut match is planned for Friday when Inter Miami will host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, a revamped competition between MLS and Mexican league squads.
It’s the biggest boost for MLS since English star David Beckham, now a co-owner of Inter Miami, joined the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007. He launched the MLS Miami squad in 2020 after years of trying to find a stadium site.
“Ten years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city, players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much,” Beckham said in a statement.
“Today that dream came true.
“I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club... The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”
Inter Miami head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino has managed Messi in two separate prior stints — with FC Barcelona in the 2013-14 campaign, winning the 2013 Spanish SuperCup, and from 2014-2016 with the Argentine national team.
Maestro Messi captained the Albiceleste to victory at the 2021 Copa America as well as the Qatar World Cup and has records of 103 goals and 175 appearances for Argentina.
“We’re overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami and Major League Soccer,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said.
“His decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our league and our sport in North America.”
Messi is set for a glitzy arrival ceremony on Sunday at “The Unveil” with 18,000 expected to watch his first public event with his new club, followed by his first training session on Tuesday.
“We made a promise to build an ambitious club that would attract the world’s elite players,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said.
“A heartfelt thank you to our fans that never stopped believing. Together we will continue to turn dreams into reality.”
With iconic Messi expected to be joined by Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, the hope is Inter Miami can rise from a doormat to a champion.
“Lionel Messi is an incomparable talent,” said Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson. “What he brings on and off the field will elevate everyone around him.”
His legend has few rivals.
Messi is a two-time World Cup Golden Ball winner, a three-time UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award winner who also has six La Liga Best Player titles.
Messi is a four-time UEFA Champions League winner, an Olympic gold medal winner, has played on 10 La Liga champions, two Ligue 1 champions and taken seven Copa del Rey titles.
He played for Barcelona from 2004-2021 before joining Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons, making 75 appearances across all competitions, tallying 32 goals and 35 assists.

Arsenal sign Declan Rice from West Ham for a deal worth a reported $138m

Arsenal sign Declan Rice from West Ham for a deal worth a reported $138m
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

Arsenal sign Declan Rice from West Ham for a deal worth a reported $138m

Arsenal sign Declan Rice from West Ham for a deal worth a reported $138m
  • The fee wasn't officially announced by either club, but West Ham said the 24-year-old Rice was moving for a British-record transfer fee
  • Arsenal are reportedly paying an initial fee of 100 million pounds, plus add-ons
Updated 15 July 2023
AP

LONDON: England midfielder Declan Rice joined Arsenal for a deal worth a reported 105 million pounds ($138 million) on Saturday, ending his nine-year association with West Ham.
The fee wasn’t officially announced by either club, but West Ham said the 24-year-old Rice was moving for a British-record transfer fee.
Arsenal are reportedly paying an initial fee of 100 million pounds, plus add-ons. That initial fee is the same as the British-record sum that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.
Another England midfielder, Jude Bellingham, joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this offseason in a deal that could reach more than $139 million.
It is a statement signing by Arsenal after a season which saw the club narrowly miss out on the Premier League title but re-establish itself as a force in England under Mikel Arteta.
In a message from Rice to West Ham fans, he said it was a “tough” decision driven by his “ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.”
“Playing on the opposite team to West Ham for the first time will be an unusual experience,” Rice said. “I’m not sure yet exactly how I will feel, but I also know you will all understand and respect that my professional loyalties have to now lie with my new club.”
Rice will effectively replace Granit Xhaka in Arsenal’s midfield options, with the Switzerland international having joined Bayer Leverkusen last week.
Rice can play as a midfield anchorman or as a box-to-box player, giving Arteta some versatility as Arsenal look to build on their second-place finish in the league last season. Only a late-season collapse prevented Arsenal winning their first league title since 2004.
Arsenal will also be playing in the Champions League in the coming season for the first time since 2017.
It is a sign of the progress made by Arsenal under Arteta that the club can attract a sought-after player like Rice, and for such a big fee.
“Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club,” Arteta said, “and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.”
The London club has also signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds, while Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber joined from Ajax on Friday for an initial fee of 40 million euros.
Rice’s last game for West Ham was their win over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in June, after which they became clear the defensive midfielder would be leaving the team whose academy he joined in 2014 from Chelsea.
“This club and their supporters will always be in my heart, and forever a part of who I am,” Rice said.

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential
Updated 15 July 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential

Football and business in Saudi Arabia: An era of unlimited potential
  • Italian football is spreading its brand across the Kingdom and region
  • Four Serie A clubs due to battle it out for the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana, the Italian Super Cup, in the Kingdom
Updated 15 July 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

The moment has truly arrived for Saudi Arabia on the international football stage. Long ranked as the number one sport in the country for both players and fans, today, football’s profile has never been higher.

And for good reason.

In what was a watershed moment for the sport in the Arab world, the victory of the Green Falcons over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 was a testament to the Kingdom’s growing football prowess.

A flag marking the ambition of football in Saudi Arabia was planted firmly in the ground on that momentous day at the Lusail Stadium, when a sea of green flooded out onto the stadium concourse and fans bathed in the glory of victory over the eventual champions.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has attracted some of the biggest names in football to slip on the shirts of club sides in the Saudi Pro League.

In January, Portuguese footballer and five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Saudi Arabia after his historic signing with Al-Nassr FC.

Meanwhile, Karim Benzema, the former France international, has finalized his departure from Real Madrid to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad. N’Golo Kante’s move to the same club has been announced, too.

The influx of such talent highlights the rising stature of Saudi Arabian football and its ability to attract top players from around the world.

Saudi Arabia’s global footballing ambitions gained further traction earlier last month when, as part of the Kingdom’s Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Public Investment Fund set out its plan to assume control of four prominent national clubs.

This initiative, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, aims to foster private investment in the sports sector, with a specific emphasis on football, and elevate the Saudi Pro League to the ranks of the world’s top 10 football leagues.

And the football revolution in Saudi Arabia is not just limited to the men’s game. Football opportunities for women have also been growing rapidly, while grassroots development of the next generation of stars is also well underway. Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee, Anoud Al-Asmari, was appointed by FIFA in January, marking a historic milestone for women’s football in the country.

The establishment of the Saudi Arabian women’s team in 2019, with over 450 registered players, 49 qualified referees, and more than 900 coaches, demonstrates the commitment to grow the game at all levels.

The bid to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 further underscores Saudi Arabia’s dedication to developing women’s football and inspiring young women and girls to take part in the sport.

Amid this footballing revolution, Lega Serie A, Italy’s premier professional football league, has now established its first Middle East and North Africa regional office in Abu Dhabi.

This expansion signifies the league’s recognition of the region as a crucial market with a deep passion for football and a growing interest in the Italian game. With an estimated 16 million Lega Serie A fans in MENA, half of them under the age of 25, there is a clear aim to connect with this fan base and engage with the wider audience of football lovers.

Italian football is developing strong partnerships across the region, with four Serie A clubs due to battle it out for the 2024 Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) in Saudi Arabia in 2024. As we witness the rise of football as a business in the MENA region, notably in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of local investments — for fans, for players and for wider communities.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, has made significant strides in developing football at all levels, from grassroots to international competitions. The upcoming 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which the Kingdom is preparing to host, is a testament to its growing influence in the footballing world.

As the MENA region continues to make waves in the football industry, Saudi Arabia is heralding an exciting new era. The rise of female spectators, the investment in grassroots talent and the ambition to host international tournaments all speak to the country’s dedication to football development.

Lega Serie A’s presence in the region signifies an exciting opportunity to collaborate, further fueling a shared passion for the sport and bringing Italian football closer to its growing local fan base.

  • Alfonso De Stefano is the managing director MENA of Lega Serie A
Barcelona, Man Utd fined by UEFA over financial breaches

Barcelona, Man Utd fined by UEFA over financial breaches
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

Barcelona, Man Utd fined by UEFA over financial breaches

Barcelona, Man Utd fined by UEFA over financial breaches
  • FFP rules have allowed clubs to report losses of no more than 30 million euros over a three-year period
  • Last season was the final year those regulations will be used by UEFA before new licensing
Updated 14 July 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Barcelona and Manchester United were among the clubs fined by UEFA on Friday for breaches of financial fair play (FFP) regulations during the 2022/23 season.
United were fined 300,000 euros ($335,000) for failing to meet the break-even requirement that attempts to limit the losses made by clubs.
Spanish champions Barcelona were hit with a 500,000 euro sanction for including profits from sales of intangible assets, which are not relevant income under the regulations, to balance their books.
FFP rules, which were introduced in 2010, have allowed clubs to report losses of no more than 30 million euros over a three-year period.
Last season was the final year those regulations will be used by UEFA before new licensing and sustainability regulations are eased in over the next three seasons.
Champions League finalists Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Roma and Marseille escaped sanction after meeting targets set by a UEFA settlement agreement.
Belgian club Royal Antwerp and Turkish side Trabzonspor were hit with the biggest fines of two million euros each.

