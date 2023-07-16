UAE president holds bilateral talks with Indian PM

You are here

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Saturday held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi. (WAM)
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Saturday held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, during his fifth visit to the Gulf country in the past eight years, state news agency WAM reported.

The leaders expressed satisfaction that UAE-India relations had witnessed great progress on all fronts, according to a joint statement issued by the two sides following their meeting.

India-UAE trade rose to $85 billion in 2022, making the UAE India’s third-largest trading partner for the year 2022-23 and India’s second-largest export destination.

India is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner, and in February last year India became the first country with which the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Bilateral trade has increased by about 15 percent since then.

The leaders noted the significant global roles played by both countries this year, with India’s presidency of the G20 and the UAE’s presidency of the UN Climate Change Conference — COP28.

During the talks, Sheikh Mohamed and Modi witnessed the signing of three agreements, including a memorandum of understanding to establish a framework to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions by governors of their respective central banks.

An MoU was signed on interlinking payment and messaging systems by their central bank governors and another for planning to establish the Indian Institute of Technology — Delhi in Abu Dhabi.

The leaders said that developing the Local Currency Settlement system between the two countries to enhance bilateral trade was a reflection of mutual confidence, underlined the robustness of the two economies, and enhanced economic engagement between the UAE and India.

They reiterated their resolve to further strengthen investment ties between the two countries and enhance bilateral partnership in the energy field — in oil, gas and renewable energy.

“Both sides will take forward their cooperation in green hydrogen, solar energy and grid connectivity (and) also agreed to increase investment across the energy spectrum, including in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve programme,” the joint statement said.

“Recognizing the importance of food security, the leaders reiterated their resolve to promote the reliability and resilience of food supply chains and expand food and agriculture trade, including through food corridors projects in India,” the statement said.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of health cooperation and further diversifying it, highlighting the potential of both countries to become a reliable alternative in global health supply chains of vaccines and medicines. Opportunities for collaboration in the growing health infrastructure in the UAE and India were also discussed.

The UAE expressed appreciation that the large Indian diaspora continued to play a significant role in the society and economy of the UAE, and further reinforced bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral collaboration to strengthen maritime security and connectivity in the region to promote prosperity in India and the UAE. They also agreed to enhance defense exchanges, sharing of experiences, training, and capacity building.

They also reaffirmed their joint commitment to the fight against extremism and terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, both regionally and internationally.

“They emphasised the importance of promoting the values of peace, moderation, coexistence, and tolerance among peoples and stressed the need for all forms of extremism, hate speech, discrimination, and incitement to be renounced,” the joint statement said.

Modi commended the UAE’s achievements during its term as an elected member of the UN Security Council, while the UAE reiterated its endorsement of India’s bid for permanent membership of the reformed UNSC.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, exploring emerging areas of collaboration, and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.”

Modi last visited the UAE in June 2022 when Sheikh Mohamed assumed the presidency of the UAE, and in 2015 he became the first Indian premier to visit the Emirates in 34 years.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Modi’s one-day visit “provides an opportunity for us to review this important partnership and inject further momentum across a whole range of areas that we cooperate in.”

“We have all seen in front of our eyes in the last few years a significant transformation that has taken place in India-UAE relations,” he said, adding: “The central driver of this has been the vision of the two leaders.”

During his visit, Modi met a number of senior Emirati officials.

Topics: UAE India Narendra Modi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Yemen’s stricken oil tanker: defusing a ‘ticking time bomb’

Yemen’s stricken oil tanker: defusing a ‘ticking time bomb’
Updated 54 min 33 sec ago
AFP

Yemen’s stricken oil tanker: defusing a ‘ticking time bomb’

Yemen’s stricken oil tanker: defusing a ‘ticking time bomb’
  • The 47-year-old Safer, long used as a floating oil storage platform, is moored off Yemen’s western port of Hodeida in the Red Sea
Updated 54 min 33 sec ago
AFP

A rusting tanker containing more than a million barrels of oil has lain abandoned off the coast of war-torn Yemen since 2015, threatening a major environmental disaster if it breaks up or explodes.
On Sunday, a United Nations-owned super-tanker arrived for a delicate operation to pump the oil from the abandoned ship, the FSO Safer.
Here are some key facts:

The 47-year-old Safer, long used as a floating oil storage platform, is moored off Yemen’s western port of Hodeida in the Red Sea, a key shipping route. It has not been serviced during Yemen’s eight-year civil war.
Lying about eight kilometers (five miles) from the coast, the Safer is carrying four times as much oil as was spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.
The systems needed to pump inert gas into its tanks stopped working in 2017, raising the risk of an explosion. The UN and Greenpeace have described the vessel as a “ticking time bomb.”
The UN operation to transfer oil from the Safer and tow the ship to a scrap yard is budgeted at some $143 million.
The UN says it still needs an additional $22 million to tow the Safer to a recycling yard and safely tether the replacement vessel to ensure safe storage of the oil, until its eventual destination is decided.


In the event of a spill, the UN estimates clean-up costs could top $20 billion, with potentially catastrophic environmental, humanitarian and economic consequences.
A major spill would devastate fishing communities on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, instantly wiping out livelihoods for 200,000 people, according to the UN.
It could close desalination plants on the Red Sea, and shut the Hodeidah and Saleef ports — lifelines for bringing food, fuel and other vital supplies into Yemen, where most of the population depends on aid to survive.
The spill could reach Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Somalia, and would produce highly polluted air over a large area, exposing whole communities to life-threatening toxins.
Maritime traffic through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait to the Suez Canal, the route to the Mediterranean, could be disrupted, costing billions per day, the UN says.


Attempts to inspect the deteriorating ship have dragged on for years, with UN requests for access repeatedly declined by the Houthis who control much of Yemen’s north including Hodeida port.
The Houthis have demanded guarantees that the value of the Safer’s oil would be handed over to pay the salaries of their employees.
In March last year, the Houthis signed a memorandum of understanding with the UN, establishing a framework for cooperation to facilitate the project.
Inspections finally kicked off on May 30, with the arrival of a team of experts from the private company SMIT Salvage who began preparations for the operation.
In June, the UN secured insurance coverage for the complex and risky operation, clearing yet another major obstacle.


Earlier this month, the UN said that SMIT had declared the vessel stable enough for a ship-to-ship transfer.
The Nautica, a super-tanker the UN purchased for the oil transfer, arrived from Djibouti on Sunday and was due to moor alongside the Safer. The pumping operation was expected to start within three days.
Removing the oil could take between one week and one month, depending on how easily it can be pumped, Peter Berdowski, CEO of SMIT Salvage’s parent company Boskalis, said last month.
However, even after the transfer, the decaying Safer will still “pose a residual environmental threat, holding viscous oil residue and remaining at risk of breaking apart,” the UN has warned.
During and after the transfer, SMIT will assess how much oil sludge remains in the Safer’s tanks, and it will be moved to a specialized yard for cleaning or, if it is too fragile to be shifted, it will be cleaned on site.
The Safer is intended to be fully decommissioned, with its parts recycled. The Nautica will be renamed Yemen, and will stay in the area as talks continue about who controls the ship and the oil.

Iran’s morality police return to streets after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress

Iran’s morality police return to streets after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

Iran’s morality police return to streets after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress

Iran’s morality police return to streets after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress
  • The morality police largely pulled back following the death of Mahsa Amini last September
  • Authorities insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had not changed
Updated 16 July 2023
AP

DUBAI: Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and morality police returned to the streets 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests.
The morality police had largely pulled back following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September, as authorities struggled to contain mass protests calling for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran for over four decades.
The protests largely died down earlier this year following a heavy crackdown in which over 500 protesters were killed and nearly 20,000 detained. But many women continued to flaunt the official dress code, especially in the capital, Tehran, and other cities.
The morality police were only rarely seen patrolling the streets, and in December, there were even some reports — later denied — that they had been disbanded.
Authorities insisted throughout the crisis that the rules had not changed. Iran’s clerical rulers view the hijab as a key pillar of the Islamic revolution that brought them to power, and consider more casual dress a sign of Western decadence.
On Sunday, Gen. Saeed Montazerolmahdi, a police spokesman, said the morality police would resume notifying and then detaining women not wearing hijab in public. In Tehran, the men and women of the morality police could be seen patrolling the streets in marked vans.
The battle over the hijab became a powerful rallying cry last fall, with women playing a leading role in the protests. The demonstrations quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s clerical rulers, whom the mostly young protesters accuse of being corrupt, repressive and out of touch. Iran’s government blamed the protests on a foreign conspiracy, without providing evidence.
Several Iranian celebrities joined the protests, including prominent directors and actors from the country’s celebrated film industry. Several Iranian actresses were detained after appearing in public without the hijab or expressing support for the protests.
In the most recent case, actress Azadeh Samadi was barred from social media and ordered by a court to seek psychological treatment for “antisocial personality disorder” after appearing at a funeral two months ago wearing a cap on her head.

Iraqi PM visits Syria in first trip since Syrian war

Syrian President Bashar Assad welcomes Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a ceremony in Damascus, Syria.
Syrian President Bashar Assad welcomes Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a ceremony in Damascus, Syria.
Updated 16 July 2023
Reuters

Iraqi PM visits Syria in first trip since Syrian war

Syrian President Bashar Assad welcomes Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a ceremony in Damascus, Syria.
  • The trip is aimed at securing their shared border and bolstering economic ties.
Updated 16 July 2023
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani began an official visit to Syria on Sunday, the first by an Iraqi premier since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011, in a trip aimed at securing their shared border and bolstering economic ties.
Iraq and Syria, which have close economic, maintained relations throughout Syria’s civil war even as other Arab states withdrew their ambassadors and closed their embassies in Syria.
Baghdad and Damascus cooperated in the fight against militant group Daesh, which spread from Iraq into Syria and at one point controlled more than a third of both countries.
Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to the prime minister, said Sudani was set to discuss combatting the flow of drugs, especially the amphetamine Captagon, and preventing the infiltration of Daesh militants over their shared 600km border.
The prime minister would also discuss trade and economic cooperation and possibilities for reopening an oil export pipeline in the Mediterranean, which could help Iraq diversify its export routes, he said.

Netanyahu ejects party activist over Holocaust mockery at judicial protest

Netanyahu ejects party activist over Holocaust mockery at judicial protest
Updated 16 July 2023
Reuters

Netanyahu ejects party activist over Holocaust mockery at judicial protest

Netanyahu ejects party activist over Holocaust mockery at judicial protest
  • Itzik Zarka cursed and spat at demonstrators at a traffic junction near the working-class town of Beit Shean on Saturday
Updated 16 July 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the ejection on Sunday of an activist from his Likud party who mocked the Holocaust while heckling anti-government protesters, in remarks that suggested ethnic tensions beneath a constitutional crisis.
Video circulated on social media showed Itzik Zarka cursing and spitting at demonstrators at a traffic junction near the working-class town of Beit Shean on Saturday.
“It’s not for nothing that six million were killed,” he shouts. “I’m proud that six million of you were burned!”
“We will not tolerate such disgraceful behavior in the Likud movement,” Netanyahu said in a statement on the ouster of Zarka, for years a towering figure at party campaign events.
By framing the mostly European Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide as adversaries, Zarka appeared to be distinguishing between them and Mizrahi Jews of Middle Eastern descent who have been a traditional core of support for the conservative Likud.
Some members of Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition have cast the prime minister’s push to overhaul the judiciary as redressing elitist overreach by the Askenazi, or European-descended, Jews who dominated the country’s founding generation.
The Mizrahim who make up around half of Israel’s Jewish majority — a figure hard to pin down due to widespread intermarriage with Ashkenazim — have at times complained of discrimination and socio-economic disadvantage.
Denying the Holocaust, questioning its scale or celebrating it is punishable by five years in jail under Israeli law. The historical catastrophe is an issue that generally unites Jews, and Zarka’s remarks were condemned across the political spectrum.
Zarka, who is Jewish, said in a statement circulated on social media that his comments had been “taken out of context” and described himself as the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.
Critics of the proposed judicial reforms argue that Netanyahu seeks to curb court independence even as he argues his innocence in a long-running corruption trial. The veteran premier says the overhaul would balance branches of government.
Some anti-government demonstrators have drawn comparisons to the march to tyranny in 1930s Germany — prompting Galit Distal Atbaryan, a Likud lawmaker and Israel’s minister for information, to accuse them of trivialising the Holocaust.
“It was your families who were burned there,” Distal Atbaryan, who is of Persian Jewish descent, told opposition politicians in parliament in March. “How is this possible?”

Turkiye quake survivors’ latest menace — dust

Turkiye quake survivors’ latest menace — dust
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

Turkiye quake survivors’ latest menace — dust

Turkiye quake survivors’ latest menace — dust
  • The scale of cleanup and reconstruction is enormous, with the government estimating that nearly 2.6 million buildings have been destroyed
  • According to the UN Environment Programme, some 210 million tons of rubble must be disposed of
Updated 16 July 2023
AFP

The excavator tore into the remnants of the damaged building in southeast Turkiye, bringing it crashing down into a cloud of dust — the latest menace facing survivors of the deadly February quake that ravaged the region.
Extending to the horizon, a cocoon of fine grey dust envelops the city of Samandag in the south of Hatay province, devastated by the February 6 earthquake that killed more than 55,000 people and laid waste to parts of Turkiye and Syria.
“We survived the earthquake but this dust will kill us,” Michel Atik, founder and president of the Samandag Environmental Protection Association, said with a sigh.
“We are going to die of respiratory diseases and lung cancer with all these hazardous materials.”
Five months after the quake, the scale of cleanup and reconstruction is enormous, with the government estimating that nearly 2.6 million buildings have been destroyed.
According to the UN Environment Programme, some 210 million tons of rubble must be disposed of.
By comparison, some 1.8 million tons of rubble had to be hauled away after the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City that brought down the World Trade Center skyscrapers.
Environmental activists and local residents worry that in the rush to clean up and rebuild, crucial safety measures are being ignored, with potentially adverse effects on the health of local residents, the environment and the economy.


The landfill near Samandag is one of several that have been set up in this province bordering Syria. It lies next to the Mediterranean and the Milleyha natural bird reserve, which is natural bird reserve, which is a nesting site for endangered green sea turtles.
Another landfill, in the Antakya region, lies near a valley of olive trees at the foot of the Nur Mountains. With olive oil the primary source of income in the province, there are fears that the dump could harm the trees.
“They don’t even hose it down,” said Cagdas Can, 33, an environmental activist with the Reconstruct group, as he watched trucks filled with debris leave Samandag toward the huge open-air landfill that lies next to one of Turkiye’s longest beaches.
“There were other possible sites... But the companies that won the tenders (for clearing) chose here to save fuel,” said Can.
“All they care about it recovering the iron and the metal,” he said.
“Nobody wears a mask. The demolition sites are not covered or hosed down and neither are the holds of the trucks, as required by law,” he said.
Can said that his environmental organization had tried to stop the trucks by forming human chains, “but the police intervened. Eighteen people were arrested and I had my collarbone broken,” he said.
The exhausted local population, faced with a myriad of problems after the quake, has not mobilized, he said, but they are as worried as the conservationists about the impact of the cleanup.


“The children are the first to be affected, they cough a lot, so do we. As soon as it’s windy, everything is covered in dust,” said Mithat Hoca, 64, who sells vegetables at a stall in central Samandag.
“We have to cover everything,” said Mehmet Yazici, a 61-year-old retiree who passed by on a scooter. “We wipe the table 15 to 20 times a day. You have to do it every half hour.”
Ali Kanatli, a doctor in Antakya, some 26 kilometers (16 miles) away from Samandag, has already seen cases of “conjunctivitis, allergies, asthma, bronchitis.”
But above all, he worries about the long-term effects, like an increase in cancers, that the hazardous materials in the rubble and dust could cause in the region.

