Saudi Arabia concludes participation at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit 2023

RIYADH: The leaders of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit have emphasized the significance of sustainable and comprehensive international trade and the need to promote cooperation in transitioning to green energy and adopting circular economy practices more rapidly.

The comments were issued in a final statement following the conclusion of the three-day summit in New Delhi, India, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The summit saw active participation from the Saudi delegation, led by Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser, chairman of the YEA and founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Entrepreneurship Vision Association.

The Saudi delegation included Prince Sultan bin Mansour bin Nasser, a member of the board of directors of the Entrepreneurship Vision Association and Saudi Sherpa of the Young Entrepreneurs Alliance. It also included Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Entrepreneurship Vision Association Abdulaziz Al-Saif.

Representatives from the Ministry of Investment, NEOM, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Monsha’at Bank, the Quality of Life Program, STC Company, as well as several start-ups, entrepreneurs and investors, were also part of the Kingdom’s delegation.

During his speech at the summit’s closing ceremony, the head of the Saudi delegation expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support of the Saudi entrepreneurial ecosystem.

During his remarks on the opportunities for entrepreneurs in the Kingdom, Prince Fahd highlighted the global entrepreneurs’ exhibition, BIBAN 2023, which was held in the capital, Riyadh, as well as the LEAP International Technical Conference focusing on technological and digital entrepreneurship.

He called on entrepreneurs to join the more than 1,000 other entrepreneurs present and participate in building the futuristic city of NEOM.

Prince Fahd said that the Saudi investment umbrella, supported by the Ministry of Investment, would cover both entrepreneurs and investors.

The Saudi delegation took part in various dialogue sessions, visits and bilateral meetings, which resulted in the signing of several agreements and proposals, and partnerships were created with numerous investors and entrepreneurs.