You are here

  • Home
  • Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Parallel market Nomu surged 150.67 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 23,191.43 with 24 gainers and 26 losers. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ct394

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index remained stable on Sunday, with a slight increase of 7.63 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 11,715.50 points.  

The total value traded during the day was SR6.75 billion ($1.8 billion), with Bawan Co., Equipment House, and Al Mawarid Manpower Co. being the top performers of the day. 

The market witnessed 96 stocks advance and 122 retreat, with the three worst performers being Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., Al Baha Investment and Development Co. and Thimar Development Co. 

Parallel market Nomu surged 150.67 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 23,191.43 with 24 gainers and 26 losers. 

On the other hand, MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose by 1.88 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 1,541.99 points. 

From Sunday’s announcements, Jarir Marketing Co., a Saudi-based retailing chain, declared its financial results for the first half of 2023 with a decrease in profits compared to the same period last year. 

According to its bourse filing, Jarir pursued a discounting strategy in the first half of the year, which led to an increase in sales of 19.9 percent to SR5.15 billion, compared with SR4.29 billion in the same period last year.  

However, the increase in sales with discounted prices led to a decrease of 1.8 percent in year-on-year gross profit to SR563.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared with SR573.6 million during the same period last year.

Jarir stocks closed with a decrease of 1.57 percent on Sunday, with 2.22 million traded. 

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s diary giant Almarai Co. registered an increase in its financial results for the first half of the year with SR9.85 billion in revenue and SR1.19 billion in net profit, an annual growth of 8.17 and 26.71 percent, respectively. 

Almarai’s increase in revenue was mainly driven by its poultry and dairy businesses, according to an announcement on Tadawul. 

Furthermore, the company witnessed a slight decline in its financial figures in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the quarter before, as revenue decreased by 5.41 percent and net profit by 12.28 percent. 

The company’s share price fell 1.8 percent to SR65.50.

Topics: Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) nomu-parallel Saudi stock exchange

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  

Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan are expected to diversify their long-standing trade relations in the energy sector as both countries work together to pursue goals of common interest, a top government official said. 

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan, which spans over 50 years, is characterized by solidity, reliability and keenness of both sides to work together and ensure stability and development of the energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The energy minister made this statement on the sidelines of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, which began on July 16.  

According to the energy minister, Saudi Arabia and Japan are strategic partners in the energy sector, and it has played a crucial role in strengthening the Kingdom’s journey to achieve the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

In December 2022, both countries signed two sets of cooperation agreements in the fields of hydrogen, fuel ammonia and carbon recycling, strengthening the current relationship primarily based on buyer and supplier of crude oil.  

In April, Japan received the first load of “independently certified low-carbon ammonia” from Saudi Arabia.  

The energy minister said the shipment of low-carbon ammonia that reached Japan represented a milestone in clean energy cooperation between both countries.  

He also urged Japanese companies to come forward and invest in Saudi Arabia in various sectors, including conventional energy, renewable energy and petrochemicals.  

The Saudi energy minister further pointed out that Japan and the Kingdom should work together to meet the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement by effectively applying carbon recycling technologies.  

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change that was produced in 2015 and compels signatories to work toward limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.  

Apart from collaborating to achieve sustainability, the minister added that the Kingdom is committed to becoming a reliable source and partner for crude oil supplies to Japan.  

He further revealed that Saudi Arabia was the largest exporter of petroleum to Japan as the Kingdom supplied 40 percent of the Asian country’s total needs. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Energy Sector

Related

What to expect as Japan’s PM Kishida begins tour of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
Saudi Arabia
What to expect as Japan’s PM Kishida begins tour of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar
Update Saudi Arabia, Japan to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields: Japanese PM Kishida 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Japan to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields: Japanese PM Kishida 

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official
Updated 16 July 2023
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official

Voluntary carbon markets evolving at a fast rate, says Saudi Aramco official
Updated 16 July 2023
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Voluntary carbon markets, even in their premature stage, are evolving quickly as the world sees a sustainable future, according to a top official at the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. 

In an interview with Arab News, Musaab Mulla, Saudi Aramco’s vice president for energy and economic insights, said the recent voluntary carbon credits sale in Kenya on June 14 witnessed the auctioning of 2.2 million tons of carbon offsets. 

In October 2022, 1.4 million tons of carbon offsets were auctioned during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, and Saudi Aramco was the lead buyer at the auction. 

“We are only interested to purchase high-quality credits, as demonstrated by our participation in the two auctions held by Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. We will also monitor if there is a pickup in key potential demand streams, such as demand for carbon-neutral fuels. All VCMs are relatively in a premature stage currently and are evolving at a fast rate,” Mulla said.

Carbon credits allow companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gases — with one credit the equivalent of 1 ton of emissions. They are known to be generated through projects such as tree planting or using cleaner cooking fuel.  

The certified credits will either fund projects that avoid emissions using sustainable technologies or eliminate carbon from the atmosphere altogether. 

During the exchange, Mulla further noted that carbon credits are crucial as the globe is on an energy transition journey.

“Carbon offsets are an important additional role that will help us build our pathway to net zero, and that can be done by carbon credits, which are tradable instruments backed by projects that can reduce CO2 emissions to help compensate for GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions elsewhere and complement the internally generated offsets we are investing in, be it mangroves,” added Mulla.

Saudi Aramco has already set its net-zero target in 2050, and these recent efforts, including participation in the voluntary carbon markets, could accelerate this journey. 

“We are actively monitoring market developments when it comes to what defines high-quality credit. We are using the latest available information to create high-quality boundaries for the credits we aim to purchase,” he said.

Mulla added that the company plans to reduce its upstream carbon intensity by at least 15 percent to 8.7 kilograms of CO2 by 2035, even as its 2022 figures stood at 10.3 kg. 

Saudi Aramco also aims to reduce emissions by 2035 through renewables investment, investing in carbon capture and storage and energy efficiency improvements, methane and flaring reduction and offsets.

“Our innovative low-carbon practices and technologies already position us as one of the lowest carbon emitters in our industry,” he said while adding that the company follows a decarbonization strategy that targets energy efficiency, reduced methane and flaring, increased renewables, CCS  and offsets.

In June, RVCMC CEO Riham ElGizy noted after the auction in Kenya that such initiatives could play a crucial role in driving funding where it is most needed to deliver climate action and improve livelihoods. 

“Our aim is to be one of the largest voluntary carbon markets in the world by 2030, one that enables compensation of hundreds of millions of tons of carbon emissions per year and contributes to global net-zero goals,” ElGizy said then.

He added: “Our achievements to date, in such a brief period, demonstrate commitment to long-term success and ability to deliver on our ambitions.”

Topics: Carbon market Saudi Aramco Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co.

Related

Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions
Business & Economy
Saudi corporations join PIF, Tadawul carbon market initiative to lower emissions

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects

ACWA Power consortium commits $2.2bn for Al-Shuaibah solar projects
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stepped up its efforts in building the world’s largest solar project with the ACWA Power-led consortium finalizing the financing for Al-Shuaibah 1 and Al-Shuaibah 2 at a total investment of SR8.3 billion ($2.2 billion) through a mix of long-term debt and equity. 

ACWA Power announced this through a bourse filing on Sunday and said the total financing consists of SR6.1 billion in senior debt, including a SR1.7 billion loan from the National Development Fund on behalf of the National Infrastructure Fund. 

It is in addition to a SR4.4 billion US-dollar commercial facility from a consortium of local, regional and international banks, including Bank Saudi Fransi, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mizuho Bank. 

The other banks in the consortium comprise Riyad Bank, the Saudi National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Saudi Investment Bank. 

In November, ACWA Power signed power purchase agreements with the Water and Electricity Holding Co., also known as Badeel, to develop the solar plant with a capacity to power 350,000 homes. 

The 2,060 megawatts solar photovoltaic plant is expected to begin commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2025.  

According to the statement to Tadawul, the consortium included the Public Investment Fund unit Badeel and the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., with ACWA Power holding a 35 percent equity stake. 

The project is part of Saudi Arabia’s energy transition strategy, demonstrating how giga-scale development in sustainable energy will be significant in implementing Vision 2030 goals.    

The PIF aims to develop 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy capacity by 2030. 

“We expect investment in clean energy projects to rise, assisted by high oil prices in 2023‑24, as Saudi Arabia seeks to add 15 GW of renewable energy capacity in 2022‑23, supporting the government’s climate objectives and economic diversification strategy,” the Economist Intelligence Unit said in its assessment of the project in February. 

The report added: “We expect that Saudi Arabia will exploit current oil windfalls to accelerate its clean energy transition in 2023‑27 as the government aims to invest a total of SR380 billion in a bid to raise renewable energy to 50 percent of power‑generating capacity (about 58.7 GW) by 2030.” 

 

Topics: ACWA Power #solar solar plants

Related

PIF-owned Badeel, ACWA to develop MENA’s largest solar plant in KSA 
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Badeel, ACWA to develop MENA’s largest solar plant in KSA 

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  

India, UAE agree to settle trade in local currencies  
  • The two countries will set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers 
  • Bilateral trade between the two countries was $84.5 billion in the year from April 2022 to March 2023 
Updated 16 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: India has signed an agreement with the UAE that will allow it to settle trade in rupees instead of dollars, boosting India’s efforts to cut transaction costs by eliminating dollar conversions. 

During a visit by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE on Saturday, the two countries also agreed to set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers. 

The two agreements will enable “seamless cross-border transactions and payments, and foster greater economic cooperation,” said a statement from the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday. 

The RBI and the Central Bank of UAE signed two memorandums of understanding in Abu Dhabi for “establishing a framework to promote the use of local currencies” for cross-border transactions; and cooperation for interlinking their payment and messaging systems, the statement added.  

“The MoU on establishing a framework for the use of local currencies for transactions between India and UAE aims to put in place a Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS) to promote the use of INR and AED bilaterally,” it added.  

The MoU will cover all current account transactions and permitted capital account transactions.  

The RBI said the creation of the LCSS would enable exporters and importers to invoice and pay in their respective domestic currencies, “which in turn would enable the development of an INR-AED foreign exchange market.".

It added that the arrangement would also promote investments and remittances between the two countries. 

During his one-day visit, Modi met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 

India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer and whose central bank last year announced a framework for settling global trade in rupees, currently pays for UAE oil in dollars. 

Bilateral trade between the two countries was $84.5 billion in the year from April 2022 to March 2023. 

An official with knowledge of the details of the agreement said India could make its first rupee payment for UAE oil to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Reuters reported on Friday. 

The oil-rich Gulf states import as much as 80-90 percent of their food and want to secure their supply chains. 

The UAE has pledged $2 billion to help develop a series of “food parks” in India to tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East. 

India and the UAE have mutually agreed to raise non-petroleum bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, India’s trade minister said last month. 

The UAE also acts as a trading hub for further access to markets in Africa and Europe. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India UAE Dollar Rupees trade

Related

India unveils green hydrogen targets in bid to become export hub
Business & Economy
India unveils green hydrogen targets in bid to become export hub
UAE president holds bilateral talks with Indian PM
Middle-East
UAE president holds bilateral talks with Indian PM

Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   

Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   
Updated 16 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   

Robotics registrations in Saudi Arabia surge 52% to hit over 2k in Q2   
Updated 16 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is witnessing unprecedented growth in the robotics sector, with an increasing number of technology firms seeking registration to engage in commercial activities in the Kingdom.  

According to the Minister of Commerce’s summary bulletin released earlier this month, the number of robotics firms registered in the Kingdom surged 52 percent to reach 2,344 in the second quarter of 2023, up from 1,537 in the corresponding period a year ago.   

Riyadh topped the list in issuing 1,387 registrations, followed by Makkah at 491, the Eastern Province at 269, Madinah at 76 and Qassim at 32, the bulletin noted.   

AI commercial registrations  

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also saw the number of firms getting registration to offer artificial intelligence solutions rising by 49% to hit 4,229 in the second quarter of the year, compared to 2,823 in the same period in 2022. 

Riyadh again topped the list in issuing 2,563 registrations, followed by Makkah at 843, the Eastern Province at 475, Madinah at 130 and Qassim at 62, according to the bulletin.

Saudi Arabia’s AI sector is expected to contribute over $135.2 billion to the economy in 2030, equivalent to 12.4 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.   

In October 2022, Ahmed Baharoon, AI consultant and co-founder of Inc Robotics, a Saudi-based robotics provider, told Arab News that the Kingdom is supporting the adoption of robotics across industries. However, the challenges in automating their operations persist.   

Speaking at that time, Baharoon said: “The government is driving initiatives such as the automation of 4,000 manufacturing plants within the next five years, and the Kingdom’s logistical strategy launched last year lists the use of robotics and AI in smart cities, including NEOM and The Line.”  

He also highlighted then that robotics could significantly reduce costs in many sectors and utilize human labor for better purposes.   

Baharoon added: “Having a robot can enhance the customer experience and create great moments that can be used to enhance brands and present them in a fun way.”   

Topics: Saudi robotics AI

Related

Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  
Business & Economy
Cybersecurity registrations in Saudi Arabia rise 52% to hit over 2k in Q2  
Saudi Ministry of Commerce issues more than 56,000 commercial registers in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Commerce issues more than 56,000 commercial registers in Q2

Latest updates

Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Saudi Arabia, Japan to diversify long-standing energy relationship: Minister  
Makkah municipality honors Chinese pilgrims
The deputy mayor of Makkah, Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, thanks a Chinese pilgrim for his efforts in helping to keep the holy sites tidy.
Princess Kate back in Royal Box at Wimbledon with Prince William and two of their children
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and her daughter Charlotte arrive at the Centre Court' Royal Box.
Saudi entrepreneurs to scale up India collaborations after G20 meetings 
Prince Fahad bin Mansour (C) attends a signing ceremony between Singaporean firm Codesurance and Saudi company Healthgena.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.