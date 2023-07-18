Saudi film production firm to launch collaborative new manga video game

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Manga Productions has announced that its new video game “UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves” will be launched on Nov. 14.
A subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Misk Foundation, the Saudi film production company has collaborated with French video game firm, Microids, to develop the game.
Its events are derived from the popular anime series, Grendizer, based on the giant robot character created by Japanese manga artist Go Nagai.
To enrich players’ experience, musical compositions popular in previous animated series, have been repurposed.
The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version will be available next year.
Manga Productions’ director of marketing, distribution, and business development, Abdulaziz Al-Nagmoosh, said: “We aspire to spread this game to satisfy and enrich fans and players in the Arab world and North Africa.
“We are working at Manga Productions to attract the best international electronic games to spread and Arabize them through our inspiring Saudi youth.”
The game will be available in two editions. The deluxe version will have the complete game, a keychain, a two-picture poster, an exclusive SteelBook, and a 30 cm by 42 cm poster, while a collector’s edition will be comprised of more than 12 items including the above, a collector’s box, art book, Grendizer robe, an additional mission, four art prints, a set of three pins, an exclusive 25 cm Grendizer figure, and golden ticket.
On March 9, Manga Productions signed a publishing and distribution agreement with Microids for the game covering the Middle East and North Africa region.
The partnership involved Arabizing the game and provided opportunities for Saudi talent in areas such as distribution, licensing, and marketing.
The Grendizer anime series was one of the first successful releases of Japanese animation in the late 1970s, consisting of 74 episodes that were a hit with users in the Arab world, France, and Italy.
Dr. Essam Bukhary, the CEO of Manga Productions, told Arab News: “We are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of ‘UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves’ in collaboration with the global company Microids.
“At Manga Productions, our main goal is to empower Saudi talents and provide them with the skills needed to elevate the creative and entertainment landscape in Saudi Arabia.
“Our talented Saudi youth have played a crucial role in various aspects such as localization, distribution, publishing, and marketing of this game.
“The audience of players will find a great enjoyment in this game, as we have always been committed in Manga Productions to delivering the top international games to the MENA region,” he added.
Central African Republic confirms support for Saudi bid to host World Expo 2030
Saudi Royal Court adviser conveyed the Kingdom’s thanks for the Central African Republic’s support
Updated 58 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Special envoy to the president of the Central African Republic Jules Njawe said on Tuesday that his country supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
At a press conference held after President Faustin-Archange Touadera hosted Saudi Royal Court adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, Njawe said the president supports all events hosted by the Kingdom and is certain that it has all the capabilities needed to organize Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
Kattan conveyed the Saudi government’s thanks for the Central African Republic’s support which it said stemmed from distinguished relations between the two countries.
Wednesday is start of new Hijri year, says Saudi Supreme Court
Muharram 1, 1445, is beginning of Islamic year
Moon not sighted on Monday, Dhul Hijjah 29
Updated 18 July 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Wednesday July 19 would be the start of the Islamic new year 1445.
The beginning of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, marks the start of the new year.
The Supreme Court said the moon-sighting committees had not seen the crescent in the Kingdom on Monday, Dhul Hijjah 29, or July 17.
Accordingly, it was decided that Tuesday would be the last day of Dhul Hijjah, and that Muharram would commence on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court in a statement said: According to the Umm Al-Qura calendar, Tuesday will be the last day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah, 1444 Hijri, corresponding to July 18, 2023. Wednesday will be the first day of the month of Muharram, 1445 Hijri, corresponding to July 19, 2023.”
The name Hijri refers to the Hijra, or the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Makkah to Madinah in 622 A.D.
The Islamic lunar calendar consists of twelve months beginning with Muharram and ending with Dhul Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the new moon.
KSrelief’s Masam project clears 762 Houthi mines in Yemen
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, in the second week of July dismantled 762 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Overseen by Saudi aid agency KSrelief, the project’s special teams destroyed 120 anti-tank mines, two anti-personnel mines, 633 unexploded ordnance, and seven other types of explosive devices.
The devices, planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, pose a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women and the elderly.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.
The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.
A total of 407,152 mines have been cleared since the start of the project in 2018.
The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.
In June, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.
Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. The center has implemented 814 projects in Yemen worth more than $4.2 billion.
KSrelief programs cover food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief, water and hygiene, sanitation, shelter, protection, camp coordination, nutrition, education, multi cluster, early recovery, logistics and telecommunications.
Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief and the Masam project, remains dedicated to clearing mines from Yemeni territory, thereby playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of Yemeni citizens.
Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce
‘Vision 2030 has turned everything around,’ says Saudi motor sports pioneer Reema Juffali
Updated 17 July 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Saudi women have time and again defied all odds with tenacity, carving niches for themselves across different fields since the country’s establishment.
From Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman, adviser to her brother King Abdulaziz, to Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi woman to go to space, to Mishaal Ashemimry, the first female aerospace engineer in the Gulf Cooperation Council — the list is impressive and growing.
Some inspiring and resilient Saudi women spoke to Arab News to share their thoughts and offer sage advice to young Saudi graduates who are all set to enter the workforce.
“Take a chance and believe in yourself,” said Reema Juffali, the first Saudi female professional racing driver to win an international motor race.
With the driving ban in the Kingdom lifted in 2018, a realm of possibilities for women was unveiled, but with change came great uncertainty.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Hajar Al-Naim’s Studio Production Training is backed by the Saudi Cultural Fund.
• Hawazen Al-Hassoun, PwC’s Middle East COO, oversees all internal services for more than 2,000 employees in six offices around the Kingdom.
• Professional racing driver Reema Juffali was on BBC’s 100 Women list of inspiring and influential women around the world in 2022.
Juffali, who earned a spot on BBC’s 100 Women list of inspiring and influential women around the world last year, said: “The challenges have been more to do with self-belief, especially when things seemed to be not going my way. I’ve had to remind myself to be patient and trust the process to achieve my long-term goals.”
Women across the country are entering male-dominated fields and “intimidation is there when you’re around people who’ve been doing this for so many years.”
Women were first allowed into government spaces in 2011 following a royal decree by King Abdullah, who appointed 30 women to the Shoura Council.
“Vision 2030 has turned everything around. It’s not just opened new doors, but new horizons. Women in particular have now taken up jobs that they hadn’t had the opportunity to explore in the past,” Juffali said.
In the corporate world, PwC’s Middle East Chief Operating Officer Hawazen Al-Hassoun has made it her mission to create a work environment pillared by inclusion and diversity.
“This means creating an environment where employees have equal opportunities for career development and even equal pay in a culture that fosters respect to all,” Al-Hassoun told Arab News.
As the first woman to take up the position, she oversees all internal services for more than 2,000 employees in six offices around the Kingdom and focuses on implementing operational excellence, driving business process efficiency, and executing on strategic goals.
Bringing Vision 2030 to life, this year the regional headquarters welcomed 190 new graduates, all Saudi nationals — 50 percent of whom were women. They have also launched an on-the-job training program in AlUla that leverages the global consultancy’s collective industry expertise and aims to provide hands-on professional experience to fresh Saudi graduates.
Al-Hassoun, who grew up in a family that values equal opportunities, feels that “gender bias is still an issue. However, by speaking up and seeking out support, women can overcome these challenges and achieve success in their careers.”
The world needs more female leaders who contribute their skills and vision to the table. Ultimately, the path to success is never a straight line. Each one of us has their own unique journey. But always remember, don’t give up on your dreams.
Hawazen Al-Hassoun, PwC’s Middle East COO
According to a report published by the firm, 40 percent of working-age women within Saudi Arabia and GCC countries are employed, and fewer than 20 percent of all senior managers are females.
The type of cultural shift that would see more women in leadership positions involves a number of considerations. It is a transitional change, Al-Hassoun says, which will also require an agenda for diversity to be pushed more broadly across the workforce.
Women face a number of barriers that vary from managing work-life commitments to accessing training and development. There is also a lack of career opportunities and advancement.
“Businesses need to embed diversity strategies for the entire career lifecycle, setting diversity key performance indicators to ensure fair assessments for women and reinforcing supportive workplace cultures. It’s also a critical step for employers to effectively attract, recruit, and retain talented young women,” Al-Hassoun said.
She suggests that businesses take steps like providing top mentorship and sponsorship, peer support groups, access to female leaders and role models, flexible work hours and paid leave, and equitable compensation processes.
NUMBER
105m
Nouf Al-Osaimi dived 105 meters in Jeddah’s Red Sea, the deepest depth achieved by a woman in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Hassoun said: “I want young women to understand the opportunities and career paths that are currently available to them. It is important with the consistent changes that are circling the Kingdom for young women to be aware and educated on what they are able to achieve and obtain.”
To young graduates, she emphasized the uniqueness of their individual perspectives: “The world needs more female leaders who contribute their skills and vision to the table. Ultimately, the path to success is never a straight line. Each one of us has their own unique journey. But always remember, don’t give up on your dreams.”
Many of the female change-makers were first and foremost driven by passion. For filmmaker Hajar Al-Naim, co-founder and executive producer at production house MTHEC and cofounder of Studio Production Training, her hope was to change lives.
As a student abroad at Loyola Marymount University, before the Kingdom established the Film Commission under the Ministry of Culture, it was clear that talents at home were lacking proper training.
“It wasn’t easy for a lot of guys to learn about filmmaking, so it was extra hard for me to learn about that in Saudi Arabia … That experience that I had in Los Angeles, I wanted to give it back to our talents in Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News.
SPT, backed by the Saudi Cultural Fund, has recently launched The Studio program, which seeks to educate talent and provide fellow filmmakers with support throughout the production process.
Similarly, Saudi scuba instructor Nouf Al-Osaimi saw the discrepancy in the water sports industry.
Al-Osaimi first dived into the Red Sea in 2008 and instantly became mesmerized by its beauty and the richness of life teeming there. She began exploring the field and gained more experience, becoming an open-water diver and advancing to rescue and dive master.
In 2011, she graduated from the UK with a degree in tourism management.
“We didn’t even have tourism in Saudi Arabia at the time,” she told Arab News. “I do what I love and what makes me fulfilled. I don’t do things for the community, or society, or anyone — I do it for myself. When you do things for yourself, you go to places that you’ve never thought of.”
While she was working in Egypt after graduation, she said she was not taken seriously by her colleagues. “But I believed it was for me, which is why I pushed (for it),” Al-Osaimi said.
“The first challenge was that I wasn’t able to go on a boat without a guardian, so I was limited to small beaches. I had to be low-profile, and the community was dominated by men back then, so I had to be careful.”
From a societal aspect, the industry itself was not taken seriously. But Al-Osaimi overcame these challenges and slowly reached higher ranks, working at the diving center in a five-star hotel in Sharm El Sheikh.
After deciding it was time to come home and share her expertise locally, she became the first Saudi female technical diver, diving 105 meters in Jeddah’s Red Sea, the deepest distance achieved by a woman in the country.
She then founded the Red Sea Citizen Dive club to raise awareness about the diving field in the region, and Pink Bubbles Divers, a community-based group to empower women in the field, and held the first global PADI Women Dive Day in Saudi Arabia in 2017. She is now an AmbassaDiver for the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.
This year, she delivered the opening speech at the World Economic Forum, asking world leaders to protect the coral reefs in the Red Sea. She was also invited as a speaker at the Ocean’s Dinner event organized by the Saudi UNESCO delegation in Paris.
She said: “Finally, I can change people’s lives the same way diving changed mine … I dedicated my life to the thing I love most, even though it wasn’t something necessarily accepted in society.”
Al-Osaimi now captains her own boats, in a sign that bodes well for Saudi women as they set sail for new horizons.