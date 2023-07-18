Nora Attal swaps Paris runways for Moroccan hometown holiday

DUBAI: British Moroccan model Nora Attal traded in the runways of Paris for the streets of her hometown in Morocco to spend some quality time with her family.

Attal took to Instagram to share some images from her trip to her family’s hometown Larache, including some candid shots of her mother and grandmother. “(Three) generations in my other home,” she captioned the post.

The 24-year-old model is known to be close to her family, even appearing in several fashion campaigns alongside them.

Back in 2019, Attal and her family – her brother, Adam, sister, Yesmin, and parents Charlie and Bouchra Attal – appeared in a Vogue Italia issue devoted to DNA.

“Along with three generations of her family, 20-year-old Moroccan British model Nora Attal returned to her native sun-bleached hometown of Larache, the laidback port city located on the north-western coast of Morocco,” Vogue Italia said.

The shoot offered “an intimate glimpse into a little-seen familial side of Attal, in a setting that serves as a meeting point and crossroads for her family located in Morocco, Spain, and London.”

In 2020, Attal and her family fronted Ralph Lauren’s holiday campaign for Eid in a video clip that also included Attal’s then fiancé now husband, Victor Bastidas, a director and cinematographer 10 years her senior.

The couple met at a shoot in the 16th century Samode Palace nestled in the ancient Aravalli hills outside India’s Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Attal was most recently seen taking over the runway as she walked the cobblestoned banks of the Seine River for Chanel’s latest haute couture collection in Paris earlier this month.

“This collection is the portrait of a sensitive yet bold Parisienne,” said Virginie Viard, Chanel’s creative director. “It’s like standing on a line between strength and delicacy.”







Nora Attal opened Ashi Studio’s haute couture show in Paris. (AFP)



The model – alongside Danish model Mona Tougaard, who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent – also opened Ashi Studio’s haute couture show in Paris in an all-black, futuristic look boasting ribbing and sheer material.

Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi showcased his latest line on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar on July 6. The Ashi Studio founder became the first designer from the Gulf to feature on the official calendar.

Ashi, who joined the Fédération de la Haute Couture as a guest member, launched his label 17 years ago.