You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain’s economy grows in Q1 as non-oil sector rises 3.5%  

Bahrain’s economy grows in Q1 as non-oil sector rises 3.5%  

Bahrain’s economy grows in Q1 as non-oil sector rises 3.5%  
Bahrain’s non-oil economic sectors experienced positive annual growth, according to the report (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6gday

Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Bahrain’s economy grows in Q1 as non-oil sector rises 3.5%  

Bahrain’s economy grows in Q1 as non-oil sector rises 3.5%  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Bahrain posted a real gross domestic product growth rate of 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023, fueled by a rise of 3.5 percent in the non-oil sector, showed the country’s recent economic report. 

According to the Bahraini Ministry of Finance and National Economy, the average quarterly increase of the annual non-oil GDP has reached about 5.7 percent since implementing its Economic Recovery Plan in October 2021.

The initiative aims to stimulate growth, attract investments and create job opportunities for the through five priorities and 27 programs. 

According to the latest figures, the non-oil economic sectors experienced positive annual growth, with the transportation and communications sphere posting the highest growth rate of 11.2 percent, revealed the ministry’s quarterly report.

This rise was backed by the expansion of several sector indicators, including the 42.3 percent increase in arrivals through Bahrain International Airport and the 32.1 percent rise in total aircraft movement. 

In addition, real estate and business activities, financial corporations, hotels and restaurants and trade all grew between 4.2 percent and 5.3 percent.   

The report also noted that Bahrain’s manufacturing contracted by 1.1 percent, whereas construction shrunk by 1.3 percent in the first three months of 2023.  

On the other hand, the oil sector witnessed a 5.9 percent drop due to the cutback in production brought about by seasonal maintenance, showed the report. 

Between January and March, the quarterly average price of Brent crude fell by 20.6 percent to $81.07. Oil amounted to almost 15 percent of the country’s GDP.   

The report, however, expects real GDP to increase by 2.9 percent in 2023 as the non-oil sector grew by 3.5 percent and the oil sector remained stable. 

It added that the country will witness a growth rate of 3.2 percent.   

In its annual economic report released in March, the ministry reported a growth rate of 4.9 percent in 2022, the highest economic growth pace since 2013. 

The document also highlighted that Bahrain was steadily progressing in its economic diversification journey, as its non-oil real GDP witnessed 6.2 percent growth in 2022, the highest since 2012.    

Bahrain’s non-oil GDP growth in 2022 also surpassed the 5 percent annual target set by its economic recovery plan.    

“The positive results posted today are the cumulation of many years of hard work and careful planning by the Government of Bahrain to lay the foundations for a sustainable, diverse and prosperous economy,” said Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa at the time. 

Topics: Bahrain Bahrain economy

Related

Bahrain ranked as 9th best destinations for expats: survey
Business & Economy
Bahrain ranked as 9th best destinations for expats: survey

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s diary giant Almarai on Tuesday commenced the offer of US dollar-denominated trust certificates maturing in 10 years, according to a bourse filing on Tadawul. 

The company said the minimum subscription limit of the offer was $200,000 and would rise in increments of $1,000. The offer ends Wednesday. 

The food and beverage major assigned Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers for the offering. 

It further said the issuance amount will be determined after the completion of the offer period based on market conditions at that time. 

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Almarai is set to raise $750 million from a sale of 10-year Islamic bonds that drew over $4 billion in orders. 

It further said the sukuk launched at 145 basis points over US Treasurys, tightened from initial price guidance of around 180 bps over the same benchmark. 

Debt sales in the region restarted last week after a monthlong lull, with Dubai developer Sobha Realty opening the way with a $300 million sukuk offering. 

Topics: Almarai

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s corporate leadership is reinforcing its position in international boardrooms, with Amin Nasser, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., joining the board of the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. 

According to an announcement by the US-based monolith on Monday, Nasser will join the board as an independent director replacing Bader Al-Saad, director general and chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.   

The release further said that Nasser oversaw the successful listing of Aramco, the largest initial public offering in history, and would bring the board the perspective of a CEO at the helm of some of the most important business trends globally. 

Nasser has been instrumental in steering the growth of Saudi Aramco, including leading the company’s entry into the global debt and capital markets with its first bond issuance in 2019. 

According to BlackRock, one-third of its directors have been newly elected over the past five years, reflecting the company’s commitment to continually evolving and benefiting from fresh insights. 

“Bader’s international investment experience has been instrumental to BlackRock’s success, and I sincerely thank him for his dedication to the firm,” said Laurence Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, while thanking Bader Al-Saad for serving the company’s board. 

Fink added: “The wisdom and guidance that he has given the board throughout his tenure has been crucial to our growth in the Gulf region and globally.”  

BlackRock has also evinced interest in participating in Saudi Arabia’s growth story. In June, Rachel Lord, head of the Asia-Pacific region at the company, stated that the firm had invested more than $15 billion in natural gas pipelines in the Kingdom. 

In a statement to Reuters, she added that the Kingdom is a very appealing destination with “a strong set of investment opportunities to come.”   

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and BlackRock signed an agreement in November last year to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, primarily focusing on the Kingdom.   

PIF has signed a memorandum of understanding with the firm to help attract regional and international investors to projects, including those in the energy, power and utilities, transportation, telecommunication and social infrastructure sectors. 

Topics: Aramco BlackRock  

Related

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Saudi Arabia lures BlackRock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia lures BlackRock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand

ADNOC to roll out Mideast’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    

ADNOC to roll out Mideast’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

ADNOC to roll out Mideast’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    

ADNOC to roll out Mideast’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy received a renewed push as the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. began constructing the Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Masdar City. 

The refueling station will use an electrolyzer powered by clean grid electricity to generate pure hydrogen from water, according to a press release. 

Considered to be a clean energy source, hydrogen creates no carbon dioxide emission when used and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel. It can provide vehicles with a longer driving range and faster refueling times than battery-powered vehicles.  

“Hydrogen will be a critical fuel for the energy transition, helping to decarbonize economies at scale, and it is a natural extension of our core business,” said Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, in a statement.  

Al-Jaber, also the managing director and group CEO of ADNOC, added: “Through this pilot program, we will gather important data on how hydrogen transportation technology performs as we continue to develop the UAE’s hydrogen infrastructure.”    

The company has partnered with Toyota Motor Corp. and Al-Futtaim Motors to use their fleet of hydrogen-powered vehicles to test the refueling station.  

The pilot program will assist ADNOC in assessing how high-speed hydrogen refueling can be used in mobility projects, enabling the nation to be one of the world’s top hydrogen producers by 2031.  

The station, projected to operate in 2023, will be followed by a second station in Dubai Golf City, added the release.    

“The need to reduce carbon emissions to address climate change is clear and urgent. ADNOC is placing sustainability and decarbonization at the heart of its strategy. While we decarbonize our operations today, we are making robust investments to be a supplier of choice for the clean energies of tomorrow,” stated Al-Jaber.    

The company has set aside $15 billion to invest in new energy and decarbonization technology and advance and expedite lower-carbon solutions.   

ADNOC’s investments align with its plans to cut carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2030 and enable it to reach net-zero levels by 2050 aim.  

Topics: ADNOC Hydrogen fuel

Related

ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
Business & Economy
ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
ADNOC L&S to construct $975m artificial island near Abu Dhabi  
Business & Economy
ADNOC L&S to construct $975m artificial island near Abu Dhabi  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped slightly by 11.56 points, or 0.10 percent, on Tuesday, to close at 11,768.71.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.10 billion ($2.16 billion) as 44 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 175 retreated.   

While the parallel market Nomu edged down by 159.53 points to 22,952.23, the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.25 percent to close at 1554.19.   

The top performer of the day on the main index was Al Mawarid Manpower Co. as its share price soared 5.88 percent to reach SR144.  

Other best-performing stocks were Saudi Automotive Services Co. and Elm Co., whose share prices surged 4.81 percent and 3.79 percent, respectively.   

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Ceramics Co., which reported its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company posted a net profit of SR48 million in the first half, down 46.22 percent from SR89.3 million in the first half of 2022. This led to the company’s share price dropping by 5.08 percent to 30.80.   

Meanwhile, shares of ACWA Power hit an all-time high on Tuesday. The company’s share price rose by 1 percent to SR195 at one point in time and finally closed the day at SR189.  

In the parallel market, International Human Resources Co. was the top gainer, as its share price soared by 6.33 percent to SR3.19.   

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. reported a net profit of SR140.8 million in the first half of 2023, marking a rise of 30.01 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.   

According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s rise in profit was fueled by higher sales of the petroleum and transport services divisions, along with an increase in interest income from sukuk and cash deposits.   

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Almunajem Foods Co. Its net profit dipped by 37 percent to SR139.4 million in the first half compared to the same period a year ago.   

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock

Related

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn

Egypt’s sovereign fund enters top 50 global wealth list: SWFI  

Egypt’s sovereign fund enters top 50 global wealth list: SWFI  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt’s sovereign fund enters top 50 global wealth list: SWFI  

Egypt’s sovereign fund enters top 50 global wealth list: SWFI  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt’s state wealth fund has attained 47th position in the top 100 largest sovereign funds by total assets, as the North African country pushes ahead with its economic diversification efforts to revive the economy.  

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, which has holdings worth $12 billion, joins 13 funds from the Middle East in the top 50, according to the latest rankings released by public asset tracking agency Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. 

The US-headquartered institute ranked the Egyptian fund in the 12th position in the Middle East region.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund claimed sixth position on the global chart, with holdings of $776.65 billion, highlighting the growing dominance of regional state investors in the world.   

Data released by the SWFI revealed that Norway Government Pension Fund Global topped the list with $1.37 trillion in holdings, followed by China Investment Corp. and Beijing-based SAFE Investment Co. with assets worth $1.35 trillion and $1.01 trillion, respectively.  

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Kuwait Investment Authority claimed fourth and fifth rankings with $853 billion and $803 billion in assets, respectively.  

Founded in 2005, Qatar Investment Authority ranked 10th globally among the world’s top sovereign wealth funds, with assets of $475 billion.  

Egypt’s Minister of Planning Hala El-Said said on the sidelines of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s official visit to Doha in February that both countries are exploring opportunities to set up a joint investment fund.   

Egypt’s $400 billion economy is under increasing strain as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has raised food and fuel prices.   

It is noteworthy that Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has had a significant influence on the country’s financial stability.  

Meanwhile, Qatar intends to increase its investments in Egypt after the two countries struck an agreement to end double taxation in order to stimulate investment.   

The Qatari emir stated in a Cabinet statement that the dual taxation agreement is likely to have a tangible impact on raising his country’s investments in Egypt. 

Topics: Egypt PIF investment fund

Related

ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project
Business & Economy
ACWA Power signs land agreement for giant Egyptian wind farm project
Egypt’s privatization drive receives $533.7m funding push from EBRD
Business & Economy
Egypt’s privatization drive receives $533.7m funding push from EBRD

Latest updates

5-nation group holds 2nd meeting on Lebanon crises
5-nation group holds 2nd meeting on Lebanon crises
Saudi team to compete in World Fencing Championships
Saudi team to compete in World Fencing Championships
Jordan and Japan to cooperate on digital transformation efforts
Jordan and Japan to cooperate on digital transformation efforts
Houthi-linked social media accounts banned for inciting violence
Houthi-linked social media accounts banned for inciting violence
UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense
UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary arrested on suspicion of terror offense

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.