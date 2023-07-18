You are here

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.10 billion ($2.16 billion) as 44 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 175 retreated. (Shutterstock)  
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped slightly by 11.56 points, or 0.10 percent, on Tuesday, to close at 11,768.71.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.10 billion ($2.16 billion) as 44 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 175 retreated.   

While the parallel market Nomu edged down by 159.53 points to 22,952.23, the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.25 percent to close at 1554.19.   

The top performer of the day on the main index was Al Mawarid Manpower Co. as its share price soared 5.88 percent to reach SR144.  

Other best-performing stocks were Saudi Automotive Services Co. and Elm Co., whose share prices surged 4.81 percent and 3.79 percent, respectively.   

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Ceramics Co., which reported its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company posted a net profit of SR48 million in the first half, down 46.22 percent from SR89.3 million in the first half of 2022. This led to the company’s share price dropping by 5.08 percent to 30.80.   

Meanwhile, shares of ACWA Power hit an all-time high on Tuesday. The company’s share price rose by 1 percent to SR195 at one point in time and finally closed the day at SR189.  

In the parallel market, International Human Resources Co. was the top gainer, as its share price soared by 6.33 percent to SR3.19.   

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. reported a net profit of SR140.8 million in the first half of 2023, marking a rise of 30.01 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.   

According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s rise in profit was fueled by higher sales of the petroleum and transport services divisions, along with an increase in interest income from sukuk and cash deposits.   

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Almunajem Foods Co. Its net profit dipped by 37 percent to SR139.4 million in the first half compared to the same period a year ago.   

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock

Egypt’s sovereign fund enters top 50 global wealth list: SWFI  

Egypt’s sovereign fund enters top 50 global wealth list: SWFI  
Updated 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt’s sovereign fund enters top 50 global wealth list: SWFI  

Egypt’s sovereign fund enters top 50 global wealth list: SWFI  
Updated 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt’s state wealth fund has attained 47th position in the top 100 largest sovereign funds by total assets, as the North African country pushes ahead with its economic diversification efforts to revive the economy.  

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, which has holdings worth $12 billion, joins 13 funds from the Middle East in the top 50, according to the latest rankings released by public asset tracking agency Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. 

The US-headquartered institute ranked the Egyptian fund in the 12th position in the Middle East region.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund claimed sixth position on the global chart, with holdings of $776.65 billion, highlighting the growing dominance of regional state investors in the world.   

Data released by the SWFI revealed that Norway Government Pension Fund Global topped the list with $1.37 trillion in holdings, followed by China Investment Corp. and Beijing-based SAFE Investment Co. with assets worth $1.35 trillion and $1.01 trillion, respectively.  

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Kuwait Investment Authority claimed fourth and fifth rankings with $853 billion and $803 billion in assets, respectively.  

Founded in 2005, Qatar Investment Authority ranked 10th globally among the world’s top sovereign wealth funds, with assets of $475 billion.  

Egypt’s Minister of Planning Hala El-Said said on the sidelines of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly’s official visit to Doha in February that both countries are exploring opportunities to set up a joint investment fund.   

Egypt’s $400 billion economy is under increasing strain as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has raised food and fuel prices.   

It is noteworthy that Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has had a significant influence on the country’s financial stability.  

Meanwhile, Qatar intends to increase its investments in Egypt after the two countries struck an agreement to end double taxation in order to stimulate investment.   

The Qatari emir stated in a Cabinet statement that the dual taxation agreement is likely to have a tangible impact on raising his country’s investments in Egypt. 

Topics: Egypt PIF investment fund

Saudi startups top MENA region in raising funds in H1, collects $446m 

Saudi startups top MENA region in raising funds in H1, collects $446m 
Updated 31 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi startups top MENA region in raising funds in H1, collects $446m 

Saudi startups top MENA region in raising funds in H1, collects $446m 
Updated 31 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s focus on encouraging entrepreneurship has paid off as startups in the Kingdom raised $446 million in the first half of 2023, the highest in the Middle East and North Africa region. 

According to MAGNiTT’s “H1 2023 Saudi Arabia Venture Capital Report”, Saudi startups accounted for 42 percent of the total capital deployed in the MENA region. 

According to the Dubai-based data analytics platform, the Kingdom ranked second in deal counts, facilitating 54 transactions against the UAE’s 60. 

E-commerce was the most funded sector in the Kingdom thanks to online flower marketplace Floward and grocery shopping platform Nana raising $156 million and $133 million in their series C rounds, respectively. Both deals accounted for 65 percent of the country’s total funding. 

Moreover, Nana, Floward and Saudi e-commerce Sary also featured among the top five funding rounds in the MENA region. 

E-commerce also emerged as the topmost sector for funding, closing 11 deals for $368 million. 

The report further indicated that “pre-seed” to “pre-series A” deals captured the lion’s share with 86 percent of the Kingdom’s total amassed funds. 

The e-commerce sector witnessed a 245 percent growth year on year in terms of capital deployed while other industries struggled. 

Financial technologies, the sector of choice in Saudi Arabia in the first half of last year, experienced a massive decline of 90 percent in funding this year to $10 million. 

“Capital deployed in deals of less than $100 million posted a 65 percent year on year retreat in H1 2023 and stood at $157 million, the lowest since H2 2020,” the report stated. 

Moreover, the total funding deployed in the Kingdom decreased by 27 percent this year compared to the same period last year. 

Investors backing Saudi-based startups also declined year on year, with only 54 investors participating in deals in the first half of 2023, a drop of 41 percent. 

The study further said that the total funding in the MENA region stood at $1.9 billion, a drop of 64 percent compared to the first half of 2022. The deal count in the region fell 40 percent to 530 during the corresponding period. 

“Amid a liquidity crunch and a slowdown in economic growth globally, the pace at which venture capitalists deployed funding across the globe continued to decline,” the report stated.

Topics: startups e-commerce

Saudi banks set to perform well despite tighter liquidity: Fitch 

Saudi banks set to perform well despite tighter liquidity: Fitch 
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi banks set to perform well despite tighter liquidity: Fitch 

Saudi banks set to perform well despite tighter liquidity: Fitch 
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Despite tighter liquidity, banks in Saudi Arabia are expected to perform well this year thanks to a favorable operating environment in the Kingdom, according to credit rating agency Fitch. 

The latest report from the US-based firm noted that non-oil economic growth in Saudi Arabia will play a crucial role in elevating the profitability of banks in the Kingdom.  

“The average operating profit/risk-weighted assets of Fitch-rated Saudi banks was 2.7 percent in 2022, and we expect non-oil economic growth to support profitability in 2023, driven by government capex, private-sector credit growth, lower unemployment and the government’s ongoing Vision 2030 strategy,” said Fitch in its report.  

The growth of the private sector is a reflection of the measures adopted by Saudi Arabia to successfully pursue its economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030, as it moves away from oil as a dominant revenue source.

According to the report, average sector financing growth in Saudi Arabia will slow to 12 percent in 2023, compared to 14 percent in 2022, but will stay ahead of its Gulf Cooperation Council counterparts which are expected to witness a growth of 5 to 6 percent this year.  

The report further noted that mortgage financing in the Kingdom reached SR567 billion ($151.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2023.  

“Strong demand for mortgage financing, underpinned by a state subsidy program, has supported financing growth in recent years,” added Fitch in its report.  

Earlier this month, Fitch Solutions, the research arm of Fitch Ratings, predicted that Saudi Arabia’s business landscape is expected to see a surge in investments from the pharmaceutical sector, with growing demand for healthcare services and increasing fundraising activity in the industry.  

The Fitch Solutions report added that the Kingdom has now become a favorite destination for pharmaceutical companies, primarily driven by the country’s large and increasing population, strong healthcare infrastructure, and the government’s dedicated efforts to develop the sector.  

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giants including Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck, and GlaxoSmithKline have already established a presence in Saudi Arabia through direct investment or partnerships with local companies. 

Topics: Saudi banks Fitch Ratings

Bahrain’s economy grows in Q1 as non-oil sector rises 3.5%  

Bahrain’s economy grows in Q1 as non-oil sector rises 3.5%  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Bahrain’s economy grows in Q1 as non-oil sector rises 3.5%  

Bahrain’s economy grows in Q1 as non-oil sector rises 3.5%  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Bahrain posted a real gross domestic product growth rate of 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023, fueled by a rise of 3.5 percent in the non-oil sector, showed the country’s recent economic report. 

According to the Bahraini Ministry of Finance and National Economy, the average quarterly increase of the annual non-oil GDP has reached about 5.7 percent since implementing its Economic Recovery Plan in October 2021.

The initiative aims to stimulate growth, attract investments and create job opportunities for the through five priorities and 27 programs. 

According to the latest figures, the non-oil economic sectors experienced positive annual growth, with the transportation and communications sphere posting the highest growth rate of 11.2 percent, revealed the ministry’s quarterly report.

This rise was backed by the expansion of several sector indicators, including the 42.3 percent increase in arrivals through Bahrain International Airport and the 32.1 percent rise in total aircraft movement. 

In addition, real estate and business activities, financial corporations, hotels and restaurants and trade all grew between 4.2 percent and 5.3 percent.   

The report also noted that Bahrain’s manufacturing contracted by 1.1 percent, whereas construction shrunk by 1.3 percent in the first three months of 2023.  

On the other hand, the oil sector witnessed a 5.9 percent drop due to the cutback in production brought about by seasonal maintenance, showed the report. 

Between January and March, the quarterly average price of Brent crude fell by 20.6 percent to $81.07. Oil amounted to almost 15 percent of the country’s GDP.   

The report, however, expects real GDP to increase by 2.9 percent in 2023 as the non-oil sector grew by 3.5 percent and the oil sector remained stable. 

It added that the country will witness a growth rate of 3.2 percent.   

In its annual economic report released in March, the ministry reported a growth rate of 4.9 percent in 2022, the highest economic growth pace since 2013. 

The document also highlighted that Bahrain was steadily progressing in its economic diversification journey, as its non-oil real GDP witnessed 6.2 percent growth in 2022, the highest since 2012.    

Bahrain’s non-oil GDP growth in 2022 also surpassed the 5 percent annual target set by its economic recovery plan.    

“The positive results posted today are the cumulation of many years of hard work and careful planning by the Government of Bahrain to lay the foundations for a sustainable, diverse and prosperous economy,” said Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa at the time. 

Topics: Bahrain Bahrain economy

Ma’aden makes its largest ever debt repayment of $800m 

Ma’aden makes its largest ever debt repayment of $800m 
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

Ma’aden makes its largest ever debt repayment of $800m 

Ma’aden makes its largest ever debt repayment of $800m 
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A debt of SR3 billion ($800 million) was repaid by Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, in what was its largest ever repayment ever as part of a strategy to improve the firm’s capital performance. 

According to a company press release, the repayment was carried out by its subsidiary Ma’aden Wa’ad Al-Shamal Phosphate Co. 

Located north of Saudi Arabia, MWSPC is one of the world’s largest phosphate production complexes, contributing to 50 percent of Ma’aden’s overall phosphate production. 

The release stated that the early repayment, representing about 7 percent of Ma’aden’s consolidated debt, was a strategic move aimed at reducing finance costs and is part of the company’s deleveraging strategy. 

This prepayment also aligns with Ma’aden’s recently announced capital allocation framework, reinforcing its commitment to disciplined and sustainable capital management that supports its ambitious vision and growth plans. 

Launched in 2020, Ma’aden Transformation Program has been looking at new ways of working toward delivering value for customers, investors and stakeholders.  

Since then, the company has already saved hundreds of millions of dollars by applying these cost management initiatives. 

Ma’aden’s phosphate business has seen significant growth over the years, becoming the world’s second-largest exporter of phosphate fertilizer in just a decade. 

In February, the metals and mining behemoth also reported a surge of 87 percent in its net profits for 2022, driven by higher sales and higher commodity prices. 

It posted SR12.13 billion in net profit at the time.   

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization increased 51 percent at the end of the reporting period to more than SR16.68 billion. 

It also booked record sales of SR40.28 billion, up 50 percent. 

Long-term borrowing and net debt declined by 12 percent and 34 percent, respectively, from December 2021.   

However, the company’s fourth-quarter net profit declined by 53 percent to SR1.27 billion riyals, dragged down by higher depreciation, taxes and finance charges due to higher interest rates globally. 

Ma’aden also made progress on its health and safety record, recording its safest year through further improvement in the downward trajectory of the all injuries frequency rate metric. 

The AIFR is the number of injuries per 1 million hours worked. Companies use the measure to evaluate their health and safety performance.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden)

