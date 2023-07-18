Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped slightly by 11.56 points, or 0.10 percent, on Tuesday, to close at 11,768.71.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.10 billion ($2.16 billion) as 44 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 175 retreated.

While the parallel market Nomu edged down by 159.53 points to 22,952.23, the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.25 percent to close at 1554.19.

The top performer of the day on the main index was Al Mawarid Manpower Co. as its share price soared 5.88 percent to reach SR144.

Other best-performing stocks were Saudi Automotive Services Co. and Elm Co., whose share prices surged 4.81 percent and 3.79 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Ceramics Co., which reported its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company posted a net profit of SR48 million in the first half, down 46.22 percent from SR89.3 million in the first half of 2022. This led to the company’s share price dropping by 5.08 percent to 30.80.

Meanwhile, shares of ACWA Power hit an all-time high on Tuesday. The company’s share price rose by 1 percent to SR195 at one point in time and finally closed the day at SR189.

In the parallel market, International Human Resources Co. was the top gainer, as its share price soared by 6.33 percent to SR3.19.

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. reported a net profit of SR140.8 million in the first half of 2023, marking a rise of 30.01 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s rise in profit was fueled by higher sales of the petroleum and transport services divisions, along with an increase in interest income from sukuk and cash deposits.

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Almunajem Foods Co. Its net profit dipped by 37 percent to SR139.4 million in the first half compared to the same period a year ago.