Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit
Brent futures were flat at $79.63 a barrel by 11:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged 10 cents lower to $75.65 per barrel. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit
Updated 20 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as markets weighed US demand concerns against China’s pledge to support economic growth. 

Brent futures were flat at $79.63 a barrel by 11:00 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged 10 cents lower to $75.65 per barrel. 

On the supply side, data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, showed crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories all fell last week. 

However, on the positive front, China’s top economic planner pledged on Tuesday it would roll out policies to “restore and expand” consumption in the world’s second-largest economy, which could boost oil demand. 

Meanwhile, Russia is set to reduce its oil exports by 2.1 million tons in the third quarter, in line with planned voluntary export cuts of 500,000 barrels per day in August, according to the Energy Ministry. 

QatarEnergy’s profit surges to $42.5bn 

QatarEnergy on Tuesday reported a 154.6 billion Qatari riyals ($42.47 billion) net profit for 2022, a 58 percent rise in a year when demand for liquefied natural gas surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Earnings jumped on higher revenues and income from its share of profits from associates and joint ventures, financial statements from the state energy firm show. 

Its bumper profits mirror those of other major oil and gas companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell, which reported record profits last year of $56 billion and $40 billion, respectively. 

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. also posted a profit of $161 billion last year. 

QatarEnergy’s revenues swelled to almost 189 billion riyals in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2022, from 120.3 billion riyals in 2021. Net operating income from its share of associates’ profits rose to 1 billion riyals, from 645.8 million riyals in 2021. 

Income from its share of profit from joint ventures stood at 82.6 billion riyals, against 52.4 billion riyals in 2021. 

ADNOC Gas inks deal with Indian Oil Corp. 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas on Tuesday announced a 14-year $7 billion to $9 billion deal with Indian Oil Corp. to supply 1.2 million tons of LNG per year, ADNOC said in a statement. 

The deal was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE last week, IOC said in a statement issued on Monday, adding that India’s trade treaty with the UAE enables it to import LNG without paying a 2.5 percent import tax. 

Japan, Qatar upgrade energy ties during LNG talks 
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to strengthen energy ties and economic cooperation with major gas producer Qatar on Tuesday during the final leg of a Gulf tour that has focused on securing energy supplies and promoting Japanese high tech. 

Kishida, who has been urged by Japan’s gas lobby to secure new LNG supplies from Qatar, held talks with the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. They agreed to upgrade their countries’ relationship to strategic from comprehensive, “especially in energy, economy, defense, security and academic exchange,” the emir’s office said. 

The two countries did not announce new LNG deals on Tuesday, but Kishida told Sheikh Tamim that “LNG serves a crucial role in Asia for a realistic energy transition,” according to a Japanese foreign ministry statement. 

“Coordination with Qatar is extremely important for stabilizing global liquefied natural gas markets,” the Japanese foreign ministry said. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: crude #oil Brent qatarenergy LNG ADNOC

Oil Updates — crude steadies as investors digest China gloom 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude steadies as investors digest China gloom 

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign energy cooperation agreement
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have signed an energy agreement aimed at boosting cooperation in oil and gas production during a high-level meeting.

The Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the gathering, which came as the Turkish leader undertakes a three-state Gulf tour.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Saudi Minister of Enregy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his counterpart from Turkiye Alparslan Bayrakdar.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the MoU covers the production, marketing, distribution and trade of refined petroleum products, as well as the production of petrochemicals.

It also takes in cooperation in the field of renewable energy and electricity, as well as the exploration of investment opportunities between the two countries in that field.

There was also an agreement over investigating electrical interconnection between the Kingdom and Turkiye.

The SPA report added: “The memorandum also included strengthening cooperation in the field of hydrogen, through research and development to enhance its use, as well as cooperation in the field of the circular carbon economy, through exchanging knowledge about applications related to it, and cooperation in the field of energy supply chains, by encouraging bilateral investments, and working to access materials.”

The MoU is the latest sign of the growing relationship between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, and comes as both countries try to promote links across their respective public and private sectors.

Trade between Turkiye and the Kingdom reached $6.5 billion in 2022, and hit $3.4 billion in the first half of this year. Turkiye’s trade with all the Gulf states has shot up from $1.6 billion to about $22 billion in the past 20 years.

On Monday, more than 400 business leaders and officials attended a special meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Jeddah in a further boost to economic ties between the two countries.

Amid discussions around further investment opportunities, a number of agreements were signed covering manufacturing, tourism, mining, food and agriculture, as well as defense and military industries. 

There were also deals covering energy, education, and digital technology, as well as agreements focused on media, construction, health and real estate. 

Topics: Saudi-Turkish trade Saudi Arabia Turkey energy

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 
Updated 19 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 

Almarai begins issuance of US dollar-denominated trust certificates 
Updated 19 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s dairy giant Almarai on Tuesday commenced the offer of US dollar-denominated trust certificates maturing in 10 years, according to a bourse filing on Tadawul. 

The company said the minimum subscription limit of the offer was $200,000 and would rise in increments of $1,000. The offer ends Wednesday. 

The food and beverage major assigned Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers for the offering. 

It further said the issuance amount will be determined after the completion of the offer period based on market conditions at that time. 

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Tuesday that Almarai is set to raise $750 million from a sale of 10-year Islamic bonds that drew over $4 billion in orders. 

It further said the sukuk launched at 145 basis points over US Treasurys, tightened from initial price guidance of around 180 bps over the same benchmark. 

Debt sales in the region restarted last week after a monthlong lull, with Dubai developer Sobha Realty opening the way with a $300 million sukuk offering. 

Topics: Almarai

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  

Saudi Aramco CEO joins board of directors at BlackRock  
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s corporate leadership is reinforcing its position in international boardrooms, with Amin Nasser, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., joining the board of the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. 

According to an announcement by the US-based monolith on Monday, Nasser will join the board as an independent director replacing Bader Al-Saad, director general and chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.   

The release further said that Nasser oversaw the successful listing of Aramco, the largest initial public offering in history, and would bring the board the perspective of a CEO at the helm of some of the most important business trends globally. 

Nasser has been instrumental in steering the growth of Saudi Aramco, including leading the company’s entry into the global debt and capital markets with its first bond issuance in 2019. 

According to BlackRock, one-third of its directors have been newly elected over the past five years, reflecting the company’s commitment to continually evolving and benefiting from fresh insights. 

“Bader’s international investment experience has been instrumental to BlackRock’s success, and I sincerely thank him for his dedication to the firm,” said Laurence Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, while thanking Bader Al-Saad for serving the company’s board. 

Fink added: “The wisdom and guidance that he has given the board throughout his tenure has been crucial to our growth in the Gulf region and globally.”  

BlackRock has also evinced interest in participating in Saudi Arabia’s growth story. In June, Rachel Lord, head of the Asia-Pacific region at the company, stated that the firm had invested more than $15 billion in natural gas pipelines in the Kingdom. 

In a statement to Reuters, she added that the Kingdom is a very appealing destination with “a strong set of investment opportunities to come.”   

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and BlackRock signed an agreement in November last year to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, primarily focusing on the Kingdom.   

PIF has signed a memorandum of understanding with the firm to help attract regional and international investors to projects, including those in the energy, power and utilities, transportation, telecommunication and social infrastructure sectors. 

Topics: Aramco BlackRock  

Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco-led firms produce circular polymers using plastic waste derived oil    
Saudi Arabia lures BlackRock's global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia lures BlackRock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand

ADNOC to roll out Mideast's first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    

ADNOC to roll out Mideast’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

ADNOC to roll out Mideast's first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    

ADNOC to roll out Mideast’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station    
Updated 18 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy received a renewed push as the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. began constructing the Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Masdar City. 

The refueling station will use an electrolyzer powered by clean grid electricity to generate pure hydrogen from water, according to a press release. 

Considered to be a clean energy source, hydrogen creates no carbon dioxide emission when used and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel. It can provide vehicles with a longer driving range and faster refueling times than battery-powered vehicles.  

“Hydrogen will be a critical fuel for the energy transition, helping to decarbonize economies at scale, and it is a natural extension of our core business,” said Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, in a statement.  

Al-Jaber, also the managing director and group CEO of ADNOC, added: “Through this pilot program, we will gather important data on how hydrogen transportation technology performs as we continue to develop the UAE’s hydrogen infrastructure.”    

The company has partnered with Toyota Motor Corp. and Al-Futtaim Motors to use their fleet of hydrogen-powered vehicles to test the refueling station.  

The pilot program will assist ADNOC in assessing how high-speed hydrogen refueling can be used in mobility projects, enabling the nation to be one of the world’s top hydrogen producers by 2031.  

The station, projected to operate in 2023, will be followed by a second station in Dubai Golf City, added the release.    

“The need to reduce carbon emissions to address climate change is clear and urgent. ADNOC is placing sustainability and decarbonization at the heart of its strategy. While we decarbonize our operations today, we are making robust investments to be a supplier of choice for the clean energies of tomorrow,” stated Al-Jaber.    

The company has set aside $15 billion to invest in new energy and decarbonization technology and advance and expedite lower-carbon solutions.   

ADNOC’s investments align with its plans to cut carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2030 and enable it to reach net-zero levels by 2050 aim.  

Topics: ADNOC Hydrogen fuel

ADNOC in talks with Austria's OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
Business & Economy
ADNOC in talks with Austria’s OMV for potential Borouge-Borealis merger 
ADNOC L&S to construct $975m artificial island near Abu Dhabi  
Business & Economy
ADNOC L&S to construct $975m artificial island near Abu Dhabi  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips slightly to close at 11,768  
Updated 18 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped slightly by 11.56 points, or 0.10 percent, on Tuesday, to close at 11,768.71.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.10 billion ($2.16 billion) as 44 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 175 retreated.   

While the parallel market Nomu edged down by 159.53 points to 22,952.23, the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.25 percent to close at 1554.19.   

The top performer of the day on the main index was Al Mawarid Manpower Co. as its share price soared 5.88 percent to reach SR144.  

Other best-performing stocks were Saudi Automotive Services Co. and Elm Co., whose share prices surged 4.81 percent and 3.79 percent, respectively.   

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Ceramics Co., which reported its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company posted a net profit of SR48 million in the first half, down 46.22 percent from SR89.3 million in the first half of 2022. This led to the company’s share price dropping by 5.08 percent to 30.80.   

Meanwhile, shares of ACWA Power hit an all-time high on Tuesday. The company’s share price rose by 1 percent to SR195 at one point in time and finally closed the day at SR189.  

In the parallel market, International Human Resources Co. was the top gainer, as its share price soared by 6.33 percent to SR3.19.   

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. reported a net profit of SR140.8 million in the first half of 2023, marking a rise of 30.01 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.   

According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s rise in profit was fueled by higher sales of the petroleum and transport services divisions, along with an increase in interest income from sukuk and cash deposits.   

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Almunajem Foods Co. Its net profit dipped by 37 percent to SR139.4 million in the first half compared to the same period a year ago.   

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock

Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI rises for 3rd consecutive session, closes at 11,780 points
Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI stabilizes at 11,715 points, turnover touches $1.8bn

Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit
Oil Updates — crude prices steady; QatarEnergy reports 58% surge in profit
Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 
Gigi Hadid enjoys holiday after Cayman Islands arrest 
Faisal Al-Ketbi and Balqees Al-Hashemi strike gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships
Faisal Al-Ketbi and Balqees Al-Hashemi strike gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships
Faisal Al-Ketbi and Balqees Al-Hashemi strike gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships
Faisal Al-Ketbi and Balqees Al-Hashemi strike gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships
At least 34 killed in road accident in Algeria - civil defense
At least 34 killed in road accident in Algeria - civil defense

