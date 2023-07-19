You are here

Aramco, OQ Technology sign MoU to enhance satellite IoT connectivity at remote sites

Aramco, OQ Technology sign MoU to enhance satellite IoT connectivity at remote sites
Satellite IoT networks are gaining acceptance as they can deliver low-cost connectivity to IoT devices directly from space, using low power. (Shutterstock)
Aramco, OQ Technology sign MoU to enhance satellite IoT connectivity at remote sites

Aramco, OQ Technology sign MoU to enhance satellite IoT connectivity at remote sites
RIYADH: In a significant technological move aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies downstream, Aramco has partnered with OQ Technology, a global 5G internet-of-things network operator, to concentrate on automation and satellite IoT connectivity for the oil giant's remote site infrastructures. 

Satellite IoT networks are gaining acceptance as they can deliver low-cost connectivity to IoT devices directly from space, using low power. As opposed to terrestrial networks that provide coverage to around 15-20 percent of the planet’s surface, satellite networks can cover nearly all of the surface, allowing users to reach isolated or inaccessible areas. 

The deal will see OQ Technology expand its Low Earth Orbit 5G-IoT services and solutions for connecting Aramco's Intelligent Integrated Node, an innovative automation infrastructure technology developed by MOXA Inc.   

Low Earth Orbit 5G-IoT is a network infrastructure that combines the technology of fifth-generation wireless communication with satellites placed in low Earth orbit. These satellites are part of a constellation that works together to provide global coverage and enable high-speed, low-latency connectivity. 

The synergy will bring together the functions of controlling instruments, monitoring systems, and edge computing into one reliable device.  

“Integrating 5G IoT and IIN technologies will increase operational efficiencies downstream, reduce raw material consumption, and minimize personnel travel to remote sites, contributing to a more efficient green economy — a key component of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision,” Omar Qaise, founder and CEO at OQ, said. 

He added that the MoU will further advance the technological cooperation between Aramco and OQ. 

The partnership aims to accelerate the development of IoT technology in applications, personal products, safety, security and surveillance. It will also enhance progress in fire protection, automotive, healthcare, intelligent defense, and other industries in the Kingdom and globally, as per the press release.  

The parties aim to work together to create an integrated package that combines both technologies to promote the solution in the network manufacturing value chain in the oil and gas sector.  

Notably, Aramco and MOXA’s IIN technology has received the 2018 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for Inventors award and the 2020 International Society of Automation Excellence-In-Innovation award.  

In September 2022, Aramco’s venture arm Wa’ed Ventures co-led OQ’s €13 million ($13.5 million) series A funding round. 

Topics: Aramco Internet of Things

UAE to double EV charging stations in 2023: environment minister

UAE to double EV charging stations in 2023: environment minister
UAE to double EV charging stations in 2023: environment minister

UAE to double EV charging stations in 2023: environment minister
RIYADH: The UAE’s sustainability drive is expected to get a boost as the country is planning to double the number of electric vehicle charging stations in 2023, a top government official said. 

Speaking at an event held by the National Dialogue on Climate Ambition on decarbonizing ground mobility in Abu Dhabi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Al-Mheiri said that doubling the UAE’s charging stations is part of the country’s EV policy. 

According to Al-Mheiri, if left unchecked, the transport sector could account for 30 percent of total emissions in the future, and the UAE is taking all possible initiatives to prevent such a scenario. 

In 2021, the UAE announced its Net Zero by 2050 initiative, a strategic national drive to achieve zero emissions through an investment of $163 billion by developing a healthy EV infrastructure. 

In May, Suhail bin Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, UAE’s energy and infrastructure minister, said that EVs are set to be at the core of the green mobility transformation as reaching net-zero emissions has become a collective and urgent priority. 

“To fully realize the potential of electric mobility, we are deploying a nationwide network of public and private charging stations, equipped with the latest innovative technologies to reduce charging time,” he said at that time. 

In July, state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. began constructing the Middle East’s first high-speed hydrogen refueling station in Masdar City. 

According to a press statement, this refueling station will use an electrolyzer powered by clean grid electricity to generate pure hydrogen from water. 

“Hydrogen will be a critical fuel for the energy transition, helping to decarbonize economies at scale, and it is a natural extension of our core business,” said Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber in the statement. 

He added then: “Through this pilot program, we will gather important data on how hydrogen transportation technology performs as we continue to develop the UAE’s hydrogen infrastructure.” 

Topics: #EVs charging station #uae

SALIC acquires 10.7% of Brazilian poultry giant BRF

SALIC acquires 10.7% of Brazilian poultry giant BRF
SALIC acquires 10.7% of Brazilian poultry giant BRF

SALIC acquires 10.7% of Brazilian poultry giant BRF
RIYADH: The Kingdom is all set to make a mark in the global food industry space with Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., or SALIC, acquiring 180 million shares of BRF, Brazil’s largest poultry producer. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Public Investment Fund-owned company acquired a 10.7 percent stake in BRF for SR1.27 billion ($340 million), demonstrating its commitment to the food security of the Kingdom. 

The SPA report stated that this investment is part of the company’s plans to widen its footprint globally and locally. It also emanates from the Saudi Vision 2030 to support long-term national development to ensure the sustainability of targeted basic food commodities. 

As poultry is one of the essential commodities in the Saudi market, SALIC sought to access the strategic food supply directly using its network of global investments and partnerships. 

However, Saudi Arabia has been planning to raise the percentage of its annual self-sufficiency in poultry, compared to the current rate, estimated at 43 kilograms per capita. 

The food company added that its investment in the BRF will also support its strategic directions to empower the local agri-food sector by bridging gaps along the value chain and benefiting from global expertise to raise the efficiency of local production. 

SALIC stressed that the investment in the poultry sector is an extension of its assets in major international companies to access animal protein sources to achieve food security goals in this sector at the local and global levels. 

The company added that it began a strategic investment and a qualitative partnership in 2016 with the Brazilian company Minerva Foods, one of the largest international companies in red meat, in addition to its acquisition of a 42.4 percent stake in the Saudi company Naqua, the world leader in aquaculture. 

BRF started its business 85 years ago and is the world’s third-largest poultry producer and the second-largest company in selling halal products worldwide. It is also the No. 1 brand of poultry products in Brazil, with an annual production capacity of over five million tons and over 90,000 workers in 130 countries. 

 

Topics: SALIC #poultry food security

Egypt aims for $9bn in digital services exports by 2026  

Egypt aims for $9bn in digital services exports by 2026  
Egypt aims for $9bn in digital services exports by 2026  

Egypt aims for $9bn in digital services exports by 2026  
RIYADH: Egypt is aiming to reach $9 billion in digital services exports by 2026 after closing at $4.9 billion last year, as it continues to push ahead with its national strategy aimed at doubling the revenue of tech-enabled offshoring services. 

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held discussions with the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat on the developments of the plan, which aims to increase the volume of Egyptian exports of information technology products and services. 

The strategy also looks to enhance Egypt's competitiveness in the fields of research and development and value-added services, while contributing to accelerating the growth of the knowledge economy. 

During the meeting, Talaat shared the initiatives taken to raise the skill levels of graduates and workers in the outsourcing industry.   

He added that the number of workers specialized in exporting these services will reach about 550,000 in 2026.    

These initiatives are designed to increase the supply of skills and cadres specialized in various outsourcing fields, in addition to language programs and personal, administrative, and leadership skills.   

He added that the ministry has also assisted businesses in implementing strategic programs.    

These included in-kind incentives, external marketing initiatives aimed at enhancing Egypt’s global perspective, and internal marketing strategies designed to enhance the reputation of the call center sector in Egypt among graduates.  

Launched in February 2022, the strategy was aimed at increasing the export revenue of tech-enabled offshoring services, with a 19 percent compound annual growth rate, a ministry press release stated at that time.  

It is intended to provide a full suite of incentives to attract investments and boost the country’s competitiveness in R&D and value-added services, the release added. 

At the launch of the strategy last year, Talaat revealed the ministry multiplied its training budget 22 times, helping achieve a 50-fold increase in the number of trainees.  

At 16 percent growth rate, ICT is the highest-growing state sector in Egypt, the minister had noted, adding that the sector contributes to the gross domestic product by 5 percent, but he stressed that they intend to achieve 8 percent within three years.  

The strategy stands on three main pillars: talent development, ecosystem development, and marketing and sales, the release added.  

Topics: Egypt digital economy

SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations

SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations
SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations

SAMA urges global financial leaders to focus on structural reforms despite market fluctuations
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, urged the monetary authorities worldwide to focus on structural reforms despite the rampant fluctuations in the global economy, including the recent recessionary wave. 

Speaking at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar, India, on Tuesday, SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari emphasized that governments should also beef up investment and labor force participation to spur growth in the face of economic uncertainty. 

“We should not let cyclical issues distract us from structural reforms, while also converging efforts on creating an ambitious plan to strengthen investment and increase labor force participation to pursue productivity growth,” said Al-Sayari, in a tweet during the meeting. 

The governor also met up with a key Bank for International Settlements official. The financial institution is considered the bank for the central banks.  

They discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation among central banks to enhance global financial stability. 

“Current global economic developments highlight the importance of prioritizing price and financial stability,” Al-Sayari tweeted. 

Al-Sayari also met SWIFT CEO Javier Perez-Tasso at the G20 FMCBG meeting and discussed their development plans and the security and stability of the global financial systems. 

Furthermore, he highlighted how the Kingdom’s economic policies reduced the impact of rising global prices on the domestic economy and how economic indicators reflected an upward trend. 

This is driven by “the growth in the non-oil sector, reinforcing the Kingdom’s sober economic outlook,” Al-Sayari said. 

He added: “Despite elevated global inflation, there are prospects of continued improvement.” 

The governor’s optimism was reflected in a LinkedIn blog by Strategy& partner Jorge Camarate, who confirmed that Saudi banks were in a strong position compared to global financial institutions as they had robust capitalization and operated in a buoyant macroeconomic environment. 

“They can now position themselves for continued success by taking proactive measures to enable growth and fund the transformation of the Saudi economy,” added Camarate. 

According to an S&P Global Ratings study, Saudi Arabia’s banking sector has grown rapidly in recent years, mostly due to continuing government assistance. 

The US-based agency highlighted that the Saudi government “has created the infrastructure for banks to divest their mortgage portfolios and improve the structure of their balance sheets” to boost homeownership to 70 percent, a key Vision 2030 objective. 

Topics: #sama G20 #bank Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has maintained deep ties with Central Asian countries and hopes to strengthen them in the future, said a top government official. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the reason the Kingdom hosted the first-ever summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the five Central Asian countries, or GCC-C5 Summit, in Jeddah was to confirm the position it enjoys in the region. 

The five Central Asian countries participating in the event include Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. 

The minister stressed that the Kingdom’s position is well-received at the regional, continental and global levels under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

He expressed his optimism about the expected results of this summit, especially concerning the development and expansion of economic and investment relations between the participating countries. 

The minister highlighted that such a collaboration would enhance opportunities among these countries to develop trade relations. 

He underlined that the Kingdom’s relations with the Central Asian countries have been deep because of the religious bond that has tied the Muslims in the region for the past 14 centuries. 

Al-Falih also welcomed the strategic development plans laid out by the Central Asian countries, such as Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Strategy 2018-2040 and Kazakhstan’s Strategy 2050. 

They connected well with the vision statements of the GCC, led foremost by the Kingdom’s 2030 blueprint and followed by Oman’s Vision 2040 and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. 

The investment minister stressed that visions and strategies, even if they are not similar in their details, their main goals are the same, especially in the economic and investment fields, adding that bilateral trade between the Kingdom and Central Asian countries has already begun. 

The minister cited various investments by the Kingdom in some Central Asian countries, such as those made by Saudi utility major ACWA Power, a prominent player in the region. 

He added that the Kingdom also invested in major infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. For instance, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group had signed memorandums of understanding to invest in Uzbekistan’s health sector.  

Al-Falih also mentioned the Fawaz Al-Hokair Group had signed similar agreements to invest in the tourism sector of Kazakhstan. 

Air connectivity among the regions has also increased, with Saudi airlines such as flynas linking the Kingdom with some Central Asian countries. Al Rajhi International Group also has investment plans in the agricultural sector of Uzbekistan. 

Planning minister meets with UN, EU officials 

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the High-Level Political Forum 2023 in New York, during which the two discussed common issues in the fields of sustainable development and more ways of cooperation between the Kingdom and the organization. 

The Saudi minister also met with Austrian Minister of EU Affairs Karoline Edtstadler at the event. 

Al-Ibrahim and Edstadler discussed bilateral relations between the countries and reviewed the latest developments in sustainable development. 

Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning Ammar Nagadi also attended the meetings. 

 

Topics: Khalid Al-Falih GCC-C5 Summit #uzbekistan Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan

