Aramco, OQ Technology sign MoU to enhance satellite IoT connectivity at remote sites

RIYADH: In a significant technological move aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies downstream, Aramco has partnered with OQ Technology, a global 5G internet-of-things network operator, to concentrate on automation and satellite IoT connectivity for the oil giant's remote site infrastructures.

Satellite IoT networks are gaining acceptance as they can deliver low-cost connectivity to IoT devices directly from space, using low power. As opposed to terrestrial networks that provide coverage to around 15-20 percent of the planet’s surface, satellite networks can cover nearly all of the surface, allowing users to reach isolated or inaccessible areas.

The deal will see OQ Technology expand its Low Earth Orbit 5G-IoT services and solutions for connecting Aramco's Intelligent Integrated Node, an innovative automation infrastructure technology developed by MOXA Inc.

Low Earth Orbit 5G-IoT is a network infrastructure that combines the technology of fifth-generation wireless communication with satellites placed in low Earth orbit. These satellites are part of a constellation that works together to provide global coverage and enable high-speed, low-latency connectivity.

The synergy will bring together the functions of controlling instruments, monitoring systems, and edge computing into one reliable device.

“Integrating 5G IoT and IIN technologies will increase operational efficiencies downstream, reduce raw material consumption, and minimize personnel travel to remote sites, contributing to a more efficient green economy — a key component of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 vision,” Omar Qaise, founder and CEO at OQ, said.

He added that the MoU will further advance the technological cooperation between Aramco and OQ.

The partnership aims to accelerate the development of IoT technology in applications, personal products, safety, security and surveillance. It will also enhance progress in fire protection, automotive, healthcare, intelligent defense, and other industries in the Kingdom and globally, as per the press release.

The parties aim to work together to create an integrated package that combines both technologies to promote the solution in the network manufacturing value chain in the oil and gas sector.

Notably, Aramco and MOXA’s IIN technology has received the 2018 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for Inventors award and the 2020 International Society of Automation Excellence-In-Innovation award.

In September 2022, Aramco’s venture arm Wa’ed Ventures co-led OQ’s €13 million ($13.5 million) series A funding round.