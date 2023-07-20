New video series aims to preserve heritage of Yazidi community persecuted by Daesh 

DUBAI: The preservation of the intangible cultural heritage of the Iraqi Yazidi community is the focus of a ‘groundbreaking’ new video series created by Yazda.
The community-led organization, which is dedicated to aiding and empowering survivors of genocide in Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan and Syria, is rolling out 45 videos that showcase Yazidi heritage. The collection includes everything from practices and expressions to recipes and songs and hopes to promote global awareness of the plight of the Yazidi: thousands are still missing following Daesh’s genocidal campaign against the ethnic and religious minority.
Two years in the making, the series is the work of Yazidi filmmakers, who were trained and supported by the US-based Antiquities Coalition. Funded by a grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the collection covers diverse aspects of the Yazidi community in Iraq.
“Songs, stories and dances are all integral parts of Yazidi culture,” says Elise Jensen, USAID’s mission director to Iraq. “Capturing these practices on video gives the world a glimpse into these unique and intangible cultural practices.”
“This is a groundbreaking project, a unique database of videos that captures the Yazidi community’s heritage,” adds Peter Herdrich, co-founder of the Antiquities Coalition. “The documentation of Yazidi culture allows us to digitally preserve it for future generations.”
The initiative follows last year’s launch of the Yazidi Cultural Archives, which consists of four online exhibitions designed to act as a permanent digital repository of Yazidi culture. The exhibitions were created by 16 female survivors of Daesh’s genocidal campaign against the Yazidis. Among those women were Malaeen Luqman Khalaf, who was 14 years old when Daesh swept into Sinjar, taking her and thousands of other Yazidi women into slavery.
Ten videos were launched earlier this month, including “Salfa Streeko”, a Yazidi folktale, and “Bayta Dne”, a religious hymn. All will be available on Yazda’s website and YouTube channel, with two new videos from the collection to be released each week.
“I can still vividly recall the evenings spent at my grandmother’s house, listening to her captivating stories,” says Ismail Issa, Yazda’s culture preservation project manager. “Although I struggle to remember all the details, preserving this precious folk treasure stands as an invaluable community service.”
Celebrity jeweler Maria Tash opens up about first boutique in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
DUBAI: US celebrity jewelry designer Maria Tash opened her first boutique in Saudi Arabia this summer and spoke to Arab News about why the Middle East is such an important market for the New York-founded brand.
Located in VIA Riyadh, the boutique is Tash’s fourth location in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with two in Dubai and one in Kuwait. The woman behind the “curated ear” concept on social media has had her creations worn by A-listers globally, including Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.
In the 1990s, she saw a gap in the market for unusual piercings with beautiful jewelry designs and opened her first store, Venus Body Arts, in the East Village in Manhattan. Over the years, she worked toward developing her signature aesthetic and piercing style and took things further by moving into a more prominent real estate location, using her name for the store.
In 2016, she decided it was time to go international, and there has been no stopping her since. From London to Paris and Dubai to Riyadh, the Maria Tash name has developed a cult following since its inception.
“It has been amazing to be able to expand in the Middle East. It was a pivotal expansion point for the brand to directly reach, work with, and be inspired by Middle East clients and their requests,” she said. “The appreciation of luxury brands and attention to detail that designers focus on is also very appreciated in the Middle East. I plan to expand more within this market and release some exclusives for the region soon.”
Regarding Saudi Arabia, Tash adds that she was already familiar with the Kingdom’s clientele after hosting a very successful pop-up in Riyadh and through regular interaction with Saudi clients in her Harrods boutique at the London luxury department story.
“I love Saudi women’s high taste levels and their discerning eye for quality and details,” she said. “Many of our Saudi clients love to wear the Maria Tash pieces I wear myself, which include bold curations and statement diamond pieces.”
Tash also feels she can design freely for the Middle Eastern client by experimenting with larger stones of unusual shapes, which she believes will be well received. “I can design boldly and have an audience more receptive than in the West,” she said.
Saudi artists shine in AlUla exhibition, ‘Returning to a Present’
Highlights from Athr Gallery’s group exhibition, curated by Pharah Al-Ghalib, which runs until Sept. 30
Updated 10 min ago
Arab News
‘Our Inheritance of Meaning’
Muhannad Shono
This group exhibition features work from six Saudi artists. Its title is, according to Athr Gallery’s brochure, inspired by Italian philosopher Giorgio Agamben’s assertion that “to be contemporary means, in this sense, to return to a present where we have never been” and it showcases works that “respond to the dynamic social and aesthetic environments that shape contemporary Saudi Arabia,” through various media. “A central theme explored in this exhibition is the interplay between tradition and transformation, collective and individual, and the relationship of local and imported influences,” the brochure continues. Shono, then, is an ideal choice. He has established himself as one of the Kingdom’s foremost creatives and his work fits perfectly with the show’s themes. This particular piece, created in 2019, is a charcoal print on tape that is both inspired by, and mourns, the forgotten method of learning through song.
‘The Salad Zone’
Sarah Abu Abdallah
This 20-minute video installation showcases the Qatif-born artist’s scattergun approach to storytelling, eschewing linear tales in order to build atmosphere — or, as the gallery puts it, “shedding light on shards of the everyday that act as abstracts to an underlying narrative.” Abu Abdallah spoke to Arab News about this alarming and humorous work in 2020, explaining that it was, in part, inspired by a friend of hers smashing up a TV set in anger. “I thought it was funny because the TV room seems to be a place where a lot of anger develops,” the artist said. “It’s also the place in a home where people gather most often.”
‘Glory to God’
Sultan bin Fahad
The Riyadh-born artist “explores expressions of Islam and Saudi identity, histories and national narratives through attention to the products of his homeland’s prodigious material culture,” the gallery explains. “By amassing and rearranging eclectic domestic objects including flasks, prayer mats, air conditioning units and chandeliers, bin Fahad aims to connect past and present.” This is a detail from a work in which he collected personal prayer mats from people and formed them into the shape of a traditional prayer room. “He then used colored neon lights to write a full prayer with only their diacritics,” the gallery states. “The artist draws a parallel between the spoken word, the absent letters and the collective of bodies, making corporeal what we do not perceive.”
‘Daydban’
Ayman Yossri Daydban
This well-respected Palestinian-born artist lives and works in Jeddah, where he focuses on “the critical examination of national narratives … Of particular interest to the artist are the tensions arising at the intersectional points of translation and interdependence, where questions of assimilation and divergent customs come to the fore.” Daydban is keen to share his knowledge, and offers regular studio tours of his space in Jeddah, inviting anyone to come and discuss art with him. Arrangements can be made through Athr Gallery.
‘Up In The Air’
Ahaad Alamoudi
One of a pair of works that comprise Alamoudi’s work “Keep It Up People, The Night Is Young!” The other piece is a thobe, decorated with a similar print celebrating the universal language of football in a specifically Saudi way. “Around the world, common knowledge states that football is life,” the brochure says. “Just like life, we are always attempting to improve our sense of it … Above all, what we experience is how the theater of football can exhibit the internal affairs of people — the constant pushing and pulling and how we manage.” It’s a prime example of how Alamoudi “approaches her work from the perspective of a digital native artist who recomposes fragments drawn from the torrential wash of digital content into novel compositions that interrelate pop culture and tradition.”
‘I made archaeology an adventure’: Egypt’s Dr. Zahi Hawass discusses Netflix hit, finding his passion
Updated 7 min 40 sec ago
William Mullally
DUBAI: Dr. Zahi Hawass, the world’s most famous (non-fictional) archaeologist, has long been called ‘the real-life Indiana Jones.’ In the summer of 2023, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
After all, in his new movie, “The Dial of Destiny,” Indy is shown to be ready for retirement at age 70, his adventures finally behind him. The 76-year-old Hawass, meanwhile, is only now on the precipice of perhaps his greatest discovery, with his legendary passion on full display in a new Netflix documentary that has once again made him a phenomenon across the world.
The film is “Unknown: The Lost Pyramid” and its title is no mere tease. After a lifelong search, Hawass has found what appears to be a forgotten pyramid built 1,000 years before King Tutankhamun was buried in the Egyptian desert. Viewers are enthralled, and only days after its release, the film became the No. 1 movie on all of Netflix globally, an unprecedented achievement for a regional film.
“I’m amazed, honestly. I never thought that this film would be number one in the world, but I knew it was something special. I’ve had people tell me that they cried after watching it because, unlike ‘Indiana Jones,’ this is an adventure that is actually real,” Hawass tells Arab News.
While the central mystery is clearly enticing enough to draw viewers in, part of what makes the film so enthralling is Dr. Hawass himself. In one memorable scene, Hawass lifts the lid from an ancient coffin to discover a mummy unlike any he has seen before, and the glimmer in his eye feels powerful enough to inspire a whole new generation of archaeologists on its own. It was a moment just like that which inspired Hawass’ career in the first place.
“I never wanted to be an archaeologist. I wanted to be a lawyer, but the moment I arrived in the dorms and looked through all those tedious books of law, I realized I hated it,” says Hawass. “I switched to the Faculty of Arts, and there they told me about a new department called archaeology. I said, ‘What do you do when you graduate?’ They said, ‘Become a translator.’ There was nothing else to aspire to back then for Egyptians.”
Hawass did not take to archaeology immediately. He received middling marks in his classes, graduated without honors, and took a job in the government’s antiquities department upon finishing — a position that was then guaranteed to all graduates of the fledgling field.
“I didn’t like any of my coworkers. I didn’t like any of it. I said, ‘No, I don’t want to be an archaeologist, this is a bad job.’ I tried to become a diplomat. I failed to become a diplomat. I came crawling back to the antiquities department, and the head ordered me to go work on an excavation, threatening to dock me 15 days salary if I refused,” says Hawass.
“One day, the workmen found a tomb, and they called me. I sat down, and they gave me a brush to clean the detritus, and there I found a statue of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. It was in that moment that I found my love. I found my passion. And from that passion came everything,” he continues.
In the decades that followed, Hawass became a towering figure in not only the field of archaeology, but in Egyptian culture generally. Powered by the same larger-than-life personality and indefatigable desire to understand the roots of Middle Eastern civilization that fuels him today, Hawass grew into something of a folk hero — at times a controversial one. In a battle that took decades, he successfully wrestled the keys to Egypt’s history away from an international community that had notoriously pilfered some of his country’s greatest treasures.
“I don’t fight, though. I defend myself. And I defend Egypt — beautifully,” says Hawass.
As he is keen to remind us, his work has inspired generations across Egypt to pursue a field that was once a dead end, building a thriving community that now follows him into the desert in search of the next discovery. He has turned Egyptology from a field dominated by Westerners into one wholly led by Arabs. While he’s remained resilient, that doesn’t mean, of course, that there haven’t been moments where things have gotten personally difficult.
“In 2011, at the height of the revolution, there were many people attacking me. The New Yorker magazine wrote 17 pages about me, half of it bad. I was traveling with Omar Sharif in the Dominican Republic when it came out. He said, ‘Why are you upset?’ I said, ‘Why are these people attacking me?’ Omar read the article, and came back and said, ‘I would like The New Yorker to write 100 bad pages about me, because if they do that it means you are excellent,’” remembers Hawass.
“Omar told me, ‘You have written more than 50 books. Stack your books up and they will be taller than the person attacking you.’ And so I didn’t get upset. That has been the key to my continued success — I just continued producing, lecturing, and working, until everyone had to admit that I was the one who made archaeology in my country. I walk the streets, and people want to take photographs with me because I made archaeology an adventure in their hearts,” he continues.
Hawass is not afraid of controversy — that’s part of the reason he wanted this film to be on Netflix in the first place, coming out so soon after Egypt was embroiled in a global firestorm over the Netflix documentary “Queen Cleopatra,” which postulated that the legendary Egyptian queen was a Black woman — an assertion Hawass himself publicly rejected in an Arab News guest column in April.
“Through it all, I defended Netflix in my country. Netflix is a platform, and platforms can show things that are bad and good. The best thing to do with a platform is make something better than the thing you are against. That’s what we did. Very few people saw the Cleopatra film, but now this film is being watched by millions and millions across the world. Now all we need to do is convince Netflix to do a part two,” says Hawass.
Even at 76, and having just returning from a 23-city lecture tour across the United States, the only thing that Hawass can think about is what is next: the next project, the next discovery. While they have paused excavation during the hot summer months, he’s is eagerly awaiting September 1, when he can once again don his trademark Indiana Jones hat and continue what they began in “The Lost Pyramid,” as he knows how close he is to even greater treasures, and the many mysteries they could solve regarding Egypt’s storied ancient civilizations.
“I’m never satisfied with what I do. Every year, I want to do more than I did the last. And it’s funny, because I’m not a person who ‘lives for today.’ I live in the past. That’s where my mind always is. The only scene I liked in the new Indiana Jones movie was when he traveled (through time) to ancient Syracuse, because that happens to me all the time. My mind is always back in ancient times.”
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ becomes best-selling pre-release film of 2023 in Saudi Arabia
Advanced bookings began last week and, after just six days, the film had become the biggest pre-release seller
Updated 19 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Movie director Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer” has broken the 2023 record for advanced ticket sales in Saudi Arabia, according to figures.
Advanced bookings began last week and, after just six days, the film had become the biggest pre-release seller, the Kingdom’s largest exhibitors revealed.
Written and directed by Oscar-nominee Nolan, who shot the film specifically for IMAX screens, “Oppenheimer” charts the story of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project.
“We put a lot of effort into shooting the film in a way that we can get it out on these large-format screens. It really is just a great way of giving people an experience that they can’t possibly get at home,” Nolan told the Associated Press.
The movie stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer and Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist, and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer.
Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays Gen. Leslie Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission, alongside Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, and Josh Hartnett as pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.
“Oppenheimer” will be released in cinemas in Saudi Arabia on July 20.
Festival showcases costumes worn by men, women and children that have helped to shape the region’s identity
Men’s garments range from the shemagh to braided headbands called almogasabs, as well as jubbahs, jambiyas and traditional belts
Updated 19 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: Visitors to the 7th Alatawelah Heritage Festival in Al-Baha are being treated to displays of traditional clothing that reflects the customs of the region.
The festival, which is open to all ages and ends on July 31, showcases costumes worn by men, women and children that have helped to shape the region’s identity.
Men’s garments on show are a representation of traditional clothing styles still popular today, and range from the shemagh to braided headbands called almogasabs, as well as jubbahs, jambiyas and traditional belts.
Women’s outfits are also on display in categories based on the historical time period and the occasions they were designed for, from daily wear to special occasions such as weddings.
Traditional clothing for women includes the darra’a, a loose gown usually worn over a dress, the abaya, face coverings and headpieces.
Jewelry is also on show at the festival.
Various activities detail the cultural diversity of the city and its rich history, while informative and fun offerings are also available for children.