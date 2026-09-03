DUBAI: There’s something devastating yet thrilling about watching a squad of unlikely Star Wars characters get absolutely obliterated because you made one bad tactical decision.

This is “Star Wars: Zero Company,” a turn-based strategy game that takes the familiar “XCOM” formula and drops it into the Clone Wars era. And while it may initially seem like little more than “XCOM” wearing a Star Wars costume, the game quickly proves it has a personality of its own, making it one of the best stories to come from the franchise since the “Andor” TV series.

You play as Hawks, a former Republic captain who now leads the mercenary outfit known as Zero Company. Your team is pulled into an investigation involving the mysterious faction Infinite Coil, led by the even more mysterious Fathom.

Refreshingly, this is a Star Wars game uninterested in making the Force (and lightsabers) the center of everything. Instead, the focus is on blasters, explosives, and a motley collection of charismatic characters. It gives the game a scrappier, more grounded sheen.

The main crew of Zero Company is the absolute beating heart of this game. Between missions, you can develop relationships between members of your squad, customize their abilities and equipment, and work out which combination of personalities and skills makes the most sense for your next assignment. It is here that “Zero Company” becomes more than a repetitive series of battles. You begin thinking about your squad as people rather than interchangeable pieces on a board — which makes losing one considerably more painful.

The radial menu to pick character abilities can feel fiddly but you’ll get used to it. The tile-based grid system of XCOM is also replaced by a free-moving map, which feels like an improvement. The game can get repetitive, but the engaging story and the emerging relationships will keep you playing. Also, keep your eyes peeled for exciting cameos from fan favorites.

In no way does “Zero Company” reinvent turn-based strategy games. However, it makes the genre feel at home in a galaxy far, far away. For fans looking to explore the franchise with fresh eyes, this is a compelling experience.