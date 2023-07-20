Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index rises slightly to close at 11,755

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadwul All Share Index rose slightly on Thursday, as it went up by 3.31 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 11,755.94

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.82 billion ($1.55 billion) as 77 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 140 retreated.

While the parallel market Nomu increased by 187.74 points to 23,277.40, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged down 0.16 percent to close at 1548.10.

The top performer of the day on the main index was Elm Co., as its share price soared 5.27 percent to SR691.

The second gainer of the day was Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co., whose share price rose 3.52 percent to SR159.

Other better-performing stocks were Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Saudi Ground Services Co., whose share prices surged 3.07 percent and 2.95 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Ceramics Co., whose share price dropped 5.56 percent to SR0.17.

It was followed by Naqi Water Co., whose share price fell 4.49 percent to SR78.70.

Other worse-performing stocks were Saudi Reinsurance Co. and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices declined 4.06 percent and 4.02 percent, respectively.

Future Care Trading Co. was the top gainer in the parallel market, as its share price soared 8.94 percent to SR14.38.

On the announcements front, Advanced Petrochemical Co. said that it narrowed its net profit by 62.41 percent to SR103 million in the first half of 2023 from SR274 million in the same period a year ago.

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said its sales value and volume declined by 24 percent and 5 percent.

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Saudi Advanced Industries Co. Its net profit increased 84.99 percent to SR50.54 million in the first half compared to the same period a year ago.

The company said the rise in profit was fueled by an increase in unrealized gains from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and an increase in dividends earned.