NCVC launches authorized camping guide, sites

JEDDAH: The National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification launched a camping guide for tourists visiting camping sites at national parks in the Kingdom.
The guide provides information on how to apply for a permit, essential safety guidelines for camping, and an introduction to seven camping sites that can accommodate over 1,400 camps, along with nine caravan sites for more than 1,000 caravans in Aseer, Al-Baha and Taif.
The NCVC advises campers to respect and preserve the vegetation in these natural habitats. It stresses people should refrain from using local firewood and coal as these actions can lead to penalties under environmental laws and regulations.
Khalid Al-Rabiah, the CEO of Ghamra Adventures Agency in Riyadh and a professional hiker, expressed his concern about environmental disruptions and harmful activities witnessed in natural wild places and parks.
Actions such as littering, logging, setting fires, and damaging plants not only impact others’ enjoyment of pristine environments but also lead to the disruption of ecosystems.
Al-Rabiah told Arab News: “Such behaviors reflect a lack of responsibility, necessitating measures to deter such reckless actions in natural sites, reserves, and parks.”
He believes that to address this issue effectively, it is essential to “intensify covert monitoring efforts and imposing fines on those found violating the rules, particularly those who discard waste and residues recklessly at the camping site.”
The NCVC tweeted a message on its official Twitter account to raise awareness about the violation of nature. “Driving in protected wilderness areas not only goes against regulations but also poses a significant threat to natural life. Your dedication plays a vital role in preserving and safeguarding our precious environment.”
The center’s core mission revolves around nurturing, protecting, and overseeing vegetation sites while also rehabilitating degraded areas. This includes the management and sustainable utilization of rangelands, forests, and national parks.
