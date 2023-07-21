You are here

  • Home
  • UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades
“The time to act is not when the divisions and fractures have engulfed us. The time to act is now,” says UN chief Antonio Guterres. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44dk4

Updated 35 sec ago
AP

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades
  • Guterres presented his grim view of the world in a policy paper outlining his “New Agenda for Peace” to diplomats
  • Says it is the UN’s attempt to address the new threats, and "the time to act is now"
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the world’s nations Thursday that the post-Cold War period is over and the world is moving toward a new multipolar era already marked by the highest level of geopolitical tensions and major power competition in decades.

He warned that these divisions are undermining the cornerstone of the United Nations – having all countries work together to solve global challenges.
The UN chief ticked off a host of challenges — more complex and deadly conflicts, re-emerging concerns about possible nuclear war, growing inequalities within and between countries, widespread terrorism, the climate emergency, mounting distrust in public institutions, and human rights under attack globally “including a pernicious pushback against women’s rights.”
The secretary-general said Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has made it even more difficult to address these challenges. And without naming Russia he clearly criticized it, saying if every country fulfilled its obligations under the UN Charter — which include respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations – “the right to peace would be guaranteed.”
Guterres presented his grim view of the world in a policy paper outlining his “New Agenda for Peace” to diplomats from the UN’s 193 member states. It is the UN’s attempt to address the new threats, he said.
The UN chief stressed the critical importance of preserving multilateralism, saying: “In our fractured, troubled world, it is incumbent upon states to preserve our universal institution, in which they have a stake.”
“The time to act is not when the divisions and fractures have engulfed us,” he said. “The time to act is now.”




“In our fractured, troubled world, it is incumbent upon states to preserve our universal institution, in which they have a stake," UN chief Antonio Guterres says. (AP)

The original Agenda for Peace was presented by then UN secretary-general Boutros Boutros-Ghali in 1992 following the break-up of the Soviet Union and the end of its Cold War with the United States. It welcomed the end of “hostility and distrust” between the superpowers and outlined how the UN could step up its work on preventive diplomacy, peacekeeping and peacebuilding.
Richard Gowan, UN director for the International Crisis Group, said this vision “of an activist, interventionist UN” has been its underlying policy for the past three decades. But he said Guterres’ “New Agenda for Peace” stresses that “the driving force for a new multilateralism must be diplomacy.”
In an analysis of the new agenda, Gowan said it focuses on what member nations need to do, and on multilateral cooperation in an increasingly fragmented and unequal world “in which Guterres believes that the UN must adapt to facilitating international cooperation, not aim to lead it.”
One of the key areas this proposed new approach is evident is in the secretary-general’s views on the UN’s far-flung peacekeeping operations, especially following the Security Council’s vote on June 30 to immediately end its more than 15,000-strong mission in Mali as demanded by the country’s military junta which has brought in mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group to help fight an Islamist insurgency.
Guterres told diplomats that while peacekeepers have saved millions of lives, “longstanding unresolved conflicts, driven by complex domestic, geopolitical and transnational factors, and a persistent mismatch between mandates and resources, have exposed its limitations.” Put bluntly, he said, “peacekeeping operations cannot succeed when there is no peace to keep.”
His proposed peace agenda urges nations to move toward “nimble, adaptable” peacekeeping models with exit strategies, and to support “peace enforcement action by regional and sub-regional organizations,” mandated by the Security Council, paid for by UN member states, and backed by political efforts to promote peace.
“There is no continent in greater need of this new generation of peace enforcement missions than Africa,” Guterres said.
The “New Agenda for Peace” is one of several policy papers the secretary-general is urging all countries to consider before the Summit of the Future he has called in September 2024, where the UN hopes a new vision for the coming years reflecting the world today that preserves multilateralism will be adopted.
After Guterres’ presentation, many countries voiced initial reactions to the proposed agenda with generally strong support from the European Union and others. But Egypt said some proposals are too ambitious and Russia warned against interference in internal affairs and objecting to the agenda’s emphasis on human rights and calling its approach to climate controversial.

Topics: Antonio Guterres United Nations Russia invasion in Ukraine multipolar world

Related

US sending more warships, marines to Gulf to counter Iran’s efforts to seize commercial ships
Middle-East
US sending more warships, marines to Gulf to counter Iran’s efforts to seize commercial ships
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
World
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war

New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war

New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war
  • Sanctions target nearly 120 individuals and entities
  • New measures aim to cut Russia’s metal/mining revenue
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday imposed Russia-related sanctions against nearly 120 people and entities aimed at blocking Moscow’s access to electronics and other goods that aid its war against Ukraine, the Treasury and State departments announced.

The new measures also are designed to “reduce Russia’s revenue from the metals and mining sector, undermine its future energy capabilities and degrade Russia’s access to the international financial system,” Treasury said in a statement.
“Today’s actions represent another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
Russia’s embassy in Washington called the latest sanctions part of the “endless attacks” by US President Joe Biden’s administration “in the context of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against our country.”
The White House’s “destructive actions” confirmed Russia’s policy of boosting its “defense capability and financial and technological sovereignty” and leave no alternative “to speeding up the process of decoupling the dollar from worldwide economic relations,” an embassy statement said.
The United States and other Western allies have provided Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in weaponry and military hardware to defend itself following Russia’s February 2022 invasion. Western allies deny Moscow’s claims that they want to destroy Russia, which they accuse of an unprovoked, imperial land grab in Ukraine.
The State Department said those targeted included a Russian and a North Korean national — Yong Hyok Rim — linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary organization, for helping to supply munitions to Russia.
Two other private Russian military companies were targeted, including Okhrana, owned by Kremlin-controlled energy company Gazprom.

Six Russian deputy ministers, a deputy director of the FSB security service and the Smolensk region governor were targeted, the State Department said.
The sanctions freeze any US properties, or interests in US property, owned by those targeted and generally bar transactions with them by US nationals or people in the United States.
The measures “further hold Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine and degrade its capability to support its war efforts,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The measures stem from commitments to aid Ukraine by G7 leaders and are intended to disrupt Moscow’s attempts to evade sanctions by obtaining foreign-made electronics, technology and other goods through third parties and shipment points outside of Russia, the US Treasury said.
Many of the entities targeted have transferred electronic components to Russia that have been found in Russian weapons systems used against Ukraine, it said. The entities included companies based in the Kyrgyz Republic, the UAE and Serbia, the Treasury said.
They included LLC RM Design and Development, a firm based in the Krygyz Republic that Treasury called “a prolific shipper” to Russian recipients of goods with civilian and military uses.
Sanctions were impose on three other Kryrgyz Republic-based firms, and the Russian owner of one. The measures targeted nearly a dozen Russian entities that import foreign-made dual-use technologies, and nearly 30 Russian weapons producers and institutes involved in defense research, the Treasury said.
It said sanctions were placed on five Russian financial institutions as part of an effort to “degrade” Russia’s access to the international financial system.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine us sanctions on russia Wally Adeyemo

Related

UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
World
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes
World
Russia destroys 60,000 tons of grain in Black Sea missile strikes

Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative

Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago

Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative

Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative
  • Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says Pakistan has vested interest in peace, calls for more dialogue and diplomacy
  • Ukrainian foreign minister thanks his Pakistani counterpart for supporting the Black Sea grain initiative
Updated 10 min 32 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denied on Thursday his country had supplied any weapons to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia while expressing Islamabad's support for the revival of the Black Sea grain initiative.

Bhutto-Zardari issued the statement during a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, who arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit earlier today. 

Pakistan has not condemned Russia since it invaded Ukraine last year in February, though it raised concern over the war and urged China and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to mediate the crisis.

Kuleba's visit comes at a time of warming ties between Islamabad and Moscow, with Pakistan beginning oil imports from Russia earlier this year. 
Multiple media reports in recent months claimed the administration in Islamabad was supplying weapons to Ukraine in its war against Russia, which the Pakistani minister called unfounded.

“Since the war began, we have not concluded any agreement for defense supplies to Ukraine, keeping in view our principled, consistent, and nonpartisan position,” he told reporters in a joint media briefing.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also corroborated the statement.

“I can confirm that there are no contracts or intergovernmental arrangements between Ukraine and Pakistan in this area,” Kuleba told reporters, adding that military and technical cooperation between the two countries dated back to the contracts signed in 1996 and led to the production of high-quality tanks in Pakistan with the support of the Ukrainian defense industry.

Asked about Russia’s decision to quit the Black Sea grain deal, the Pakistani minister called the understanding a positive initiative of the United Nations, Türkiye and Ukraine. He added the restoration of the deal would not only serve the interest of Russia but also much of the world’s developing nations.

The deal allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea and expire at the end of Monday after Russia said it would suspend its participation.
The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be exported safely.
“I will be reaching out to the United Nations Secretary General, to my counterpart in Türkiye, in Russia, to discuss Pakistan’s concerns and our desire for the Black Sea grain initiative to be restored,” Bilawal-Bhutto added.

He said he shared with his Ukrainian counterpart Pakistan’s deep concern over the prevailing conflict and offered condolences on the loss of precious lives and immense human suffering.

“We have a vested interest in promoting peace and reconciliation and hope for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

In his remarks, Kuleba thanked Pakistan for providing Ukraine with humanitarian assistance at a time when his country needed it the most.

“We know that Pakistan supports our territorial integrity, and the rest is in the hands of the Pakistani government to choose appropriate forms of finding a way to support a country that is fighting for its sovereignty and territorial integrity against a much stronger neighbor,” he commented.

The Ukrainian minister said he had briefed his Pakistani counterpart during delegation level talks about the opportunities offered by his country in the area of digitization of state services to make it more convenient for the government to engage with for its citizens.

He said Ukraine would also appreciate if Pakistan voiced its support of the continuation of the Black Sea grain deal.

“I was happy to hear from Bhutto-Zardari that Pakistan will engage in this matter with the United Nations and European Union as facilitators of the Black Sea grain initiative,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Pakistan

Related

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war
World
Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports
World
UN chief condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine Black Sea ports

Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets

Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets
Updated 12 min 5 sec ago

Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets

Special team set up to investigate charges former Pakistani PM exposed official secrets
  • Secrecy charge is latest in series of cases Khan has faced since ouster, including graft, murder and sedition
  • Ex-PM Khan has accused army and political rivals, now in government, of being part of US conspiracy to oust him
Updated 12 min 5 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On the recommendation of Pakistan’s federal cabinet, the Federal Investigation Agency has formed a joint investigation team against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for “prejudicing” national security and the interests of the state by exposing official secrets in what has widely come to be known as the ‘cipher case.’

The saga is related to alleged diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad, which Khan has said was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government. Washington has denied being involved in any such conspiracy. Khan was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April last year.

In a notice asking Khan to appear for investigation on July 25, the FIA said the enquiry revolved around “charges of prejudicing national security and the interests of the state by directly revealing, without proper authorization, classified information by the former Prime Minster Mr. Imran Khan, his political associates, and the then secretary to the Prime Minister through a cipher telegram, its subsequent misuse, and unauthorized retention.”

The notice requested that Khan bring documents to back up his claims, and warned him that failure to respond could result in legal action. Khan has in the past not complied with two similar notices to appear before the agency.

The decision to probe Khan in the ‘cipher case’ was taken after the ex-premier’s former principal secretary Azam Khan reportedly recorded a court statement on Wednesday to the effect that a US diplomatic encrypted letter was manipulated by Khan in March 2022 to serve his political goals, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters on Tuesday.

Sanaullah referred to an incident when the former cricket star turned politician addressed a gathering of supporters and waved the document in question, describing it as “proof” that he was threatened and claiming that his ouster was a conspiracy between his opponents and the United States. Pakistan’s military, Washington and Sharif’s government have all denied any conspiracies against Khan.

The document that Khan waved was apparently a diplomatic correspondence between Asad Majeed, Pakistan’s then-ambassador to the United States, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, according to Azam Khan, a former secretary to Imran Khan and one of scores of his followers who have abandoned him since his ouster. 

The content of the document, dubbed the cipher, has not been made public. Azam Khan, in a reported statement to court earlier on Wednesday, said the document was about Khan’s visit to Moscow, which coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2021.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero-turned-politician says Washington got involved in ousting him after his visit to Moscow. 

Sanaullah said Azam Khan had also testified that Khan told him he had lost the copy of the letter when he was asked for its return.

“It is a crime to expose an official secret,” the interior minister said, adding the state will be filing the charges in the court against Khan.

“I don’t think he lost the copy. He still has it. It has to be recovered from him.” 

Khan has said he did not believe his former secretary could testify against him. “I will not accept it as long as I don’t hear it from him directly,” he told reporters after a court hearing in another case.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Khan said, “In their feverish attempts to implicate me in any case just to get me disqualified and jailed, this current assortment of incompetent crooks have again shot themselves in the foot. They have provided me with an opportunity to do a proper exposé of this whole Cypher drama.”

“Tomorrow I will share the uncensored details of how this conspiracy unfolded to overthrow a govt which had the best economic performance in the last 17 years,” Khan added.

The secrecy charge is the latest in a multitude of charges Khan has faced since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition. Khan says the government and military are plotting to throw him in jail and dismantle his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Both deny the charge.

Related

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan expresses support for bailout deal in IMF meeting
Pakistan
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan expresses support for bailout deal in IMF meeting
Pakistan’s Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges — lawyer
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Imran Khan gets bail on murder charges — lawyer

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war

Ukraine’s culture minister offers to resign after Zelensky calls for spending restraint amid war
  • "Cobblestones, city decorations, fountains will have to wait. Victory first, Zelensky tells officials
  • “Private and state funding for culture in wartime is no less important than for drones," argues culture minister
Updated 21 July 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his government on Thursday to keep a tight rein on spending in wartime, in a call that resulted in his culture minister, a proponent of several high-profile and costly projects, offering his resignation.

“In a time of war like this the maximum amount of state attention and therefore state resources should go to defense,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to a conversation he had earlier with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
He told Shmyhal to find alternative funding for projects “that are really necessary. This applies to various areas, including culture. Museums, cultural centers, symbols, television series are important, but we have other priorities.”
Zelensky, who was a television comedy star before entering politics, said he had appealed to local councils to show restraint so that “people feel that budget resources are used fairly and correctly...Cobblestones, city decorations, fountains will have to wait. Victory first.”
And he asked Shmyhal to “consider replacing” Culture and Information Policy Minister Olexander Tkachenko.
Within an hour, Tkachenko said he had tendered his resignation, while remaining unapologetic about his projects.
“Culture in wartime is important as this war is not just about territory but also people — our memory, history, language and creativity despite the war,” Tkachenko, who headed a television channel before entering politics, wrote on Telegram.
“Private and state funding for culture in wartime is no less important than for drones. Culture is the shield for our identity and our borders.”
There was no word on whether his resignation had been accepted.
A high-profile public figure, Tkachenko had earlier in the day defended the allocation of the equivalent of $13.5 million to complete a museum devoted to Ukraine’s man-made 1930s famine linked to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s collectivization drive.
He had also promoted a project, which he said was privately funded, to replace the Soviet-era coat of arms emblazoned on the shield of the 102-meter (335-foot) tall “Motherland” statue of a woman standing just outside the city’s World War Two museum.
Tkachenko had also promoted films and television programs linked to the war against Russia.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Denys Shmyhal Olexander Tkachenko

Related

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force
World
Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine’s south and east — Ukraine’s Air Force
Ukraine strikes again on vital Russia-Crimea bridge
World
Ukraine strikes again on vital Russia-Crimea bridge

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief slams planned burning of Qur’an in Sweden
  • Taha expressed deep disappointment that Swedish authorities continue to grant permission for protests likely to include desecration of religious symbols
  • He urged them not to allow extremist groups and individuals to carry out such provocative and potentially dangerous activities
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hissein Brahim Taha, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, strongly condemned the planned burning of a copy of the Qur’an on Thursday during a protest outside the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, describing it as an act of provocation.

Taha is currently consulting with OIC member states about the final communique issued by the organization’s executive committee on July 2, which stated that provocative actions such as the burning of religious texts violate the spirit of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and cannot be justified by rights to freedom of expression or opinion. His consultations will consider possible measures to prevent such acts.

He expressed deep disappointment that Swedish authorities continue to grant permission for protests likely to include the desecration of religious symbols such as the Muslim holy book, despite the potentially serious consequences, and highlighted the fact that the UN Human Rights Council recently adopted a resolution on “countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of international law and urged Swedish authorities to stop granting permission for extremist groups and individuals to carry out such provocative and potentially dangerous activities. He also called on the nation’s government to take action to avoid any further escalation of the situation.

The protest in Stockholm, involving two men, went ahead. CNN reported that it did not observe any copies of the Qur’an being burned but that one was kicked and damaged. Earlier in the day, demonstrators angry about the planned Qur’an burning, stormed the gates of the Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, setting fire to part of the building before they dispersed by security forces.
 

Topics: Hissein Brahim Taha Quran burning in Sweden

Related

PM calls for nationwide protest on Friday against Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden
Press Review
PM calls for nationwide protest on Friday against Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden
King Salman approves distribution of one million copies of Holy Quran abroad during Ramadan
Saudi Arabia
King Salman approves distribution of one million copies of Holy Quran abroad during Ramadan

Latest updates

UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades
UN chief says the world is in a new era marked by the highest major power competition in decades
New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war
New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies for Ukraine war
Asgreen holds on to win Tour de France 18th stage; Vingegaard protects big lead
Asgreen holds on to win Tour de France 18th stage; Vingegaard protects big lead
Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative
Pakistan denies arming Ukraine in Russia conflict, supports Black Sea grain initiative
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria on victims of bus crash
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria on victims of bus crash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.