KSrelief organizes training course for medical staff in Mukalla

MUKALLA: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSrelief) organized a training course for medical staff on patient recovery after heart surgery in the city of Mukalla, Hadramout Governorate on Thursday.

The session was part of the Saudi Pulse volunteer program for heart diseases and surgeries in the Hadramout Governorate.

With the participation of 17 volunteers, #KSrelief launches the Saudi Pulse 7th Volunteer Program for heart diseases and surgeries in Almukalla, Yemen pic.twitter.com/J4sAb79LZq — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) July 17, 2023

Participants were trained on modern anesthesia methods which promote rapid recovery and reduce complications after operation is completed.

The initiative aimed to support the health sector in Yemen, and to improve level of health care provided to patients.

The course is part of the humanitarian aid and relief provided by Saudi authorities, through the work of KSrelief.