Saudi Arabia bids farewell to Abdullah Al-Agil, founder of Jarir Bookstore

MAKKAH: Business and community leaders in Saudi Arabia have paid tribute to leading businessman and founding member of the Jarir Group Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Agil following his death at age of 67 after a long battle with illness.

Al-Agil, widely known as the founder of Jarir Bookstore, leaves a legacy of institutional success and charitable work.

People took to Twitter to mourn the late businessman, who was celebrated for his generosity, philanthropic work and good deeds.

Al-Agil, who died on Thursday, was described as a man of righteousness who was always keen to help the poor and needy.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh, extended his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Al-Agil’s family, describing him as one of the pillars of success in Saudi Arabia.

Badr Al-Asaker, head of the private office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, posted on his Twitter account: “May his soul rest in peace and may his deeds on earth give him merit in heaven. May God forgive his inequities and grant him eternal rest in his kingdom. We have known him to be a well-mannered and good-doing gentleman. I pray that God grant his family and beloved ones comfort in their time of sorrow.”

Journalist Ahmed Al-Arfaj also praised Al-Agil, saying: “I got to know his actions and qualities before I got to meet him personally. I loved him way before I met him, and after I knew him, I found in him a giving, benevolent, clean, honest and loving man.

“His deeds were a true manifestation of the good and loving man he was, a man who endeavored to draw a smile on the faces of everyone and to bring everyone closer. He is the symbol of the established and organized charitable work in our beloved country.”

Adnan Al-Sharif, a professor of library science at Umm Al-Qura University, told Arab News that Al-Agil was the owner not only of a commercial project, but also a cultural and social one, and also wrote “Imprint of Life, Biography, Ideas and Memories.”

Jarir Bookstore was named among the 100 most powerful companies in the Arab world, and became famous for its strong authorship, publishing, various publications, and free reading services in all its branches, Al-Sharif said.

It was also known for having the latest electronic devices and modern computers.

The company launched an e-library initiative that benefited researchers and graduate students, as well as enabling them to buy books and browse publications electronically. It was also known for its digital “Jarir Reader.”

Al-Agil, who was born on Feb. 12, 1956, was the founder of Jarir Marketing Company, where he served as managing director from 1979 to 2022, head of wholesale marketing from 1979 to 2021, and vice chairman of the board of directors from 2016 to 2019. In 1981, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from King Saud University.

He was an honorary member of Al-Faisaly FC football club in Harmah, and served as a board member of Harmah Projects Company, Harmah National Company, Noura National Company, Harmah International Company and Imtiaz Arabia Company.

The Al-Agil family has a long history of success in the world of bookstores. The late businessman was able to develop a small library that his father built in the Malaz neighborhood, eventually turning it into one of the most important commercial entities in the Kingdom and the Gulf, a joint stock company whose shares are sold on the Saudi stock market.

Al-Agil acquired a small bookstore called Jarir in 1974, with his elder brother Ibrahim leading the acquisition negotiations. They introduced some minor modifications, equipping it with new goods that they transferred from their old operation, Al-Wa’i Bookstore.

Jarir Marketing Company is now one of the leading listed joint stock companies in the Kingdom, dealing with wholesale and retail trade in stationery and school supplies, children’s toys, teaching aids, publications, and Arabic and English books.