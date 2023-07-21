You are here

Saudi Arabia bids farewell to Abdullah Al-Agil, founder of Jarir Bookstore

Saudi Arabia bid, on Thursday, adieu to businessman and founding member of Jarir Group, Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Agil, who has died at age of 67 after a long battle with illness, leaving behind a legacy of institutional success and charitable work. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia bid, on Thursday, adieu to businessman and founding member of Jarir Group, Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Agil, who has died at age of 67 after a long battle with illness, leaving behind a legacy of institutional success and charitable work. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia bids farewell to Abdullah Al-Agil, founder of Jarir Bookstore
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia bids farewell to Abdullah Al-Agil, founder of Jarir Bookstore

Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Agil
  • Jarir Bookstore was named among the 100 most powerful companies in the Arab world, and became famous for its strong authorship, publishing, various publications, and free reading services in all its branches, Al-Sharif said
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Business and community leaders in Saudi Arabia have paid tribute to leading businessman and founding member of the Jarir Group Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Agil following his death at age of 67 after a long battle with illness.

Al-Agil, widely known as the founder of Jarir Bookstore, leaves a legacy of institutional success and charitable work.

People took to Twitter to mourn the late businessman, who was celebrated for his generosity, philanthropic work and good deeds.

Al-Agil, who died on Thursday, was described as a man of righteousness who was always keen to help the poor and needy.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al-Sheikh, extended his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Al-Agil’s family, describing him as one of the pillars of success in Saudi Arabia.

Badr Al-Asaker, head of the private office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, posted on his Twitter account: “May his soul rest in peace and may his deeds on earth give him merit in heaven. May God forgive his inequities and grant him eternal rest in his kingdom. We have known him to be a well-mannered and good-doing gentleman. I pray that God grant his family and beloved ones comfort in their time of sorrow.”

Journalist Ahmed Al-Arfaj also praised Al-Agil, saying: “I got to know his actions and qualities before I got to meet him personally. I loved him way before I met him, and after I knew him, I found in him a giving, benevolent, clean, honest and loving man.

“His deeds were a true manifestation of the good and loving man he was, a man who endeavored to draw a smile on the faces of everyone and to bring everyone closer. He is the symbol of the established and organized charitable work in our beloved country.”

Adnan Al-Sharif, a professor of library science at Umm Al-Qura University, told Arab News that Al-Agil was the owner not only of a commercial project, but also a cultural and social one, and also wrote “Imprint of Life, Biography, Ideas and Memories.”

Jarir Bookstore was named among the 100 most powerful companies in the Arab world, and became famous for its strong authorship, publishing, various publications, and free reading services in all its branches, Al-Sharif said.

It was also known for having the latest electronic devices and modern computers.

The company launched an e-library initiative that benefited researchers and graduate students, as well as enabling them to buy books and browse publications electronically. It was also known for its digital “Jarir Reader.”

Al-Agil, who was born on Feb. 12, 1956, was the founder of Jarir Marketing Company, where he served as managing director from 1979 to 2022, head of wholesale marketing from 1979 to 2021, and vice chairman of the board of directors from 2016 to 2019. In 1981, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in management from King Saud University.

He was an honorary member of Al-Faisaly FC football club in Harmah, and served as a board member of Harmah Projects Company, Harmah National Company, Noura National Company, Harmah International Company and Imtiaz Arabia Company.

The Al-Agil family has a long history of success in the world of bookstores. The late businessman was able to develop a small library that his father built in the Malaz neighborhood, eventually turning it into one of the most important commercial entities in the Kingdom and the Gulf, a joint stock company whose shares are sold on the Saudi stock market.

Al-Agil acquired a small bookstore called Jarir in 1974, with his elder brother Ibrahim leading the acquisition negotiations. They introduced some minor modifications, equipping it with new goods that they transferred from their old operation, Al-Wa’i Bookstore.

Jarir Marketing Company is now one of the leading listed joint stock companies in the Kingdom, dealing with wholesale and retail trade in stationery and school supplies, children’s toys, teaching aids, publications, and Arabic and English books.

 

 

RIYADH: The newly established restoration center at the King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh has succeeded in preserving more than 3,000 rare scientific materials of cultural heritage. This includes photographs, documents, maps and rare books, as well as manuscripts.

The center was able to restore rare images depicting the old city of Diriyah, showcasing its location surrounded by a sea of palm trees.

The center restored 415 rare images of the city of Jeddah. The team of experts were also able to also restore 117 rare books, including their leather covers and internal pages.

In addition, the center restored a group of Saudi currencies, issued on 14 Dhu Al-Qa’da 1372 AH, corresponding to July 25, 1953 AD, when the Saudi Monetary Agency issued what was then known as the “receipts of pilgrims.” These were lightweight banknotes distributed and used during Hajj, starting at ten Riyals, of which 5,000 were printed with phrases in both Arabic and English.

The restoration center rehabilitated more than 615 rare documents and restored a series of rare magazines.

The center also cleaned up 2,235 rare and valuable maps in preparation for their restoration and preservation. The most notable was a map of the continent of Africa and the Arabian peninsula, drawn by Abraham Ortelius in 1570 AD.

The restoration center was inaugurated in late 2022, and has served as a space to handle artifacts carefully. Careful consideration is given to each item to maintain and preserve these pieces of history for future generations.

 

Gabon backs Riyadh Expo 2030 bid

Gabon backs Riyadh Expo 2030 bid
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

Gabon backs Riyadh Expo 2030 bid

Gabon backs Riyadh Expo 2030 bid
  • Immongault also welcomed the First Saudi-African and Fifth Arab-African summits that will be held in Riyadh this year
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Gabonese Minister of Foreign Affairs Hermann Immongault on Friday affirmed his country's support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba received Saudi Arabia Royal Court Advisor Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan in Libreville on Friday. 

During a press conference in the Gabonese capital, Immongault also welcomed the First Saudi-African and Fifth Arab-African summits that will be held in Riyadh this year, stressing that these summits are important to both African countries and the Arab world, and will contribute to strengthening cooperation in many fields.

Qattan expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the Gabonese support, stressing that it stems from the close ties the two countries enjoy, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman participated last month in the Kingdom’s recent official reception for Riyadh’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030.

The most recent World Expo took place in Dubai from Oct. 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022. The next World Expo will take place in Osaka, Kansai, Japan from April 13 until Oct. 13, 2025.

OIC condemns burning of Qur’an in Sweden

OIC condemns burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

OIC condemns burning of Qur’an in Sweden

OIC condemns burning of Qur’an in Sweden
  • Secretary general expresses ‘deep disappointment’ at Swedish authorities
  • Saudi Arabia describes desecration of holy book as ‘irresponsible’
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has joined nations across the Arab world in condemning the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an in the Swedish capital, Stockholm on Thursday, describing it as an act of desecration.
“The secretary general of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha condemns in the strongest terms another provocative act of desecration of a copy of the Holy Qur’an that took place in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm,” the organization said in a statement.
Taha was deeply disappointed that the Swedish authorities continued to issue permissions to burn the holy book, it said.
The statement referenced the final communique issued by the OIC Executive Committee at its extraordinary meeting on July 2, which said that such provocations were contrary to the spirit of articles 19 and 20 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and could not be justified under the right to freedom of expression, which prohibits any incitement to religious hatred and intolerance.
It also referenced the content of the resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council on July 12 on “countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”
Taha stressed the need to comply with international law and urged the Swedish authorities to stop issuing permissions to extremist groups and individuals.
Al-Azhar, Egypt’s top religious institution, also condemned the burning of the Qur’an and urged Muslims around the world to boycott Swedish products.
“#Al-Azhar strongly condemns the continued desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden: a stain on Sweden,” it said on Twitter.
“Sweden has proven, through its practices, that it is the closest society to racism and the furthest from respecting religions and people. Al-Azhar calls on all free people in the world to continue boycotting Swedish products in support of the Qur’an, the book of God.”
Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned “the repeated and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities by granting some extremists official permits authorizing them to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Qur’an.”
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the latest incident as “an act that is a systematic provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world,” and said it would issue a note of protest to the charge d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy urging Stockholm to take immediate measures to stop these “disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings, and international laws and norms.”
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Twitter he hailed the “UN resolution against Qur’an burning in Sweden” and applauded the UNHRC resolution.
He said it was unfortunate that for “every step against Islamophobia, hatred ignites among those who hide their heinous acts behind the mask of free speech, as demonstrated by the dissenting states.”
 

First day of Umrah season welcomes worshippers to Grand Mosque

First day of Umrah season welcomes worshippers to Grand Mosque
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

First day of Umrah season welcomes worshippers to Grand Mosque

First day of Umrah season welcomes worshippers to Grand Mosque
  • The presidency’s official spokesman, Maher Al-Zahrani, said it had 5,000 manual and 3,000 electric wheelchairs on standby
  • Trained staff will also be on duty overseeing spaces and guiding visitors to the correct spots for prayer
Updated 21 July 2023
Arab News

Makkah: The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques announced it is ready to receive the first worshippers of this year’s Umrah season.
The presidency’s official spokesman, Maher Al-Zahrani, said it had 5,000 manual and 3,000 electric wheelchairs on standby, along with staff to operate them, to ensure a smooth passage for worshippers requiring assistance. These wheelchairs can be reserved through the Tanaqol app.
Trained staff will also be on duty overseeing spaces and guiding visitors to the correct spots for prayer. Doors will be manned, and visitors will be assisted throughout to allow easy entry and exit.
The presidency promises to provide vital services in the northern expansion of the Grand Mosque ranging from the filling of Zamzam water containers, controlling of air conditioning, and providing ample shelving to store copies of the Qur’an. The presidency is also in charge of monitoring the audio and lighting systems, cleanliness of the lavatories, and operating escalators to transport worshippers, especially the elderly.
Al-Zahrani said: “The women’s department will also help with organizing the entry and exit of worshipers to the Grand Mosque and provide gifts to them such as copies of the Holy Qur’an and bottles of Zamzam water, in addition to providing copies of (the) Qur’an in Braille to those who require them.”
He indicated that there are 200 qualified supervisors on the ground who will monitor the spaces and 4,000 workers tasked with washing and cleaning the Grand Mosque 10 times a day. This is in addition to having 800 workers on the ground to distribute 4,500 bottles of Zamzam water to worshipers throughout the Grand Mosque. It is estimated that nearly 500,000 liters of Zamzam water is consumed at the site during Umrah every day.

Red Sea Film Festival announces ‘48Hr Film Challenge’

Red Sea Film Festival announces ‘48Hr Film Challenge’
Updated 21 July 2023
SPA

Red Sea Film Festival announces ‘48Hr Film Challenge’

Red Sea Film Festival announces ‘48Hr Film Challenge’
  • The challenge is supported by the French Cultural Center, the French Consulate in Jeddah, and the French Embassy
Updated 21 July 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: The organizers of the Red Sea Film Festival have selected teams to compete in the “48Hr Film Challenge” for young Saudi talents aspiring to become filmmakers.
The challenge is supported by the French Cultural Center, the French Consulate in Jeddah, and the French Embassy. Its aim is to discover unknown talents and present them to the Saudi and global audiences by providing them with the necessary training, knowledge, skills, and experience to develop their own cinematic projects.
Fifteen teams will compete in the challenge, which will conclude with the screening of the films in August. Two winning teams will be selected, and the leader of each team will be granted the opportunity to participate in cinema and directing events in France in 2024.

