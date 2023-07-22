Saudi minister highlights employment initiatives during G20 labor and employment meeting in India

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the Saudi minister of human resources and social development, on Friday highlighted the ways in which authorities in the Kingdom are working to develop its workforce and their skills, and ensure workers are provided with comprehensive social protections.

He was speaking as he led the Kingdom’s delegation at the G20 Labor and Employment Ministers’ Meeting in Indore, India, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. The participants at the two-day event, which concluded on Friday, included ministers from G20 member states, the heads of regional and international organizations, and civil society representatives from a number of countries.

Al-Rajhi affirmed the Kingdom’s support for the Indian presidency of the G20 this year. Noting that the issues it is focusing on include key topics such as ways to address the global skills gap, the liberal economy, sharing of economy platforms, social protections and the sustainable financing of social security, he said these are priorities with tangible and continuous effects on labor and employment issues.

He discussed the Kingdom’s approaches to issues such as the development of human resources and skills, and the provision of comprehensive social protections for workers, adding that special consideration is given to modern work patterns when developing strategies.

The minister highlighted some of the most prominent initiatives and programs in the Kingdom, including its sectoral skills councils initiative, a skills accelerator, and a self-employment portal, and noted their achievements and the important effects they are having on the Saudi labor market.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Al-Rajhi signed a memorandum of understanding with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jung Sik, for the exchange of expertise and cooperation in work and employment-related fields.

The agreement reflected the Saudi ministry’s efforts to build and strengthen international relationships with its counterparts in other countries and to enhance bilateral technical cooperation, the SPA reported.

Earlier, the two ministers discussed key issues of common concern, reviewed the historical strategic relations between their nations and stressed the importance of increased cooperation.