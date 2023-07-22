You are here

Hamilton bounces back to outpace Verstappen in Hungarian practice

Hamilton bounces back to outpace Verstappen in Hungarian practice
Dutch F1 driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing steers his car during the first practice session ahead of Sunday's F1 Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest on Jul. 21, 2023. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

  • After a tortuous day on Friday, Sergio Perez recovered to post the third-best time in the second Red Bull ahead of Nico Hulkenberg of Haas
  • McLaren's Lando Norris and George Russell in the second Mercedes
BUDAPEST: Lewis Hamilton bounced back to beat Max Verstappen and top the times for Mercedes in Saturday’s third and final free practice at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion put his Friday struggles behind him in a show of pace at a circuit where he has claimed a record eight victories, outpacing Red Bull’s defending double world champion by 0.250 seconds.
After a tortuous day on Friday, Sergio Perez recovered to post the third-best time in the second Red Bull ahead of Nico Hulkenberg of Haas, McLaren’s Lando Norris and George Russell in the second Mercedes.
Charles Leclerc was seventh ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas.
After Friday’s wet conditions, Saturday’s session offered a dry track and blue skies as Daniel Ricciardo led the way out of the pits in his Alpha Tauri.
The returning Australian was briefly fastest before the senior Red Bull team joined the fray, Perez going top only to be replaced by Verstappen in 1:18.748.
The opening two sessions were also affected by F1’s latest rule change, this time with tyre-allocation, each driver being allocated 11 sets instead of the previous 13 and ordered to use certain compounds in each part of qualifying.
As a result, both Mercedes and Red Bull limited their Friday running. Hamilton used only one set of mediums and reported his car was “at its worst” while his team made clear they would welcome Nyck de Vries back in a reserve role after the Dutchman had been dumped abruptly by Red Bull.
After 25 minutes, the champion remained on top and Ricciardo was last, but the Mercedes were showing promise after overnight set-up changes. Hamilton was ninth and Russell 13th.
“Is everything ok with the rear?” asked Verstappen on team radio. “It’s a bit weird.”
His question reflected the strength of the changeable wind, notably at Turn Two.
Others continued to match the Dutchman’s lap in vain until Alonso took command in 1:18.350 on soft tires to beat his lap by one-tenth. Twenty years after his maiden F1 triumph at the Hungaroring, this was a reminder of the Spaniard’s raw pace.
With 15 minutes remaining, Norris, on new mediums, went top in 1:18.082 as the track evolved more rapidly in the closing minutes. Hamilton then showed his potential on softs with an outstanding lap in 1:17.811 to move clear by two-tenths, enough to keep Verstappen at bay on his first soft tire run.
“No grip!” declared a frustrated Verstappen, demonstrating how critical tires will be later in qualifying and for Sunday’s race — and how adroitly Mercedes had once again managed to turn apparent difficulties on Friday into an upsurge of pace on Saturday.

Jake Dennis conquers all in Rome to take Formula E championship lead

Jake Dennis conquers all in Rome to take Formula E championship lead
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

Jake Dennis conquers all in Rome to take Formula E championship lead

Jake Dennis conquers all in Rome to take Formula E championship lead
  • Avalanche Andretti Formula E team avoids another spectacular crash, to deliver the first GEN3 grand slam and lead every lap to victory
  • Mitch Evans goes airborne to crash out of the race, damaging his title ambitions while denting Nick Cassidy’s bid for glory
Updated 17 July 2023
Arab News

ROME: Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti Formula E team created history in the second race of the Hankook Rome E-Prix, as he reclaimed the lead in the fight for the world title with just two races remaining.

The Briton conquered every opponent in Rome to claim the first “grand slam” of the GEN3 era — Julius Bar Pole Position, TAG Heuer Fastest Lap, leader in every lap, and the race win.

In another dramatic race on the streets of the Eternal City and following the biggest crash ever in a Formula E contest yesterday, Dennis was again able to keep himself out of a disaster that struck his closest title rivals Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) close behind him on just the second lap of the race.

As Cassidy prepared to take on Dennis for the lead into the braking zone at the infamous Turn 7, Evans lost the rear of his Jaguar in the compression, clipped the leader’s Andretti and launched spectacularly over the top of Cassidy’s Envision Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 6.

The airborne incident again demonstrated the resilience of the GEN3 race car in its first season of competition, just a day after the multi-car shunt — and highlights the intense, high-risk nature of the series as drivers battle on city streets between walls without track limits.

It was another huge moment in the battle for the drivers’ title and Dennis took full advantage. Evans’ damage proved terminal after he limped back to the pits, while Cassidy could only recover to finish in 14th and outside of crucial points. The Kiwi had started the race leading the title fight by five points over Dennis.

From there, Dennis looked assured and was able to dominate the race to finish three seconds ahead of Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) in second. Nato himself fought valiantly to hold off Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing) for the duration despite suffering early damage to his front wing.

That was the first lights-to-flag victory of the GEN3 era, and only the fourth grand slam in Formula E’s 114-race history. One of those previous grand slams was achieved by Dennis and the only driver to have achieved more than one in Formula E history. Meanwhile, more than 26,000 attended the Rome doubleheader race weekend to experience the world class motorsport entertainment.

The result means Dennis takes a 24-point advantage over Cassidy going into the season finale doubleheader in London — on home soil and a circuit where he has won twice. Evans is 44 points back in third, while Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) retains a slim mathematical hope, 49 points shy of top spot.

Envision Racing lead the way in the teams’ table by 14 points over TAG Heuer Porsche while Jaguar TCS Racing are in third with 228 points.

“I am honestly lost for words how we have just won that race,” said Dennis. “It was so tactical inside the cockpit, trying to keep Bird within a certain distance because obviously he is going to try and help Mitch. I really needed Norman as my wingman in that race, and we worked together really well.

“I gave him space to help him defend when Bird went on Attack Mode and then when I needed the same he did just that. Wow, what a race, what a team for giving me this incredible car.

“Now we have a home race in London, we are big there. I expect to see a lot of British fans — make sure you all come out guys. We are going to try and do the business there, but I am going to enjoy this for now.”

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship

50 racers assemble for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship
  • They will face a challenging 3km track at Prince Mishari bin Saud Park in Al-Baha that has 29 turns, begins on a plateau and climbs to an altitude of 340 meters
  • The opening day of the two-day event included participant registration, technical checks of the vehicles, a reconnaissance round for the drivers and free-practice sessions.
Updated 15 July 2023
Arab News

AL-BAHA: Fifty competitors, male and female, from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Pakistan and Spain gathered on Friday at Prince Mishari bin Saud Park in Al-Baha region for Hill Climb leg of the 2023 Saudi Toyota Championship.

They will face a challenging 3 kilometer track with about 29 turns which begins on a plateau and climbs to a finishing line at an altitude of 340 meters.

The opening day of the two-day event included participant registration, technical checks of the vehicles, a reconnaissance round for the drivers and free-practice sessions.

This year marks the sixth staging of the Hill Climb event in Al-Baha. Originally a standalone race, it has grown in popularity and is now part of the official Saudi Toyota Championship. The stakes for the event are higher this year, with bigger prizes on offer. The winner will drive home in a GR86 MT car and claim a share of total cash prize pool of SR50,000 ($13,300).

The event is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport, and the Emirate of Al-Baha Province. Abdul Latif Jameel Co. is an official partner, and the Saudi Investment Bank a strategic sponsor.

 

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team look to Brazil in September after struggles in Sardinia
  • The team seek a return to the form that brought a podium finish at the Hydro X Prix in Scotland in May
Updated 14 July 2023
Arab News

Off the back of a podium finish at the Hydro X Prix in Scotland in May, the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team were keen to build on their upward momentum, but after Tanner Foust and Emma Gilmour struggled at the Island X Prix in Sardinia in early July, attention now turns to the next race in Brazil in September.

There were several problem areas in Sardinia which they will attempt to correct as the remainder of the season looms. They are also hoping to have more luck on their side.

After a difficult free practice, they were disqualified for weighing in under the minimum allowance, and they were up against it in rounds five and six of season three, which took place on the island.

In the first qualifying heat of round five, Foust enjoyed a fierce battle with No.99 GMC Hummer EV Chip Ganassi Racing’s RJ Anderson, but a subsequent puncture as a result of damage to the team’s ODYSSEY 21 dropped them down to fifth place.

A slow start from Gilmour in heat two left NEOM McLaren Extreme E with it all to do and although Foust managed to get ahead of JBXE’s Andreas Bakkerud on his run, fourth in the heat was not enough to secure a spot in the Grand Final.

An appearance in the Redemption Race ensued, with NEOM McLaren Extreme E taking second, and thus seventh overall, after a four-lap battle with Carl Cox Motorsport and X44 Vida Carbon Racing.

On round five, Gilmour said: “It was a tough day and we didn’t have luck on our side. The car was quick and the team has been working hard on ensuring it is. There were definitely positives in the day, but the results unfortunately don’t reflect that. There was good racing from Tanner (Foust) and myself in the Redemption Race as well, and finishing that in P2 (position two) was good, but other than that I think we were disappointed with the results.”

Foust added: “We tried every option and I think we made good decisions along the way. However, it wasn’t enough for us to get into the Grand Final.

“In the Redemption Race, we found a little bit of redemption with a second-place finish, which gets us some valuable points, but that’s not where we ultimately want to be.”

Unfortunately for the team, round six in Sardinia would not yield a finish higher up the order – missing out on a spot in the Grand Final by just two points after their heat scores were added together.

In qualifying one, NEOM McLaren Extreme E secured a credible third place. Foust once again fought hard against fellow countryman Anderson to run third at the driver change. New Zealander Gilmour then took the wheel, and showed excellent race craft to keep a charging Bakkerud at bay in his JBXE ODYSSEY 21 to keep position.

Despite this strong start, a retirement in heat two ensured a second Redemption Race for them – where Foust and Gilmour could only manage fourth and ninth overall from round six.

After a hard-fought Island X Prix, they will look to get their championship back on track in the remaining races of season three.

Foust said: “I would say a very long weekend in Sardinia comes to an end. Our only real weakness was our start – and unfortunately for us, on this course, as on a lot of Extreme E tracks, the start is really important for the final result. If you are not able to get out as one of the leading cars, then you find yourself fighting for positions and visibility for the rest of the race.

“Our pace around the track was good. I think we overtook well, which is promising, but almost bittersweet, as we were not able to convert that into good results. We will be focusing on the work needed ahead of the next round.”

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship
Updated 14 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship

Honda KSA introduces new team for Hill Climb Championship
  • The competition is part of the Saudi Toyota Championship and takes place July 14-15
Updated 14 July 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Abdullah Hashim Co., the sole distributor of Honda automobiles in the Kingdom, has announced it is sponsoring a racing team for the Hill Climb Championship, which forms part of the Saudi Toyota Championship, scheduled to take place on July 14 and 15 in the Al-Baha region.

The Hill Climb Championship, hosted by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation with Abdul Latif Jameel Co., is being supported by the Ministry of Sports and the emirate of the Al-Baha province.

The sponsorship announcement was made on Wednesday night at Honda’s main branch in Jeddah with participants including racing fans, top Abdullah Hashim Co. officials, family and friends of the team, sponsors and journalists.

The new Honda team consists of Saudi racers Bandar Al-Silmy and Afnan Al-Marghalani, who will drive high-performance Civic Type-R carts.

Speaking to Arab News at the launch, Al-Silmy said: “I’m excited to participate in the Saudi Toyota Championship in Al-Baha under the sponsorship of Abdullah Hashim Co. and do hope that we will achieve good results.”

“Hill Climb Race is a challenge in which drivers compete against the clock on an uphill course, and only strong cars can participate in it. We use the high-performance Civic Type-R car, which is on top of the sports car category that fits in these kinds of races.”

Teammate Marghalani, who has won several local and international autocross racing titles, lauded Abdullah Hashim Co. for the support.

“It’s very exciting,” she told Arab News. “The Hill climb race is very challenging to drive and, of course, thrilling as well and we hope with the support of Honda team we can gain great results.”

“There will for sure be a lot of things to learn from this race together, but I will try to give the most from my experience as possible. To be part of (the) Honda racing team is fantastic.”

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour

Dania Akeel scores more points in Italy ahead of Spain tour
  • Akeel and navigator Tay Berry finish fourth in FIA World Cup T3 third round
  • Duo remain third overall after ‘fun’ rally experience
Updated 13 July 2023
Arab News

ITALY: Dania Akeel continued to add to her score in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Baha in the T3 category, after her successful participation in the third round of the championship in Italy, accompanied by her German navigator Tay Berry.
The race distance reached almost 636 km, of which 454 km was special stages. Akeel finished fourth, strengthening her position in third place overall in the T3 category.
Akeel started the round by finishing the show stage well in the midst of strong competition on the second day, rallying with determination and persistence to remain at the forefront of the championship.
After reaching the finish line, she said: “I am happy with this result and I’m glad to add more points to my championship tally. There are still a number of rounds ahead for this season, and we will work resolutely to improve our position.”
She added: “The stages of the rally, particularly the special stages, were fun and the atmosphere of the competition was exciting. Nevertheless, my navigator and I were able to push ahead to stay on top of the competition, reach the finish line, and add more points to my championship tally. I hope to complete the remaining rounds by adding more points to achieve our aspirations.”
After the Italian rally, Akeel will head to Spain, specifically the famous province of Aragon, to participate in the fourth round of the championship for this season.

 

