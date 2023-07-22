Hamilton bounces back to outpace Verstappen in Hungarian practice

Jake Dennis conquers all in Rome to take Formula E championship lead

ROME: Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti Formula E team created history in the second race of the Hankook Rome E-Prix, as he reclaimed the lead in the fight for the world title with just two races remaining.

The Briton conquered every opponent in Rome to claim the first “grand slam” of the GEN3 era — Julius Bar Pole Position, TAG Heuer Fastest Lap, leader in every lap, and the race win.

In another dramatic race on the streets of the Eternal City and following the biggest crash ever in a Formula E contest yesterday, Dennis was again able to keep himself out of a disaster that struck his closest title rivals Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) and Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) close behind him on just the second lap of the race.

As Cassidy prepared to take on Dennis for the lead into the braking zone at the infamous Turn 7, Evans lost the rear of his Jaguar in the compression, clipped the leader’s Andretti and launched spectacularly over the top of Cassidy’s Envision Racing Jaguar I-TYPE 6.

The airborne incident again demonstrated the resilience of the GEN3 race car in its first season of competition, just a day after the multi-car shunt — and highlights the intense, high-risk nature of the series as drivers battle on city streets between walls without track limits.

It was another huge moment in the battle for the drivers’ title and Dennis took full advantage. Evans’ damage proved terminal after he limped back to the pits, while Cassidy could only recover to finish in 14th and outside of crucial points. The Kiwi had started the race leading the title fight by five points over Dennis.

From there, Dennis looked assured and was able to dominate the race to finish three seconds ahead of Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) in second. Nato himself fought valiantly to hold off Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing) for the duration despite suffering early damage to his front wing.

That was the first lights-to-flag victory of the GEN3 era, and only the fourth grand slam in Formula E’s 114-race history. One of those previous grand slams was achieved by Dennis and the only driver to have achieved more than one in Formula E history. Meanwhile, more than 26,000 attended the Rome doubleheader race weekend to experience the world class motorsport entertainment.

The result means Dennis takes a 24-point advantage over Cassidy going into the season finale doubleheader in London — on home soil and a circuit where he has won twice. Evans is 44 points back in third, while Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) retains a slim mathematical hope, 49 points shy of top spot.

Envision Racing lead the way in the teams’ table by 14 points over TAG Heuer Porsche while Jaguar TCS Racing are in third with 228 points.

“I am honestly lost for words how we have just won that race,” said Dennis. “It was so tactical inside the cockpit, trying to keep Bird within a certain distance because obviously he is going to try and help Mitch. I really needed Norman as my wingman in that race, and we worked together really well.

“I gave him space to help him defend when Bird went on Attack Mode and then when I needed the same he did just that. Wow, what a race, what a team for giving me this incredible car.

“Now we have a home race in London, we are big there. I expect to see a lot of British fans — make sure you all come out guys. We are going to try and do the business there, but I am going to enjoy this for now.”