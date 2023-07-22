You are here

Saudi Arabia condemns insufficient prevention of Islamic sanctities violations

Recent public desecrations of the Qur'an by ultranationalist groups in Sweden has sparked widespread anger among the international community.
Recent public desecrations of the Qur’an by ultranationalist groups in Sweden has sparked widespread anger among the international community. (AP)
  • Recent public desecrations of Qur’an in Scandinavia sparked widespread anger
  • Incidents prompted Middle Eastern nations to summon Swedish and Danish diplomats
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday expressed its “strong condemnation and dissatisfaction” with a failure to take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of violations against Islamic sanctities, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry announced.

Recent public desecrations of the Qur’an by ultranationalist groups in Sweden has sparked widespread anger among the international community, while on Friday a man set fire to a book purported to be the Qur’an in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said an “extremist group in Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Qur’an, and raised slogans of hatred and racism against Islam and Muslims, in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in the capital, Copenhagen.”

The incidents have prompted Middle Eastern nations to summon their Swedish and Danish diplomats in protest.

The ministry “expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation in the strongest terms of these acts that incite hatred and violence between religions,” and warned against “repeating these provocative acts” that affect millions of Muslims around the world and “are a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.”

Jassem Albudaiwi, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, also expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the burning and desecrating of a copy of the Qur’an in Copenhagen.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that “the continuation of these heinous acts and irresponsible behavior reflects extremism and hatred of religions,” and called on Denmark to “take immediate action to hold those extremists accountable in accordance with international laws, treaties and norms that protect and preserve religions.”

Kuwait also condemned the recent incident and said “this provocative act deepens hatred, fuels extremism, and offends Muslims worldwide.”

The foreign ministry urged the Danish government to reveal the motives behind “this disgraceful act and to take all necessary legal actions to stop such irresponsible actions and behavior.”

It also called on the Danish government to work to prevent the “recurrence of such acts and to bring perpetrators to accountability,” arguing that “freedom of expression should not be used to insult Islam and all religions.”

The ministry called on the international community to step up efforts to counter these incidents, enact laws that criminalize offending religions and promote adherence to relevant international conventions and resolutions, including the recent UN Human Rights Council’s resolution on countering religious hatred that was adopted this month.

Tunisia issued a similar statement and called on all countries to respect sanctities so that “heinous crimes” that contradict the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance are not repeated to fuel extremism and terrorism.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GCC Quran burning in Sweden quran burning

Saudi artist exhibits two artworks at Rome art fair

Saudi artist exhibits two artworks at Rome art fair
  • Paintings ‘The Clown Who Knows It All’ and ‘My Genie’ by Abrar S. Sultan are on display at an international art fair
RIYADH: Abrar S. Sultan is the only Saudi artist participating at the Rome International Art Fair 2023 with two contemporary artworks.

The fair, which began on July 14 and will end on July 27, provides artists and exhibitors with the opportunity to present their works to an international audience of professionals, such as curators, gallerists, collectors, editors and publishers.

Sultan’s first artwork, “The Clown Who Knows It All,” is “a beautiful artistic experience … where the artist felt the love that the world needs.”

More paintings by the artist can be found on her social media.

Her second artwork, “My Genie,” is about self-empowerment. “What if we were given the opportunity to be our own magical genie and the ability to achieve all our dreams without limits, without restrictions?”

Sultan, who is a clinical pharmacy graduate, has passion for different art forms including painting, playing violin and writing.

“I always had a radical connection with beauty and art with a strong will to express my thoughts and my views of the world,” she told Arab News.

“I see the world through a distinguished point of view that focuses on looking on the positive side and embraces the beauty of vulnerability,” she said.

Sultan has participated in exhibitions in Saudi Arabia, Russia and Italy “with the ambition to become a world-known brand in fine art that has dimensions. (Supplied)

The artist, who received strong positive feedback on the opening day, was overwhelmed with gratitude for having the opportunity to present her work in Rome — a rich historical city that has housed many well-known artists.

Talking about her participation at the fair, Sultan said: “And for me it raised the challenge of proving that Saudi artists will always thrive and get the right recognition in any place in the world.”

Sultan has participated in exhibitions in Saudi Arabia, Russia and Italy “with the ambition to become a world-known brand in fine art that has dimensions … and many stories to tell in a way that unfold the mysterious part of our deepest feelings and emotions open to be rediscovered with elegance.”

 

Topics: Saudi artists Abrar S. Sultan

Mall walking: Saudi Arabia’s latest fitness trend

Mall walking: Saudi Arabia’s latest fitness trend
  • Manal Alanazi: “I like walking at night, and walking around the mall is my best option as I feel safer there than walking around my neighborhood — there’s a security guard at every gate and all around the mall”
RIYADH: An increasingly familiar sight in Saudi Arabia’s malls is people stretching their legs and strolling past shoppers.

Mall walking, or ‘mallercise,’ is a safe — and free — option for people who want to be physically active and would rather not pay a hefty fee to join a gym. It is especially attractive when the hot weather makes outdoor pursuits too uncomfortable. Indeed, mall walking has become prevalent among Saudi residents, a way to keep an eye out for sales while burning calories.

Walking is widely held to be one of the most beneficial forms of basic exercise, and step-counting is a great motivational tactic for achieving fitness goals. So for many men and women, an hour of walking at the mall is a two-for-one.

Manal Alanazi, a 40-year-old Saudi resident of Riyadh, told Arab News: “I like walking at night, and walking around the mall is my best option as I feel safer there than walking around my neighborhood — there’s a security guard at every gate and all around the mall.”

I have been a guard for a long time, and I can tell when people enter the mall if they are here to shop or to exercise.

Ahmed Saeed, Mall security guard

There are more men mall-walking than women, according to Ahmed Saeed, a security guard at Riyadh’s Al-Nakheel Mall.

“I have been a guard for a long time, and I can tell when people enter the mall if they are here to shop or to exercise,” he claimed, adding that mall-walking is especially popular during Ramadan. “That is the busiest time. Partly because of Eid shopping, but mostly because people are trying to either keep up their weight or lose weight ahead of Eid.”

As the number of malls across the Kingdom increases, so too does the number of mall walkers. However, as Saeed Abdullah, a 58-year-old retired engineer from the Eastern Province, noted, not every mall is suitable for exercising.

“I live in Dammam, and although there are several malls here, I only go to one particular mall for my daily walking because it is structured like an indoor running track,” he said.

Mall walking is especially well-suited to older citizens who might not want to go to a crowded gym — and for whom many sports may now pose a physical risk. Fatmah Alomar, a fitness trainer in a Riyadh gym, said “We hardly see senior citizens. Most of our gym members are young girls and middle-aged women.

“In recent years, we added an indoor running track in our gyms to attract more senior citizens to join our centers, and there is a set of machines to help those suffering from knee pain,” Alomar continued.

The mall-walking trend suggests that people in the Kingdom have come up with creative ways to work on their physical fitness. Sports Boulevard, one of the megaprojects being developed in Riyadh, will also make safe, comfortable spaces for walking more accessible to the city’s residents.

Slated to be the world’s largest linear park, Sports Boulevard will include more than 50 sports facilities “to promote the physical and social health of everyone in Riyadh, providing an alternative, permanent and superior option for those exercising in malls,” said Ahmad bin Askar, Sports Boulevard’s chief communications officer.

One of the main aims of Sports Boulevard is to encourage residents of all age groups, including senior citizens, to take up grassroots sports. It will be a combination of “green living through state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities,” according to bin Askar.

 

Topics: mallercise

Who’s Who: Hawazen Al-Hassoun, chief operations officer at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia

Hawazen Al-Hassoun
Hawazen Al-Hassoun
Hawazen Al-Hassoun has been the chief operations officer at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia since July 2022.

Al-Hassoun, the first woman to hold this position, oversees all internal services for more than 2,000 employees in six offices around the Kingdom.

She boasts more than 10 years of experience in local and international companies, with a strong focus on implementing operational excellence, driving business process efficiency, and executing strategic initiatives.

Al-Hassoun has held diverse roles encompassing various aspects of business and operations throughout her career. These roles have included responsibilities in areas such as human capital, recruitment, banking and investments, compliance operations, business development, leadership, change management, risk and control, and project management.

She held various positions at JPMorgan Chase Bank before joining PwC Middle East. Al-Hassoun started as a sanctions operations manager and later became the country’s operations risk and control officer before assuming the role of head of operations in JPMorgan Chase Bank’s Riyadh branch.

She received the Excellence Award in Banking Operations in 2017, and the Banking Operations Shield Award the previous year, during her time at JPMorgan.

Following her tenure there, she took the position of vice president and country head of operations at Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia, playing a pivotal role in leading the Saudi operations transformation program.

Her previous experience also includes working in business development, and recruitment and employee relations for Jarir Group.

Al-Hassoun received her bachelor’s degree in English literature from King Abdulaziz University, and a master’s degree in business management from Manchester Metropolitan University.

 

 

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi talent foundation Mawiba trains instructors for new enrichment programs

Mawhiba prioritizes the training and support of instructors working with talented students.
Mawhiba prioritizes the training and support of instructors working with talented students. (Twitter @mawhiba)
  • Over 3,000 trainees, both male and female, will implement the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Program and the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program this year
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba, has completed its professional development program for executive teams in charge of providing enrichment programs for the summer of 2023.

The three-week training program, aimed at program heads, representatives, supervisors and instructors, offered 29 courses totaling 90 hours of training.

Over 3,000 trainees, both male and female, will implement the Mawhiba Academic Enrichment Program and the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program this year.

The training program covered key scientific and educational topics, including analysis of enrichment unit content and foundations to cater to the needs of gifted students of all ages.

The training focused on current teaching strategies, classroom evaluation tools, and methods to facilitate continued learning during the program, including utilizing virtual classrooms, implementing extended activities for students at home, leveraging educational technologies, and using the Mawhiba e-learning platform.

Instructors have been trained to enhance the essential skills gifted students need, including communication, critical thinking, taking responsibility and initiative, decision-making, overcoming challenges, and the pursuit of excellence.

Mawhiba prioritizes the training and support of instructors working with talented students. They are equipped with necessary knowledge and skills to fulfill their roles effectively, collaborating with strategic partners to maximize learning opportunities during enrichment programs.

 

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Saudi ambassador visits SABIC in Tunisia

SABIC team receives Saudi envoy in Tunisia.
SABIC team receives Saudi envoy in Tunisia. (Supplied)
  • Saudi envoy met with Ali Al-Subaie
TUNIS: The Kingdom’s ambassador to Tunisia, Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, recently visited the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s Basic Industries Corp. in Tunisia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The ambassador met with the general manager of the company’s office in the North African country, Ali Al-Subaie, and the SABIC team.

He was briefed on the company’s activities and the services it provides aimed at supporting cooperation between the Kingdom and Tunisia in the specialized investment fields.

 

Topics: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) Tunisia

