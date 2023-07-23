You are here

Riots add to Paris Olympics security worries one year from start

Riots add to Paris Olympics security worries one year from start
French riot police officers walk next to a vehicle upside down during protests in Paris on July 2, 2023. The riots were sparked by the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager who was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in Nanterre. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

Riots add to Paris Olympics security worries one year from start

Riots add to Paris Olympics security worries one year from start
Updated 23 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: As riots raged around France earlier this month, infrastructure for next year’s Paris Olympics risked becoming engulfed in the violence, adding a fresh worry for organizers who face a head-spinning list of security challenges one year before the Games start.
Surveillance was increased around the under-construction Olympic athletes’ village, media center and swimming complex which are in the deprived Seine-Saint-Denis area of northeast Paris, one of the hotspots of the rioting.
In the end, a building which will house a training pool suffered minor damage to its facade when an adjacent bus depot went up in flames and an attempted arson attack on the media center was thwarted by two alert security guards.
“We were very close to having a major problem,” Nicolas Ferrand, head of the Solideo organization in charge of Olympics construction work, said afterwards.
The chaotic street scenes were an unwelcome reminder of last year’s Champions League final in Paris, which was held at the national stadium in Seine-Saint-Denis that will host the athletics events at the Olympics.
Gangs of youths preyed on football fans attending the 2022 climax to the European football season, many of whom were assaulted and robbed as they made their way out of the stadium.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach this week sought to reassure people planning to travel to Paris.
“We are very confident that the Games can and will happen in a peaceful environment,” he told reporters.

The need to manage street crime around the Olympic venues is a challenge French security forces are familiar with, former national police chief Frederic Pechenard told AFP.
“Delinquency, potentially riots, or strikes are worries for organizers, but generally secondary ones,” he explained.
“If I was in charge of security, which very fortunately I’m not, it’s a terror attack that would worry me the most.”
The biggest headache is securing what promises to be the most ambitious opening ceremony in Olympic history.
Rather than the usual procession in the athletics stadium, around a hundred boats carrying sporting delegations are set to sail through the middle of the City of Light on the river Seine.
Up to half a million people will have tickets to witness the open-air extravaganza that will see the flotilla travel along a six-kilometer (3.7-mile) route overlooked by thousands of buildings.
Pechenard, who became a politician for the opposition Republicans party after serving as national police chief from 2007-2012, said security services were naturally worried.
“Everyone knows that it won’t be easy to secure,” he explained. “The biggest risk is someone acting on their own who decides to cause an incident.”
Large terror plots involving multiple people are seen as easier to detect and disrupt by intelligence services, which have prevented 39 attacks in France in the last five years, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in December last year.
Pechenard said “100 percent safety” was impossible at any large public event and overall he remained “optimistic” because of the strong team in charge of security from the interior ministry to the organizing committee.
“There will be unprecedented security arrangements in place,” chief Paris 2024 organizer Tony Estanguet, a three-time Olympic gold medallist in canoeing, told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it will be the safest place on the planet, where you can be in total security.”




French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024 Olympic Games, prior to an Olympic and Paralympic Council one year ahead of the Paris games at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 19, 2023. (POOL / AFP)

With so much space to guard around the opening ceremony, as well as the venues, security forces are banking on the help of controversial crowd-monitoring technology and private-sector manpower.
Cameras linked to AI-assisted software are set to be deployed, capable of detecting potential dangers and suspicious movements that alert police to problems developing before they are visible to officers on the ground.
Some left-wing EU lawmakers have warned that the system “creates a surveillance precedent never before seen in Europe,” while domestic critics worry it could be deployed permanently.
Attempts to recruit up to 22,000 private security agents have also run into problems, with only around a quarter of the positions filled so far and industry insiders complaining the money on offer is too low.
Interior Minister Darmanin has already raised the possibility of the armed forces being drafted in to fill any shortfalls, echoing a similar move by Britain for the 2012 London Olympics.
He is under immense pressure from President Emmanuel Macron to ensure the Games pass off without a hitch in front of an expected television audience of more than a billion people.
“The president wants everything to go smoothly for the international image of the country,” a minister told AFP this week on condition of anonymity. “If something goes wrong, it’s never forgotten.”
 

Updated 23 July 2023
Pakistan beats Egypt to clinch World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years

Pakistan beats Egypt to clinch World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years
Updated 18 min 44 sec ago

Pakistan beats Egypt to clinch World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years

Pakistan beats Egypt to clinch World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years
  • Pakistan’s Hamza Khan beats Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria in Melbourne to win the tournament in Melbourne
  • Pakistan dominated squash during the ‘80s and ‘90s with iconic players such as Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan
Updated 18 min 44 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Hamza Khan beat Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria in Melbourne on Sunday to clinch the World Junior Squash Championship title, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve the feat after 37 years.

Pakistan has always been counted among the world’s top squash-playing nations, introducing legendary players of the sport such as Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Azam Khan, and Qamar Zaman to the world. Between themselves, Jansher Khan and Jahangir Khan won the World Squash Open title 14 times for Pakistan during the ‘80s and the ‘90s.

Hamza Khan, 17, became the first Pakistani squash player to qualify for the final of the tournament after Aamir Atlas achieved the feat in 2008. After beating Zakaria, 15, in the final in front of a packed crowd in Melbourne, he became the first person from his country to bag the title after Jansher Khan achieved the same in 1986.

“First of all, I would like to thank Allah, and my thanks to my coaches, my managers, thanks to everybody. And thanks to my parents, who support me every single time. Thank you,” an emotional Khan claimed after winning the title.

Khan beat Zakaria, who would have become the youngest player in history to win the championship, 10-12, 14-12, and 11-3 to clinch the tournament.

 Congratulations poured in for the Peshawar-born Pakistani player, with PTV sports hailing his victory as a “huge achievement.”

President Dr. Arif Alvi recalled Pakistan’s “unprecedented and yet unmatched supremacy in squash” after Khan’s victory.

Khan had qualified for the tournament’s final after beating French player Melvil Scianimanico on Saturday.

Pakistan's Hamza Khan (fourth, left) wins World Junior Squash Championship title in Melbourne on July 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/WorldSquash)

 

Topics: Pakistani squash player Hamza Khan squash

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation

Mbappe’s omission from PSG tour fuels Madrid move speculation
  • Relations between Mbappe and PSG have become increasingly strained
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Paris Saint-Germain have left Kylian Mbappe out of their squad for a pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, casting further doubt on the forward’s future at the French champions.
PSG gave no reason for the omission of France’s captain but 24-year-old Mbappe has said for weeks that he is refusing to sign a new contract.
His omission from the tour will fuel fresh speculation that he could leave to join Real Madrid before next season.
As his teammates flew to Asia, Mbappe trained with the reserve team on Saturday and afterwards greeted young fans outside the club’s training complex outside Paris, an AFP reporter saw.
A smiling Mbappe posed for selfies and signed photographs and jerseys as one young supporter shouted “Stay with us Kylian.”
The forward declared in May that he did not want to extend his PSG contract, which expires next year, but indicated he wanted to remain at the club for a final season.
“I still have a year left on my contract and I am going to honor my contract,” he said.
That would allow him to become a free agent next summer and leave PSG for nothing, a prospect that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said was “impossible.”
“We can’t let the best player in the world today leave for free,” Khelaifi said.
Khelaifi even gave Mbappe an ultimatum of a “maximum two weeks” to make his decision — sign a new contract or leave this summer. That date corresponds roughly with the departure of the team for Asia on Saturday.
When training resumed on July 15, Khelaifi again asked the Mbappe camp to clarify the situation. But he has not received a response, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told AFP.
Mbappe, the club’s all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 appearances, remains the second most expensive player in history.
He was still a teenager when he joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017.
The move turned into a permanent transfer the following year in a 180-million-euro ($200 million) deal.
The 29-player PSG squad in Asia will include Mbappe’s younger brother, 16-year-old Ethan Mbappe, as well as Neymar, the Brazilian whose transfer fee of 222 million euros in 2017 is the world record.
The third member of PSG’s superstar trio, Lionel Messi, left at the end of last season to join Inter Miami.
The trio could not prevent PSG being knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich at the last 16 stage.
Relations between Mbappe and PSG have become increasingly strained.
The club wrote to him on July 3 saying it felt betrayed, adding it had “helped you” and “supported your family since you were a teenager.”
The club said Mbappe was not choosing the “win-win” solution — extend and not leave for free, or accept a transfer.
The club is convinced that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free in June 2024, with the promise of a huge signing bonus, since the Spanish giants would have saved on the transfer.
Mbappe was expected to leave a year ago for Real Madrid when his previous contract came to an end, only to agree a new deal to remain in Paris.
Having missed out on his signature a year ago, Real would lead the race for his signature.
They are in the market for a new forward after reigning Ballon d’Or Karim Benzema opted to move to Saudi Arabia.
Mbappe helped France to World Cup glory in 2018 and has established himself as arguably the leading attacker on the global stage.
He scored a hat-trick in France’s World Cup final defeat last December to Messi’s Argentina before helping PSG win a record 11th French title.
He was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last season with 29 goals and netted 41 in 43 games for his club in all competitions.
PSG have a new coach, the Spaniard Luis Enrique.
They open their Asian tour against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr in Osaka on Tuesday.
PSG then play Cerezo Osaka, also in Osaka, and Inter Milan in Tokyo before finishing off the tour in Busan, South Korea, against Jeonbuk Motors on August 3.

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory

US and Japan make fast World Cup starts but England labor to victory
  • Denmark snatch a 1-0 win over China, thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Vangsgaard
Updated 22 July 2023
AFP

BRISBANE, Australia: England squeezed past Haiti 1-0 as they began their Women’s World Cup title bid in unconvincing fashion on Saturday, but holders the United States and former champions Japan were far more comfortable.
European champions England have been touted as the prime challengers to a United States team chasing an unprecedented third World Cup crown in a row.
But they will have to play far better than they did in front of nearly 45,000 spectators in Brisbane, where a youthful Haiti side making their World Cup debut could have snatched a point at the end.
A Georgia Stanway penalty in the first half put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead, but despite having more of the ball and more shots, England had goalkeeper Mary Earps to thank for preserving their narrow lead.
She made a superb save with her left leg as the time ticked down after Roseline Eloissaint found herself all alone with only Earps to beat.
England, who have been embroiled in a dispute with the FA over bonuses in the lead-up to the tournament, are aiming to add a first World Cup crown to the European title they won at Wembley last year.
“We need more ruthlessness,” Wiegman said.
“We went very close a couple of times, and their defense was tough too, but we need to keep trying, keep working on it, starting tomorrow.”
Also in Group D, Denmark snatched a 1-0 win over China in Perth thanks to a 90th-minute goal from substitute Amalie Vangsgaard, who nipped in to prod home from close range.
In contrast to England’s labored performance, the United States and Japan were rampant against other supposed minnows.
The United States cruised to a 3-0 win over Vietnam — it should have been many more — before Japan crushed Zambia 5-0.
Sophia Smith was the star of the show for the US team at Eden Park in Auckland, scoring twice and setting up captain Lindsey Horan for the third in front of just over 41,000 fans.
The only sour note for Vlatko Andonovski’s side, which featured six World Cup debutants at kick-off, was their lack of finishing ability in front of goal.
They had 27 attempts to none for Vietnam and Alex Morgan missed a penalty.
“At the end, I just felt we needed to be a little bit better with the final shot,” said the coach.
“We created opportunities, we had a penalty kick, obviously enough to score a few more goals, but there are lots of positives from game one going into game two.”
Next up for the Americans, who brought veteran Megan Rapinoe off the bench for the last 30 minutes, are the Netherlands in a re-run of the 2019 final. The US won that game 2-0 to retain their title.
Japan are not seen as the threat they were in 2011, when they went on to lift the World Cup, but they were much too good for Zambia.
Zambia are the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup and they were on the back foot for long periods against a Japan team who looked like scoring every time they went forward.
Much like the US against Vietnam, the scoreline actually flattered the losers and Zambia could easily have lost by more in front of 16,111 spectators in the New Zealand city of Hamilton.
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice and Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo and Riko Ueki were also on the scoresheet as Japan joined Spain on three points in Group C.
Spain, another of the pre-tournament favorites, cruised to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.
To cap a disastrous day for Zambia, goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was sent off at the death for a second yellow card and conceded a penalty, which Ueki slotted in at the second attempt.
“We’re not looking at excuses — we have just not played well this evening,” said Zambia’s coach Bruce Mwape.
Title contenders Sweden, France and the Netherlands all play on Sunday, with the Dutch facing Portugal before taking on the USA on Thursday.
Off the pitch, New Zealand’s squad was temporarily evacuated from its hotel in Auckland after a fire, the team said, but all players and staff were safe.

Saudi Arabia’s Hamdi gains Olympic revenge, wins gold at Asian Karate Championship

Saudi Arabia’s Hamdi gains Olympic revenge, wins gold at Asian Karate Championship
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hamdi gains Olympic revenge, wins gold at Asian Karate Championship

Saudi Arabia’s Hamdi gains Olympic revenge, wins gold at Asian Karate Championship
  • In the semifinal, the Olympic silver medalist defeated Iranian opponent from Tokyo 2020 final
  • Hamdi took gold in Malaysia after beating Japan’s Ando Daiki in the final
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia’s Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi won gold at the 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship in Malaysia on Saturday.

Hamdi took top spot on the podium after defeating Japan’s Ando Daiki in the final of the Senior Kumite +84 kg competition.

The new Asian champion had earlier gained a measure of revenge for falling agonizingly short of the gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games by defeating his opponent in the Tokyo final, Iranian Sajad Ganjzadeh, in the semifinals in Malaysia.

