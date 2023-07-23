You are here

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Qatar emir
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and King Salman. (SPA photo)
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's leaders on Saturday offered their condolences and sympathy to the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, a senior member of the Gulf state's royal family.

"We send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy," King Salman said in a cable, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In a separate cable, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman said: "I send to your Highness and the family of the deceased my warmest condolences and sincere sympathy."
Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad passed away on the morning of July 21, according to Qatar News Agency.
A funeral prayer was held after the Maghrib prayer on Saturday at the Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque in Doha and his body was laid to rest in the Old Al Rayyan cemetery.

Updated 23 July 2023
Saudi Press Agency

Updated 23 July 2023
Saudi Press Agency

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has been actively implementing several projects across Yemeni governorates, including a water supply and environmental sanitation project aimed at providing better access to clean water. 
The KSrelief water supply and environmental sanitation project in the Al-Khawkhah directorate of Hodeidah, Yemen, has supplied over three million liters of water during the month of June.
This included 1,890,000 liters of potable water and 1,890,000 liters of usable water successfully pumped. The project has also undertaken 130 operations to remove waste from displaced camps, along with two cleaning campaigns to ensure sanitation in the camps.
Also in June, KSrelief Mobile Medical Clinics in Yemen provided treatment services to 698 beneficiaries.
A total of 698 beneficiaries sought medical assistance at the clinics in Abs district of Hajjah governorate, Yemen.

KSrelief concludes voluntary program for cardiac catheterization and surgery in Mukalla, Yemen (SPA)


Among them, 202 beneficiaries received care at the epidemic disease treatment and control clinic, 63 patients were attended to in the emergency clinic and 401 beneficiaries were provided with medical services at the internal medicine clinic.
Elsewhere, KSrelief continued to aid those affected by the floods in different regions of Pakistan. It handed out 2,398 food parcels in Baluchistan and Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
Similarly, KSrelief in Sudan played a significant role in providing aid to the city of Gedaref, by distributing on Friday a substantial amount of food parcels, totaling five tons and 355kg.

KSrelief distributes 2,398 food baskets to people affected by floods in Pakistan. (SPA)

 

Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

  • Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves because of the stimulant effects it has, which are like but less intense than those caused by abusing cocaine or methamphetamine
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News

JAZAN: Saudi border guards in Al-Ardah governate of Jazan region foiled an attempt to smuggle 400 kilograms of the narcotic khat.
The seized narcotics were handed over to the competent authority, and preliminary legal procedures were completed, state news agency Saudi Press Agency reported.
Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves for its stimulant effects, which are less intense than those caused by abusing cocaine or methamphetamine.
Saudi authorities on Saturday also thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 6 million Captagon tablets into the country in an operation carried out in cooperation with the Omani police and the Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
The amphetamine pills were found hidden in a shipment of sweets, citrus fruits and nuts.
Security authorities have urged people to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 for the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

 

Updated 23 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Paintings ‘The Clown Who Knows It All’ and ‘My Genie’ by Abrar S. Sultan are on display at an international art fair
Updated 23 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Abrar S. Sultan is the only Saudi artist participating at the Rome International Art Fair 2023 with two contemporary artworks.

The fair, which began on July 14 and will end on July 27, provides artists and exhibitors with the opportunity to present their works to an international audience of professionals, such as curators, gallerists, collectors, editors and publishers.

Sultan’s first artwork, “The Clown Who Knows It All,” is “a beautiful artistic experience … where the artist felt the love that the world needs.”

More paintings by the artist can be found on her social media. (Instagram/abrars_art)

Her second artwork, “My Genie,” is about self-empowerment. “What if we were given the opportunity to be our own magical genie and the ability to achieve all our dreams without limits, without restrictions?”

Sultan, who is a clinical pharmacy graduate, has passion for different art forms including painting, playing violin and writing.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The 2023 Rome International Art Fair began on July 14 and will end on July 27.

• Abrar S. Sultan is a clinical pharmacy graduate with a passion for different art forms, including playing violin.

• She has participated in exhibitions in Saudi Arabia, Russia and Italy.

“I always had a radical connection with beauty and art with a strong will to express my thoughts and my views of the world,” she told Arab News.

“I see the world through a distinguished point of view that focuses on looking on the positive side and embraces the beauty of vulnerability,” she said.

Many of interested and specialized in the arts attended Rome International Art Fair 2023, which continues until Thursday. (Supplied)

The artist, who received strong positive feedback on the opening day, was overwhelmed with gratitude for having the opportunity to present her work in Rome — a rich historical city that has housed many well-known artists.

Talking about her participation at the fair, Sultan said: “And for me it raised the challenge of proving that Saudi artists will always thrive and get the right recognition in any place in the world.”

Sultan has participated in exhibitions in Saudi Arabia, Russia and Italy “with the ambition to become a world-known brand in fine art that has dimensions … and many stories to tell in a way that unfold the mysterious part of our deepest feelings and emotions open to be rediscovered with elegance.”

 

Updated 22 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

  • Manal Alanazi: “I like walking at night, and walking around the mall is my best option as I feel safer there than walking around my neighborhood — there’s a security guard at every gate and all around the mall”
Updated 22 July 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: An increasingly familiar sight in Saudi Arabia’s malls is people stretching their legs and strolling past shoppers.

Mall walking, or ‘mallercise,’ is a safe — and free — option for people who want to be physically active and would rather not pay a hefty fee to join a gym. It is especially attractive when the hot weather makes outdoor pursuits too uncomfortable. Indeed, mall walking has become prevalent among Saudi residents, a way to keep an eye out for sales while burning calories.

Walking is widely held to be one of the most beneficial forms of basic exercise, and step-counting is a great motivational tactic for achieving fitness goals. So for many men and women, an hour of walking at the mall is a two-for-one.

Manal Alanazi, a 40-year-old Saudi resident of Riyadh, told Arab News: “I like walking at night, and walking around the mall is my best option as I feel safer there than walking around my neighborhood — there’s a security guard at every gate and all around the mall.”

I have been a guard for a long time, and I can tell when people enter the mall if they are here to shop or to exercise.

Ahmed Saeed, Mall security guard

There are more men mall-walking than women, according to Ahmed Saeed, a security guard at Riyadh’s Al-Nakheel Mall.

“I have been a guard for a long time, and I can tell when people enter the mall if they are here to shop or to exercise,” he claimed, adding that mall-walking is especially popular during Ramadan. “That is the busiest time. Partly because of Eid shopping, but mostly because people are trying to either keep up their weight or lose weight ahead of Eid.”

As the number of malls across the Kingdom increases, so too does the number of mall walkers. However, as Saeed Abdullah, a 58-year-old retired engineer from the Eastern Province, noted, not every mall is suitable for exercising.

“I live in Dammam, and although there are several malls here, I only go to one particular mall for my daily walking because it is structured like an indoor running track,” he said.

Mall walking is especially well-suited to older citizens who might not want to go to a crowded gym — and for whom many sports may now pose a physical risk. Fatmah Alomar, a fitness trainer in a Riyadh gym, said “We hardly see senior citizens. Most of our gym members are young girls and middle-aged women.

“In recent years, we added an indoor running track in our gyms to attract more senior citizens to join our centers, and there is a set of machines to help those suffering from knee pain,” Alomar continued.

The mall-walking trend suggests that people in the Kingdom have come up with creative ways to work on their physical fitness. Sports Boulevard, one of the megaprojects being developed in Riyadh, will also make safe, comfortable spaces for walking more accessible to the city’s residents.

Slated to be the world’s largest linear park, Sports Boulevard will include more than 50 sports facilities “to promote the physical and social health of everyone in Riyadh, providing an alternative, permanent and superior option for those exercising in malls,” said Ahmad bin Askar, Sports Boulevard’s chief communications officer.

One of the main aims of Sports Boulevard is to encourage residents of all age groups, including senior citizens, to take up grassroots sports. It will be a combination of “green living through state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities,” according to bin Askar.

 

Hawazen Al-Hassoun
Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Updated 22 July 2023
Arab News

Hawazen Al-Hassoun has been the chief operations officer at PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia since July 2022.

Al-Hassoun, the first woman to hold this position, oversees all internal services for more than 2,000 employees in six offices around the Kingdom.

She boasts more than 10 years of experience in local and international companies, with a strong focus on implementing operational excellence, driving business process efficiency, and executing strategic initiatives.

Al-Hassoun has held diverse roles encompassing various aspects of business and operations throughout her career. These roles have included responsibilities in areas such as human capital, recruitment, banking and investments, compliance operations, business development, leadership, change management, risk and control, and project management.

She held various positions at JPMorgan Chase Bank before joining PwC Middle East. Al-Hassoun started as a sanctions operations manager and later became the country’s operations risk and control officer before assuming the role of head of operations in JPMorgan Chase Bank’s Riyadh branch.

She received the Excellence Award in Banking Operations in 2017, and the Banking Operations Shield Award the previous year, during her time at JPMorgan.

Following her tenure there, she took the position of vice president and country head of operations at Credit Suisse Saudi Arabia, playing a pivotal role in leading the Saudi operations transformation program.

Her previous experience also includes working in business development, and recruitment and employee relations for Jarir Group.

Al-Hassoun received her bachelor’s degree in English literature from King Abdulaziz University, and a master’s degree in business management from Manchester Metropolitan University.

 

 

