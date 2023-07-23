Summer Scientific Forum begins in 3 Saudi areas

RIYADH: The General Department of Education in the Asir region of the Kingdom on Sunday launched its Summer Scientific Forum.
The event, which is taking place over four weeks, targets students between the ages of 10 and 17 and similar forums are being held in Jeddah and Taif.
Activities at the Asir Scientific Center are part of the summer programs launched by the Ministry of Education, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.
Classes will focus on robot design and programming, and the Kingdom’s space program, among other topics.
The event will promote scientific research and innovation in science and space, and develop students’ skills in programming and creative design.
The forum aims to develop participants’ cognitive skills and abilities, enriching students with diverse knowledge through the optimal investment of their time during their summer vacation.
Fahad Al-Sharif, the director general of education in Taif, said that the forum would help to discover budding talents, and encouraged families to urge youngsters to participate and invest in strengthening the positive trend toward learning science.
Maajed Ahmed blends color and Arabic typography to produce visually striking works
Updated 9 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi graffiti artist Maajed Ahmed has a gift — transforming blank walls into captivating bursts of color intertwined with Arabic typography that invariably have passers-by stopping to look.
While graffiti artists in pop culture are often depicted as working in the shadows, Ahmed proudly presented his artistry at the second MDLBeast, the largest music festival in the Middle East that inspires Saudi youth with its eclectic blend of music, art and culture.
His graffiti art on shipping containers greeted thousands of fans as they arrived at the festival for a weekend filled with performances from world-renowned DJs and musicians.
Speaking about the experience, Ahmed said: “Working in MDLBeast was a very enjoyable experience. I did something for the homeland, and the responses were very nice from the Ministry of Culture team, as well as the MDLBeast team.”
He was thrilled to showcase his style at an event that did not shy from international cultural influences. His striking work captured the contrasts between local and modern aesthetic, and became a popular photo backdrop for festivalgoers.
Ahmed believes graffiti is a way to share his culture and roots with international audiences, and is conscious of the responsibility his work carries.
He was born and raised in the culturally rich city of Makkah, and discovered his passion for art and graffiti during his teenage years.
Ahmed said he was inspired by the street culture in his city, but brought his own flair to the artform.
“I developed my drawing and illustration talent after being inspired by the thriving street art scene in my hometown.
I aim to reinvent the art form with my clever blend of Arabic calligraphy and street expressiveness.
Maajed Ahmed, Saudi graffiti artist
“Over time, I created a distinctive style that I called ‘calligraffiti’ by merging conventional Arabic calligraphy with modern graffiti.”
Looking to push the boundaries of his artistic expression, he broadened his artistic toolset to incorporate freehand digital illustration, which allowed him to produce flexible and cutting-edge graffiti and street art pieces.
As a young Saudi artist, Ahmed is dedicated to artistic growth, and works on developing his style and adopting new techniques.
He embarked on a cultural trip to Vietnam earlier this year and attended art events including Nam Jam Da Nang Street Art Festival, an event for graffiti artists and street artists from all over the world. Ahmed painted more than nine murals in three Vietnamese cities during his visit.
He is currently based in Dubai, and most of his projects have emerged there.
Ahmed took part in the Zayed Murals project, organized by Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, which celebrated the “Year of Zayed.” One of his murals was located on the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge intersection and carried elements of the color green to symbolize Sheikh Zayed’s reforestation efforts.
“Although I now reside in the UAE and do most of my work there, I have intentions to move back to my native country to continue my artistic endeavors and spread awareness of Saudi or Arabic hip-hop culture,” he said.
Ahmed said that he is working future projects with NEOM “in addition to some classified ones that I can’t discuss.”
The artist’s use of local and Arabic motifs not only display pride in his heritage, but also serves to correct the narrative about graffiti and graffiti artists.
“I aim to reinvent the art form with my clever blend of Arabic calligraphy and street expressiveness, and I’m doing it with my work by challenging the stigma associated with graffiti as a criminal activity.”
For a long time, graffiti art has been associated with vandalism, but artists such as Ahmed hope to highlight its value in beautifying the urban landscape with splashes of color and culture.
He also believes that producing graffiti art helps his mental health, and also keeps him physically active and fit.
“Graffiti practice makes me more physically fit because I can move more quickly, and my mind works at the same time. In this case, I combine a mental workout from my imagination with physical fitness, and most graffiti artists are in excellent mental and physical health,” he said.
According to the Ahmed, Saudi graffiti artists are among the dominant art groups in Middle East and North Africa.
“Because most of the Saudi artists have their own artistic style and techniques, they also have sufficient experience in the field of street style and more.
“Emerging artists are working hard, and I am happy to see the graffiti community growing and developing because the development of technology has made everything easy, so this is positive news.”
The Saudi Ministry of Culture has launched initiatives and programs to support graffiti art. The ministry has also designated specific venues where “street performers” can express themselves.
Stray animals and birds suffer amid soaring temperatures
In the wake of record summer temperatures, the Saudi Wildlife Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture urged residents to safeguard animals
Updated 44 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: As temperatures soar in the summer, the hot weather conditions have become uncomfortable and dangerous for animals, especially those on the streets.
According to a Saudi animal rights activist, many animals find it difficult to cope during the hot months.
Mayaser Bundagji, chairman of the board of Get Along With Me Association for Animal Welfare, said: “Let’s also not forget the stray animals on the streets that need to find somewhere to drink … small water pots placed wherever possible outside your home is a great idea.”
Bundagji is a prominent animal rights activists in Jeddah dedicated to promoting a culture of animal adoption. She told Arab News that the association was using social media platforms to raise awareness of the impact of heat, including dehydration, on stray animals and how people could help.
“The easiest and most effective way to ensure strays are safe in summertime is to keep them hydrated,” she said. “All you have to do is make sure they have access to fresh water at all times.”
The easiest and most effective way to ensure strays are safe in summertime is to keep them hydrated.
Mayaser Bundagji, Saudi animal rights activist
She said that the association was committed to educating the public about how to help street animals during the summer.
Speaking about adoption activity during summer months, she said: “When temperatures increase we see a significant drop in adoption. During the summer period, the number of abandoned animals increases due to the busyness and travel of people, therefore, adoption stops.”
This year the association celebrated the seven year anniversary of their launch with a campaign “to feed 7,000 cats on April 1 of this year.”
Bundagji said that their adoption center was launched as a meeting point between abandoned animals and those wishing to adopt.
“My ambition is a shelter that accommodates all the animals of the Kingdom, because the environment has become unsuitable for them due to urbanization, buildings, cars, streets, and the lack of natural food sources such as rats, insects and others.
“We receive animals that have been abandoned by humans, and we prepare a temporary shelter for them. Later, the committee nominates the appropriate adopters according to some certain conditions and procedures, including their commitment to a written pledge to take care of them and not exploit them for sale or mating, as well as to provide the necessary medical care.”
Saudi Arabia has always been home to a — growing — community of animal lovers who contribute to helping strays. Animal-lover Waleed Mirza, who keeps water bowls for stray dogs in Obhur about 30 km north of Jeddah, said: “This area is very isolated and it is far away from people. It has a large number of dogs spreading everywhere and they are suffering because of the extreme heat and many of them starve to death. So, along with friends, we go on weekends to provide them with food and water.
“By taking these steps, you can make a big difference in the lives of street animals during the summer months.”
He said that even small acts of kindness could significantly impact the well-being of animals.
Mirza said it could be difficult for stray dogs to locate water in summer: “The most important step to take right now is that everyone should keep a bowl of water outside their house.”
On the other side of town, 59-year-old bird lover Hassan Abu Al-Jadayel told Arab News that he had been feeding birds, especially pigeons, water and seeds in the early hours of the day and had not missed a day since he retired.
“Birds also suffer from the consequences of heat stress during the summer period and I wish people were aware of it,” he said. “So, (I) hope they come out and feed these birds.”
Alex Botana, a veterinarian at a pet clinic in Al-Salamah district, explained that extreme heat put animals at risk of dehydration and heat stroke: “When heat reaches as high as 45 degrees in Jeddah, dogs and cats struggle to find any relief.
“We had double the number of cases this summer because of the heat. A large number of them were dehydrated.”
As summer temperatures soar, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Saudi Wildlife Authority on Saturday urged residents to take precautions to ensure that no suffering was caused to animals, and to promote the principle of animal welfare, in accordance with the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Animal Welfare Act.
The ministry said that animals could be protected through simple acts such as providing regular access to food and water, shelter for protection, vaccination for pets, and keeping them safe from harsh and direct sunlight.
The ministry said that it would investigate cases of reported animal abuse or neglect, which is illegal and a punishable offense.
Media stars Dhar Mann, Anwar Jibawi, Adam Waheed share opinions on Riyadh event
Updated 23 July 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Gamers8 in Riyadh is drawing gaming enthusiasts from all over the world, including American entrepreneur Dhar Mann and comedians Anwar Jibawi and Adam Waheed, who visited the Kingdom for the first time to check out the biggest event of its kind.
They attended the concert in the third week of the event that featured major artists like Afrojack, Wegz, Moayad Alnefaie, and Dafencii at the purpose-built venue in Boulevard Riyadh City.
Mann, who is a filmmaker best known for his YouTube productions, said that he was amazed by the local gaming community.
He added: “I can't believe how big the gaming community has become. The fact that there are this many people playing this many games, and Saudi is becoming like the epicenter. Not just of gaming, I feel like of sports in general, and of everything.”
Gamers8 has multiple venues for all sorts of games for adults and children.
Mann said that he came across classic games at the event that he grew up playing, and added: “I'm into the classic games. I love the old-school Super Mario, like Smash Brothers and Mario Kart. I saw that they had that here.”
Mann said he hoped to see more of the country in the future.
He said: “I definitely want to be in on the action, and I feel like this is just the ground floor of everything to come.
“I heard that they put all of this together in such a short amount of time and the skill that it’s at is unbelievable. So, I definitely want to come back. I want to explore the city.”
American-Palestinian social media star Jibawi arrived in the Kingdom with his mother, who is the star of many of his videos.
He said: “Gamers8 is honestly one of the coolest events I’ve ever been to and I have been to everything, like events in New York and LA.
“When I first entered I was just blown away. I had no idea it was going to be like this. I thought it was going to be like a convention. There’s so much to do I even want to extend my stay.”
Actor, comedian, and social media influencer Waheed said that Gamers8 had been amazing, describing it as “a gamer's paradise.”
He added: “It’s the biggest gaming event in the world. I don’t want to miss that.”
He was excited to see Afrojack perform, and said: “This is actually my first full day here, but it’s been really amazing.
“I went to the mall, which was so beautiful. We’ve been here at Gamers8, of course. So many different exhibits and things to do. It’s really amazing. I’ve been having a lot of fun.”
Waheed also plans to return to explore the Kingdom.
He added: “Yes, I’m coming back. For what? I don’t know. Hopefully something. I definitely want to come back and spend more time here.”
Mawhiba launches ‘Talents of Architecture and Design’ program in Riyadh
Event is implemented in partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission
Updated 23 July 2023
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba, launched the “Talents of Architecture and Design” program in Riyadh on Sunday.
Mawhiba aims through this to set the foundations of architecture and design for gifted intermediate and secondary school students.
The event is implemented in partnership with the Architecture and Design Commission, and under the umbrella of the Ministry of Culture.
“For us, a partnership with Mawhiba is something really significant because, with Mawhiba, we are going to be able to deliver a program for architecture and design that is specialized to a group of talented young individuals,” said Sumaya Alsulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission.
“One of King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity’s objectives is to build partnerships to strengthen and enable the talents of its members,” said Khalid Al-Sharif, director general of Mawhiba’s Center for Excellence.
He added: “This program is the starting point, or as we call it, the fundamental seed, to enhance talents in architecture and design. We expect it to promote creative designs in the future.”
One of the objectives of the program is to establish the principles to embark on an integrated journey of establishing, developing and sharpening architecture and design skills through creative thinking, and introduce them to a number of vocabularies related to planning, urban design, architecture, interior design, sustainability and environmental design.
The foundation is also set to implement the program with the academic programs during the summer. It will be presented among the units offered in academic programs, as more than 130 male and female students will benefit from the program. Students will be divided into six groups in three cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
The program begins on Sunday and will last for three weeks. It will be carried out in partnership with a number of leading universities in the Kingdom such as King Saud University, Prince Sultan University, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University and King Abdulaziz University.
Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempts
Police in Ahad Al-Masarihah governorate in Jazan also arrested three Saudi nationals involved in smuggling narcotic amphetamine
Updated 23 July 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi authorities made several arrests and confiscated large quantities of drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.
On Sunday, security units in the Asir region arrested eight Yemeni nationals who violated the border security system in the Sarat Ubaida governorate.
They were caught attempting to smuggle 49.5 kg of hashish and 31,800 tablets, which were under medical circulation regulation. Additionally, the individuals were found in possession of firearms and live ammunition.
Border Guards land patrols in the Al-Dayer governorate of the Jazan region foiled an attempt to smuggle 520 kg of qat into the Kingdom.
Police in Ahad Al-Masarihah governorate in Jazan also arrested three Saudi nationals involved in smuggling narcotic amphetamine. A sum of money and several mobile phones were also confiscated.
In a separate incident, another Saudi citizen was arrested by police in Sakaka, in the Jouf region, for running a smuggling operation involving amphetamine tablets, as well as hashish.
The individual was found in possession of two firearms, live ammunition and multiple mobile phones.
Preliminary legal procedures against all the individuals involved have been completed and all seized narcotics handed over to the authorities. All those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in strict confidence via email — [email protected] — or through the designated number for security reports, 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas. A financial reward is offered if the information leads to the discovery of a crime.