Saudi Fund for Development’s CEO meets UN delegation

RIYADH: Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, on Sunday met Barbara Manzi, the regional director for Arab states at the UN Development Coordination Office, and her accompanying delegation, in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two parties discussed the SFD’s operations with international organizations, the role of the DCO in Arab countries, and ways to develop donor-beneficiary ties.
Manzi was given a tour of a photo exhibition at the SFD’s headquarters that highlights the fund’s most prominent development projects and programs in underdeveloped countries.
The SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 88 countries since its operations began in 1975.
Frankly Speaking: How to explain the Saudi ‘diplomatic marathon’ in Asia?
Saudi geopolitical analyst Salman Al-Ansari says Kingdom’s growing ties with Asian economies should not be viewed as a threat by US
Saudi Arabia has hosted several Asian leaders in recent weeks, including the Japanese prime minister, as it deepens engagement with the region
Arab News
DUBAI: The “diplomatic marathon” underway between the Kingdom and its neighbors to the north and east represents a “Saudi-Asian moment,” according to Salman Al-Ansari, a Saudi geopolitical analyst.
The Kingdom is “having this kind of beautiful marathon, and I would love to call it the Saudi-Asian moment,” he said, following several rounds of diplomatic visits and agreements between Riyadh and Asian countries.
Appearing on the Arab News weekly current-affairs show “Frankly Speaking,” Al-Ansari also discussed the Kingdom’s motives for establishing closer ties with the Central Asian, Southeast Asian and Far East economies, and explained how burgeoning Saudi relations with China and Russia ought to be viewed by Washington, its traditional ally.
On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia became the 51st country to sign the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations during Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit to Jakarta.
The TAC is a peace accord signed in 1976 to establish a set of guidelines to govern inter-state relations in the region based on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in the internal affairs of one another.
Besides the 10 member states of ASEAN, which include influential members Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore, countries not located in Southeast Asia have also been entering into the agreement.
China and India were the first to accede to it in 2003, and the US and the EU joined in 2009. “This definitely will enhance the bilateral relations of the Kingdom with all the ASEAN members,” Al-Ansari said. “That’s why I call it the Saudi-Asian moment.”
Another diplomatic highlight of the past month was an official Middle East tour by Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — his first since taking office in 2020. Between July 16 and 19, Kishida visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.
Although energy security was high on Kishida’s agenda during his tour, green technology initiatives and cooperation in technology and infrastructure also featured prominently.
“It was a very important visit,” Al-Ansari told “Frankly Speaking” host Katie Jensen. “There were more than 26 agreements that have been signed between Japan and Saudi Arabia that involve so many different fields. And you can name energy, water, advanced industries, technologies and the health sector, and also the financial sector.
“So, there is a lot going on with regards to the Saudi-Asian relations. And we should not forget also the fact that the Central Asian-GCC meeting happened just a couple of days ago where, for the first time, the two blocs started to solidify their relationships.”
On July 19, the Gulf Cooperation Council-Central Asia Countries (GCC-C5) Summit took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah, resulting in a further strengthening of ties between the two regional blocs.
“The Central Asian countries have never been on the Saudi radar like they are now,” said Al-Ansari referring to the C5, which includes Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.
“These five nations are among the countries that are considered to be very important also in OPEC+. And there are massive solar energy and electricity projects run by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically through ACWA Power Company, especially in Uzbekistan.
“This summit of the five Central Asian countries and the six GCC countries will pave the way for more win-win cooperation and will definitely solidify the strategic and economic interest of both blocs.
“It’s the Saudi-Asian moment.”
The Kingdom’s turn to the East is in part driven by the rise of China as a major energy importer and a global powerhouse for manufacturing and technology.
China is Saudi Arabia’s biggest trading partner, while the Kingdom is China’s biggest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa, with bilateral trade in energy and a wide range of manufactured goods.
But Beijing is also increasingly taking a lead in the field of Middle East diplomacy.
The agreement reached by Saudi Arabia and Iran in March, which paved the way for the normalization of relations, was brokered by China. Was that the beginning of a broader role for China in the region?
“(Some years ago), I remember, I had a friend of mine, he is a diplomat, a GCC diplomat in Beijing, in China, and I actually asked him, why are we not pushing the Chinese to do something with regards to Iran?” Al-Ansari said.
“And he told me that they always raise this question (with their) Chinese counterparts, and they always speak about nothing but trade.
“So, it is a very important moment right now when we have the Chinese government (shifting) their focus, not only from a trade perspective, but also to look at security arrangements and political brokerage.
“I think it’s a big move for China. It’s a big move for Iran. It’s a big move for the GCC countries and Saudi Arabia, for sure.”
Saudi Arabia’s deeper engagement with non-Western powers has spurred speculation by politicians and commentators in Washington that Riyadh has chosen to side with the likes of China and Russia in place of its traditional US and Western allies.
Al-Ansari says it is only natural that Saudi Arabia, as a sovereign nation, should diversify its diplomatic and trade relations, but this does not mean the Kingdom has abandoned its vitally important strategic partnership with the US.
At the same time, he said, Washington should neither try to interfere in the relations of sovereign nations, nor impose a double standard, whereby it is permitted to have trade ties with China while blocking others from doing so.
“The US is the biggest trading partner with China. We should not be in a way where we dictate on how other nations should conduct their businesses and with whom they should conduct their businesses,” Al-Ansari said.
“Thirty years ago, China used to be the biggest trading partner for 20 countries. Right now, (that number is) more than 130 countries. So, it’s a reality on the ground. It’s the factory of the world. Let’s work with China.
“China is not, as it is perceived to be, an evil country. We don’t want that kind of double standards and also this kind of zero-sum kind of approach by the US.
“We want the world to live in harmony, and at the same time, we want to have a win-win agreement with everyone, whether it’s with China, whether it’s with Russia, whether it’s with our European friends, with the US, and that’s the role that Saudi Arabia wants to play, to be an equalizer, to be right in the middle and to make business with everyone.”
According to Al-Ansari, the importance that Saudi Arabia places on the idea of sovereignty is nothing new and the US has nothing to fear from Riyadh’s unilateral diplomatic dealings.
“Saudis have always had this idea that sovereignty is key to Saudi Arabia and to all the countries that are concerned to be friends with Saudi Arabia,” he said. “The Saudis have not changed course with regards to jumping from an ally to another. That’s not the practice and the style of the Kingdom.
“The Saudis have been following their interests since their inception. So, in the very beginning, the Saudis have been working with the Americans to confront the major conflicts and the major adversaries in the world.
“The Saudis and the Americans fought communism together, they fought terrorism together and they stabilized the global energy and economy together. And the Saudis are actually, really, committed to this very strategic and important relationship.
“With regards to the US right now, it is considered to be the second trading partner for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is considered to be the major strategic partner of the Kingdom when it comes to security etc. But absolutely there are some differences, just like in any relationship.”
Nor should Washington be concerned about Saudi Arabia’s engagement with Russia on oil, said Al-Ansari — a move that is solely intended to help stabilize world energy markets in the wake of the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions targeting Russian hydrocarbons.
“Right now, maybe the Americans are upset that we are actually working with the Russians through OPEC+, but I don’t think they should be actually having any concern in that regard, because we’re not there to help a specific country against another,” Al-Ansari said.
“We are there to stabilize the energy market. And the one and only way to do so is through engagement and through having a unified kind of mechanism through which we can actually work on the demand and supply.”
Dismissing the notion of a geopolitical alignment against the US, he said: “I don’t think anyone buys the idea of Saudi Arabia siding with Russia through its decisions in OPEC. It’s just outdated information that has been thrown by the US administration at a time of anger. And then the media kept talking about it.”
Maajed Ahmed blends color and Arabic typography to produce visually striking works
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi graffiti artist Maajed Ahmed has a gift — transforming blank walls into captivating bursts of color intertwined with Arabic typography that invariably have passers-by stopping to look.
While graffiti artists in pop culture are often depicted as working in the shadows, Ahmed proudly presented his artistry at the second MDLBeast, the largest music festival in the Middle East that inspires Saudi youth with its eclectic blend of music, art and culture.
His graffiti art on shipping containers greeted thousands of fans as they arrived at the festival for a weekend filled with performances from world-renowned DJs and musicians.
Speaking about the experience, Ahmed said: “Working in MDLBeast was a very enjoyable experience. I did something for the homeland, and the responses were very nice from the Ministry of Culture team, as well as the MDLBeast team.”
He was thrilled to showcase his style at an event that did not shy from international cultural influences. His striking work captured the contrasts between local and modern aesthetic, and became a popular photo backdrop for festivalgoers.
Ahmed believes graffiti is a way to share his culture and roots with international audiences, and is conscious of the responsibility his work carries.
He was born and raised in the culturally rich city of Makkah, and discovered his passion for art and graffiti during his teenage years.
Ahmed said he was inspired by the street culture in his city, but brought his own flair to the artform.
“I developed my drawing and illustration talent after being inspired by the thriving street art scene in my hometown.
I aim to reinvent the art form with my clever blend of Arabic calligraphy and street expressiveness.
Maajed Ahmed, Saudi graffiti artist
“Over time, I created a distinctive style that I called ‘calligraffiti’ by merging conventional Arabic calligraphy with modern graffiti.”
Looking to push the boundaries of his artistic expression, he broadened his artistic toolset to incorporate freehand digital illustration, which allowed him to produce flexible and cutting-edge graffiti and street art pieces.
As a young Saudi artist, Ahmed is dedicated to artistic growth, and works on developing his style and adopting new techniques.
He embarked on a cultural trip to Vietnam earlier this year and attended art events including Nam Jam Da Nang Street Art Festival, an event for graffiti artists and street artists from all over the world. Ahmed painted more than nine murals in three Vietnamese cities during his visit.
He is currently based in Dubai, and most of his projects have emerged there.
Ahmed took part in the Zayed Murals project, organized by Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, which celebrated the “Year of Zayed.” One of his murals was located on the Sheikh Khalifa Bridge intersection and carried elements of the color green to symbolize Sheikh Zayed’s reforestation efforts.
“Although I now reside in the UAE and do most of my work there, I have intentions to move back to my native country to continue my artistic endeavors and spread awareness of Saudi or Arabic hip-hop culture,” he said.
Ahmed said that he is working future projects with NEOM “in addition to some classified ones that I can’t discuss.”
The artist’s use of local and Arabic motifs not only display pride in his heritage, but also serves to correct the narrative about graffiti and graffiti artists.
“I aim to reinvent the art form with my clever blend of Arabic calligraphy and street expressiveness, and I’m doing it with my work by challenging the stigma associated with graffiti as a criminal activity.”
For a long time, graffiti art has been associated with vandalism, but artists such as Ahmed hope to highlight its value in beautifying the urban landscape with splashes of color and culture.
He also believes that producing graffiti art helps his mental health, and also keeps him physically active and fit.
“Graffiti practice makes me more physically fit because I can move more quickly, and my mind works at the same time. In this case, I combine a mental workout from my imagination with physical fitness, and most graffiti artists are in excellent mental and physical health,” he said.
According to the Ahmed, Saudi graffiti artists are among the dominant art groups in Middle East and North Africa.
“Because most of the Saudi artists have their own artistic style and techniques, they also have sufficient experience in the field of street style and more.
“Emerging artists are working hard, and I am happy to see the graffiti community growing and developing because the development of technology has made everything easy, so this is positive news.”
The Saudi Ministry of Culture has launched initiatives and programs to support graffiti art. The ministry has also designated specific venues where “street performers” can express themselves.
Stray animals and birds suffer amid soaring temperatures
In the wake of record summer temperatures, the Saudi Wildlife Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture urged residents to safeguard animals
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: As temperatures soar in the summer, the hot weather conditions have become uncomfortable and dangerous for animals, especially those on the streets.
According to a Saudi animal rights activist, many animals find it difficult to cope during the hot months.
Mayaser Bundagji, chairman of the board of Get Along With Me Association for Animal Welfare, said: “Let’s also not forget the stray animals on the streets that need to find somewhere to drink … small water pots placed wherever possible outside your home is a great idea.”
Bundagji is a prominent animal rights activists in Jeddah dedicated to promoting a culture of animal adoption. She told Arab News that the association was using social media platforms to raise awareness of the impact of heat, including dehydration, on stray animals and how people could help.
“The easiest and most effective way to ensure strays are safe in summertime is to keep them hydrated,” she said. “All you have to do is make sure they have access to fresh water at all times.”
The easiest and most effective way to ensure strays are safe in summertime is to keep them hydrated.
Mayaser Bundagji, Saudi animal rights activist
She said that the association was committed to educating the public about how to help street animals during the summer.
Speaking about adoption activity during summer months, she said: “When temperatures increase we see a significant drop in adoption. During the summer period, the number of abandoned animals increases due to the busyness and travel of people, therefore, adoption stops.”
This year the association celebrated the seven year anniversary of their launch with a campaign “to feed 7,000 cats on April 1 of this year.”
Bundagji said that their adoption center was launched as a meeting point between abandoned animals and those wishing to adopt.
“My ambition is a shelter that accommodates all the animals of the Kingdom, because the environment has become unsuitable for them due to urbanization, buildings, cars, streets, and the lack of natural food sources such as rats, insects and others.
“We receive animals that have been abandoned by humans, and we prepare a temporary shelter for them. Later, the committee nominates the appropriate adopters according to some certain conditions and procedures, including their commitment to a written pledge to take care of them and not exploit them for sale or mating, as well as to provide the necessary medical care.”
Saudi Arabia has always been home to a — growing — community of animal lovers who contribute to helping strays. Animal-lover Waleed Mirza, who keeps water bowls for stray dogs in Obhur about 30 km north of Jeddah, said: “This area is very isolated and it is far away from people. It has a large number of dogs spreading everywhere and they are suffering because of the extreme heat and many of them starve to death. So, along with friends, we go on weekends to provide them with food and water.
“By taking these steps, you can make a big difference in the lives of street animals during the summer months.”
He said that even small acts of kindness could significantly impact the well-being of animals.
Mirza said it could be difficult for stray dogs to locate water in summer: “The most important step to take right now is that everyone should keep a bowl of water outside their house.”
On the other side of town, 59-year-old bird lover Hassan Abu Al-Jadayel told Arab News that he had been feeding birds, especially pigeons, water and seeds in the early hours of the day and had not missed a day since he retired.
“Birds also suffer from the consequences of heat stress during the summer period and I wish people were aware of it,” he said. “So, (I) hope they come out and feed these birds.”
Alex Botana, a veterinarian at a pet clinic in Al-Salamah district, explained that extreme heat put animals at risk of dehydration and heat stroke: “When heat reaches as high as 45 degrees in Jeddah, dogs and cats struggle to find any relief.
“We had double the number of cases this summer because of the heat. A large number of them were dehydrated.”
As summer temperatures soar, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Saudi Wildlife Authority on Saturday urged residents to take precautions to ensure that no suffering was caused to animals, and to promote the principle of animal welfare, in accordance with the Gulf Cooperation Council’s Animal Welfare Act.
The ministry said that animals could be protected through simple acts such as providing regular access to food and water, shelter for protection, vaccination for pets, and keeping them safe from harsh and direct sunlight.
The ministry said that it would investigate cases of reported animal abuse or neglect, which is illegal and a punishable offense.
Media stars Dhar Mann, Anwar Jibawi, Adam Waheed share opinions on Riyadh event
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Gamers8 in Riyadh is drawing gaming enthusiasts from all over the world, including American entrepreneur Dhar Mann and comedians Anwar Jibawi and Adam Waheed, who visited the Kingdom for the first time to check out the biggest event of its kind.
They attended the concert in the third week of the event that featured major artists like Afrojack, Wegz, Moayad Alnefaie, and Dafencii at the purpose-built venue in Boulevard Riyadh City.
Mann, who is a filmmaker best known for his YouTube productions, said that he was amazed by the local gaming community.
He added: “I can't believe how big the gaming community has become. The fact that there are this many people playing this many games, and Saudi is becoming like the epicenter. Not just of gaming, I feel like of sports in general, and of everything.”
Gamers8 has multiple venues for all sorts of games for adults and children.
Mann said that he came across classic games at the event that he grew up playing, and added: “I'm into the classic games. I love the old-school Super Mario, like Smash Brothers and Mario Kart. I saw that they had that here.”
Mann said he hoped to see more of the country in the future.
He said: “I definitely want to be in on the action, and I feel like this is just the ground floor of everything to come.
“I heard that they put all of this together in such a short amount of time and the skill that it’s at is unbelievable. So, I definitely want to come back. I want to explore the city.”
American-Palestinian social media star Jibawi arrived in the Kingdom with his mother, who is the star of many of his videos.
He said: “Gamers8 is honestly one of the coolest events I’ve ever been to and I have been to everything, like events in New York and LA.
“When I first entered I was just blown away. I had no idea it was going to be like this. I thought it was going to be like a convention. There’s so much to do I even want to extend my stay.”
Actor, comedian, and social media influencer Waheed said that Gamers8 had been amazing, describing it as “a gamer's paradise.”
He added: “It’s the biggest gaming event in the world. I don’t want to miss that.”
He was excited to see Afrojack perform, and said: “This is actually my first full day here, but it’s been really amazing.
“I went to the mall, which was so beautiful. We’ve been here at Gamers8, of course. So many different exhibits and things to do. It’s really amazing. I’ve been having a lot of fun.”
Waheed also plans to return to explore the Kingdom.
He added: “Yes, I’m coming back. For what? I don’t know. Hopefully something. I definitely want to come back and spend more time here.”
Classes will focus on robot design and programming, and the Kingdom’s space program, among other topics
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: The General Department of Education in the Asir region of the Kingdom on Sunday launched its Summer Scientific Forum.
The event, which is taking place over four weeks, targets students between the ages of 10 and 17 and similar forums are being held in Jeddah and Taif.
Activities at the Asir Scientific Center are part of the summer programs launched by the Ministry of Education, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.
Classes will focus on robot design and programming, and the Kingdom’s space program, among other topics.
The event will promote scientific research and innovation in science and space, and develop students’ skills in programming and creative design.
The forum aims to develop participants’ cognitive skills and abilities, enriching students with diverse knowledge through the optimal investment of their time during their summer vacation.
Fahad Al-Sharif, the director general of education in Taif, said that the forum would help to discover budding talents, and encouraged families to urge youngsters to participate and invest in strengthening the positive trend toward learning science.