Saudi energy minister leads clean hydrogen discussion in G20 meet

RIYADH: Affirming Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable future, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman participated in the 14th joint ministerial meeting of G20 energy ministers on clean energy in India.

During the event, the energy minister chaired a clean hydrogen roundtable along with his Indian counterpart Raj Kumar Singh.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said that these participations confirm the Kingdom’s active role at the international level to confront the effects of climate change and contribute to global efforts in reducing emissions.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s top oil exporters, is currently on a path of economic diversification aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

Moreover, the Kingdom has set a net-zero emission target by 2060.

“The Kingdom is also determined to continue to lead the way in the production and export of clean hydrogen. The Kingdom seeks to establish partnerships with entities from around the world to achieve its goals in the field of inclusive energy,” added the ministry.

The ministry also noted that Saudi Arabia will host the Climate Week for the Middle East and North Africa in October 2023, where the Kingdom will showcase its progress in reducing emissions.

The event will also see experts from different parts of the globe sharing their thoughts and ideas on effective ways to combat the effects of climate change.

Saudi Arabia participates in G20 Science Summit

Saudi Arabia also participated in the G20 Science Summit in India, stressing the vitality of linking science and deep technologies in society as pivotal engines of progress in ensuring a green future.

Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, who led the Saudi delegation in India, noted that investment in science and technology is essential for the Kingdom to reach global leadership.

To achieve this goal, Saudi Arabia has already identified the national priorities for innovation, research and development over the next two decades: human health, environmental sustainability and leadership in energy, industry and future economies, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

He also urged the members of G20 nations to unite and enhance cooperation in scientific research, development and innovation to drive the spread of transformative ideas and discoveries, which is crucial to ensure a healthy future.