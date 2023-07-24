Saudi Arabia updates UN on progress of its 2030 sustainable development goals

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has achieved progress in more than 50 percent of its sustainable development goals, the Kingdom’s minister of economy and planning told the UN at a crucial summit reviewing the world’s environmental pledges.

Speaking at the organization’s High-Level Political Forum in New York, Faisal Al-Ibrahim also presented the Kingdom’s second Voluntary National Review which highlights the progress achieved in SDGs,

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Economy and Planning on Monday, the minister told the UN that through its SDG initiatives, the Kingdom is elevating the living standards of the country’s population and is “unleashing a spectacular wave of innovation.”

He said: “The Sustainable Development Goals embody our collective commitment to progress. They serve as both a practical and moral guide to development, safeguarding our planet and leaving no one behind.”

Al-Ibrahim added: “The Vision set out by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embraces the principles outlined in the SDGs. Through it, we are diversifying our economy, developing clean technologies, and fortifying environmental protection.”

Saudi Arabia is on a path of economic diversification but is also placing a focus on sustainability programs, including the Saudi Green Initiative, as it aims to hit its net-zero emissions target in 2060.

To ensure the materialization of these SDGs, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is investing in projects promoting economic growth and sustainable development.

The Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program focuses on improving citizens’ well-being, while institutions such as the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority, and multiple incubators and accelerators foster technological development and innovation.

“Thanks to the SDGs, we have a clear framework for action and we have the right moral guidance and compass to guide us. As nations, we must continue to inspire and push each other to achieve more, faster. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has proved its resilience and determination,” added Al-Ibrahim.

During his speech at the HLPF, Al-Ibrahim also urged world nations to embrace bold thinking and collaboration to achieve the 2030 UN SDGs that aims to end world poverty and inequality, and promote good health and quality education for all.

The minister added that Saudi Arabia, with its various initiatives, has embarked on a “momentous journey of transformation, with the SDGs deeply embedded into (the Kingdom’s) framework.”