Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat

A Jeddah club provides sanctuary, well of creativity for writers in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Founded by Saudi author Ghaida Rafeeq in 2018, Writer Hubs supports local talent through writing sessions, workshops and community building.

The writing club is located in the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, where aspiring writers, authors, and students can learn the fundamentals of writing, exchange ideas, and attend book signing events that feature well-known literary minds.

The club was set up when Rafeeq, the author of the Arabic novel “Behind the Shadows,” noticed a communication gap among Jeddah’s writers and decided to intervene with her expertise, interest and skills.

Rafeeq told Arab News: “It is a community where writers may help and support one another as they go through the publishing process and various stages after starting their first novel.

“You need direction when you start writing … it will enable you to do so.”

Although her family was initially skeptical about the viability of a writing club, Rafeeq found tremendous support from writers and UBT, where she was studying at the time.

The success of the club and its longevity is due to Rafeeq’s ability to connect with audiences, aided by her public speaking skills, welcoming demeanor, and generosity in assisting fellow writers.

Rafeeq has participated with the club in various events in Jeddah, including the Jeddah Book Fair and TEDx. She plans to grow the community to include Riyadh, Dammam, and other Saudi cities.

She said: “I want to make this community bigger, so that writers from around the Arab world can come to Saudi just to attend the workshops and join the community.”

The present focus of Writer Hubs is on weekly sessions that include an hour with an author, during which they discuss their book and answer questions, followed by an hour-long workshop.

An event called “Revive” is hosted by the club annually and recently took place for this year. It included remedial writing and workshops for authors facing writer’s block, or who wanted to boost their creative output.

Rafeeq said: “We provide writers with a chance to present some of their unpublished works to the audience so that they can get feedback that might be useful.”

After publishing her own novel in 2018, Rafeeq has continued to pursue her love of writing and also focused on completing her degree in advertising communication from UBT.

She added: “My goal is to never stop writing because, although some writers have writer’s block and halt, our community will support them in getting back to their craft.”

She started another community project called Women’s Hub a year ago, in which she meets up with other female authors and discusses tips on remedial writing.

She added: “Women’s Hub is primarily focused on topics that appeal to women. We pose questions that they respond to in order to learn more about who they are.

“It resembles a women’s circle where ladies can freely express their sentiments and emotions. We have already had nearly 16 sessions and are still going strong with a new topic every time.”

Rafeeq first held sessions in local cafes, but later discovered a Jeddah-based creative hub called Jasmine Hub that provided support.

Writer Hubs’ next session is taking place on July 29 in Jeddah. (Supplied)

She said: “Jasmine Hub, a management and development center for talents and the arts, sponsored me. Through our collaboration, the community was given a place to congregate and a safe area for us to be.”

The Writer Hubs sessions were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought home to her the realization of just how important writing communities are.

She added: “The writers missed these sessions so much that I realized how important they were to them. They began contacting me on social media to inquire about the next session.”

Rafeeq shared that organizing the community brings her a sense of happiness as she is able to give back and help people start writing.

Speaking about the overall experience for her own literary career, she added: “As a writer I have gained a lot of knowledge from the workshops and sessions.

“I have also acquired a lot of new friends, including members of the Ministry of Culture, and as a result of these connections I have been able to assist and encourage many aspiring writers.”