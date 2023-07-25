You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Kharj police arrest drug dealer

Al-Kharj police arrest drug dealer

Al-Kharj police arrest drug dealer
security authorities urge the public to report any information regarding drug smuggling or illegal sales. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nbaf5

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Kharj police arrest drug dealer

Al-Kharj police arrest drug dealer
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Kharj Police arrested a a drug dealer for distributing Hashish, Amphetamine, and pills, Saudi state news agency reported.

In an effort to combat drug-related activities, security authorities urge the public to report any information regarding drug smuggling or illegal sales.

People are urged to get in touch with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or send an email to [email protected].

All reports will be handled with confidentiality.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world

Enter


keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Captagon

Related

Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat
Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat
Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempts

Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat

Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat
Saudi authorities continue to work to improve customs procedures for imports and exports to thwart such smuggling attempts. (SPA
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat

Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat
  • Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian peninsula
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

JAZAN: Border Guards in Jazan, Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of khat into the Kingdom on Monday. 

The khat was found in two separate packages, the first consisted of 300 kilograms and the second was 250 kilograms. 

Authorities seized the drugs and arrested those responsible for the smuggling. 

Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian peninsula. 

People chew khat leaves because of the stimulant effects it has, which is said to be similar to cocaine and methamphetamine

Security authorities call on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Additionally, individuals can contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or send an email to [email protected]


 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jazan khat

Related

Saudi authorities arrest six for trading khat
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest six for trading khat
Saudi authorities arrest drug smugglers in multiple raids
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest drug smugglers in multiple raids

OIC chief receives Muslim World League official in Jeddah

MWL officials meet OIC chief Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah. (Twitter @OIC_OCI)
MWL officials meet OIC chief Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah. (Twitter @OIC_OCI)
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

OIC chief receives Muslim World League official in Jeddah

MWL officials meet OIC chief Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah. (Twitter @OIC_OCI)
  • Taha highlighted the significance of the Charter of Makkah, which was signed by more than 1200 Muslim scholars in May 2019
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The head of Organization of Islamic Cooperation received a top official from the Muslim World League on Monday, the OIC said.
Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, welcomed, in Jeddah, Deputy Secretary-General of the MWL Abdulrahman Al-Zaid.
They discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and the MWL as outlined in the memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties in 2020.
Taha praised the work of the MWL in “clarify the moderate teachings of Islam, as well as promote dialogue and understanding among peoples,” said a statement on the OIC’s twitter account.
“He also highlighted the significance of the Charter of Makkah, which was signed by more than 1200 Muslim scholars in May 2019, and which was adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Hissein Brahim Taha. (Twitter @OIC_OCI)
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls for appropriate services for disabled persons
Organization of Islamic Cooperation discusses tackling global health crises
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation discusses tackling global health crises

Saudi authorities convict 23 in million dollar money laundering case

Saudi authorities convict 23 in million dollar money laundering case
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities convict 23 in million dollar money laundering case

Saudi authorities convict 23 in million dollar money laundering case
  • Sixteen of the accused were given 15 year prison terms and a fine of SR7 million each
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities wrapped up a case involving an attempt to smuggle a million dollars out of the Kingdom, convicting 23 individuals, the Public Prosecution announced on Monday.

An investigation revealed how they were found with over SR4 million ($1.07 million) in cash, which they divided among themselves before attempting to leave the country via one of the Kingdom’s land borders.

Authorities said the individuals, all expats from south Asian countries, had acquired the money through illegal means.

Sixteen of the accused were given 15 year prison terms and a fine of SR7 million each.

The rest were given between 4 and 8 years in prison, in addition to various fines.

Once they serve their penalties, they will be deported from the Kingdom.

The money they tried to launder was confiscated.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempts
Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities foil major drug smuggling attempts

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Algeria on victims of wildfires 

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Algeria on victims of wildfires 
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Algeria on victims of wildfires 

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Algeria on victims of wildfires 
  • Algeria recorded 97 blazes across 16 provinces
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia offered condolences to Algeria over victims of wildfires that killed over 30 people and forced mass evacuations.

The Kingdom shared its sympathy through a foreign ministry statement issued early on Tuesday, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

As temperatures hit 48 degrees Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) in parts of the North African country, it recorded 97 blazes across 16 provinces, fanned by strong winds, said Algerian interior ministry.

10 soldiers were among those killed, as wildfires raged through residential areas.

Some 1,500 people were evacuated from the Bejaia, Bouira and Jijel provinces east of the capital Algiers, according to the ministry.

The three provinces in Algeria’s Mediterranean coastal region have seen the worst of the fires.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The interior ministry said that 7,500 firefighters and 350 firetrucks were mobilized with aerial support to fight the flames.

(With AFP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria

Related

The aftermath of Algeria's wildfires in Toudja town can be seen as temperatures hit 48 degrees Celsius. (AFP)
Middle-East
Algeria fires fanned by winds, extreme heat kill 34
Jordanian, Algerian officials discuss bilateral ties
Middle-East
Jordanian, Algerian officials discuss bilateral ties

A Jeddah club provides sanctuary, well of creativity for writers in Saudi Arabia

Writer Hubs is a club for aspiring local writers who want to improve their craft through weekly workshops with authors. (
Writer Hubs is a club for aspiring local writers who want to improve their craft through weekly workshops with authors.
Updated 24 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

A Jeddah club provides sanctuary, well of creativity for writers in Saudi Arabia

Writer Hubs is a club for aspiring local writers who want to improve their craft through weekly workshops with authors. (
  • Young Saudi author Ghaida Rafeeq’s Writer Hubs provides enriching weekly sessions to aspiring local storytellers
Updated 24 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: Founded by Saudi author Ghaida Rafeeq in 2018, Writer Hubs supports local talent through writing sessions, workshops and community building.

The writing club is located in the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, where aspiring writers, authors, and students can learn the fundamentals of writing, exchange ideas, and attend book signing events that feature well-known literary minds.

The club was set up when Rafeeq, the author of the Arabic novel “Behind the Shadows,” noticed a communication gap among Jeddah’s writers and decided to intervene with her expertise, interest and skills.

Ghaida rafeeq, Saudi writer

Rafeeq told Arab News: “It is a community where writers may help and support one another as they go through the publishing process and various stages after starting their first novel.

“You need direction when you start writing … it will enable you to do so.”

Although her family was initially skeptical about the viability of a writing club, Rafeeq found tremendous support from writers and UBT,  where she was studying at the time.

Writer Hubs is a club for aspiring local writers who want to improve their craft through weekly workshops with authors. (Instagram/ writerhubs)

The success of the club and its longevity is due to Rafeeq’s ability to connect with audiences, aided by her public speaking skills, welcoming demeanor, and generosity in assisting fellow writers.

Rafeeq has participated with the club in various events in Jeddah, including the Jeddah Book Fair and TEDx. She plans to grow the community to include Riyadh, Dammam, and other Saudi cities.

She said: “I want to make this community bigger, so that writers from around the Arab world can come to Saudi just to attend the workshops and join the community.”

It is a community where writers may help and support one another as they go through the publishing process and various stages after starting their first novel.

Ghaida Rafeeq, Saudi writer

The present focus of Writer Hubs is on weekly sessions that include an hour with an author, during which they discuss their book and answer questions, followed by an hour-long workshop.

An event called “Revive” is hosted by the club annually and recently took place for this year. It included remedial writing and workshops for authors facing writer’s block, or who wanted to boost their creative output.

Rafeeq said: “We provide writers with a chance to present some of their unpublished works to the audience so that they can get feedback that might be useful.”

Writer Hubs is a club for aspiring local writers who want to improve their craft through weekly workshops with authors. (Instagram/ writerhubs)

After publishing her own novel in 2018, Rafeeq has continued to pursue her love of writing and also focused on completing her degree in advertising communication from UBT.

She added: “My goal is to never stop writing because, although some writers have writer’s block and halt, our community will support them in getting back to their craft.”

She started another community project called Women’s Hub a year ago, in which she meets up with other female authors and discusses tips on remedial writing.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Writer Hubs hosts weekly sessions at various cafes in Jeddah.

• The creativity club was set up by Ghaida Rafeeq, author of the Arabic novel ‘Behind the Shadows.’

• She also organizes Women’s Hub, a similar initiative specifically for female authors.

She added: “Women’s Hub is primarily focused on topics that appeal to women. We pose questions that they respond to in order to learn more about who they are.

“It resembles a women’s circle where ladies can freely express their sentiments and emotions. We have already had nearly 16 sessions and are still going strong with a new topic every time.”

Rafeeq first held sessions in local cafes, but later discovered a Jeddah-based creative hub called Jasmine Hub that provided support.

Writer Hubs’ next session is taking place on July 29 in Jeddah. (Supplied)

She said: “Jasmine Hub, a management and development center for talents and the arts, sponsored me. Through our collaboration, the community was given a place to congregate and a safe area for us to be.”

The Writer Hubs sessions were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought home to her the realization of just how important writing communities are.

She added: “The writers missed these sessions so much that I realized how important they were to them. They began contacting me on social media to inquire about the next session.”

Rafeeq shared that organizing the community brings her a sense of happiness as she is able to give back and help people start writing.

Speaking about the overall experience for her own literary career, she added: “As a writer I have gained a lot of knowledge from the workshops and sessions.

“I have also acquired a lot of new friends, including members of the Ministry of Culture, and as a result of these connections I have been able to assist and encourage many aspiring writers.”

 

Topics: Ghaida Rafeeq

Related

Saudi writer, director and producer Ali Al-Kalthami talks success  
Lifestyle
Saudi writer, director and producer Ali Al-Kalthami talks success  
Saudi Writers and Readers Festival taking place in 5 locations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Writers and Readers Festival taking place in 5 locations

Latest updates

Oil Updates — crude prices rise on tighter supply, China’s recovery hopes
Oil Updates — crude prices rise on tighter supply, China’s recovery hopes
EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war with sanctions framework — sources
EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war with sanctions framework — sources
Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
Anti-Netanyahu protests mount after Israel passes judicial bill
Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
Greece faces new heatwave as wildfires rage
From Cairo to Capri: Egyptian architect Tarek Shamma’s journey to preserve his heritage 
From Cairo to Capri: Egyptian architect Tarek Shamma’s journey to preserve his heritage 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.