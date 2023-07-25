Al-Kharj police arrest drug dealer

Saudi border guards in Jazan thwart attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of Khat
Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian peninsula
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News
JAZAN: Border Guards in Jazan, Saudi Arabia thwarted an attempt to smuggle 550 kilograms of khat into the Kingdom on Monday.
The khat was found in two separate packages, the first consisted of 300 kilograms and the second was 250 kilograms.
Authorities seized the drugs and arrested those responsible for the smuggling.
People chew khat leaves because of the stimulant effects it has, which is said to be similar to cocaine and methamphetamine
Security authorities call on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.
Additionally, individuals can contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or send an email to [email protected]
OIC chief receives Muslim World League official in Jeddah
Taha highlighted the significance of the Charter of Makkah, which was signed by more than 1200 Muslim scholars in May 2019
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The head of Organization of Islamic Cooperation received a top official from the Muslim World League on Monday, the OIC said.
Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, welcomed, in Jeddah, Deputy Secretary-General of the MWL Abdulrahman Al-Zaid.
They discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and the MWL as outlined in the memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties in 2020.
Taha praised the work of the MWL in “clarify the moderate teachings of Islam, as well as promote dialogue and understanding among peoples,” said a statement on the OIC’s twitter account.
“He also highlighted the significance of the Charter of Makkah, which was signed by more than 1200 Muslim scholars in May 2019, and which was adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”
Saudi authorities convict 23 in million dollar money laundering case
Sixteen of the accused were given 15 year prison terms and a fine of SR7 million each
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi authorities wrapped up a case involving an attempt to smuggle a million dollars out of the Kingdom, convicting 23 individuals, the Public Prosecution announced on Monday.
An investigation revealed how they were found with over SR4 million ($1.07 million) in cash, which they divided among themselves before attempting to leave the country via one of the Kingdom’s land borders.
Authorities said the individuals, all expats from south Asian countries, had acquired the money through illegal means.
Sixteen of the accused were given 15 year prison terms and a fine of SR7 million each.
The rest were given between 4 and 8 years in prison, in addition to various fines.
Once they serve their penalties, they will be deported from the Kingdom.
A Jeddah club provides sanctuary, well of creativity for writers in Saudi Arabia
Young Saudi author Ghaida Rafeeq’s Writer Hubs provides enriching weekly sessions to aspiring local storytellers
Updated 24 July 2023
Rahaf Jambi
JEDDAH: Founded by Saudi author Ghaida Rafeeq in 2018, Writer Hubs supports local talent through writing sessions, workshops and community building.
The writing club is located in the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, where aspiring writers, authors, and students can learn the fundamentals of writing, exchange ideas, and attend book signing events that feature well-known literary minds.
The club was set up when Rafeeq, the author of the Arabic novel “Behind the Shadows,” noticed a communication gap among Jeddah’s writers and decided to intervene with her expertise, interest and skills.
Rafeeq told Arab News: “It is a community where writers may help and support one another as they go through the publishing process and various stages after starting their first novel.
“You need direction when you start writing … it will enable you to do so.”
Although her family was initially skeptical about the viability of a writing club, Rafeeq found tremendous support from writers and UBT, where she was studying at the time.
The success of the club and its longevity is due to Rafeeq’s ability to connect with audiences, aided by her public speaking skills, welcoming demeanor, and generosity in assisting fellow writers.
Rafeeq has participated with the club in various events in Jeddah, including the Jeddah Book Fair and TEDx. She plans to grow the community to include Riyadh, Dammam, and other Saudi cities.
She said: “I want to make this community bigger, so that writers from around the Arab world can come to Saudi just to attend the workshops and join the community.”
The present focus of Writer Hubs is on weekly sessions that include an hour with an author, during which they discuss their book and answer questions, followed by an hour-long workshop.
An event called “Revive” is hosted by the club annually and recently took place for this year. It included remedial writing and workshops for authors facing writer’s block, or who wanted to boost their creative output.
Rafeeq said: “We provide writers with a chance to present some of their unpublished works to the audience so that they can get feedback that might be useful.”
After publishing her own novel in 2018, Rafeeq has continued to pursue her love of writing and also focused on completing her degree in advertising communication from UBT.
She added: “My goal is to never stop writing because, although some writers have writer’s block and halt, our community will support them in getting back to their craft.”
She started another community project called Women’s Hub a year ago, in which she meets up with other female authors and discusses tips on remedial writing.
She added: “Women’s Hub is primarily focused on topics that appeal to women. We pose questions that they respond to in order to learn more about who they are.
“It resembles a women’s circle where ladies can freely express their sentiments and emotions. We have already had nearly 16 sessions and are still going strong with a new topic every time.”
Rafeeq first held sessions in local cafes, but later discovered a Jeddah-based creative hub called Jasmine Hub that provided support.
She said: “Jasmine Hub, a management and development center for talents and the arts, sponsored me. Through our collaboration, the community was given a place to congregate and a safe area for us to be.”
The Writer Hubs sessions were halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought home to her the realization of just how important writing communities are.
She added: “The writers missed these sessions so much that I realized how important they were to them. They began contacting me on social media to inquire about the next session.”
Rafeeq shared that organizing the community brings her a sense of happiness as she is able to give back and help people start writing.
Speaking about the overall experience for her own literary career, she added: “As a writer I have gained a lot of knowledge from the workshops and sessions.
“I have also acquired a lot of new friends, including members of the Ministry of Culture, and as a result of these connections I have been able to assist and encourage many aspiring writers.”