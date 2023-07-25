Bahrain’s foreign investment inflows accelerated by economic reforms: report 

You are here

Bahrain is introducing several policy reforms to attract investments in high-potential sectors (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Driven by Bahrain’s business-friendly environment, strategic location and economic diversification efforts, the country is witnessing an acceleration in foreign direct investments, according to a new report.  

The report released by global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group noted that Bahrain’s strategies and efforts aimed at further diversifying the economy and boosting inflows have already started delivering results.  

The report coincides with the latest UN report which suggested the country’s FDI inflows surged by 5.82 percent or $1.95 billion to $35.43 billion in 2022 compared to 2021 where it was worth $33.48 billion.  

According to the OBG report, Bahrain is also showing strong signs of recovering from the pandemic, as the country reported a gross domestic product growth rate of 4.9 percent in 2022, compared to 2.2 percent in 2021.  

“Bahrain benefits from several competitive advantages, including a strategic location that makes it a natural a gateway into regional markets and a favorable business environment,” said OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East Jana Treeck.  

The country’s guiding plan, Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, aims to strengthen the growth of the private sector, along with promoting government investments in infrastructure, affordable housing, human resource development and digital transformation.  

Bahrain is also introducing several policy reforms to attract investments in high-potential sectors, including tourism, information and communication technology, logistics and financial technology. 

Treeck said: “Looking ahead, we expect long-term strategies aimed at propelling growth in tourism, ICT and other sectors ripe for development to pay dividends, sealing Bahrain’s status as an attractive destination for foreign investment and positioning it as a competitive regional player.”  

OBG Editor-in-Chief Oliver Cornock noted that non-oil growth in Bahrain is showing signs of outpacing the oil sector which is a clear indication of the country’s success in its economic diversification efforts.  

“Initiatives such as the Public-Private Partnerships guide, in particular, are proving instrumental in attracting investment for the pipeline of capital projects that will be key in supporting Bahrain’s plans for manufacturing and logistics development,” explained Cornock.  

Topics: Bahrain Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

RIYADH: Morocco’s water security is set to be strengthened after the World Bank agreed to finance a $350 million irrigation program.

The fund will support a subset of activities in the North African country, which aims to conserve 25 million cubic meters of drinkable water in supply distribution networks.

These activities include strengthening the sector’s governance, enhancing financial sustainability and water use efficiency, and enabling the integration of non-conventional resources. 

“Providing access to natural resources, particularly water, while preserving them is essential for building a sustainable future in Morocco,” stated Jesko Hentschel, country director for the Maghreb and Malta at the World Bank.

He added: “To this end, this new program aims to reinforce water security for all in Morocco and provides support for the updating and the adoption of the National Water Plan that defines the 30-year vision for the water sector.”

Additionally, it seeks to achieve 52 million cubic meters of treated wastewater available for reuse, or 52 percent of the goal of 100 million cubic meters by 2030, added the report. 

This step aligns with the World Bank’s strategic priorities in the Middle East and North Africa region, particularly in gender and climate change.

The program also facilitates the implementation of the recommendations made in the World Bank’s Morocco Country Climate and Development Report.

“This program will contribute to the government’s efforts to strengthen recognition of the value of water, increase transparency of costs along the water value chain and incentivize more efficient and rational uses of scarce water resources,” said Marcus Wishart, lead water resources management specialist and program co-leader at the World Bank.

According to a press release announcing the funding, Morocco is a climate hot spot and one of the world’s most water-stressed countries.

It added: “Water scarcity imposes significant economic constraints, which are expected to worsen as the country approaches the absolute threshold of 500 cubic meters of water per person per year by 2030.

“Climate change is likely to have cumulative and cascading effects on Morocco’s water security.”

The report further noted that the program intends to enhance the conditions that make desalination and the use of treated wastewater possible.

Topics: The World Bank Morocco water security

RIYADH: In a significant stride for the UAE’s property market, Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector recorded a 363 percent year-on-year increase in foreign direct investments in the first half of 2023 to reach 834.6 million dirhams ($227 million).  

The regions with the highest shares of FDI included Saadiyat Island at 34 percent, Yas Island at 28 percent, and Al Jurf at 12 percent.

Al Reem Island claimed an 11 percent share, whil Al Shamkha recorded 8 percent, according to the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, citing data from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport.  

“We are thrilled to announce the remarkable surge in foreign direct real estate investments in Abu Dhabi. The astounding 363 percent growth witnessed during the first half of this year is a testament to the emirate’s exceptional appeal to foreign investors,” Adeeb Al-Afifi, executive director of the real estate sector at the department, said.  

He added: “This includes its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and supportive economic and legislative environment, all of which have contributed to enhancing the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for individuals of all nationalities to invest, live and work.”  

Al-Afifi further stated that Abu Dhabi’s investment climate is bolstered by incentives and robust frameworks which have stimulated an environment for foreign investors to pursue promising prospects in the market.  

Moreover, Dubai’s real estate sector also witnessed growth in the second quarter of the year with an increase of 37 percent in transactions compared to the same period of 2022, according to the latest Dubai Land Department data published by Better Homes.  

The report indicated that transactions reached 27,215 in the second quarter, with the total value of properties sold touching 69.8 billion dirhams.   

In terms of property type, apartment transactions in Dubai increased by 57 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, while villa and townhouse transactions decreased by 9 percent.   

Due to a decrease in off-plan villa transactions, the total value of townhouse and villa properties sold decreased by 10 percent quarter on quarter. In comparison, apartments increased by 5 percent in the same period.  

Dubai Production City recorded the highest growth in apartment prices, up 23 percent quarter on quarter, followed by Living Legends and Al-Habtoor City, which increased by 21 and 13 percent, respectively.   

Jumeirah Islands saw the fastest growth in villa prices, up 13 percent quarter on quarter and 32 percent year on year.  

Topics: Abu Dhabi Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

RIYADH: Aimed at increasing homeownership among Saudis, the Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund has released another tranche of financing worth SR929 million ($247 million) to the beneficiaries of the affordable housing program Sakani in July.

This tranche is 1.42 percent up from the SR916 million the fund deposited last month into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

The fund’s move to release the fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families.  

According to the fund’s CEO Mansour bin Madi, the deposited amount was allocated to support the subsidized real estate financing contracts, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The CEO added that the total amount deposited in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries from June 2017 up to July 2023 has now amounted to an estimated SR50.2 billion.

He further said that the continuity of depositing the housing subsidy at the specified monthly time comes as an affirmation of the continuous efforts to further enable the beneficiaries to own the first home according to their needs and respective financial capabilities.

Launched in 2017, Sakani is a real estate initiative aimed at supporting as well as enabling Saudi citizens to own their first home.  The program seeks to raise the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030. 

In June, the fund announced that it had inked finance agreements worth SR13.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to boost Saudi Arabia’s housing market, according to the National Development Fund’s quarterly report.

At the time, the report indicated that the deals sought to offer housing benefits to 21,000 citizens during the first quarter.

Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the housing market and improving access for Saudi families, according to a report released by PwC Middle East in December.  

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and was expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 homes by 2030.

Topics: Sakani

RIYADH: Qatari telecoms company Ooredoo, Kuwait’s Zain Group and the UAE’s TASC Towers Holding are in talks to create the Middle East and North Africa’s largest tower company, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

The negotiations are “to combine their approximately 30,000 telecommunication tower assets in Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq and Jordan into a jointly owned independent tower company in a cash and share deal,” the statement said.   

However, the statement added that the deal is subject to agreement on final terms, signing of definitive agreements and obtaining all required corporate and regulatory approvals.

According to Ooredoo’s statement, the enlarged tower company will continue to operate as an independent and standalone entity providing passive infrastructure as a service throughout the region with a focus on operational efficiencies, synergies and carbon footprint reduction.  

The statement added that both Ooredoo and Zain will retain their respective active infrastructure, including wireless communication antennas, intelligent software and intellectual property, to manage their telecom networks.  

“This transaction will create a potential shareholder value uplift for both Ooredoo Group and Zain Group through a more efficient capital structure,” the statement noted, adding that both operators are committed to executing their respective growth strategies.  

In line with Ooredoo’s evolved strategy to shift toward an asset-light model, the international communications company operating across the MENA and Southeast Asia announced in September last year that it was preparing for a potential carve out of its tower portfolio to extract optimal value from its infrastructure and create more value for customers and shareholders.  

At that time, Ooredoo stated that its tower portfolio comprised about 20,000 towers spread across the countries where it operates. 

The company, which generated revenues of 23 billion Qatari riyals ($6.32 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2022, added in its statement last year that it would explore strategic options that would unlock significant capital and maximize value for shareholders.

Meanwhile, Zain Saudi Arabia last year also moved to sell 8,069 towers to the Kingdom’s sovereign Public Investment Fund for about $800 million.

Saudi Telecom also spun off its 15,000-plus towers into a subsidiary called Tawal in 2019.

Topics: Ooredoo Zain TASC telecommunication tower

RIYADH: Oil prices edged higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy lifted sentiment.

Brent futures gained 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $82.99 a barrel at 9:30 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 27 cents, also 0.3 percent, to $79.01. 

Both benchmarks settled over 2 percent higher the previous day at their highest closing levels since April.

The crude benchmarks have already climbed for four weeks in a row, with supplies expected to tighten due to cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

In China, the world’s second-largest economy and second-biggest oil consumer, leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous COVID-19 recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand.

Pertamina, Petronas to pay up to $650m for Shell’s Masela gas stake 

Indonesia’s Pertamina and Malaysia’s Petronas signed an agreement with Shell on Tuesday to buy its 35 percent stake in the Masela natural gas block for up to $650 million, moving the project forward after years of delay.

Pertamina Hulu Energi will take 20 percent, and Petronas Masela will take a 15 percent stake in the Indonesian gas block, the companies said at a signing ceremony at the Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

Shell said in a statement that the base consideration for the sale is $325 million, with a contingent amount of $325 million to be paid when the final investment decision is taken on the Abadi liquefied natural gas project.

Abadi LNG, led by Japan’s Inpex Corp., will use gas from the Masela block, located 150 km offshore of Saumlaki in Maluku province, to produce 9.5 million tons per year of LNG at its peak, which will be exported from the proposed terminal.

Shell added that the transaction should be completed in the third quarter, subject to several conditions, including regulatory approval from Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

“The decision to sell our participation in the Masela PSC is in line with our focus on disciplined capital allocation,” said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director.

UN starts removal of oil from decaying tanker near Yemen

The UN said on Tuesday it started removing oil from a decaying supertanker off Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

“The operation seeks to remove more than 1 million barrels of oil from FSO Safer supertanker,” the UN said in a statement.  

Vaar Energi’s profit fell more than expected in Q2

On Tuesday, Oslo-listed Vaar Energi, majority owned by Italy’s Eni, posted a 55 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit on weaker energy prices. 

Earnings before interest and tax for the April to June quarter fell to $778 million from $1.73 billion in the same period of 2022.  

Vaar last month announced an agreement to buy stakes in several Norwegian oil and gas fields, part of a wider $4.9 billion deal by Eni to acquire most assets of private equity-backed Neptune Energy.

(With input from Reuters)  

Topics: Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate crude oil crude oil prices

