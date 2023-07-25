You are here

  • Home
  • Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
City and Guilds is a 145-year-old charitable royal chartered institute that specializes in building vocational competencies. (Google)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9jss

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
  • The agreement was signed by the CEO of COE Ayman Al-Abdullah, and Kirstie Donnelly, the CEO of City and Guilds Group
  • It aims to implement training programs through which trainees are granted internationally accredited certificates
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Colleges of Excellence, which aims to provide world-class employment prospects to Saudis, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the City and Guilds in England and Scotland to help develop skills by providing technical training solutions.
It was signed at the City and Guilds headquarters in London under the patronage and in the presence of COE’s board of directors and Ahmed Al-Fuhaid, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.
The agreement was signed by the CEO of COE Ayman Al-Abdullah, and Kirstie Donnelly, the CEO of City and Guilds Group.
City and Guilds is a 145-year-old charitable royal chartered institute that specializes in building vocational competencies through learning programs to support better prospects for people worldwide.
The agreement aims to implement training programs through which trainees are granted internationally accredited certificates.
It is intended to enhance capabilities, and help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program that aims to ensure that Saudi citizens have the required skills to compete globally, by instilling values as well as enhancing knowledge.
The cooperation between the two parties includes the provision of development and rehabilitation trainers. This will facilitate the adoption of the latest concepts and technologies, and help provide modern training methods compatible with the needs of the labor market.
Trainers will obtain professional certificates to enhance capacity building within high-skill programs. The two parties will work on the digital accreditation of professional certificates for graduates.
Through global partnerships, COE provides qualitative and pioneering training programs that work on applying the highest international standards of training in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudis Colleges of Excellence City and Guilds Employment

Related

NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Business & Economy
NEOM offers 1,500 job opportunities in Partners Employment Forum
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in first quarter
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate falls to 5.1% in first quarter

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5
Updated 25 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5

KSA to host falcon breeders auction on Aug. 5
  • The auction will start on Aug. 5 and run for three weeks at the club’s headquarters in Malham
Updated 25 July 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The countdown has begun for the launch of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcon Club.

The auction will start on Aug. 5 and run for three weeks at the club’s headquarters in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh.

In its previous two rounds, the auction achieved significant sales figures, with the most notable being the sale of the most expensive falcon at a price of SR1.75 million ($466,000).

It also attracted the largest falcon producers from around the world under one roof, with the participation of more than 25 leading farms from 14 countries. The auction resulted in the sale of more than 800 falcons.

Several farms that participated in the previous rounds of the auction, including the Spanish Arino Falcons farm, the French SB Falcons farm and Phil Falcons Center, and the American Pacific North Farm and North Woods Farm, successfully sold all of their falcons.

This success highlights the cub’s achievement in transforming the International Falcon Breeders Auction into a trustworthy and secure marketplace for falconers and falcon producers. It has also created new business opportunities and provided exceptional falcon breeds for falconers in the region.

In addition, the auction also features stands that offer products and services related to falcons. These include food, medicine and the equipment necessary for falcon care. There is also a dedicated corner for falcon training and care tools.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Falcon auction

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s Falcons Aerobatic Team has arrived in the UK to participate in the Royal International Air Tattoo 2023 exhibition photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons arrive in UK for RIAT airshow display
Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes
Saudi Sport
Gamers get the chance to compete against Team Falcons’ influencers at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 856 Houthi mines in Yemen
  • The devices pose significant threat to the lives of innocent people
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, in the third week of July dismantled 856 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Overseen by Saudi aid agency King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the project’s special teams destroyed 71 anti-tank mines, one anti-personnel mine, 780 unexploded ordnance, and four other types of explosive devices.

The devices, planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, pose a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women and the elderly.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

A total of 408,008 mines have been cleared since the start of the project in 2018.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

In June, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. The center has implemented 814 projects in Yemen worth more than $4.25 billion.

KSrelief programs cover food security, health, humanitarian and emergency relief, water and hygiene, sanitation, shelter, protection, camp coordination, nutrition, education, multi cluster, early recovery, logistics and telecommunications.

Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief and the Masam project, remains dedicated to clearing mines from Yemeni territory, thereby playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of Yemeni citizens.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) MASAM Masam Project Yemen

Related

KSRelief and UN Population Fund sign $2m deal to support vulnerable Yemeni women
Middle-East
KSRelief and UN Population Fund sign $2m deal to support vulnerable Yemeni women
KSrelief project pumps over three million liters of water in Yemen’s Hodeidah
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief project pumps over three million liters of water in Yemen’s Hodeidah

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an Agriculture Hackathon. (AFP File photo)
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 

Agriculture Hackathon aims to empower innovators in Saudi Arabia 
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an Agriculture Hackathon
  • The contest is open to university students, graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs, individuals with inventive technological ideas
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched an Agriculture Hackathon to inspire and support innovation in the sector.

The event aims to generate digital solutions, platforms and applications to foster a sustainable agricultural ecosystem in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, according to the ministry.

The competition is expected to strengthen food and water security, enhance productivity and quality, optimize supply chain processes, harness modern technologies, and promote awareness and education.

The contest is open to university students, graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs, individuals with inventive technological ideas, enthusiasts, and experts in the field, including programmers.

The competition has two primary tracks, with the first focusing on sustainable agricultural development, food security, fish resources, sustainable consumption, protected cultivation, modern techniques, water-saving measures, and rainwater harvesting.

The second track encompasses plant and animal health, strengthening disease and pest prevention in agriculture and animal husbandry, and combating red palm weevil infestations.

The ministry stated that the hackathon is a platform for participants to develop their ideas, demonstrate their technological capabilities and skills, and engage with agricultural experts and specialists.

The top three winners will receive prizes of up to SR300,000 ($79,000), the ministry said.

Registration is open until Sept. 14 through the link https://agrihackathon.mewa.gov.sa/sign-up

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hackathon

Related

Hackathon winners from KSA visit Ericsson’s HQ in Sweden
Corporate News
Hackathon winners from KSA visit Ericsson’s HQ in Sweden
Saudi association announces Hackathon winners on the National Social Responsibility Day photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi association announces Hackathon winners on the National Social Responsibility Day

Asir hosts Film Criticism Forum for cinematic exploration

Asir hosts Film Criticism Forum for cinematic exploration
The forum provides participants with an additional tour of Asir, featuring a diverse schedule of events.(AFP file photo)
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Asir hosts Film Criticism Forum for cinematic exploration

Asir hosts Film Criticism Forum for cinematic exploration
  • This tour will feature an audio workshop with Emile Awwad, a sound designer and soundtrack composer
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Jeddah: The third Film Criticism Forum is set to begin in the Asir region on Wednesday. Organized by the Saudi Film Commission and the Asir Development Authority, this two-day forum will take place at the Bin Adwan Heritage Village. The theme of the event is “Scenery and Natural Landscape in Films.”

Abdullah Al-Eyaf, CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, said that the purpose of this forum is to explore how natural landscapes influence cinematic storytelling and draw audiences, building on the success of previous rounds held in Jeddah and Dhahran.

He added: “During our presence in such a beautiful area with its picturesque nature and charming scenery, we are happy to meet the local film community, which constitutes an opportunity to discuss the theme with film critics, experts, and the audience.”

Abha was chosen as the destination for the third Film Criticism Forum due to its stunning scenery and natural landscapes, providing an ideal setting for exploring the world of cinema.

The forum provides participants with an additional tour of Asir, featuring a diverse schedule of events aimed at enhancing their skills in film analysis and interpretation.

This tour will feature an audio workshop with Emile Awwad, a sound designer and soundtrack composer. The workshop aims to emphasize the significance of sound in cinema and its profound impact on the overall cinematic experience.

Alongside this, the event will include presentations and dialogue sessions led by esteemed academics and professionals in the critical cinema field. These sessions will serve as valuable opportunities for communication, collaboration, and relationship-building among film critics.

The Film Criticism Forum is touring Saudi Arabia and started with Jeddah in March, followed by stops in Dhahran and now in Asir. The tour will proceed to Tabuk and conclude with its last round in Buraidah.

The grand finale of the tour will be held in Riyadh from Nov. 10 to 12, with a focus on the theme “Film and Art in a Changing World.”

The Film Criticism Forum plays a crucial role in the Film Commission’s efforts to develop the film sector in the Kingdom. With the aim of making Saudi Arabia a prominent hub for the cinematic industry, the forum focuses on cultivating a vibrant filmmaking ecosystem, empowering local talents, and fostering international collaborations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cinema Asir Film Criticism Forum

Related

Saudi filmmaking talents showcased in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Saudi filmmaking talents showcased in Jeddah
Special Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children
Entertainment
Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on cinema for children

Saudi, international artists invited to participate in Riyadh sculpture symposium

Saudi, international artists invited to participate in Riyadh sculpture symposium
Thirty artists will be selected for Riyadh Art’s fifth Tuwaiq Sculpture event. (Supplied)
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi, international artists invited to participate in Riyadh sculpture symposium

Saudi, international artists invited to participate in Riyadh sculpture symposium
  • Saudi Arabia artists invited to take part in an annual sculpture symposium in Riyadh
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Artists from Saudi Arabia and around the world are being invited to take part in an annual sculpture symposium in Riyadh.

Thirty artists will be selected for Riyadh Art’s fifth Tuwaiq Sculpture event, providing them with a platform to create and display public artworks in a live setting.

Using stone sourced from the Tuwaiq area, the completed pieces will then go on show around the city, as part of the Kingdom’s national public art initiative.

The open call for next year’s participants closes on Aug. 31 and selected artists will be announced at the end of October.

The cohort will carry out live sculpting in public and the event will also include talks, panel discussions, workshops, and educational activities, some attended by the sculptors.

Khalid Abdullah Al-Hazani, executive director of the Riyadh Art program, said: “The works and events of the Tuwaiq Sculpture forum are part of the Riyadh Art program, which aims to improve the quality of life of the city’s residents and visitors and spread joy in their daily lives.”

Under the theme Dimensions of Movement, the artists will explore the notions of progress and expansion paralleling current shifts and advances in society.

The theme has been based on the 20th-century artistic and social movement known as Futurism with the aim of capturing the city’s drive toward innovation and new frontiers.

Curator Marek Wolynsky, a specialist in large-scale projects and cross-sector partnerships, will be returning to revive his role at the program following the success of this year’s symposium.

He will lead a panel of jurors and experts, including Khulod Albugami, a sculptor and assistant professor at Princess Nourah University’s College of Art and Design; Nojoud Alsudairi, co-founder of Syn Architects, an artist and architect whose practice focuses on identities rooted in urban contemporary Saudi culture; Fahad Aljebreen, a sculptor and assistant professor at King Saud University, and associate curator of Tuwaiq Sculpture 2024; and Sebastiano Barassi, a curator and art historian, who has held curatorial positions at The Courtauld Gallery, the University of Cambridge, and the Henry Moore Foundation in the UK.

Artists wishing to take part must have a minimum of five years’ experience sculpting and exhibiting in outdoor spaces and galleries. Qualifying applicants will also be required to submit a proposal in response to the curatorial theme.

The 30 selected artists will receive an all-expenses-paid three-month stay in Riyadh while they produce their sculptures working only with Saudi-sourced granite of three different colors.

Once finished, their works will be showcased in an exhibition and then relocated throughout the capital to become part of Riyadh’s permanent urban fabric.

Tuwaiq Sculpture’s annual symposiums have hosted more than 90 world-renowned artists and thousands of visitors since its inaugural event. The program mirrors Riyadh Art’s public initiative that works to enhance the city’s cultural landscape through art, and which has now housed in excess of 1,000 public art pieces in neighborhoods, parks, and other spaces.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh art

Related

Saudi artist exhibits two artworks at Rome art fair photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist exhibits two artworks at Rome art fair
Saudi artists shine in AlUla exhibition, ‘Returning to a Present’  
Lifestyle
Saudi artists shine in AlUla exhibition, ‘Returning to a Present’  

Latest updates

Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
Colleges of Excellence, UK-based City and Guilds sign strategic partnership for training
Meta Verified arrives in Middle East
Meta Verified arrives in Middle East
Dubai’s Museum of the Future to host artist, researcher Sougwen Chung
Dubai’s Museum of the Future to host artist, researcher Sougwen Chung
TikTok taps into text-based content with new feature
TikTok taps into text-based content with new feature
Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 
Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.