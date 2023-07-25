You are here

Saudi Arabia closes July sukuk issuance at $700m 

Saudi Arabia closes July sukuk issuance at $700m 
In May, NDMC raised $6 billion from the sale of sukuk, as a part of its Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program (Shutterstock) 
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia closes July sukuk issuance at $700m 

Saudi Arabia closes July sukuk issuance at $700m 
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed its riyal-denominated sukuk program issuance for July with the bid amount received at SR2.63 billion ($700 million).  

The sukuk issuance for July was divided into two tranches — the first with a size of SR2.41 billion, which will mature in 2033, while the second is SR225 million with its maturity set in 2037.  

“This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement on the mid of February 2023, that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” said NDMC in a press statement.  

It added: “This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.”  

Also called an Islamic bond, sukuk is a debt product issued according to Shariah law. 

In January 2023, a report released by S&P Global predicted that global sukuk issuances are expected to continue declining in 2023 to about $150 billion compared to $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021.  

In the report, Mohamed Damak, S&P Global Ratings credit analyst, expected “lower and more expensive global liquidity, increased complexity, and reduced financing needs for issuers in some core Islamic finance countries to deter the market.” 

The S&P Global report added that corporate firms are expected to contribute to issuance volumes, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia where economic transformation programs are progressing steadily. 

In May, NDMC had raised $6 billion from the sale of sukuk, as a part of its Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program.  

In a press statement issued at that time, NDMC said that the move is a part of its strategy to diversify funding sources and expand the investor base to meet the Kingdom’s financing needs from international debt capital markets.  

Topics: Sukuk National Debt Management Center 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: At a time of recession, Saudi leaders and adopters are 2.8 times more likely to accelerate innovation efforts, according to a new study. 

Dell Technologies Innovation Index, which polled 6,600 employees across more than 45 countries, also revealed that innovation followers and laggards are more likely to decelerate. 

The index also showed that in Saudi Arabia 93 percent of respondents agree that their businesses have a vibrant culture of innovation. 

“To remain relevant and prosper in today’s digital economy requires a combination of talent, innovative ideas, and technological foresight,” said Mohamed Talaat, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya and Levant at Dell Technologies. 

He added: “As Saudi Arabia works towards unlocking its true potential across industries, it would serve the region well to focus on small, practical concepts that support increased productivity, profitability, and purpose alongside breakthrough ideas.” 

Talaat went on to say that this change is crucial in propelling a new area of human advancement. 

The index also shed light on some struggles that are the most cited international technology obstacles to innovation, such as growing cloud costs. 

In addition to this, difficulties regarding integrating the overall business planning with the IT infrastructure architecture also drag down innovation. 

Other technology obstacles hindering innovation include time and money spent to migrate apps to new cloud environments, cybersecurity threats, and the lack of IT infrastructure to meet and process data at the edge. 

The index disclosed that as many as 93 percent of respondents are actively seeking out technologies to support them in realizing their innovation goals and objectives. 

However, up to 56 percent believe their technology is not cutting edge, which makes them fear they will fall behind their competitors. 

In June, during the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Global Technology Forum in Paris, Saudi experts talked about the Kingdom’s achievements in the tech sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Daniah Orkoubi, the deputy minister for technology foresight and digital economy, used the forum to highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts to create an advanced digital infrastructure that can rival the best in the world, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan. 

Topics: innovation Dell Technologies

Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  

Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  

Dubai inflation rate eases to 2% in June, its lowest level since Jan 2022  
Updated 43 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Pulled back by decelerating food and transportation prices, Dubai’s inflation rate eased to 2.05 percent in June, its lowest level since January 2022 when inflation reached 1.74 percent, according to the Dubai Statistics Center.  

The slowdown of price levels aligns with inflation trends across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, as well as that of the world.

In February, a report released by Kuwait-based investment strategy and research firm Kamco Invest said the inflation rate in GCC countries is showing a downward trend this year compared to 2022.     

According to the report from DSC, food and beverage prices increased by 3.8 percent in June compared to 4.8 percent in May, helping to put the brakes on the consumer price index.     

Another contributor to the slowdown was transportation prices, which fell by 13.86 percent last month compared to a 7 percent fall in May 2023.   

In contrast, the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels surged for the 13th month in a row to hit a record rise of 5.94 percent last month. These have the largest relative weight in the measurement of Dubai’s CPI.    

Inflation in the UAE is forecast to fall to 3.2 percent by the end of 2023, down from 4.8 percent last year, reported the minister of state for financial affairs in April.  

Mohamed bin Hadi Al-Hussaini attributed the drop to price stabilization and the receding impacts of imported inflation globally.    

The minister said in a meeting held on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in April that the UAE’s economic forecasts remain positive, with a growth of 3.9 percent projected by the end of this year.    

Al-Hussaini also noted that many countries in the region remain vulnerable to elevated global uncertainties, while rents and salaries are likely to contribute to this trend locally.    

This is highlighted in the IMF Background Note, underpinning the need for regional collaboration efforts and collaboration with the Fund.      

The IMF, in its World Economic Report, also noted that nearly 84 percent of countries across the globe are forecast to have lower CPI inflation growth in 2023 than in 2022

Topics: Dubai Inflation

Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 

Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 

Closing bell: TASI maintains upward trajectory for 2nd consecutive day 
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend for the second consecutive day, climbing 80.78 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 11,882.68. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.74 billion ($1.80 billion) as 104 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 108 retreated. 

While Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu edged up 284.89 points, or 1.15 percent, to close at 25,113.16, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.68 percent to 1,569.61. 

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., whose share price soared 9.97 percent to SR13.46.

Alinma Bank and Saudi Research and Media Group were top performers in the benchmark index, whose share prices surged by 8.46 percent and 5.04 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Alkhaleej Training and Education Co., whose share price dipped 3.38 percent to SR20. 

On the announcements front, Saudi National Bank reported a 10.4 percent surge in net profit to SR10.03 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to SR9.09 billion in the same period a year ago. 

According to a Tadawul statement, SNB said the rise in net profit was attributed to a higher operating income and lower operating expenses. 

The statement added that the net profit of SNB in the second quarter of 2023 rose 9.3 percent to SR5.01 billion from SR4.58 billion in the same period of 2022. Despite recording a rise in profit, SNB’s share price fell 0.74 percent to SR40. 

Another company that announced its financial results for the first half was Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. In a statement to Tadawul, the company revealed that its net profit fell marginally by 1.56 percent to SR9.8 million in the first six months of this year, compared to SR9.91 million in the first half of 2022.

The trading firm attributed the fall in net profit to higher selling and distribution expenses and a rise in general and administrative expenses. Its share price dipped 0.26 percent to SR38. 

Meanwhile, Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, announced its financial results on Tuesday. The company’s net profit narrowed in the first half of this year to SR783.3 million, compared to SR2.34 billion during the same period in 2022. 

Sipchem, in a statement, revealed that the fall in net profit was driven by a decrease in the selling prices of the company’s products. Its share price on Tuesday edged up 0.54 percent to SR37.10.

Topics: Closing Bell MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) TASI Saudi stock exchange

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  
Updated 25 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  

Saudi Arabia jumps 8 spots on global shipping ranking by Lloyd’s List  
Updated 25 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has jumped eight spots to claim 16th position in the international ranking for container handling quantities, issued by London-based maritime journal Lloyd’s List. 

This comes as the Kingdom continues to make efforts toward upgrading its ports while connecting new sea routes to achieve the goals outlined under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy. 

In its report for the 100 largest ports in the world, Lloyd List stated that Saudi Arabia’s rise in international raking was a result of handling over 10.43 million containers at its ports in 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

“This qualitative progress of the Kingdom’s ports in handling the numbers of containers according to the Lloyd’s List report comes as a result of the continuous support and empowerment of His Highness the Crown Prince - may God protect him,” Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser said.  

He added that this is a result of the Kingdom’s drive towards increasing the capacity of Saudi ports to reach more than 40 million standard containers annually by 2030.  

The strategy also aims to increase the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to the national gross domestic product from 6 percent in 2021 to 10 percent by 2030, which is set to expand the sector’s non-oil revenues to SR45 billion ($12 billion) a year.  

The Kingdom has already put significant effort toward achieving these goals by adding nine intercontinental shipping services last year with the establishment of six new logistical areas in cooperation with international and local companies.

These brought in funds of around SR4 billion.  

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s investments in the sector have reached around SR17 billion thanks to programs powered by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, the SPA reported.  

On a separate ranking, the Kingdom’s ports rose to the 16th position in the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index in June.  

Moreover, the Kingdom achieved significant progress in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, jumping 17 places to reach the 38th position in 2023. 

This marks a notable improvement compared to its rankings of 55 in 2018 and 52 in 2016.  

Saudi Arabia currently has 97 shipping links that connect to 348 ports around the world.  

Topics: Lloyd's List   shipping logistics

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste

Saudi dairy giant NADEC signs deal with Yadoum to produce fertilizer from biowaste
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to protect the environment, Saudi dairy giant National Agricultural Development Co. signed a deal with Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Co., also known as Yadoum, to set up a biowaste recycling plant that produces fertilizer.

The agricultural and food-processing company, which undertakes massive cow-raising activities for dairy production, generates an estimated 150,000 tons of biowaste every year.

As part of the agreement, Yadoum, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Investment Co. for Recycling, will build a plant for recycling and processing this biowaste to produce highly efficient organic fertilizers.

NADEC will provide the required land on lease for the project near its dairy farms in Haradh.

The 20-year agreement is an extension of a memorandum of understanding signed between the dairy giant and SIRC, wholly owned by Public Investment Fund, on Jan. 30, the company said in a bourse filing.  

As part of the new deal, NADEC will commit to supplying Yadoum with 150,000 tons of biowaste annually at a specified price for the first five years of the agreement period.

In return, Yadoum will supply high-quality fertilizer to NADEC at a specific price per cubic meter, based on a predetermined discount agreed upon by both parties, the Tadawul release said.

Both parties have agreed to increase prices every five years.

The release added that both companies will review future quantity projections every two and a half years throughout the agreement’s validity period.

As part of the agreement, Yadoum will provide expertise and capabilities in research and development to support NADEC in finding permanent and sustainable solutions for managing biowaste.

In their earlier MOU signed in January, both companies said they aim to recycle around 400,000 tons of biological waste annually and process it into organic fertilizer.

By supporting diverse agricultural ventures, Saudi Arabia seeks to fortify food security, address potential supply shortages, and ensure the stability of food supply chains.    

The country has also made progress on over half of its sustainable development targets, the Kingdom’s Economics and Planning Minister Faisal Al-Ibrahim told the UN on Monday at a critical meeting evaluating the world’s environmental obligations.  

He said: “The Sustainable Development Goals embody our collective commitment to progress. They serve as both a practical and moral guide to development, safeguarding our planet and leaving no one behind.” 

Saudi Arabia is on a path of economic diversification and also focusing on sustainability programs, including the Saudi Green Initiative, as it aims to achieve its net-zero emissions target in 2060.

Topics: National Agricultural Development Co. Municipal Solid Waste Recycling Co. biowaste recycling fertilizer

