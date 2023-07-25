You are here

  • Home
  • SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 

SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 

SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 
The Kingdom now has five authorized companies offering BNPL solutions (Shutterstocks)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5m32

Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 

SAMA grants permit to BNPL platform Tabby 
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Reflecting its endeavor in supporting the fintech sector, the Saudi Central Bank has given the buy-now-pay-later platform Tabby a permit to run postpaid payment activity. 

According to a statement from the bank, also known as SAMA, this means the Kingdom now has five authorized companies offering BNPL solutions, boosting its plans to become a regional fintech hub. 

The new permit also affirms SAMA’s commitment to support the sector by improving operational efficiency and fostering innovative financial solutions to promote inclusivity in Saudi Arabia, said the statement.

The bank is expecting to draw a new group of investors and companies to the Kingdom that can bring added value to the sector and the economy. 

The central bank is also working on using technology in financial services to support Saudi Arabia’s broader goals as it pushes ahead with the Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.  

Under the Ministry of Finance’s national fintech strategy, the number of firms in the sector is expected to increase from 82 in 2022 to 230 by 2025. 

The plan also seeks to increase the fintech sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) and create nearly 6,000 jobs by 2025, besides increasing the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings. 

SAMA granted permits to Tamara at the beginning of July, to provide consumer finance through the BNPL platforms, which will also attract a new segment of investors and value-added firms to achieve more efficient operations. 

In May, the bank also gave permits to Spotii and Madfu to provide consumer finance through the BNPL platforms.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) buy now pay later

Related

Saudi Central Bank grants permit to BNPL platform Tamara  
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank grants permit to BNPL platform Tamara  

Aldar Properties announces $131m redevelopment of UAE’s Al-Jimi Mall, Al-Hamra Mall

Aldar Properties announces $131m redevelopment of UAE’s Al-Jimi Mall, Al-Hamra Mall
Updated 53 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Aldar Properties announces $131m redevelopment of UAE’s Al-Jimi Mall, Al-Hamra Mall

Aldar Properties announces $131m redevelopment of UAE’s Al-Jimi Mall, Al-Hamra Mall
  • Investment follows the AED 500 million redevelopment plan of Yas Mall announced in 2021
Updated 53 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Aldar Properties announced on Tuesday an investment plan worth AED 500 million ($131 million) to redevelop two of its key retail portfolio assets in the UAE, Al-Jimi Mall and Al-Hamra Mall.

The company has approved an overhaul for Al-Jimi Mall to improve the customer journey and solidify its position as the mall of choice for residents and visitors in Al-Ain.

It aims to raise the gross leasable area by 20 percent to 91,000 square meters and to bring new retailers, international brands,  and popular food concepts. The mall will remain open to customers until the redevelopment is completed in 2025.

Meanwhile, Aldar’s redevelopment plan for the Al-Hamra Mall in Ras Al-Khaimah will reimagine its existing spaces by expanding food and beverage services and brands. The project is set to be completed in mid-2024.

The investment follows the AED 500 million redevelopment plan of Yas Mall announced in 2021.

“Our investments in Al-Jimi Mall and Al-Hamra Mall enable us to cater to evolving customer needs and create vibrant retail destinations for all, in line with global retail trends,” Saoud Khoory, chief retail officer at Aldar Investment, said.

“The redevelopment plan for Al-Jimi Mall is a game-changer for the retail scene in Al Ain and helps us deliver long-term value for the community.

“We are also delighted to be furthering our investment in Ras Al-Khaimah as the emirate continues to show strong growth potential as a hospitality, tourism, and residential destination.

“Both investments further solidify Aldar’s commitment to enhance its retail portfolio and continue developing world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across the UAE.”

 
 

Topics: Aldar Properties UAE

Related

Alpha Dhabi raises stake in Aldar Properties to become its parent company
Business & Economy
Alpha Dhabi raises stake in Aldar Properties to become its parent company
Photo/Social Media
Corporate News
Aldar partners with Emirates Red Crescent to collaborate on humanitarian initiatives

UAE revenues, expenditures decline during Q1 2023

UAE revenues, expenditures decline during Q1 2023
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

UAE revenues, expenditures decline during Q1 2023

UAE revenues, expenditures decline during Q1 2023
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s government’s revenues and expenditures both saw downturns in the first quarter of 2023, with the tax yield seeing a quarter-on-quarter drop of 11.5 billion dirhams ($3.13 billion).

According to figures released by the Ministry of Finance, income of 115.6 billion dirhams was recorded in the three months to the end of March 2023, down 19.22 percent from the previous quarter.

Expenditure also fell, dropping from 120.3 billion dirhams in the final three months of 2022 to 92.5 billion dirhams in the first quarter of this year.

The UAE’s Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed bin Hadi Al-Hussaini, was quoted in an announcement as saying that the next stage of government work requires defining government priorities, making qualitative transformations, and implementing projects that aim at achieving the country’s strategic goals.

According to the Government Finance Statistics Report, the revenues of this year’s first quarter included 63.5 billion dirhams of tax revenues, 3.9 billion dirhams of revenues from social contributions, and 48.2 billion dirhams from other sources such as from property income, goods and services, and fines and penalties.

The data also showed  the value of total expenditures amounted to 92.5 billion dirhams, consisting of net investment in non-financial assets, expenses – including employees’ wages— and the use of goods and services.

There were also interest payments, subsidies, grants, social benefits, and other transfers. 

The results of financial transactions during the first quarter of 2023 show the value of net lending and borrowing, an indicator of the financial impact of government activity on other sectors of the economy, amounted to 23.2 billion dirhams.   

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Younis Haji Al-Khouri said that these results reflect the efficiency of government expenditure and effective utilization of financial resources in directing them to priority strategic sectors.  

He added: “It also showcases the advancement of the government’s financial framework and its success in developing new and diversified sources of government revenue away from oil, and adopting effective financial policies to manage and develop the government’s financial resources.”  

Al-Khouri noted that the government’s financial performance enhances the UAE’s competitiveness and its move towards sustainable socio-economic development.

He added that the World Bank projects the UAE’s non-oil sector to achieve strong growth by the end of 2023, driven by robust domestic demand, particularly in tourism, real estate, construction, transportation, and manufacturing sectors.  

Topics: UAE uae finances UAE Ministry of Finance

Related

UAE’s Masdar launches its first $750m 10-year green bond
Business & Economy
UAE’s Masdar launches its first $750m 10-year green bond

Qatar’s Free Zones Authority joins with Development Bank to enhance investment climate

Qatar’s Free Zones Authority joins with Development Bank to enhance investment climate
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

Qatar’s Free Zones Authority joins with Development Bank to enhance investment climate

Qatar’s Free Zones Authority joins with Development Bank to enhance investment climate
Updated 25 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a joint initiative aimed at enhancing the investment climate in Qatar, the country’s two leading institutions have come together to support foreign investors and companies with a variety of financial programs and services.  

The agreement was signed between the Qatar Free Zones Authority, a government body responsible for supporting businesses looking to set up in the country’s two special economic areas, and the Qatar Development Bank, which provides a suite of financial and advisory services to entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises.  

The bilateral initiative aims to broaden the horizons of cooperation between both organizations to serve companies investing in free zones, allowing them to utilize a variety of services, financing programs, and advisory and training services provided by QDB.   

The new joint initiative, signed by QFZ CEO Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani and Abdul Rahman Hisham Al-Suwaidi, CEO of QDB, will enable the authority to broaden its partnership with national partners and strengthen its position as a regional investment destination. 

Al-Thani said that this cooperation with QDB contributes to the support, development, and diversification of Qatar’s economy, in line with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030.  

The QFZ CEO said he expects the cooperation to provide the necessary support for investors in the free zones, allowing them to achieve growth and prosperity in an investment-friendly environment. He added that this will strengthen the joint commitment to broaden the horizons of investment and development in Qatar.  

Al-Suwaidi said the deal will help them support Qatari companies registered in free zones in starting and expanding their businesses, “because of their essential role in contributing to the domestic product, promoting exports and re-exports, and active participation in economic diversification.”  

“We are also pleased, for the first time, to include foreign companies registered in free zones to access development, promotion, and financing services for exports, provided that they pass the agreed upon local content ratio,” he added.  

The partnership is seen as a significant step toward creating a compelling investment climate in the country while providing the proper backing to investors in free zones in order to achieve the desired growth and progress, Qatar News Agency reported.  

Topics: Qatar Free Zones Authority Qatar Development Bank Qatar

Related

Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits
Business & Economy
Qatar and Mitsubishi Research Institute sign agreement to study carbon credits

Saudi Arabia closes July sukuk issuance at $700m 

Saudi Arabia closes July sukuk issuance at $700m 
Updated 25 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia closes July sukuk issuance at $700m 

Saudi Arabia closes July sukuk issuance at $700m 
Updated 25 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed its riyal-denominated sukuk program issuance for July with the bid amount received at SR2.63 billion ($700 million).  

The sukuk issuance for July was divided into two tranches — the first with a size of SR2.41 billion, which will mature in 2033, while the second is SR225 million with its maturity set in 2037.  

“This issuance confirms the NDMC’s statement on the mid of February 2023, that NDMC will continue, in accordance with the approved Annual Borrowing Plan, to consider additional funding activities subject to market conditions and through available funding channels locally or internationally,” said NDMC in a press statement.  

It added: “This is to ensure the Kingdom’s continuous presence in debt markets and manage the debt repayments for the coming years while taking into account market movements and the government debt portfolio risk management.”  

Also called an Islamic bond, sukuk is a debt product issued according to Shariah law. 

In January 2023, a report released by S&P Global predicted that global sukuk issuances are expected to continue declining in 2023 to about $150 billion compared to $155.8 billion in 2022 and $170.4 billion in 2021.  

In the report, Mohamed Damak, S&P Global Ratings credit analyst, expected “lower and more expensive global liquidity, increased complexity, and reduced financing needs for issuers in some core Islamic finance countries to deter the market.” 

The S&P Global report added that corporate firms are expected to contribute to issuance volumes, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia where economic transformation programs are progressing steadily. 

In May, NDMC had raised $6 billion from the sale of sukuk, as a part of its Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program.  

In a press statement issued at that time, NDMC said that the move is a part of its strategy to diversify funding sources and expand the investor base to meet the Kingdom’s financing needs from international debt capital markets.  

Topics: Sukuk National Debt Management Center 

Related

Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 
Business & Economy
Global sukuk up 9% in Q1: S&P Global 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 
Updated 25 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 

Saudi leaders are almost 3 times more likely to innovate during a recession: Dell Technologies 
Updated 25 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: At a time of recession, Saudi leaders and adopters are 2.8 times more likely to accelerate innovation efforts, according to a new study. 

Dell Technologies Innovation Index, which polled 6,600 employees across more than 45 countries, also revealed that innovation followers and laggards are more likely to decelerate. 

The index also showed that in Saudi Arabia 93 percent of respondents agree that their businesses have a vibrant culture of innovation. 

“To remain relevant and prosper in today’s digital economy requires a combination of talent, innovative ideas, and technological foresight,” said Mohamed Talaat, vice president, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya and Levant at Dell Technologies. 

He added: “As Saudi Arabia works towards unlocking its true potential across industries, it would serve the region well to focus on small, practical concepts that support increased productivity, profitability, and purpose alongside breakthrough ideas.” 

Talaat went on to say that this change is crucial in propelling a new area of human advancement. 

The index also shed light on some struggles that are the most cited international technology obstacles to innovation, such as growing cloud costs. 

In addition to this, difficulties regarding integrating the overall business planning with the IT infrastructure architecture also drag down innovation. 

Other technology obstacles hindering innovation include time and money spent to migrate apps to new cloud environments, cybersecurity threats, and the lack of IT infrastructure to meet and process data at the edge. 

The index disclosed that as many as 93 percent of respondents are actively seeking out technologies to support them in realizing their innovation goals and objectives. 

However, up to 56 percent believe their technology is not cutting edge, which makes them fear they will fall behind their competitors. 

In June, during the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Global Technology Forum in Paris, Saudi experts talked about the Kingdom’s achievements in the tech sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Daniah Orkoubi, the deputy minister for technology foresight and digital economy, used the forum to highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts to create an advanced digital infrastructure that can rival the best in the world, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan. 

Topics: innovation Dell Technologies

Related

Special Bahrain’s spirit of innovation, commitment to sustainable development continue even after the pandemic, minister tells Arab News video
Middle-East
Bahrain’s spirit of innovation, commitment to sustainable development continue even after the pandemic, minister tells Arab News

Latest updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 25, 2023.
Saudi arts and culture in the spotlight at Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jordan
Saudi arts and culture in the spotlight at Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in Jordan
Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’
Indonesia says Taliban representatives visited ‘informally’
Singapore to execute first woman in nearly 20 years: rights groups
Singapore imposes the death penalty for certain crimes, including murder and some forms of kidnapping. (AP)
How museum partnerships are enriching Saudi Arabia’s art and culture scene, boosting its creative economy
How museum partnerships are enriching Saudi Arabia’s art and culture scene, boosting its creative economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.