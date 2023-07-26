ROSHN, SPL sign deal to improve postal coverage

RIYADH: PIF-owned ROSHN signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Post Corporation (SPL) to improve postal coverage in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The deal will result in the registration of ROSHN communities in the SPL system as well as improvements to digital transactions, delivery services and e-commerce.
Additionally, residents of ROSHN communities will be able to obtain customized addresses.
David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO, said that the agreement with the SPL aims to improve knowledge exchange and keep pace with societal aspirations toward local and global communication capabilities.
Grover added that the move will contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and that ROSHN will work with the SPL to develop the private sector and support communities.
VP of the SPL governmental and commercial sales sector Rayan Al-Sharif said that the agreement with ROSHN will raise the level of services provided to the public sector.
Al-Sharif added that the national address service allows customers to complete commercial and government transactions with ease from across the Kingdom, with the system covering all regions and cities within Saudi Arabia.
ROSHN’s deal with the SPL comes as part of its strategy to serve as the Kingdom’s premier real estate developer, ensuring that community residents receive access to cutting-edge services.
The agreement will also boost small and medium-sized enterprises, part of the “Thriving Economy” pillar of Saudi Vision 2030.
