Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish
693 kg of hashish were found hidden in various locations in the Aseer Region
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 693 kg of hashish
  • Police arrested five Ethiopians, an Indian resident and four Saudi citizens
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Marwan Al-Hazmi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that three security operations resulted in the seizure of 693 kg of hashish hidden in various locations in the Aseer Region.

Police arrested five Ethiopians, an Indian resident and four Saudi citizens who were referred to the Public Prosecution, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or via email: [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

King Salman promotes 294 Public Prosecution staff

King Salman promotes 294 Public Prosecution staff
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman promotes 294 Public Prosecution staff

King Salman promotes 294 Public Prosecution staff
  • Attorney General said the decree reflected the continued support of the king, crown prince
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman has issued a royal order promoting 294 Public Prosecution members of staff, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab said the decree reflected the continued support of the monarch and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the government agency.
 

ROSHN, SPL sign deal to improve postal coverage

ROSHN, SPL sign deal to improve postal coverage
Updated 8 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

ROSHN, SPL sign deal to improve postal coverage

ROSHN, SPL sign deal to improve postal coverage
  • The deal will result in the registration of ROSHN communities in the SPL system
  • Residents of ROSHN communities will be able to obtain customized addresses
Updated 8 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: PIF-owned ROSHN signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Post Corporation (SPL) to improve postal coverage in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The deal will result in the registration of ROSHN communities in the SPL system as well as improvements to digital transactions, delivery services and e-commerce.
Additionally, residents of ROSHN communities will be able to obtain customized addresses.
David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO, said that the agreement with the SPL aims to improve knowledge exchange and keep pace with societal aspirations toward local and global communication capabilities.
Grover added that the move will contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and that ROSHN will work with the SPL to develop the private sector and support communities.
VP of the SPL governmental and commercial sales sector Rayan Al-Sharif said that the agreement with ROSHN will raise the level of services provided to the public sector.
Al-Sharif added that the national address service allows customers to complete commercial and government transactions with ease from across the Kingdom, with the system covering all regions and cities within Saudi Arabia.
ROSHN’s deal with the SPL comes as part of its strategy to serve as the Kingdom’s premier real estate developer, ensuring that community residents receive access to cutting-edge services.
The agreement will also boost small and medium-sized enterprises, part of the “Thriving Economy” pillar of Saudi Vision 2030.
 

MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech

MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech

MWL welcomes adoption of new UN resolution against hate speech
  • Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammad Al-Issa expressed the MWL’s praise for the international consensus that the draft resolution exhibits
  • Draft resolution strongly condemns all acts of violence against people based on their religion or belief, as well as any such acts against their religious symbols and holy books
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Muslim World League welcomed the UN announcement to adopt a resolution related to “dialogue between followers of religions and cultures and tolerance in the face of hate speech.”

Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammad Al-Issa, who also chairs the Organization of Muslim Scholars, expressed the MWL’s praise for the international consensus that the draft resolution exhibits.

It strongly condemns all acts of violence against people based on their religion or belief, as well as any such acts against their religious symbols, holy books, homes, or businesses, their property, schools, cultural centers, or places of worship, and all attacks on religious places, sites and shrines, which violate international law.

Al-Issa said that defining religious symbols and holy books in this decision represents an important qualitative shift in international efforts to confront these crimes and a victory for the values of moderation.

This includes respect for religious sanctities in light of the recent dangerous and disturbing escalation in the practices of overt and deliberate hatred against Muslims, the latest of which was the repeated desecration of copies of the Holy Qur’an in some countries under official protection to practice this provocation.

He added that such behaviors reflect civilizational and moral backwardness and distort the conscious concept of freedom of expression.

This hinders qualities the world seeks to strengthen such as love, harmony, and tolerance between nations and people.

Al-Issa concluded that this resolution will contribute to reducing the dangers of practices that encourage hatred and provocation of religious feelings which only serve the agendas of extremism.

New Riyadh community to foster innovation in housing sector

New Riyadh community to foster innovation in housing sector
Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

New Riyadh community to foster innovation in housing sector

New Riyadh community to foster innovation in housing sector
  • Partnership inked to bring together experts, enthusiasts and decision-makers
Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Housing Program, part of the Vision 2030 initiatives, is launching a new community in Riyadh to foster innovation in the sector.

The program is collaborating with The Stage, a coworking space in the capital, to create a dedicated meeting space for industry enthusiasts.

The partnership aims to foster housing sector innovation, raise awareness about program initiatives, and produce valuable knowledge resources, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It further aims to encourage individuals to propose innovative concepts and initiatives in the industry, while showcasing the program’s opportunities for private and nonprofit players.

The agreement will see meetings organized involving decision-makers, experts, and industry stakeholders.

The agreement also includes a hackathon event to engage talented individuals in project development and skills enhancement.

“This partnership will be the first point in building an effective society to serve the housing sector and achieve the goal of the Housing Program in Saudi Vision 2030,” Nowfal Al-Salamah, CEO of the Housing Program, said in a tweet.

“Looking forward to what the housing community will contribute to building links between all parties in the sector to come up with innovative ideas and solutions that shape the future of the sector,” Al-Salamah added. 

The Housing Program, launched in 2018, is developing the Kingdom’s real estate industry through collaborative programs to stimulate investment and market efficiency.

New company will help Madinah's Ajwa dates reach new heights, industry experts say

New company will help Madinah’s Ajwa dates reach new heights, industry experts say
Updated 26 July 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

New company will help Madinah’s Ajwa dates reach new heights, industry experts say

New company will help Madinah’s Ajwa dates reach new heights, industry experts say
  • Al-Madinah Heritage Co., established by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is expected to improve the production and quality of the traditional crop
  • Ajwa dates are considered among the finest dates in the world and are rich sources of fiber, protein and antioxidants, among other nutritional benefits
Updated 26 July 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The decision by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to establish a company dedicated to Ajwa dates, a premium variety grown mainly in and around Madinah, is expected to significantly improve the production and quality of the traditional crop, industry experts said.

Al-Madinah Heritage Co., the new business being set up by the Public Investment Fund, will help to further develop the Saudi food and agricultural industry, they added, and is further evidence of the fund’s commitment to the development of these sectors in the Kingdom, and its efforts to achieve economic diversification in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s most prominent producers and exporters of dates, and its products have always been of the highest quality, catering to wide consumer demand,” said Majed Al-Assaf, head of consumer goods and retail in the PIF’s Middle East and North Africa Investments Division.

“The dates industry is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s food and agriculture sector and has an important role in the realization of Vision 2030.”

Abdullah Al-Radadi, director-general of the Al-Madinah Dates Cooperative Association, told Arab News that the move to develop and enhance the value of locally produced Ajwa date products “is a pioneering and successful step” that will help to improve cultivation and promote those products in international markets.

He added: “The establishment of this company is the result of continuous efforts carried out by the Public Investment Fund with researchers and specialists.

“PIF organized uninterrupted workshops in Riyadh and Madinah to reach the best mechanisms and the most prominent methods and specifications of the Ajwa date.”

Thanks to their high nutritional value and health benefits, Ajwa dates are considered to be among the finest dates in the world. They are rich sources of fiber, protein and antioxidants, among other nutritional benefits.

It is not yet clear whether the new company will invest in new cultivation sites and work to develop new markets, or its role will be limited to marketing the dates, Al-Radadi said.

Noting the cultural and religious significance of the variety, he added: “Ajwa dates are famous and need no introduction, with Muslims around the world knowing their quality and positive effects on human health.

“Al-Madinah Dates Cooperative Association, after examining and studying the Ajwa dates, concluded that they differ from any other types of dates. Many extensive and in-depth studies were conducted in Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Tunisia, Egypt and Spain that have achieved amazing results in terms of establishing the quality, uniqueness and rarity of the Ajwa dates.

“Pakistanis use this type of date widely in a religious ceremony called ‘tahnik,’ which means chewing a piece of date, making it into a soft paste and placing it on the palate of the newborn child.

“In Saudi Arabia, there are 18 patents registered at King Abdulaziz University, in addition to other patents registered at Taibah University.”

There are only about 800,000 Ajwa palm trees in the Kingdom, and the average price per kilogram of the fruit is SR40 ($11). One of the biggest challenges faced in efforts to expand the crop is a lack of water in Madinah.

Al-Radadi said that major investors have tried to plant Ajwa palms in the Khaybar valley and other areas but their efforts were not sustainable because of irrigation needs. One investor planted 15,000 trees but they all died and he was forced to close his farm because he could not supply them with enough water.

Mahmoud Rashwan, a member of the cooperative association’s board of directors, commended the fund for its efforts to further develop the Kingdom’s natural resources, and dates in particular.

“It is also important to put dates on the global map effectively and thoughtfully, to introduce international companies to create economic balance, and to pump huge capital so that our products are transcontinental,” he said.

Rashwan also stressed the importance of retaining a purely Saudi character in such activities, and especially in the cultivation and marketing of Ajwa dates, which he said are genetically unlike any other.

“Some other countries tried to grow this tree but failed to reach the quality and nature of Ajwa dates grown in Madinah,” he added.

Rashwan noted that there are special techniques used in the planting, irrigation and fertilization of the Ajwa palm, and it is important to choose appropriate places in which to grow them. He added that he hopes authorities will support planters and empower them, through the adoption of the latest international practices, to be able to properly care for this prized tree that is found mainly in Madinah.

In October 2022, the PIF announced the launch of Halal Products Development Co., as part of efforts to localize the production of halal goods in the Kingdom. The aim was to promote the Kingdom as a global halal hub, according to a statement at the time.

Other PIF investments in the Saudi food and agricultural sectors include the Saudi Coffee Co. and the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co.ˇ

