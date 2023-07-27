You are here

KSrelief distributes food aid to Pakistan and Sudan
KSrelief is working on many aid projects to provide relief to Sudan. (Twitter @KSRelief_EN)
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed more food aid to Pakistan and Sudan on Wednesday.

KSrelief provided 855 food parcels to areas impacted by floods in Pakistan, benefitting nearly 6,000 people. 

The program is part of the other relief projects KSrelief has launched in Pakistan aimed at achieving food security and helping those affected by the floods. 

KSrelief additionally distributed 8.5 tons of food aid in Sudan benefiting 763 people. 

These initiatives are among many the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need.

 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Pakistan Sudan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has warned that people should be careful outdoors because of a severe heat wave set to hit the Kingdom and last until the end of the week.

The ministry published an infographic on its Twitter account highlighting the risks, notably dry skin, sunstroke and heat exhaustion, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

 

 

People should either stay indoors or in shaded areas outdoors between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Those heading outdoors should wear long protective clothing, cover their heads, use sunscreen, wear sunglasses, and drink sufficient water and fluids.

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a warning of a heat wave across the Kingdom until the end of the week — with temperatures from 48 to 50 degrees Celsius in the Eastern Province, as well as 46 to 48 in the eastern and southern parts of Riyadh, eastern parts of Qassim, and western parts of Madinah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia heatwave Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

In collaboration with Jordan’s Zaatari camp, KSrelief launched the 20th voluntary program for Syrian refugees from July 23 to 27
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched voluntary projects in Jordan and Gambia on Wednesday. 

In collaboration with Jordan’s Zaatari camp, KSrelief launched the 20th voluntary program for Syrian refugees from July 23 to 27.

In July, KSrelief celebrated World Skills Day in Zaatari camp and hosted activities which focused on empowering young refugees and gaining new skills. 

Sewing machines and kits were also distributed to women across the camp who had previously undergone training on sewing skills through the community service center. 

KSrelief additionally inaugurated a voluntary medical program for cancer treatment, vascular and pediatric surgery in Gambia.

 

Seven volunteers performed 24 life saving operations including cancer treatment, vascular and pediatric procedures. 

These initiatives are among many the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need.


 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Jordan Gambia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia participated recently in the 129th Session of the 40-member International Maritime Organization council meeting in London, held to discuss its work and budget, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The Kingdom was represented by Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, deputy minister of transport and logistics services and the acting president of the Transport General Authority.

The ministries of foreign affairs and energy, and NEOM Co. also represented the Kingdom at the meeting held from July 17 to 21.

The council is the executive body of the organization and is responsible for overseeing its work, budget, and coordination with other entities.

During the meeting, Arsenio Dominguez was elected as the IMO’s secretary-general, and delegates discussed the outcomes of the Women in Maritime Biofouling Management workshop that was held in Jeddah.

They also discussed the organization’s strategic plan for 2024 to 2029.

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Maritime Organization

RIYADH: Authorities in Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain and Jordan offered their condolences to the government and people of Saudi Arabia after two crewmen died when a Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait on Wednesday.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a message of sympathy for the families of the victims.

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said he “prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to lodge the martyrs in paradise and grant their families patience and solace.”

In a statement on Thursday, the UAE’s foreign ministry expressed “its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.”

Bahrain’s foreign ministry also issued a statement, reaffirming “the sympathy and solidarity of Bahrain” with the Kingdom following the crash.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fighter Jet saudi airspace Kuwait Jordan Bahrain United Arab Emirates (UAE)

SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The Saudi Students Club in London recently concluded a public speaking competition organized for the children of the Kingdom’s scholarship students residing in the UK.

The “Little Speaker” contest, which was sponsored by the Saudi cultural attache in the UK, saw around 40 children aged 8 to 12 take part. They had the option to deliver the same speech on the Kingdom’s development and Vision 2030 plan, in either English or Arabic.

The children had one month to prepare for the competition via weekly sessions that trained them in different aspects of public speaking, with the deadline for submissions on June 20, said Reem Kharji, president of the Saudi Students Club in London.

The contestants from across the UK were shortlisted to 15 at the end of June. They passed through to the final stage and delivered their speeches at a ceremony in the capital last week, where the five winners were also announced. The first-place winner received £200 ($258), the second received £150, while winners three to five received £100 each.

“Saudi students in the UK are the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia in the UK, so we are trying to raise this in the younger generation to be proud of our country,” Kharji told Arab News.

She added that there are around 30 Saudi student clubs across Britain which hold regular events at universities, where members can talk about their country and its culture.

“One of these events is starting to prepare the younger generation to be speakers in the future, because we know the importance of these kinds of events to raise the confidence of these children to be representatives in the future,” Kharji said.

The Saudi cultural attache in the UK, Dr. Amal bint Jameel Fatani, said: “I’m responsible for all our scholarship recipients, which are about 12,000 students, but they all come with their families and it’s very important to the government and to myself that we not only help them to get their degrees but support them while they’re away from their families, support their children, and help their elderly.”

Fatani said it was important for Saudi students to get the “utmost experiences” from their presence in the UK, so they are “experiencing both the knowledge that they have gained while abroad and also the experience of their family as a unit.”

Fatani said they hold multiple events for children, including one in Newcastle that taught them how to code, and are looking to hold more in the future. There would soon be a symposium held with sessions and workshops organized by children for children, she added.

“I just want them to feel that whether they win today or not, they still have something to look forward to because with that age, it’s not easy to face that I did not win and you really don’t want to break their spirits,” Fatani said.

The children were evaluated by a specialized judging committee, according to five criteria — diversity of tone of voice, hand movement, use of pauses, looking at the camera, and soundness of language. The committee was made up of five students studying different subjects at various UK universities.

“It’s not an easy job to decide who can win the first or the second position in this competition, but we are proud of all of them and they are doing a great job,” said Abdulaziz Alothman, one of the judges.

“We hope and wish to see them in the near future also doing something amazing for Saudi Arabia around the world,” added Alothman, who is president of the Saudi Students Club in Leeds and studying medical education at Leeds University.

He added that one of the key advantages of holding such events is that it brings together children and members of the Saudi student community from across the UK, which allows them to network and learn from each other.

Twelve-year-old Yazeed Alharbi, who moved to Nottingham from Madinah in 2016, won third place for his performance and strong elocution.

“I talked about Saudi Arabia in general and all the projects which aim to make Saudi Arabia richer, more popular, and make people want to go and see Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Alharbi, who has previously taken part in drawing and Qur’an competitions in the UK, also highlighted the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, which he said has been set up by the Saudi government and aims to promote tourism and “improve the economy globally.”

He added: “I’d like my country to become very popular (and) in school I always talk about Saudi Arabia and my teacher is like, OK, I really want to go there.”

The first prize went to 9-year-old Jumanah Alharbi, who moved from Riyadh to the Welsh capital, Cardiff, four years ago.

“I feel really (overjoyed) because I’ve won first place and I needed to practice a lot to win first place. And I needed to work hard and make sure that I pronounced the words correctly,” she said.

Alharbi, who aspires to be a space scientist because she wants to know if life exists beyond Earth, said that in her first presentation she spoke about how the government has set up Vision 2030 which will make her country “better and smarter.”

In her second presentation, she spoke about imagination, friendship, kindness and that anything is possible, she said.

“They tell you that dreams don’t just come true on their own and it takes hard work and it takes the importance of friendship as well.

“Just dream big and let your curiosity guide you, but don’t let anyone stop you and believe in yourself.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Britain

