Makkah’s Grand Mosque ready to receive worshipers on Ashoura: presidency

The Grand Mosque in Makkah is ready to receive pilgrims, worshipers, and those fasting on Ashoura.
  • Ashoura is observed on the tenth of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar
  • Dates, Zamzam water, and dry snacks will be distributed before sunset for visitors to the mosque to break their fast with
RIYADH: The Grand Mosque in Makkah is ready to receive pilgrims, worshipers, and those fasting on Ashoura, the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques said on Thursday.

Ashoura is observed on the tenth of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, and this year the historically significant day will fall on Friday July 28.

For Sunni Muslims, it is a sacred day and they believe that fasting on Ashoura is a virtuous act.

Dates, Zamzam water, and dry snacks will be distributed before sunset for visitors to the mosque to break their fast with, the presidency’s spokesman Maher bin Mansi Al-Zahrani said.

Al-Zahrani added that modern technology and artificial intelligence methods are used to support sterilization and disinfection processes at the mosque.

These include the use of 11 smart sterilization robots, 20 devices to sterilize the air and surfaces at the same time, 20 devices that sterilize hard-to-reach areas such as ceilings and pillars, and 600 automatic hand sanitization devices. Several teams also work to sterilize all areas of the mosque, its courtyards, and toilets with more than 70,000 liters of disinfectant.

In addition to this, 200 Saudi supervisors monitor the work of 4,000 male and female employees who clean the mosque 10 times a day, prepare 7,000 bottles of Zamzam for distribution, and equip all areas of the mosque with 4,500 Zamzam containers that hold 500,000 litres of the holy water.

OIC calls meeting to discuss Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark

OIC calls meeting to discuss Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday, July 31 to discuss the desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark.

The meeting has been called at the request of Saudi Arabia, the chairman of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It comes in implementation of the final statement issued by the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee, held at the OIC General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah on July 2, to take collective measures to prevent the recurrence of desecration of copies of the Qur’an in Sweden.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called on member states for unified measures against these insulting acts against the Qur’an and the Prophet Muhammad.

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030

Uber’s female empowerment initiatives support Saudi goals to grow women’s workforce by 2030
RIYADH: Uber — which provides UberTaxi service in Saudi Arabia — has revealed insights from female drivers in the Kingdom, with financial independence and safety as key issues.

Data shows an optimistic outcome of female empowerment in the Kingdom with more than 76 percent of participants citing financial independence as the reason they drive using Uber.

These numbers follow a survey shared by Uber among female drivers in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

More than 56 percent of participants mentioned using Uber to financially support their families, with 46.89 percent of drivers successfully increasing financial stability.

A large majority highlighted the sense of community it helped build, with 77 percent of respondents saying they felt safe driving with Uber.

Localized features such as the “women preferred view” — a product Uber built explicitly for Saudi Arabia before expanding to other markets — allow female drivers a choice to be connected to women riders.

More than half of the participants want to continue their journey with Uber and progress professionally.

In line with its commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, Uber continues to connect with, empower and support the advancement of women in Saudi Arabia by providing financial opportunities, flexibility and advanced safety measures for female drivers.

Wusool, the subsidized women empowerment program Uber launched in 2017, has supported more than 120,000 women taking 20 million trips to and from their workplace by 2021.

This has played a critical role in driving forward Saudi Arabia’s female labor participation, which has risen to 37 percent in mid-2022.

Mohammad Al-Juraish, general manager at Uber Saudi Arabia, said: “We are proud to play a key role in supporting female financial independence and empowerment in the Kingdom. We see that female drivers’ ages range from 21-46, showcasing the diversity of driver profiles who drive using the Uber app, whether for self-empowerment, exceeding cultural barriers or financial support.”

“We hope to continue creating innovative solutions and build locally using our global experience, to bridge mobility concerns for our riders,” he said.

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s ‘storming’ of Al-Aqsa mosque
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned what it described as the “provocative act” of “extremist” Israeli minister in storming Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and a group of settlers had earlier visited Al-Aqsa Mosque amid rising tensions between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry said the visit was a “flagrant violation” of international law and “provocation” to Muslims across the world.

 

 

“The Kingdom holds the Israeli army accountable for the consequences of such repeated violations,” the foreign ministry said.

It urged the international community to interfere in ending the Israeli army’s escalation and providing the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.

Jordan has also condemned the minister’s visit, warning that breaches on holy sites could lead to further escalation.

In a statement, Jordan “warned of the serious consequences of allowing extremists to break into the holy shrine and carry out provocative practices under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.”

Thursday was Ben-Gvir’s third known visit to the contested site since becoming a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government.

The Israeli minister was joining what will likely be hundreds of Jews visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av, a day of mourning and repentance when Jews reflect on the destruction of the First and Second Temples, key events in Jewish history.

Saudi Arabia rejects coup attempt in Niger

Saudi Arabia rejects coup attempt in Niger
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday voiced its “total rejection” of the attempt to overthrow Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum.

In a statement, the Saudi foreign ministry called on the parties behind the coup to release the president and enable him to restore his constitutional powers, while ensuring his safety and wellbeing.

 

 

The Kingdom reiterated its call to prioritize the interest of the people of Niger to avoid political turmoil that could put lives and national resources at risk.

Saudi Arabia had earlier issued a statement, expressing its “great concern” about the developments in Niger, after presidential guards held Bazoum inside his palace in the capital, Niamey.

Regional and global leaders called for the release of Bazoum, who entered office two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful transition of power since independence.

Jazan border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 285kg of khat

Jazan border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 285kg of khat
JAZAN: Saudi Arabia’s continuing war against illegal drugs thwarted an attempt to transport 285 kilograms of khat, an addictive natural stimulant favored by smugglers to bring into the Kingdom.

Border guard patrols in Al-Dayer Governorate of Jazan region have confiscated the contraband and legal action has been taken, a report from state news agency SPA said.

Khat, a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula, contains two main substances: cathine and cathinone that cause excitement, euphoria and loss of appetite. The World Health Organization in 1980 categorized the khat plant as a drug of abuse that can create mild to moderate psychological dependence, and many countries including Saudi Arabia have declared its use as illegal based on the health body’s classification.

Most attempts to smuggle khat happen in Jazan, and a previous bust in Al-Ardah governate of the region involved 400kg of the plant.

Security authorities have reiterated their call for the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

Individuals with may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: [email protected] for information, which would be treated with strict confidentiality.

