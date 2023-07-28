SNB Capital approved for market making activities on Saudi Aramco

You are here

Market making boosts trading activity and combats dramatic price changes (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: SNB Capital has been given the go-ahead by Saudi Exchange Co. to conduct market-making activities related to oil giant Saudi Aramco.

According to the firm, market makers are exchange members who ensure the availability of liquidity for a listed security by continuously quoting buy and sell orders while a market is open.

This helps boost trading activity and combats dramatic price changes.

In a release, the exchange said the market maker obligations on Aramco are an 80 percent minimum presence of orders, with a minimum size of SR500k ($133,353). The minimum spread is 0.3 percent.

The activity will begin on Aug. 1.

SNB Capital joined Saudi Exchange’s market-making framework in February, and in an interview with Arab News that same month, the firm’s Head of Securities Loai Bafaqeeh said such a move was a crucial step to ensure a good level of liquidity in the Kingdom’s stock exchange.

“At SNB Capital, we believe that we need to be ahead of the game. Market making is extremely important to ensure a good level of liquidity when it comes to equity or derivatives,” said Bafeeqah at the time.

He added: “I believe we were one of the few who signed (a market-making deal with Saudi Exchange) and the only one who will be offering both the equity part and the derivatives. And, we believe the opportunity, when it comes to securing this type of liquidity on derivatives will be even more important.”

Apart from SNB Capital, Al Rajhi Capital and Riyad Capital also joined the market-making framework, an initiative that was launched in December 2022 to help ensure liquidity and raise price-determination efficiency.

During the same interview with Arab News in February, Bafaqeeh described SNB Capital as being unique as it offers “market making on your terms.”

“If you want us to do market making for you, we will be able to do that. If you want to manage how you are going to put the orders, we can enable it for you. Also, we can work with a third party that we can assign for market making, in case the client prefers,” he said.

Topics: SNB Capital Saudi Aramco market making

Saudi mining firm makes global mark with 10% stake in Vale Base Metals

Saudi mining firm makes global mark with 10% stake in Vale Base Metals
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi mining firm makes global mark with 10% stake in Vale Base Metals

Saudi mining firm makes global mark with 10% stake in Vale Base Metals
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made a significant investment in the global mining industry after the Kingdom’s Manara Minerals secured a 10 percent share in Brazil company Vale Base Metals Ltd.

The Saudi firm — a joint venture between the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, also known as Ma’aden and the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund — will now have access to supply chains across strategic minerals, including nickel, copper, and cobalt.

The move will boost the growth of the Kingdom’s mining sector in line with the objectives of the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil.

VBM also sold a 3 percent stake to investment group Engine No.1, with the total equity value of the two deals coming in at $26 billion. 

Robert Wilt, executive director of Manara Minerals and CEO of Ma’aden, said: “This investment is an important milestone for Manara Minerals. Through our investment in VBM, we are increasing the supply of strategic minerals and enabling Saudi Arabia to play a growing role in the global energy transition supply chains.

“Our proactive approach is a step further towards Saudi Vision 2030. It will support local industrial development, create jobs across the Kingdom, and strengthen the position of the mining sector as the third pillar of the economy.”

Eduardo Bartolomeo, Vale’s CEO, described the deal as a “major milestone” as the company works to expand its operations.

“With our high-quality portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for green metals essential for the global energy transition, while remaining committed to strong social and environmental practices and sustainable mining,” he added.

Formed in January following an announcement at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Manara Minerals aims to invest in mining assets globally to secure strategic minerals that are essential for the resilience of global supply-chains, according to a press release.

In an interview with Arab News in June, Mohammed Al-Dawood, head of industrials and mining sector for Middle East and North Africa investments at PIF, said the company will help to establish the mining sector as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy, along with providing an opportunity to explore new territories. 

“This is a really exciting development that is going to give the PIF and Ma’aden an extensive international footprint in the mining space. It’s going to give the partners a platform to access minerals not available in Saudi Arabia and gives us an opportunity to move into new geographical territories,” he said.

Topics: Mining Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden) Manara Minerals

Food and fuel prices push Pakistan’s short-term inflation to 9-month high at 3.73%

Food and fuel prices push Pakistan’s short-term inflation to 9-month high at 3.73%
Updated 28 July 2023

Food and fuel prices push Pakistan’s short-term inflation to 9-month high at 3.73%

Food and fuel prices push Pakistan’s short-term inflation to 9-month high at 3.73%
  • Analysts said weekly inflation rate hike was the highest since October last year when it increased by 4.13%
  • Inflation reached on all-time high of 38% in May but eased to 29.4% on year-on-year basis in June 2023
Updated 28 July 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Pushed by food and energy prices, Pakistan’s short-term inflation rate spiked by 3.73% during the week that ended on July 26, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), with analysts saying on Friday this was the highest rate since October 2022.

A major increase was observed in the prices of food items, including a 28.98% increase in the price of chili powder, 19.71% of tomatoes, 4.77% of eggs, 20.98% of electricity charges for the first quarter (Q1) and 4.12% of LPG prices.

Annual basic inflation increased by 29.21%, pushed by 132.36% increase in wheat flour rates, 110.75% in cigarettes, 108.38% in gas charges, 79.60% in broken basmati rice, 63.72% in sugar, 62.65% in potatoes and 18.06% in electricity for Q1 on a year-on-year basis.

Analysts said the weekly inflation rate hike was the highest since October last year when it increased by 4.13%.

“This is the highest weekly change in SPI since October 2022 when the currency was massively depreciated,” Samiullah Tariq, Director Research at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company, told Arab News on Friday.  

Inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), reached on all-time high of 38% in May, but eased to 29.4% on a year-on-year basis in June 2023 as compared to 21.3% in June 2022.  

“Inflation in July 2023 is expected to ease out compared to the month of June 2023,” the Ministry of Finance said in a report released on Wednesday.  

“The recent decrease in administered prices of petrol and diesel will be transmitted into lower domestic prices of essential items by impacting the transportation cost.”

As inflation remains stubborn at elevated levels, the central bank is expected to further hike the key interest rate in its next monetary policy on Monday.  

“The central bank is expected to jack up the policy rate by 100 basis points to 23%,” Tariq said, hoping the move would help “control inflation.”
 

Topics: Pakistan Food fuel petrol economy

Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking

Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking

Modi tells investors India wants to be ‘trusted partner’ for chipmaking
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

GANDHINAGAR: India wants to emerge as a trusted partner for the semiconductor industry and is keen to be a chip supplier for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, as he steps up efforts to attract global investors to establish production in the country, according to Reuters.

“To expedite the growth of the semiconductor sector in the country, we are continuously undertaking policy reforms,” said Modi, who has made chipmaking the top priority of his economic policy. “We are working with partner countries for a comprehensive roadmap for semiconductor industry.”

At the SemiconIndia conference, held in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices announced plans to invest around $400 million in the country over the next five years and build its largest design center in the tech hub of Bengaluru.

The investment bodes well for the event, which is the prime minister’s latest attempt to attract investors into the chip industry after his initial bid to offer incentives floundered.

A few weeks ago, Foxconn backed out of a $19.5 billion chips joint venture with Vedanta, saying “the project was not moving fast enough.” Foxconn has since decided to go solo.

Two other consortia, including one that involved Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, had announced plans to invest $3 billion each, but the proposals have since stalled.

India is currently re-inviting applications under a $10 billion incentive scheme.

Most of the world’s chip production is limited to a handful of centers, such as Taiwan. Modi’s comment received endorsement from Foxconn.

Young Liu, the chairman of Foxconn that is officially called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, told the event: “I can feel the determination of the Indian government. I am very optimistic of where it’s headed.”

Despite being a late entrant, India estimated the local chip market to be worth $80 billion by 2028, almost four times its $23 billion size now. 

Topics: India Narendra Modi Semiconductor

Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next

Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next

Global Markets — BOJ shock prompts breather for shares, US inflation data up next
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Global shares paused for breath on Friday as investors digested monetary policy steps from Japan and inflation data on both sides of the Atlantic in the hope of more evidence to persuade central banks to end their rate hiking cycle, according to Reuters.

The Bank of Japan made its yield curve control policy more flexible and loosened its defense of a long-term interest rate cap, seen by investors as prelude to a shift away from years of ultra-loose monetary policy.

The moves cap a big week for central banks, with interest rate rises in the US and Europe in recent days seen as the final moves in the most aggressive hiking cycle in a generation, with the Bank of England meeting next week.

The yen and benchmark Japanese bond yields jumped after the BOJ moves, while hopes for stimulus had Chinese stocks heading for their best week since last November.

Oil was on track for a fifth straight week of gains after news that the US economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, but gold was braced for its biggest weekly decline in five weeks.

The MSCI All Country stock index was little changed at 699 points, still up more than 15 percent for 2023 as it returns to levels last seen in the second quarter of 2022 on steady earnings and hopes of an end to interest rate hikes.

“The general consensus is that inflation is slowing, but the big question is whether it’s slowing fast enough,” said Mike Hewson, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets.

“Equity markets are looking fairly positive on the basis that we are closer to the end of their rate hiking cycle than we have ever been,” Hewson said.

In Europe, the STOXX index of 600 companies was down 0.4 percent after hitting a 17-month high on Thursday when the European Central Bank raised interest rates to their highest level in over two decades and left open the possibility of a pause at its next meeting.

Data showed that price growth in France cooled slightly more than expected in July, though Spanish inflation was higher than expected in the same month.

An ECB survey pointed to sticky inflation. German economic growth was treading water in the second quarter, stuck in a twilight zone between stagnation and recession, ING bank said. Eurozone businesses were also gloomy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wall Street snapped its longest winning streak since 1987 on Thursday after news of Japan’s policy shift was reported in advance by the Nikkei newspaper.

But a bull market remains in place, even if a little overbought, though a modest correction would be no surprise, according to Patrick Spencer, vice chair of equities at Baird.

“People are waiting for weakness in the market to re-enter as earnings have been good. The reality is that the underlying economy, especially in the States, not so much in Europe, still remains quite strong,” Spencer said.

US stock futures were firmer, helped by after-market gains driven by profits at Intel.

The US Commerce Department is due to release its hotly anticipated Personal Consumption Expenditures report before the opening bell on Wall Street.

Bank of Japan shift 

The BOJ’s policy shift could have seismic implications for global money flows, since a cheap yen that’s been inexpensive to borrow has been a mainstay of capital market funding for years, and it now faces upward pressure from rising Japanese yields just as global rates seem to peak.

Yields on euro zone government bonds surged on news of the Japanese move which could make Japanese assets more attractive to domestic investors.

Ten-year Japanese government bond yields hit a nine-year high of 0.58 percent, later trading at 0.54 percent, and the Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent, with financial stocks surging in anticipation of higher rates.

The yen which had gained for days on speculation of a BOJ move, was choppy after the announcement, before gaining to hit a week-high of 138.05 to the dollar.

It was trading at 139.71 during the European morning.

“We’re really at the beginning of the end of really extreme monetary accommodation but they still sound very cognizant of ... downside risk to the economy and inflation outlook,” said Sally Auld, chief investment officer at JB Were in Sydney.

Ten-year US Treasury yields, which had climbed overnight on stronger-than-expected US data and talk of Japan’s tweak, stayed above 4 percent.

The US dollar was broadly stronger, especially against the Australian dollar — down 1 percent to $0.66420 — which was weighed after retail sales suffered their biggest fall of the year in June, suggesting less need for another rate hike.

The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.09650 on Friday.

Brent crude oil futures slipped slightly from three-month highs to $83.93 a barrel.
 

Topics: global markets Bank of Japan (BoJ) Inflation

Oil Updates — crude on track for 5th straight weekly gain on tightening market outlook

Oil Updates — crude on track for 5th straight weekly gain on tightening market outlook
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude on track for 5th straight weekly gain on tightening market outlook

Oil Updates — crude on track for 5th straight weekly gain on tightening market outlook
Updated 28 July 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Friday but were on track for a fifth straight week of gains following strong economic data in the US, and on speculation over Chinese stimulus measures and output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, according to Reuters.

Brent crude fell 29 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $83.95 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time, but was on track for a weekly 3.6 percent increase. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.82 a barrel, but were heading for a 3.6 percent weekly increase.

Oil rose in the previous session as strong earnings reports and data showing the US economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter eased fears of a global slowdown.

US second quarter gross domestic product grew at 2.4 percent, beating the 1.8 percent consensus, the Commerce Department said Thursday, supporting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that the economy can achieve a so-called “soft landing.”

The prospect of further Chinese stimulus measures, particularly in the embattled property sector, has also provided some support to prices, following a meeting of the Politburo — a top decision making body — on Tuesday.

“Recent US 2Q GDP numbers and other economic data (provide) further validation for soft landing hopes and (paint) a much brighter demand outlook for oil,” said Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Markets are also looking to the next market monitoring committee meeting OPEC+, on Aug. 4 for announcements on the continuation of voluntary output cuts.

“We continue to see upside to oil prices through 3Q23, and expect pricing sustained above $90/bbl (Brent) would likely be required to see a loosening in OPEC or Saudi Arabia’s voluntary crude supply cuts,” said Baden Moore, head of commodity and carbon strategy at National Australia Bank.

However, recent interest rate increases from global central banks seeking to tame stubborn inflation have nonetheless raised questions about long term demand.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve implemented another 25 basis point interest rate hike as widely expected, and the European Central Bank followed suit on Thursday.

“It does seems like oil prices are facing some pressure from the broader risk environment,” said IG’s Yeap, commenting on recent speculation around monetary policy moves.

Earlier this week oil fell after data showed US crude inventories fell less than expected.

“We are still not seeing much translation to increased product demand especially within the distillates that have been providing much of the upside lead of the past month,” said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

Topics: Oil Updates  crude

