Border Guards in Jazan foil bid to smuggle 255 kg of khat

JAZAN: Border Guards patrols in Al-Daer, Jazan, recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 255 kg of khat.

Preliminary legal procedures have been completed and the seized narcotics handed over to the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, authorities in Najran arrested a citizen for selling amphetamine. The man was referred to the Public Prosecution and legal measures taken against him.

Security authorities are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions. They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or via email: [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.