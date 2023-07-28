Saudi aid agency distributes 17,287 food baskets to needy families in Nouakchott

NOUAKCHOTT: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, continued to distribute food aid in Mauritania. Over 17,200 food basked were distributed on Thursday in the capital Nouakchott, benefiting 103,722 individuals from the neediest families.
Elsewhere, the center recently launched voluntary projects in Jordan and Gambia.
In collaboration with Jordan’s Zaatari camp, the center launched the 20th voluntary program for Syrian refugees from July 23 to 27.
In July, the center celebrated World Skills Day in Zaatari camp and hosted activities which focused on empowering young refugees and gaining new skills.
Sewing machines and kits were also distributed to women across the camp who had previously undergone training on sewing skills through the community service center.
KSrelief additionally inaugurated a voluntary medical program for cancer treatment, vascular and pediatric surgery in Gambia.
The center also distributed more food aid to Pakistan and Sudan. It provided 855 food parcels to areas impacted by floods in Pakistan, benefiting nearly 6,000 people.
The program is part of the other relief projects KSrelief has launched in Pakistan aimed at achieving food security and helping those affected by the floods.
Additionally, the center distributed 8.5 tons of food aid in Sudan benefiting 763 people. SPA Nouakchott