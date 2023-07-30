You are here

  • Home
  • With 9m in Gulf countries, GCC makes top destination for Indian expats

With 9m in Gulf countries, GCC makes top destination for Indian expats

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that an estimated 10.34 million NRIs live in 210 countries, including 2.59 million in Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that an estimated 10.34 million NRIs live in 210 countries, including 2.59 million in Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4untp

Updated 14 sec ago

With 9m in Gulf countries, GCC makes top destination for Indian expats

With 9m in Gulf countries, GCC makes top destination for Indian expats
  • 3.41 million Indians live in the UAE and 2.59 million in Saudi Arabia
  • Migration of Indians to Gulf increased greatly after the oil boom in the 1970s
Updated 14 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Nearly 9 million Indian expats live and work in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, new data shows, making the region their top destination and the India-Gulf migration corridor one of the busiest in the world.

The migration of Indian workers to the Gulf was already significant during British colonial rule and increased greatly after the oil boom of the 1970s. The number of newcomers continued to grow over the decades as Gulf countries invited foreigners to join their workforce.

Recent estimates by the Ministry of External Affairs show that the number is 8.8 million, or over 66 percent of non-resident Indians — citizens holding an Indian passport but residing outside the country.

The figures were made public and made the rounds in local media after a request by a Nagpur-based citizen who sought the data under the Right to Information Act 2005, which mandates government response to citizen queries.

FASTFACTS

• The migration of Indian workers to the Gulf was already significant during British colonial rule and increased greatly after the oil boom of the 1970s. The number of newcomers continued to grow over the decades as Gulf countries invited foreigners to join their workforce.

• Recent estimates by the Ministry of External Affairs show that the number is 8.8 million, or over 66 percent of non-resident Indians — citizens holding an Indian passport but residing outside the country. 

In the RTI reply, the ministry said that an estimated 10.34 million NRIs live in 210 countries, including 3.41 million in the UAE, 2.59 million in Saudi Arabia, 1.02 million in Kuwait, 740,000 in Qatar, 700,000 in Oman and 320,000 in Bahrain. Outside the Gulf region, the biggest concentration of NRIs was in the US with 1.28 million, and in the UK with 350,000.

“Indians have been attracted to the employment opportunities in the Gulf market, initially due to the booming oil industry, and of late because of the economic diversification wherein skilled workers and professionals from across India find employment in different sectors including IT, health and medical care, engineering, real estate and construction, retail etc.,” said Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

“The growing economic relations between India and Gulf countries have also been a factor in making the India-Gulf migration corridor one of the world’s busiest.”

The main factors attracting Indian expats were remuneration and geographical proximity, making the Middle East a convenient destination for them — a factor that is unlikely to change anytime soon despite the ongoing market changes in the Gulf due to economic diversification and nationalization of jobs.

“Discipline, dedication and professional skill are major reasons Gulf employers prefer Indian workers,” Quamar said.

“The demand for such workers in the Gulf market will remain a constant, and so will the continued flow of Indians to Gulf countries.”

For Prof. Sujata Ashwarya of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, historical labor relations between the South Asian country and the Middle East have shown that Indians are preferred for their professionalism.

“And Indians work there because the jobs pay well relative to their home country. These elements have not changed over time. Therefore, there is a complementarity of interest, and this equation has been successful,” she said.

What may change in the labor migration dynamic is the distribution of Indian expats across GCC countries and the level of their skills, with more opportunities for professionals emerging especially in Saudi Arabia, which currently is second, after the UAE, in terms of the number of Indians it employs.

“Saudi Arabia is far richer than in the past. They are building two cities and that means opportunities for India’s top talent. The quality of workers from India will change dramatically now,” said Sanjay Kapoor, analyst and chief editor of the political magazine Hard News.

“The Gulf region means a lot to aspiring Indians. It provides good-quality living conditions, salaries higher than what they get at home and respect for plurality. All the downsides of Indian society are absent in the Gulf.”

 

 

Topics: Indian expats GCC

Related

The number of Indian expats applying for work in Oman drops by more than 60%
Middle-East
The number of Indian expats applying for work in Oman drops by more than 60%
UAE’s Indian expats frustrated over government repatriation plans
World
UAE’s Indian expats frustrated over government repatriation plans

Sri Lanka and France hold key talks on inclusive Indo-Pacific region

Sri Lanka and France hold key talks on inclusive Indo-Pacific region
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
AP

Sri Lanka and France hold key talks on inclusive Indo-Pacific region

Sri Lanka and France hold key talks on inclusive Indo-Pacific region
  • “Sri Lanka and France are two Indian Ocean nations that share the same goal: an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP AP

COLOMBO: French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart Saturday on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region in the first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation.
As the fourth-largest creditor to Sri Lanka, France had pledged cooperation in debt restructuring to help the island nation recover from its economic crisis.
Macron arrived in Sri Lanka Friday night, following his trip to the South Pacific region, to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, Sri Lanka’s president’s office said.
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe praised France’s significant role in global affairs, particularly in areas such as climate mitigation, global debt restructuring, and matters related to the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.
“Sri Lanka and France are two Indian Ocean nations that share the same goal: an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. In Colombo we confirmed it: strengthened by 75 years of diplomatic relations, we can open a new era of our partnership,” Macron said in a message on X after the meeting.
Separately, Japan pressed bankrupt Sri Lanka on Saturday to expedite its debt restructuring, including with its biggest creditor China, to stabilize the island nation’s economy after an unprecedented crisis.
Tokyo’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed economic reforms under the auspices of an International Monetary Fund bailout but said Sri Lanka needed to pick up the pace in its negotiations with creditors.
“I conveyed my expectations for further progress in the
debt restructuring process,” Hayashi told reporters after his one-day visit.
China holds about 52 percent of Sri Lanka’s bilateral credit, with Japan and India the next biggest lenders.
All bilateral creditors except China have pledged to support a plan to delay repayments on loans.
Beijing has been reluctant to agree to a debt deferral and instead initially offered more loans to pay off older debt, a move unacceptable under IMF bailout rules.
China’s delay held up a $2.9 billion IMF bailout which was finally granted in March, almost a year after Colombo defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt.
Sri Lanka must secure agreement from all official creditors and a majority of private bondholders to draw down its second IMF instalment of $330 million in September.
Japanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Yukiko Okano told reporters that resolving Sri Lanka’s debt burden remained an urgent priority to unlock further funding for the island.
“For us now the important thing is this debt restructuring process will go as quickly as possible, as smoothly as possible,” Okano said.
She said Japan had been assured that all bilateral creditors will be offered “comparable treatment.”
There have been fears among Sri Lanka’s creditor nations that China may ask for more favorable terms, leaving others to carry a bigger share of the restructure’s burden.
Under Colombo’s proposal, bilateral lenders are spared a haircut on loans but will be asked to extend maturity by up to 15 years at an annual fixed interest rate of 1.5 percent, with a nine-year moratorium on interest payments.
Okano added that Japan was concerned about China’s big infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka and elsewhere in the region as they did not meet international finance standards.
Unable to repay a huge loan taken from China in 2017 to build a deep sea port in southern Hambantota, Sri Lanka handed it over to a Chinese firm for $1.12 billion on a 99-year lease.
Sri Lanka ran out of cash to pay for even the most essential imports last year, leading to chronic shortages of food, fuel and medicines.
Then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who faced allegations of mismanagement, was forced to flee the country and resign in July 2022 after months of protests.

 

Topics: France Sri Lanka

Related

France leave it late to reboot hopes as Jamaica make history
Football
France leave it late to reboot hopes as Jamaica make history
France's President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks after arriving in Noumea on July 24, 2023. (AFP)
World
Macron calls for 'return to authority' after French riots

Greek blazes mostly under control, fire fighters say

Greek blazes mostly under control, fire fighters say
Updated 10 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Greek blazes mostly under control, fire fighters say

Greek blazes mostly under control, fire fighters say
  • The fires killed at least five people and scorched nearly 50,000 hectares of forest and vegetation, according to estimates by the Athens Observatory
Updated 10 min 22 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks were on Saturday mostly under control, but firefighters remained in key hotspots with strong winds still a threat, officials said.
Three fires broke out on Saturday in the Peloponnese peninsula, with authorities protectively ordering the evacuation of four communities near the city of Pyrgos.
Over 100 firefighters are active in the area, backed by seven aircraft and two helicopters, the fire department said.
Earlier on Saturday the agency had told AFP there was “no active front” in the three biggest wildfires in Rhodes, Corfu and central Greece that had forced thousands of people to flee in recent days.
Nevertheless, more than 460 firefighters were still deployed in these three areas as a precaution, it said.
“There is no de-escalation of forces until the major incidents are checked,” it said.
Fed by scorching temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds, the two-week inferno had sparked chaos at the peak of the busy summer tourist season.
Some 20,000 visitors and locals fled from hotels and villages on the island of Rhodes. Hundreds more were evacuated in Corfu and other areas.
The fires killed at least five people and scorched nearly 50,000 hectares of forest and vegetation, according to estimates by the Athens Observatory.
Two pilots died on Tuesday when their water-bombing plane crashed while battling a blaze in Evia, while three more bodies were recovered in fires in Evia and near the industrial zone of the port city of Volos in central Greece.
The blazes have also put political pressure on the conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, which was re-elected just a month ago.
The citizen’s protection minister resigned his post Friday after it emerged that he had taken a vacation as the country battled the wildfires.
For more than 10 days this month, Greece sweltered under what some experts say is the longest heatwave recorded in July for decades.
Temperatures, which reached 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) this week, have begun to fall.
National weather forecaster EMY predicted the mercury would not climb above 37C on Saturday, but said wind gusts could reach 60 km per hour.
Fires have also flared in Croatia, Italy and Portugal this week, and blazes killed 34 in Algeria in extreme heat that has left landscapes tinder dry.

 

Topics: Greek

Related

Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights canceled
World
Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island Rhodes, flights canceled
Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry
World
Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry

Blazing cargo ship off Netherlands to be towed

Smoke rises from burning cargo ship Fremantle Highway at sea off the Netherlands. (Reuters)
Smoke rises from burning cargo ship Fremantle Highway at sea off the Netherlands. (Reuters)
Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Blazing cargo ship off Netherlands to be towed

Smoke rises from burning cargo ship Fremantle Highway at sea off the Netherlands. (Reuters)
  • The agency said it, as well as salvage companies, “have now started preparations for towing the freighter to an area further east,” after rescuers were able to board the ship and connect it to a tug
Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: Preparations were underway to salvage a cargo ship packed with electric vehicles that caught fire off the Dutch coast, officials said, in an operation intended to avert an ecological disaster.
An electric car is suspected of having sparked the deadly blaze and officials said earlier that nearly 500 electric vehicles were aboard, far more than initially reported.
Fire broke out on the Fremantle Highway late on Tuesday, killing one member of the all-Indian crew and prompting a massive effort to douse the flames.
“The temperature on board the ship has dropped sharply and the intensity of the fire and smoke development have decreased,” said the Rijkswaterstaat, the national water management agency, in a statement.

BACKGROUND

An electric car is suspected of having sparked the deadly blaze and officials said earlier that nearly 500 electric vehicles were aboard, far more than initially reported.

“The cargo ship is stable at this time. The ship is also still intact below the waterline and does not tilt.”
The agency said it, as well as salvage companies, “have now started preparations for towing the freighter to an area further east,” after rescuers were able to board the ship and connect it to a tug.
It added that towing the ship was likely to take around 12 hours, pulling the stricken vessel to a temporary anchorage north of Schiermonnikoog island — “a better starting position for Rijkswaterstaat, the Coast Guard and the collaborating salvage companies.”
The agency added that “no direct consequences” were expected for the surrounding environment, and the Fremantle Highway would eventually be towed to a port, which was yet to be determined.
While the timing would be affected by the weather and the state of the smoke, it was “likely that towing will begin this weekend.”
Efforts to extinguish the blaze were halted on Thursday to prevent the ship from losing stability due to the volume of water accumulating on board.
Japan-based K Line, the ship’s charter company, reported there were 3,783 cars on board the vessel — far more than an initial estimate of around 3,000.
These were “all brand new/no used cars on board” including 498 “electrical vehicle units,” the company said in a statement.
Ship owner Shoei Kisen Kaisha has said there was a “good chance that the fire started with electric cars,” but added that the cause still needed to be investigated.
One sailor died after he and 22 others were rescued from the burning ship that had forced some crew members to jump overboard.
The blaze has raised the specter of an ecological disaster on a nearby chain of islands, which include Terschelling and Ameland, where the fire was first reported.
The ship remained close to Terschelling and Ameland, which are part of an archipelago of ecologically sensitive islands in the Wadden Sea.
The area spanning the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has a rich diversity of more than 10,000 aquatic and terrestrial species.

 

Topics: Netherlands

Related

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
World
One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands carrying nearly 3,000 cars
Boat sinking off Tunisia leaves one dead, at least 10 migrants missing
World
Boat sinking off Tunisia leaves one dead, at least 10 migrants missing

Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters

Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine
  • Was speaking at press conference after meeting African leaders in St. Petersburg
  • Added no one wants direct clash of NATO and Russian forces in Syria
Updated 30 July 2023
Reuters

SAINT PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative as well as a Chinese one could be a basis for peace.

He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St. Petersburg on Friday.

He also said that it was hard to implement a cease-fire when the Ukrainian army was on the offensive and that there were no serious changes and no intensification of actions on the Ukrainian front for now.

He said Ukraine had lost 415 tanks and 1,300 armoured vehicles since June 4, but the numbers cited by Putin could not be verified.

No one wants a direct clash of NATO and Russia's forces in Syria, Putin also said on Saturday.

The Russian president, who will not attend a summit of the BRICS nations in August in person, said on Saturday he did not think that the visit would be more important than him staying in Russia.

The Kremlin said last week Putin would dial into the BRICS summit by video call. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be at the Johannesburg summit on Aug. 22-24 instead of Putin.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia President Vladimir Putin

Related

African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine
World
African leaders press Putin on grain deal and peace plan for Ukraine
Russian army says struck Ukraine command post in Dnipro
World
Russian army says struck Ukraine command post in Dnipro

President of Niger must be immediately released: OIC

President of Niger must be immediately released: OIC
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

President of Niger must be immediately released: OIC

President of Niger must be immediately released: OIC
  • The African Union has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the junta in Niger to reinstall the government
Updated 29 July 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has demanded the immediate release of Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained following a coup d’état.

Bazoum has not been heard from since early Thursday when he was confined within the presidential palace, although the EU, France and others say they still recognize him as the legitimate president.
Hissein Brahim Taha, the organization’s chief, said on Saturday he was following with deep concern the developments in Niger, an OIC member. He strongly condemned any attempt to seize power by force, stressing Bazoum’s safety and need to restore the rule of law in the country.
The African Union has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the junta in Niger to reinstall the government just as the coup leaders met with senior civil servants to discuss how they would run the country and as the US and the European Union threatened sanctions against the regime.
Brig. Gen. Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Bazoum, told state television that the junta met civil servants on Friday and asked them to continue their work as usual following the suspension of the constitution.
“The message given was not to stop the processes underway, to keep on with things,” said Brig. Gen. Toumba.
The US threatened to halt its economic support to Niger while the EU announced the immediate indefinite suspension of budgetary support and security assistance.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who is in Australia as part of a Pacific tour, estimated America’s economic and security partnership with Niger at hundreds of millions of dollars and said its continuity depends on “the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order.”
Blinken said: “So that assistance, that support, is in clear jeopardy as a result of these actions, which is another reason why they need to be immediately reversed.”
While there are no signs of the junta backing down amid growing international pressure, analysts called for synergy in the interventions of the international community and continental organizations such as the AU and the regional bloc of ECOWAS, which is scheduled to meet over the coup on Sunday.

Related

UN Security Council condemns Niger coup, calls for release of president
World
UN Security Council condemns Niger coup, calls for release of president
Niger general who led coup asks for support from the people and international partners
World
Niger general who led coup asks for support from the people and international partners

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Japanese Lines
Photo/Supplied
With 9m in Gulf countries, GCC makes top destination for Indian expats
With 9m in Gulf countries, GCC makes top destination for Indian expats
Sri Lanka and France hold key talks on inclusive Indo-Pacific region
Sri Lanka and France hold key talks on inclusive Indo-Pacific region
Migrant families suffer amid chaos at Tunisian border
Migrant families suffer amid chaos at Tunisian border
Greek blazes mostly under control, fire fighters say
Greek blazes mostly under control, fire fighters say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.