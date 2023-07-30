You are here

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London
Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti Formula E celebrates his championship win in London. (Formula E)
Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London

Battling Brit Jake Dennis wins Formula E title in London
  • Avalanche Andretti Formula E took the championship despite second-place finish, after Mitch Evans came first.
  • Sebastien Buemi claims third but clash with Envision Racing teammate ended Cassidy’s title bid
LONDON: Second place for Jake Dennis in an eventful Hankook London E-Prix was enough to win the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a race to spare on Saturday night, becoming the first British driver to claim a world title at home.

Dennis survived heavy pressure from his closest rival and polesitter Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) as well as two red flags to become Formula E’s first British world champion.

The title is Avalanche Andretti’s first in Formula E — the American team having been a part of the series from day one — and Dennis’ first FIA world championship title.

“I am lost for words, honestly. It means so much to me, the boys standing out there, we have had everything thrown at us, honestly it felt like everyone was racing against us — but we have just become world champion. I am so happy for myself, the team, everyone — we deserve this so much,” Dennis said.

“I only joined this championship three years ago, we almost won in our rookie year but now to come back and have the year that we have had, breaking all the podium records,” he said. “To become world champion is mind-blowing, I really didn’t think it could happen coming into this year, but full credit to my boys. I love them so much, they have given me an absolute rocket ship all year, this is the least I could do for them.

“I could hear the fans as well, it is absolutely incredible to share this moment with them.”

The Briton headed into the race 24 points clear of Nick Cassidy, who picked up three points before the race began by earning Julius Bar pole position.

The Kiwi led the early stages before ceding top spot to eventual winner and countryman Evans on Lap 11 and second spot to teammate Sebastien Buemi.

Dennis had earlier made it past Cassidy with an opportunistic move at the final corner just a couple of laps before, with Cassidy immediately fighting his way back around the Andretti. The dogfight for the world title was underway.

However, with Cassidy running in formation close behind Buemi, the Envision Racing drivers came into contact. Cassidy’s front wing was dislodged, catching beneath his left-front wheel. Despite pit stop repairs and a return to the track, Cassidy was unable to continue, which effectively ended his hopes of pushing on from second place in the Drivers’ World Championship standings. Good news for Dennis and the Avalanche Andretti team.

Loose bodywork from that clash caused a brief spell under the safety car, bunching up the pack. Meanwhile Jake Dennis shared his exasperation over the radio at Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) with the German hanging onto fourth place at Dennis’ expense in the Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti as the Teams’ title battle heated up.

But Wehrlein’s challenge then also fell by the wayside in a shunt just before a red flag for the recovery of Sacha Fenestraz’s Nissan. He and Jake Hughes tangled into Turn 1, with damage to the German’s Porsche terminal.

On the restart Evans led away, with Dennis working his way into third — enough to seal the title as it stood. An over-optimistic move from Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) at the penultimate turn on Lap 34 caused a chain reaction behind with several cars unable to avoid the melee, forcing another spell under red flag conditions.

The restart came swiftly with a three-lap sprint to the flag and Dennis having to only hold on to his position to ensure his first world title.

In front of jubilant home support, Dennis took the chequered flag in third behind Evans but was promoted to second following a penalty for TAG Heuer Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa. Sebastien Buemi (Envision Racing) rounded out the podium.

Dennis was crowned Drivers’ World Champion on 213 points, with Evans on 176 unable to catch him with one round of the 16-race season remaining, the second of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix double-header.

The Teams’ World Championship will go down to the final race with Envision Racing and their factory powertrain provider, Jaguar TCS Racing, level on points on 268. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team are in third with a mathematical change of top spot.

Evans said: “I want to take a moment to congratulate Jake on the world championship. It is a hard one for me, I feel for Nick as well, I am not sure what happened with him. Obviously I came here to try and fight for the championship on the second day, we did all we could but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

Meanwhile, Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman, Andretti Autosport, said: “It was insane, I think that basically explains what Formula E is all about, you just never know all the way until the last lap. Even those last two laps we were just holding our breath. I can’t thank the team enough, hanging in there all these years to finally get on top of a podium for a championship. I want to thank Porsche, their powertrain was fantastic, they have had an incredible year with it, and also our sponsor Avalanche.”

Topics: Formula E Jake Dennis

Jake Dennis on brink of first Formula E world title

Jake Dennis on brink of first Formula E world title
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

Jake Dennis on brink of first Formula E world title

Jake Dennis on brink of first Formula E world title
  • Season concludes with weekend rounds 15, 16 on unique outdoor, indoor racetrack at ExCeL London
Updated 28 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s Jake Dennis was on the brink of claiming his first world championship title as the Avalanche Andretti Formula E team driver went into the final two races of the season in front of home fans on a track where he has won twice before.

A repeat of his victory on the streets of Rome the last time out would be enough to seal the title crown in the opening race of the 2023 Hankook London E-Prix double-header on Saturday.

But as this season has proved time and again, anything can happen – and usually does – in Formula E.

Races 15 and 16 in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will settle what has been arguably the most competitive and entertaining in Formula E history.

The introduction of the third generation GEN3 race car this year – the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built – has seen Formula E records smashed, including the fastest lap, most overtakes, lead changes, and different leaders in a race.

There have been seven different winners representing six teams, with only TAG Heuer Porsche able to count both their drivers as winners in Season 9. Eleven drivers have made it to the podium and 19 have led a lap – beating Formula E’s Season 7 record.

Resultingly, the Formula E fanbase has been expanding fast as the unpredictable, exciting, competitive, and entertaining nature of the sport has stood out from the crowd.

Dennis is one of four drivers who quickly got to grips with their revolutionary electric-vehicle technology and battled for supremacy all season as the championship returned to established circuits in Berlin, Mexico City, Diriyah, Jakarta, Monaco, and Rome, while debuting in Hyderabad, Cape Town, Sao Paulo, and Portland.

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team driver Pascal Wehrlein set the early pace after finishing second to Dennis in the GEN3 debut in Mexico City followed by a win double in Diriyah. Wehrlein did not return to the podium until winning Round 10 in Jakarta but consistent points in the intervening races kept him in touch at the top.

It was Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy who took control in mid-season claiming five podiums in six races from Rounds 4 to 9 including back-to-back wins in Berlin and Monaco to emerge as a strong championship contender.

Meanwhile, Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing entered the title picture in Round 6 in Brazil after a frustrating start to the GEN3 era for the Kiwi kept him off the podium. Evans followed success in Sao Paulo with a win in the Berlin opening race to force his way into the title conversation.

From mid-season it was Cassidy, Dennis, and Wehrlein edging the lead in the championship, often separated by just a single point, with Evans staying in close contention.

That all changed in the final stop on Formula E’s 10-city world tour before the London finale.

On the sweltering streets of Rome and what is regarded as the most challenging circuit in the series, the biggest crash in Formula E history in Saturday’s race was the main talking point. But Evans secured an impressive win from amongst the carnage, while second for Cassidy put him a point beyond Dennis who could only finish fourth.

Fast forward 24 hours to the end of the second Rome race and it was all change.

With Cassidy and Evans in close formation hunting down Dennis for the race lead, sharp braking caused Evans to lose control of the back of his car, clipping Dennis ahead of him, before going fully airborne and hitting the top of Cassidy’s car. Evans had to retire while Cassidy limped to P14, both losing critical points.

The dramatic incidents in Rome highlighted the uniquely intense, high-risk nature of wall-to-wall street racing in Formula E with no margin of error.

The impact on the Drivers’ World Championship was equally significant: Dennis somehow managed to avoid damage and delivered the most supreme performance of the season claiming a Formula E grand slam – Julius Baer pole position, TAG Heuer fastest lap, and the race win – while leading the entire race from lights to chequered flag.

The result propelled Dennis to the top of the leader board with a 24-point advantage over Cassidy in second. Evans is 44 points back in third while Wehrlein still has a mathematical chance of the top spot at 49 points behind Dennis.

With 25 points for the race win, and 18 points for second (plus three points for pole position and one for the fastest lap), only a Dennis victory on Saturday will be enough to claim the title outright with a race to spare. One thing is for sure: Cassidy, Evans, Wehrlein, and the other 18 drivers will be out to rewrite that storyline.

The Teams’ World Championship is also wide open and likely to go to the final race.

Envision Racing lead the way in the Teams’ table by 14 points over TAG Heuer Porsche, while Jaguar TCS Racing lie in third with 228 points.

Topics: ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Jake Dennis

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team unveil world’s first generative AI-designed livery in motorsport

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team unveil world’s first generative AI-designed livery in motorsport
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team unveil world’s first generative AI-designed livery in motorsport

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team unveil world’s first generative AI-designed livery in motorsport
  • Collaboration lauded by CEOs of 2 organizations involved in project 
  • Artwork will appear on race cars at London E-Prix as part of 60th anniversary celebrations
  • Design inspired by visions of the future provided by members of graduate program, team’s drivers
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

NEOM: The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team has unveiled the world’s first motorsport livery designed using generative artificial intelligence, to celebrate McLaren Racing’s 60th anniversary year at this weekend’s London E-Prix.

The livery, which is a collaboration between NEOM and McLaren Racing, features artwork built on visions of the future provided by drivers Rene Rast and Jake Hughes, as well as four members of NEOM’s Graduate Development Program.

Each contributor provided a personal vision, and the results were combined in an end-to-end AI process to produce the livery.

The visions were processed by a text AI to create a series of prompts, and these were used to produce an individual artwork for each vision using text-to-image AI.

The six visuals were combined into one artwork using image-to-image AI, before being enhanced to create the high-resolution graphics that McLaren Racing designers mapped onto the car.

The young Saudi NEOM graduates, central to the design process, will join the NEOM McLaren Electric Talent Programme later this year on a 12-month development program with the team. It is part of an ongoing initiative that will welcome a number of Saudi graduates to the team over the next few years, with the aim of developing Saudi talent through experience within a world-renowned high-performance organization.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team partnership supports various NEOM commitments, from driving sustainable solutions and nurturing Saudi talent through development opportunities, to delivering new technology to the world.

“We have leveraged creative and innovative technology to create the AI-generated livery to celebrate a milestone in McLaren’s history through visions of the future.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “We are delighted to work with NEOM on the creation of the first AI-designed livery in motorsport.

“When the car takes its place on the grid in London this weekend, it will mark a key moment in celebration of McLaren Racing’s 60th anniversary. McLaren has a long history of innovation in motorsport and beyond, so as we celebrate our past, it’s just as important to look to the future and continue to break new ground.”

The NEOM McLaren Electric Racing partnership brings together two organizations committed to creating a better future, and supports NEOM’s aspirations to be a global leader of sports technology and innovation through collaborations on and off the track.

Topics: NEOM McLaren Formula E Team Zak Brown Rene Rast Jake Hughes Ian James

Porsche extends Formula E commitment

Porsche extends Formula E commitment
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

Porsche extends Formula E commitment

Porsche extends Formula E commitment
  • Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer extends its original 5-year commitment by 2 years to end of Season 12 in 2026
  • Porsche confirms it will continue to play active role in developing 4th-generation Formula E race car entering championship from Season 13
Updated 26 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Porsche and Formula E have announced that the sports car manufacturer has extended its involvement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through to Season 12 in 2025/2026.

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 with an initial five-year commitment until the end of the forthcoming Season 10, which will conclude in July 2024.

The announcement confirmed that TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team will continue to compete in the premier all-electric motorsport world championship through the GEN3 era racing the Porsche 99X Electric car.

The GEN3 is the third generation of Formula E race car which debuted this season and is the fastest, lightest, most powerful, and efficient electric race car ever built.

Porsche also confirmed it will continue to play an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and is already involved in the design of the fourth generation of race car which will enter the championship from Season 13.

This season has been the most successful for TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team since it entered Formula E. Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa have won four of the 14 races to date – three and one victory, respectively.

For the first time this season, Porsche is supporting a customer team, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, with driver Jake Dennis currently leading the Drivers’ World Championship going into the final two races in London this Saturday and Sunday.

Britain’s Dennis has secured two wins and nine podiums to date in the Porsche 99X Electric and starts as the favorite for the title in his home races.

Michael Steiner, a member of the executive board for research and development at Porsche AG, said: “With our entry into Formula E, we have opened a new chapter in all-electric motorsport.

“We remain convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will lay the foundation for future mobility solutions. It provides the most competitive environment to accelerate the development of high-performance vehicles with a focus on environmental friendliness and energy efficiency.

“We look forward to playing an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and thereby giving electric mobility even more impetus on a global scale.”

Thomas Laudenbach, vice president of Porsche Motorsport, said: “We want to bring innovative technologies and more sustainability to motorsport and be at the forefront of new developments. Formula E plays a major role in this.

“The competition in this series is at an exceptionally high level and enables us to provide important impetus for future production models. With high-class and exciting races, it inspires people around the globe for electromobility. We will be happy to continue to contribute to this in the future.”

Founder and chairman of Formula E, Alejandro Agag, said: “Porsche has been a valued and influential team since joining Formula E and we are excited that this will continue.

“The championship is enabling Porsche to accelerate development of the innovative EV technologies we see in their road cars, while the team is an active member of the group driving development of the next generation of Formula E car to arrive in Season 13.”

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: “Porsche’s commitment to racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will undoubtedly maintain the quality of sporting competition and entertainment at the highest level in the coming seasons.

“Porsche’s presence on the grid racing against other iconic racing automakers is what makes Formula E the most competitive grid in motorsport.”

The 2023 Hankook London E-Prix double-header this weekend is the climax of Season 9 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Dennis, driving for Avalanche Andretti Formula E team, has a 24-point advantage over Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) going into the season finale on home soil and a circuit where he has won twice.

Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) is 44 points back in third, while TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Wehrlein is 49 points behind Dennis.

However, as the two previous races in Rome proved, anything can happen in Formula E and all four drivers at the top will be competing for the world title and a place on the podium.

Topics: porsche ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

