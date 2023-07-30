Focus on Saudi storytelling at Jordan’s Jerash Festival

AMMAN: Saudi narrators at the 37th Jerash Festival in Jordan told various popular stories and poems that form part of the two countries’ shared culture, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They told tales at the event which explored themes of courage, loyalty, and other virtues.

Saudi narrator Nawaf Al-Huwaimel said he hoped to paint verbal pictures of the Kingdom’s heritage through children’s stories which remain vivid in the collective consciousness.

These fables have been documented in historic texts or passed down verbally from generation to generation, he added.

Storytelling has grown in popularity since 2013, according to Al-Huwaimel, thanks to social media, radio, and television. He also praised the big turnout.

The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed in Amman’s Abdali Boulevard as part of the festival on Saturday.

The Kingdom’s participation reflects the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to raise the profile of the country’s heritage at regional and international events and promote international exchanges, which is one of its strategic goals under Saudi Vision 2030’s national development and diversification agenda.

