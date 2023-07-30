You are here

Focus on Saudi storytelling at Jordan’s Jerash Festival
Saudi narrators at the 37th Jerash Festival in Jordan. (Petra)
Focus on Saudi storytelling at Jordan’s Jerash Festival
  • Al-Huwaimel said he hoped to paint verbal pictures of the Kingdom’s heritage through children’s stories
AMMAN: Saudi narrators at the 37th Jerash Festival in Jordan told various popular stories and poems that form part of the two countries’ shared culture, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They told tales at the event which explored themes of courage, loyalty, and other virtues.

Saudi narrator Nawaf Al-Huwaimel said he hoped to paint verbal pictures of the Kingdom’s heritage through children’s stories which remain vivid in the collective consciousness.

These fables have been documented in historic texts or passed down verbally from generation to generation, he added.

Storytelling has grown in popularity since 2013, according to Al-Huwaimel, thanks to social media, radio, and television. He also praised the big turnout.

The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed in Amman’s Abdali Boulevard as part of the festival on Saturday.

The Kingdom’s participation reflects the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to raise the profile of the country’s heritage at regional and international events and promote international exchanges, which is one of its strategic goals under Saudi Vision 2030’s national development and diversification agenda.
 

Topics: Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts Jordan Saudi heritage

Misk program to empower nonprofit youth initiatives

Misk Incubator Initiatives program has recently launched its third version. (@MiskCommunity)
Misk Incubator Initiatives program has recently launched its third version. (@MiskCommunity)
Misk Incubator Initiatives program has recently launched its third version. (@MiskCommunity)
  • The program aims to support initiatives in various fields, including culture, heritage, technology, environmental sustainability, quality of life, and youth development
RIYADH: The Misk Incubator Initiatives program has recently launched its third version, aiming to support and expand the capabilities of nonprofit youth organizations.

It was announced during a ceremony at the Misk Foundation, and targets empowering emerging nonprofit youth initiatives and ensuring their readiness for official registration.

The program aims to support initiatives in various fields, including culture, heritage, technology, environmental sustainability, quality of life, and youth development and volunteering.

Six initiatives from Riyadh — Sanea, Shafrah, Tuwaiq for Rehabilitation of Leaders, Moataz, Watan Tamouh, and Naqsh —  are participating, along with the Model initiative from Baha, Ma’ak from Alkhobar, and Al-Fursan Community from Jeddah.

The program consists of a 14-week journey that offers counseling, guidance, and financial support. It provides an intensive program for developing initiatives in many areas, including building the organization's mission, studying beneficiaries, managing development projects, planning and measuring impact, and ensuring financial sustainability.

This is achieved through orientation sessions, shared workspaces, virtual sessions, and regular meetings. The program concludes with a presentation ceremony at which participants showcase their youth-serving development programs.

The ceremony will also mark the launch of the Energy Initiatives Incubator, a partnership between Misk and the Ministry of Energy. The first version of the incubator aims to empower 50,000 young men and women in the energy sector, with 14 nonprofit youth organizations already benefiting from its support.

Topics: MISK Saudi Arabia

Saudi customs stop 3 attempts to smuggle 151,000 Captagon pills

Saudi customs stop 3 attempts to smuggle 151,000 Captagon pills
Saudi customs stop 3 attempts to smuggle 151,000 Captagon pills
Saudi authorities have announced the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

On Sunday, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority thwarted three attempts to smuggle 151,139 Captagon pills found hidden in vehicles that arrived in Saudi Arabia through the Haditha Port.

According to the authority, 43,000 Captagon pills were found hidden in one of the vehicles, 45,349 pills inside the air compressor tank of another car, and 62,790 pills in the radiator of a third vehicle.

The authority said it would continue to tighten control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports through all its customs outlets and would confront any attempts to smuggle illegal substances into the country.

Meanwhile, Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Ardah governorate of Jazan region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 20 kg of qat.

In another incident, Jazan police arrested a Yemeni resident and three citizens for attempting to sell amphetamine.

Security patrols also thwarted an attempt to smuggle 17,400 narcotic pills in the Fifa governorate of Jazan.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and the cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected] or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads

Topics: Abu Hilalain: Inside the Kingdom’s Crackdown on Captagon Saudi Arabia

New partnership empowers young Saudis in jewelry education

(C) Rajaa Moumena, founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, and (R) Fabio D’Amico.
(C) Rajaa Moumena, founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, and (R) Fabio D’Amico.
(C) Rajaa Moumena, founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, and (R) Fabio D’Amico.
  • MoU signifies a new collaboration focused on nurturing the next generation of talent in Saudi Arabia
  • Moumena said such partnerships bring opportunities to the market, benefiting jewelry industry in Kingdom
JEDDAH: The Future Institute of Higher Education and Training in Jeddah has recently partnered with Europe’s leading authority in diamond grading, education, and equipment, HRD Antwerp.

Their memorandum of understanding signifies a new collaboration focused on nurturing the next generation of talent in Saudi Arabia.

According to Rajaa Moumena, founder of the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training, Saudi entrepreneurs in the jewelry industry can achieve international success with high-quality products. Additionally, Saudi youth can enter the global jewelry industry with internationally recognized qualifications.

During the signing ceremony with HRD Antwerp in Jeddah, Moumena said: “There is a bright future for professionals in the fast-track gems and jewelry industry, which is witnessing double-digit annual rates of growth on the domestic and export fronts, and it is about time young Saudis should learn more about the diamond industry professionally.”

Moumena said that such partnerships bring talent and opportunities to the market, benefiting the jewelry industry in Saudi Arabia.

She added: “At the institute, we are always open to partnerships that provide opportunities for young Saudis to develop both their common and transferable skills needed for industrial and manufacturing advancement of our economy.”

Fabio D’Amico, head of the education department at HDR Antwerp, said: “The new generation is the future of our industry. To keep attracting new and young talent, we must provide them with the necessary tools and surround them with the expertise and network they need to grow their talents.

“HRD Antwerp is delighted to collaborate with the Future Institute of Higher Education and Training and build on our efforts to provide training and job placement for local talent in the communities where we operate. We believe in the power of diamonds to catalyze positive change and look forward to leveraging this partnership to deliver on that potential for the young Saudis.”

As part of his visit to Saudi Arabia, D’Amico held a free seminar on diamond grading titled, “How to become a diamond grader,” which witnessed the attendance of a large number of young male and female enthusiasts.

D’Amico told Arab News that HRD Antwerp will create a local calendar of courses starting in September.

Topics: Saudi Arabia jewelry

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate King of Morocco on accession to throne anniversary 

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate King of Morocco on accession to throne anniversary 
King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate King of Morocco on accession to throne anniversary 
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated on Sunday the King of Morocco on the anniversary of his accession to the throne.

King Mohammed VI gave a speech for the 24th anniversary of his ascension to the throne on Saturday.

During his speech he spoke about his decision to make a joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup Finals.

Topics: Morocco

Saudi defense minister Prince Khaled extends condolences to UAE President in Abu Dhabi

Saudi defense minister Prince Khaled extends condolences to UAE President in Abu Dhabi
  • Sheikh Saeed, who was representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler, passed away on Thursday after suffering from a health problem.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz expressed heartfelt condolences over the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The UAE president has been receiving messages of condolences from senior officials and leaders of other countries during the past three days.
Sheikh Saeed, who was representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler and held a number of government positions through the years, passed away on Thursday after suffering from a health problem.
A three-day mourning period has been declared in UAE, with flags flown at half-mast.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

