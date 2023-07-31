You are here

Lebanon central bank's first vice governor to take over as acting head, urges reform

Lebanon central bank’s first vice governor to take over as acting head, urges reform
Wassim Mansouri, first vice governor of Lebanon's central bank, attends a press conference at Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut. (REUTERS)
Reuters

Lebanon central bank’s first vice governor to take over as acting head, urges reform

Lebanon central bank’s first vice governor to take over as acting head, urges reform
  • Lebanon’s deeply divided political class had failed to name a successor to Salameh
  • According to Lebanese law, the first vice governor would take over in the absence of a governor
Reuters

BEIRUT: The Lebanese central bank’s first vice governor Wassim Mansouri urged the government to undertake long-delayed reforms as he confirmed he would take over as its acting head from Tuesday, replacing longtime chief Riad Salameh.
Mansouri is due to take over as interim chief after ruling factions failed to appoint a successor to Salameh despite a four-year-long financial crisis.
Salameh, 73, leaves office after a 30-year tenure, tarnished by the meltdown that impoverished many Lebanese and paralyzed a once sprawling banking system, as well as corruption charges against him at home and abroad — which he denies.
Mansouri, speaking at a news conference, said the new central bank leadership planned to impose severe restrictions on when the central bank could lend to the government and that such funding should be gradually stopped in its entirety
He said the authorities should also phase out a controversial exchange platform known as Sayrafa and lift the peg on the local currency.
“We are facing a crossroads,” Mansouri said, adding he would not sign off on any government financing that he was not convinced by and which was “outside the legal framework.”
The failure to appoint a new governor reflects wider dysfunction that has left Lebanon with neither a fully empowered government nor a president, further hollowing out a state paralyzed by the four-year-old financial collapse.
Ruling politicians have taken scant action to begin addressing the financial collapse, widely blamed on decades of profligate spending and corruption overseen by long-dominant sectarian factions.
The International Monetary Fund said in June the crisis had been aggravated by vested interests resisting crucial reforms.
Mansouri, 51, called on the government to implement reforms including a capital control law, a financial restructuring law and a 2023 state budget within six months, saying this was Lebanon’s “last chance” to enact the changes.
Mansouri, a Shiite Muslim, was appointed along with three other vice governors in June 2020. The central bank leadership is selected via the sectarian power-sharing system that governs other top posts in Lebanon.
Under Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing system, the governor should be a Maronite Catholic.
Mansouri was nominated in 2020 by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who heads the Shiite Amal Movement. Mansouri is a distant cousin of Berri.
He was trained as a lawyer and worked as a legal consultant to the finance ministry and to parliament in recent years, according to his biography on the central bank’s website.

Lebanon

Three years of anguish for family of Iran death row German

Three years of anguish for family of Iran death row German
AFP

Three years of anguish for family of Iran death row German

Three years of anguish for family of Iran death row German
  • Family of Jamshid Sharmahd have endured three years of torment as each day they await a breakthrough
  • Activists regard him as one of more than a dozen foreign passport holders held by Iran as hostages
PARIS: Frustration as other foreign nationals were set free. Occasional phone calls, months apart. And the constant fear that the executioner’s noose could be tightened any day.
The family of Jamshid Sharmahd have endured three years of torment as each day they await a breakthrough, while always fearing the worst, for the German citizen sentenced to death in Iran.
Sharmahd was abducted three years ago in late July 2020 by the Iranian authorities and sentenced earlier this year to be hanged for “corruption on earth.” Iran’s Supreme Court in April confirmed the death penalty.
Activists regard him as one of more than a dozen foreign passport holders held by Iran as hostages in a bid to extract concessions from the West.
His family says that Tehran-born Sharmahd, 68, a software developer who immigrated to Germany in the 1980s but then moved to live in the United States, was kidnapped by Iranian security services in the United Arab Emirates in July 2020, spirited over the border into Oman and then taken to Iran for trial.
Iran has never confirmed how Sharmahd was detained, saying only he was seized in a “complex operation.”
Amnesty International has said he was subjected to “enforced disappearance” followed by a “sham trial” and torture in detention. The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has classified his detention as arbitrary and confirmed the family’s details on his abduction.
His family, who say he only holds a German passport, are urging stronger action from the German and other Western governments to earn his release.
Berlin expelled two Iranian diplomats in response to the death sentence, which it called “unacceptable.”
A protest is planned outside the German foreign ministry in Berlin on Monday afternoon to mark three years since Iran announced Sharmahd’s capture.
“There is no pressure. A German citizen was kidnapped and nothing happened,” his daughter Gazelle Sharmahd, who lives in the United States, said.
“It’s a game — they push and you push. The push for them is to hang my dad,” she said.
Sharmahd earlier in July was allowed to call his wife, also based in the US, for the first time in five months. He was also permitted to speak to Gazelle Sharmahd, the first time she had spoken to her father in two years.
But Gazelle Sharmahd said the one-hour conversation, in which he sounded tired, raised more questions than answers.
“Phone calls are great but also a reason for concern,” she said. “They always have a purpose. It could be either a window of opportunity to save his life or a goodbye call.”
“Was this to make us shut up before they execute him? Was this a goodbye?” she said.
The Mizan Online news agency of Iran’s judiciary reported in February that a Tehran court sentenced Sharmahd “on the charge of corruption on earth through planning and directing terrorist acts” including a 2008 bombing in Shiraz which killed 14 people.
His family ridicule these accusations, saying a “long series of baseless charges” were laid against him in addition to the mosque bombing.
In Berlin, a German foreign ministry spokesman said that the government was using “all channels” to ensure Sharmahd was not executed, while acknowledging his family was “going through something unimaginable and unbearable.”
Concern over the risk to Sharmahd’s life has intensified since Iran in May executed the Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab.
He was also convicted of “corruption on earth.” Mizan said Chaab led the “Harakat Al-Nidal terrorist group” which Iran blames for attacks in Khuzestan province.
According to Amnesty, Chaab was abducted in Turkiye in October 2020 to face trial in Iran.
Another Iranian-Swedish citizen, the academic Ahmadreza Djalali, is also at risk of being hanged after a conviction for “corruption on earth.” He was sentenced to death in 2017 based on accusations of spying for Israel that his family vehemently rejects.
Gazelle Sharmahd said she was thrilled for the family of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele who was freed by Iran in a deal that saw the release of Asadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat convicted on terrorism charges over a plot to bomb an opposition meeting outside Paris.
Two Austrians and a Dane were days later freed by Iran in a related move under a deal Oman helped broker.
But Gazelle Sharmahd said the release of the four men in apparent exchange for Assadi had also left a bitter taste.
“It should have been everybody,” she said, denouncing a lack of Europe-wide coordination.
“How inhuman is it to leave people behind who have a death sentence? Belgium played the biggest card that Europe had,” she said.

AP

Shooting at police facility in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula kills at least 4 officers, officials say

Egyptian policemen driving on a road leading to the North Sinai provincial capital of El-Arish. (AFP file photo)
  • North Sinai is the scene of a yearslong battle against an insurgency led by Islamist militants who have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians
EL-ARISH, Egypt: A shooting Sunday at a heavily fortified security facility in the restive part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula killed at least four police, including a senior officer, two security and health officials said.
At least 21 other forces were wounded in the shooting at the National Security headquarters in el-Arish, the capital city of North Sinai province, they said.
A list of casualties obtained by The Associated Press showed that some forces suffered from gunshots and others faced breathing difficulties from tear gas that was fired inside the facility. There were eight officers among the wounded, the list showed.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear, and there was no immediate comment from the Interior Ministry, which oversees police forces.
North Sinai is the scene of a yearslong battle against an insurgency led by Islamist militants who have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians.
The pace of militant attacks in Sinai’s main theater of operations and elsewhere has slowed to a trickle since February 2018, when the military launched a massive operation in Sinai and parts of the Nile Delta as well as desert areas along the country’s western border with Libya.

 

Egypt Sinai

Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents

Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents
AFP

Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents

Sudan fighters evict Khartoum residents
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s paramilitaries have ordered civilians to vacate homes in the capital’s south, several residents said on Sunday, as fighting between the forces of rival generals raged in the western Darfur region.

“Members of the Rapid Support Forces told me I had 24 hours to leave the area,” said Khartoum resident Fawzy Radwan.

He had been guarding his family’s home since fighting began in the city more than three months ago between the RSF and the regular army.

The war between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has killed at least 3,900 people, according to a conservative estimate, and displaced some 3.5 million.

Much of the fighting has occurred in densely populated neighborhoods of Khartoum, pushing 1.7 million residents to flee and forcing the millions who remain to shelter from the crossfire in their homes, rationing water and electricity.

Hundreds of residents were being evicted from southern Khartoum’s Jabra neighborhood, according to residents on Sunday.

Jabra and the nearby area of Sahafa are home to the army artillery corps as well as an RSF base used by Daglo.

“They told us this is a military zone now and they don’t want civilians around,” said resident Nasser Hussein.

The RSF has been accused of rampant looting and of forcibly evicting people from their homes since the war began on April 15.

Along with Khartoum, some of the worst violence has been in the conflict-scarred region of Darfur, where allegations of war crimes have sparked a new investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Again on Sunday, clashes in the town of Nyala — the capital of South Darfur state and Sudan’s second-biggest city — sent bombs falling on civilian neighborhoods, witnesses said.

In the Central Darfur state capital Zalingei, the army “killed 16 rebels and captured 14, including an officer,” a military source said on Sunday, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Days of “bombs repeatedly falling in our homes” have sent civilians fleeing from Nyala, according to Issa Adam, who spoke P from a displacement camp.

Many are “now out in the open during the rainy reason,” he said.

Mohammed Khater had also fled Nyala with his children after bombs killed his neighbors.

From a nearby camp, he told AFP that “no organization has reached us, and we’re scared of the fighting reaching us.”

Over 2.6 million people have been displaced within Sudan since the war began, and more than 800,000 others have fled across borders.

Sudan Unrest

‘Clean up your country’: Lebanon’s environment ministry launches 100-day campaign 

‘Clean up your country’: Lebanon’s environment ministry launches 100-day campaign 
NAJIA HOUSSARI

‘Clean up your country’: Lebanon’s environment ministry launches 100-day campaign 

‘Clean up your country’: Lebanon’s environment ministry launches 100-day campaign 
BEIRUT: The Lebanese Ministry of Environment launched a campaign on Sunday bearing the slogan “Clean up Your Country.”

Municipalities, dozens of nongovernmental organizations and volunteers took part in the campaign that started from the Beirut waterfront.

Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said: “It’s a message to prohibit throwing waste randomly.

“It is also a way to affirm that the role of municipalities is crucial in cleaning up their cities, towns and forests, and to support them, in order to spread environmental awareness.”

Dozens of young men, women and children gathered at the Beirut waterfront at 8 a.m., carrying bags and picking up the remains of glass bottles, papers, plastic bottles and tin cans, with their hands covered in protective gloves.

They also collected what had been left by passersby who had spent the night on the promenade, as well as trash thrown by people from their cars into the street and the sea.

Yassin added: “Environmental awareness has decreased due to the ongoing chaos and the absence of deterrent measures.

"Those who disregard the cleanliness of the recreational places they go to should be ashamed of themselves when they see young women and kids picking up their trash.”

Yassin, who was encouraging the volunteers, said: “The goal of launching this campaign, which will last for 100 days, is to ask people to clean up their country.

“This is a symbolic day and it’s a message to support municipalities, and an awareness message to the citizens.”

Lebanon is dealing with a waste crisis that has worsened during the country’s economic collapse.

The state did not put in place any clear, long-term strategies to address the issue, and has only resorted to temporary solutions.

The streets of Lebanese cities turn into dumpsters occasionally, with protests by employees of waste companies demanding improvements to their low salaries impacting on collections.

Sites where trash is collected for treatment and landfilling have turned into garbage mountains, causing environmental and health concerns.

The problem worsens with the higher summer temperatures, as garbage starts to gradually decompose.

According to the World of Statistics — a global network that includes nearly 2,360 organizations worldwide — Lebanon was recently ranked among the 10 most polluted countries in the world.

Successive governments have not found a sustainable solution for the waste problem and only resort to temporary measures.

According to a study conducted by Human Rights Watch: “Residents of areas where waste is dumped, landfilled or burned in the open air suffer from health problems including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coughing, throat infections, skin conditions, and asthma.”

The study also showed that “there is a link between air pollution from open-air waste burning and heart disease, emphysema and people’s potential exposure to carcinogenic compounds.”

All governmental and civil attempts to make people sort their garbage at home have failed as the concept is still not common in Lebanon.

Moreover, a lot of people rummage through trash bins scattered on the streets in search of recyclable items that can be sold at junk shops.

Yassin said: “There isn’t any waste crisis now resulting from the interruption of waste collection and street sweeping and cleaning.

“However, the work frequency is lower, and contractors are collecting waste once instead of twice per day, due to problems in financing this sector.

“The decline in resources and the difficulty of securing revenue by municipalities (is) in the light of the monetary collapse and the economic crisis affecting municipalities and the central administration.

“We need amendments to the laws to enable municipalities to collect direct fees on waste produced from homes, restaurants and factories, as well as investment and development of all waste-related installations, sorting plants and landfills, within the framework of cooperation between municipalities.”

Household waste is collected without being sorted and is sent to landfills instead of being sorted, recycled or composted.

According to a report compiled by the Waste Management Coalition in 2020: “Lebanon spends $154.5 to manage 1 ton of solid waste, while Algeria, Jordan and Syria spend $7.22, $22.8 and $21.55 respectively.”

According to a report prepared by HRW and the WMC, researchers at the American University of Beirut said that “only about 10 to 12 percent of Lebanon’s waste cannot be composted or recycled.”

The report added: “Improved practices in waste management, such as recycling and composting, can generate $74 million annually. However, 85 percent of solid waste ends up in landfills and open-air dumpsters.”

Lebanon

Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand

A Palestinian, Mustafa Abdou, repairs a fan in his shop amid a heatwave at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 25, 2023.
A Palestinian, Mustafa Abdou, repairs a fan in his shop amid a heatwave at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 25, 2023.
Reuters

Business booms for Gaza repairman as heatwave fans demand

A Palestinian, Mustafa Abdou, repairs a fan in his shop amid a heatwave at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 25, 2023.
  • Temperatures have risen above 38 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Gaza and frequent power cuts have pushed more and more people to adapt their fans to work by battery
GAZA: While soaring temperatures across the Middle East are causing discomfort for many, Gaza electrical appliance repairman Mustafa Abdou is enjoying a boom in business amid surging demand for electric fans.
“I have been in the business for 40 years, it has never been so hot,” said the 70-year-old, sitting in the middle of piles of broken fans and other electric appliances inside his small shop in Gaza Beach refugee camp.
Temperatures have risen above 38 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Gaza and frequent power cuts have pushed more and more people to adapt their fans to work by battery. There is constant demand for maintenance work as well.
“I used to repair a few fans but as the heatwave soars the demand on fans increased and I am repairing more, I am doing more repairs because the heatwave is unprecedented,” said Abdou, who mainly serves people living in the camp but some customers from elsewhere as well.
Despite being surrounded by fans, he was sweating as he spoke because his own fan couldn’t work due to a power cut.
More than 2.3 million people live in the Gaza Strip, the narrow strip of land squeezed between Egypt and Israel.
According to local officials, the area needs around 500 megawatts of power per day in summer. It receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave’s lone power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.

 

Palestine Gaza power outage

