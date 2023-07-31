You are here

  • Home
  • UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies to boost financial transparency  

UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies to boost financial transparency  

UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies to boost financial transparency  
This move will help the UAE boost the confidence of investors (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rr2ua

Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies to boost financial transparency  

UAE to set up anti-money laundering bodies to boost financial transparency  
Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The UAE is stepping up its efforts to combat money laundering and increase financial transparency with the establishment of specialized prosecution entities.    

After being included in the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list of countries that have strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering systems in March 2022, the UAE has announced that it will set up bodies to fight such economic crimes, reported Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM.    

This move will help the UAE boost the confidence of investors from around the world and further encourage them to make the Gulf country’s environment a hub for their businesses. 

The announcement came during the 18th meeting of the Supreme Committee to supervise the national strategy to diminish money laundering, which was chaired by the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. 

During the meeting, Director General at the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing Hamid Al-Zaabi reviewed a presentation including the action plan of the FATF, the procedures and plans carried out by each regulatory authority, as well as the progress made in this regard. 

The items reviewed indicated an increase in the number of fines imposed by the regulatory authorities, which amounted to more than 130 million dirhams ($35 million) by the end of the second quarter of 2023, reflecting the effectiveness of the measures taken against violators. 

Al-Zaabi also shed light on a surge in suspicious transaction reports that were submitted to the Financial Information Unit in comparison to 2022 figures. 

This reflects the development of the understanding and awareness of the private sector as a result of the continuous efforts undertaken by all concerned authorities in the country, the presentation noted. 

With regard to money laundering investigations, the presentation also noted an increase in the quality and number of cases. 

The meeting was concluded by a presentation on the latest developments in the works of the national plan, in addition to reviewing the outputs of the plenary session of the FATF which was held in Paris in June 2023. 

In February, the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing in the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Combating Unit, WAM reported.  

The MoU was aimed at expanding collaboration between the two countries, particularly in risk understanding and the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and practices in the fields of anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing, to strengthen both countries’ responses to shared threats and risks.   

The agreement also aimed to raise awareness and improve domestic and regional understanding through training courses, workshops, seminars, and conferences. 

Topics: UAE money laundering Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Related

UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing
Middle-East
UAE, Egypt to boost cooperation in anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing

Credit boost for SME sector, shows SAMA report

Credit boost for SME sector, shows SAMA report
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Credit boost for SME sector, shows SAMA report

Credit boost for SME sector, shows SAMA report
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Credit facilities for Saudi Arabia’s small business sector increased in June in a sign of its growing importance to the Kingdom’s economy.

The latest monthly bulletin from Saudi Central Bank showed a 10.12 percent month-on-month rise of credit given for micro, small, and medium enterprises, with the increase from finance companies registering at 9.3 percent. 

Credit given to the mining sector rose by 2.87 percent, while the amount for the wholesale and retail trade industry went up by 2.58 percent.

Other increases revealed in the bulletin included a 2.63 percent rise in real estate loans given by banks, indicating a healthy housing sector.

Total personal loans grew by 3.95 percent, according to the bank, also known as SAMA.

On a macro level, the total money supply went up by 2.22 percent in June 2023 compared to previous month, while SAMA bills and reverse repurchase agreements went up by 41.84 percent compared to previous month.

When it came to commercial banks, their total deposits increased by 2.03 percent, out of which time and savings deposits grew 6.87 percent. 

The total liabilities of commercial banks rose 1.68 percent, while their assets went up by 1.68 percent.

Foreign assets held by commercial banks went up by 8.28 percent, according to the bulletin.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Related

SAMA licenses Fas Finance to operate in consumer spending space 
Business & Economy
SAMA licenses Fas Finance to operate in consumer spending space 

Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation  

Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation  
Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation  

Unified platform for transport and logistics sector to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation  
Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: To facilitate the ease of doing business, Saudi Arabia’s transport and logistics activities will be unified under the digital platform Logisti. 

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics signed an agreement with the Digital Government Authority to enable this software, which will offer consultations, services, and support for the digital transformation plan, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Monday.   

In line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, the agreement aims to accelerate the Kingdom’s journey to become a leading industrial powerhouse and global logistics hub.  

The deal was inked by Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Rumaih Al-Rumaih and the governor of the Digital Government Authority, Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan.

Through providing all the services of the transport sector through a single window, Logisti aims to enhance the efficiency, increase access, and improve operations. 

As per agreement, platforms will be unified to enable the work of beneficiaries of numerous transport and logistics activities, which provides digital services through Logisti. 

Al-Rumaih said earlier in July that Saudi Arabia aims to rank among the top 10 countries on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index by 2030.

The LPI is, according to the World Bank’s website, an “interactive benchmarking tool created to help countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance on trade logistics.”

Al-Rumaih was speaking at an exhibition organized by the PTA in London to showcase the Kingdom’s maritime initiatives and achievements. Several diplomats and members of the International Maritime Organization attended the event.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan said that the Kingdom’s progress in the maritime sector — including its close cooperation with the IMO and its support for the maritime environment — reflects the “firm and deep commitment of the Kingdom toward achieving the sustainable development goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Al-Rumaih said that the national strategy for transport and logistic services has set “clear goals in all aspects of maritime development.”

The Kingdom’s efforts to rank among the top 10 countries in the LPI by 2030 include establishing 59 logistic zones and increasing the capacity of its ports to over 40 million containers, he added.

“We are pleased to vigorously pursue tracks of cooperation with the IMO and member states on initiatives promoting climate, cooperation, and seafarers,” Al-Rumaih said. 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Transport and logistics Digital Government Authority (DGA) logistics

Related

Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  
Business & Economy
Saudi transport authority launches 2nd phase of localizing freight services  

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  

Saudi investment minister heads to Latin America to bolster investment relations  
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships between Saudi Arabia and Latin American countries, the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih is heading a high-level delegation for an official tour of seven nations between July 31 and August 9. 

The tour comes as an extension of previous visits organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment to a number of Caribbean and Latin and South American nations with the aim of building bridges of communication, the Saudi Press Agency reported.   

The delegation which includes several government agencies, national firms and representatives of the private sector is expected to highlight the growing opportunities between the Kingdom and Latin American countries across all fields of common interest.  

The Saudi delegation is also set to pay a visit to the Federal Republic of Brazil, Chile and Costa Rica.  

The officials are also expected to make a stopover at the Republic of Argentina, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.  

The minister is scheduled to open the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum which aims to enhance investment relations between the two countries across fields.  

The forum will see the participation of several officials and CEOs of major companies as well as representatives of the private sector from the two countries. 

Moreover, the forum will tackle issues related to investment and environment in the Kingdom and Brazil, in addition to a number of discussion sessions on opportunities in mining, food processing, agriculture and transport.  

The sessions will also tap into opportunities in various other sectors including logistics, healthcare, entertainment and pharmaceuticals.  

Furthermore, the forum will shed light on potential collaboration between investors in the two countries.  

During his tour to the six remaining nations, Al-Falih is scheduled to hold numerous meetings and roundtables with firms to explore new opportunities and further deepen investment partnerships. 

Topics: Saudi Latin America investment minister

Related

Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia eyes more collaboration with Central Asian countries: investment minister
Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 
Business & Economy
Saudi Investment Ministry inks MoU with Wemade to foster gaming industry in KSA 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips for 2nd consecutive day 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips for 2nd consecutive day 
Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips for 2nd consecutive day 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips for 2nd consecutive day 
Updated 31 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward movement for the second consecutive day as it shed 97.05 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 11,692.33 on Monday.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.91 billion ($1.58 billion) as 73 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 143 advanced.    

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also witnessed a downward trend as it slipped by 555.54 points to 24,500.64.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 1.33 percent to close at 1,534.80.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Drilling. The company’s share price soared by 7.17 percent to SR176.40.  

Other top performers of the day were Maharah Human Resources Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. whose share prices edged up by 4.75 percent and 4.32 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Takween Advanced Industries Co. as its share price dropped by 6.75 percent to SR17.12. 

On the announcements front, First Milling Co. reported its interim financial results for the first half of this year. In a Tadawul statement, the company revealed that its net profit narrowed in the first half of 2023 to SR108.7 million, down 19 percent, compared to SR133.7 million in the same period of the previous year.  

The firm’s net profit for the second quarter dipped by 43 percent to SR34.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.  

“While we acknowledge the challenges to net profit in the second quarter of 2023, we believe we have the suitable strategy and execution plan in place to deliver on our key projects — such as the PESA Mill, the Pre-Mix Plant, Durum Mill, and Mill C expansion in the Jeddah Plant — which we collectively expect to increase our capacity, boost our product variety, and have a positive long term financial impact,” said Abdullah Ababtain, CEO of First Milling Co., also known as First Mills.  

Driven by the decline in net profit, First Milling Co.’s share price fell by 2.84 percent to SR88.90. 

Another company which announced its financial results was Leejam Sports Co. The firm reported a 64.76 percent rise in net profit to SR135.1 million, compared to SR82 million in the same period a year ago.  

In a Tadawul statement, it attributed the rise to an increase in subscriptions and membership revenues, which soared by 26 percent in the first half of the year. The company’s share price edged up by 2.36 percent to SR147.40.  

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. reported a decline in net profit in the first half to SR29.69 million, down 13.59 percent compared to SR34.36 million in the same period of 2022. On Monday, the firm’s share prices dropped by 0.91 percent to SR32.50.  

Another company which announced its financial results was Methanol Chemicals Co., also known as Chemanol. The company reported a net loss of SR59.03 million in the first half against a net profit of SR194.83 million in the same period of the previous year.  

In a Tadawul statement, Chemanol said that it turned into loss during the first half of 2022 due to a decline in the average selling prices of the company’s products, along with the slowdown in demand for certain products during the current period. The company’s share price edged down by 1.21 percent to SR24.48.  

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,789  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,789  

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years
Updated 31 July 2023

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years

Pakistan keeps key rate at 22%, stock market crosses 48,000 level after two years
  • Market closed 957.60 points, or 2.03 percent, up at 48,034.59 points
  • Pakistan has raised key policy rate by 12.25 percent points since April 2022
Updated 31 July 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 48,000 mark on Monday for the first time in almost two years after gaining over 900 points, experts said, while Pakistan’s central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 22 percent.

According to the PSX website, the index had recorded an increase of 1010.93 points at 11:10am, from the previous close of 47,076.99 points. The market eventually closed 957.60 points, or 2.03 percent, up at 48,034.59 points.

“KSE100 crossed 48k level after 24 months,” Arif Habib Limites said. “KSE-100 index went up by 977 points (48,054 pts, +2.07 percent, on intraday basis) DoD; the 48k level crossed after ~24 months (last seen on Aug 23, 2021).”

Since Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the International Monetary Fund last month, the market has gained 6,601 points (+15.9 percent).

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan kept its key rate unchanged at 22 percent after a scheduled meeting of its monetary policy committee, the bank’s governor said at a press conference on Monday. SBP has raised its key policy rate by 12.25 percentage points since April 2022, to curb soaring inflation.

The meeting was the first since the new bailout was approved by the IMF on June 30 for an ailing economy that was teetering on the brink of a global debt default.

The IMF said in its country report following the bailout that the bank must continue with its monetary tightening cycle to tame inflation.

Topics: monetary policy Pakistan IMF Talks Pakistan China trade

Latest updates

Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar
Estonian sets world record for longest LED slackline walk in Qatar
Credit boost for SME sector, shows SAMA report
Credit boost for SME sector, shows SAMA report
Saudi govt agency to fund $22m Bosnia library building project
Saudi govt agency to fund $22m Bosnia library building project
Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership
Penguin Random House, UAE’s Kalimat Group announce publishing partnership
Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE’s COP28 presidency
Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics expresses confidence in UAE’s COP28 presidency

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.