Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested several suspects and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control on Monday arrested two citizens in Riyadh for selling more than 35 kg of hashish, and a quantity of medically regulated pills.
Saudi Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Ardah sector of the Jazan region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 50 kg of qat.
Similar patrols in Asir region’s Dhahran Al-Janoub governorate resulted in four Ethiopian nationals being arrested after they violated border security regulations by smuggling 87 kg of hashish.
A Pakistani resident in the Eastern Province was arrested for selling 9.3 kg of methamphetamine shabu, while police in Jeddah arrested a Yemeni national who had violated border security regulations by promoting narcotic amphetamines.
Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and the cases referred to public prosecutors.
Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected] or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.
Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.
Seven breaks ground at SR1.3bn entertainment destination in Madinah
Project will feature state-of-the-art cinema, adventure zones, e-karting track
Scheme set to ‘transform the entertainment landscape of the region,’ developer says
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Construction of a new SR1.3 billion ($350 million) entertainment destination in Madinah is now underway, its developer Saudi Entertainment Ventures said.
A joint venture between Al-Bawani and UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Co. will carry out the building work.
Seven Chairman Abdullah Al-Dawood said: “Our entertainment destination in Madinah will transform the entertainment landscape of the region and bring new, unique and exciting experiences to the people of Madinah.”
The project was designed to “enrich the quality of life for millions of Saudis,” he said.
Fakher Al-Shawaf, CEO of Albawani Holding, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate once again with Seven on this groundbreaking project, which aims to establish an exceptional entertainment destination in the holy city of Madinah.”
Ramez Al-Khayat, UCC Holding’s group managing director, said: “This is an exciting project to add to our portfolio. As a leading international construction and contracting company with a wealth of expertise, we will deliver Seven’s entertainment destination with our signature superior quality.”
The entertainment destination is located next to King Fahad Central Park and will cover more than 100,000 square meters, with a built-up area of over 84,000 square meters. The developer said it would feature open paths and gardens to blend with and enhance the existing environment.
As well as a choice of exciting rides set within a 4,000 square meter family entertainment center, the destination will have an e-karting track stretching more than 330 meters over two levels.
There will also be a Discovery Adventures center offering visitors the chance to take part in trekking experiences, tree house trails and other jungle-themed challenges and educational missions, as well as a Play-Doh entertainment center to stimulate children’s imagination and creativity.
The entertainment destination will also be home to a state-of-the-art cinema with Imax and VIP screens and a 10-lane futuristic bowling alley.
A wellness center will provide opportunities to relax and rejuvenate, while a wide range of international and local food and beverage outlets will keep visitors fed and watered.
Seven is investing more than SR50 billion in the development of 21 entertainment destinations in 14 cities across the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Abha, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Yanbu and Buraidah.
The wholly owned subsidiary of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund PIF is mandated to invest in, develop and operate entertainment destinations that cater to the needs of everyone living in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi FM calls on OIC states to take practical steps to confront Qur’an desecration incidents
FM was speaking at extraordinary OIC meeting on Monday to address repeated incidents of the desecration of the Qur’an
Says OIC responsible for defending values of tolerance and peace, protecting and spreading true image of Islam
Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH:Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has called on Organization of Islamic Cooperation states to unite in efforts to take practical and effective steps to confront protests involving the desecration of the holy Qur’an.
He was speaking at an extraordinary OIC meeting on Monday to address repeated incidents where copies of the Qur’an have been desecrated in Sweden and Denmark.
Prince Faisal said that the organization was responsible for defending the values of tolerance and peace, protecting and spreading the true image of Islam, and rejecting and combating intolerance and extremism.
Prince Faisal highlighted that efforts by OIC states resulted in the UN Human Rights Council adopting a resolution on July 12 which condemned and strongly rejected any advocacy and manifestation of religious hatred, including public and pre-meditated acts of desecration of the holy Qur’an.
The foreign minister said that freedom of expression should be a moral value that spread respect and coexistence among people and not a tool to spread hatred and clashes between cultures.
He highlighted the need to spread the values of tolerance and moderation, and reject all forms of practices that generated hatred, violence and extremism.
Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of Qur’an-desecrating incidents, stressing that these provocative acts could not be accepted under any justification.
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called on Sweden and Denmark to prevent Qur’an desecration and “expressed his disappointment that no measures were taken in this regard so far.”
“It is unfortunate that the concerned authorities claiming freedom of expression continue to provide licenses to repeat these acts contrary to international law, and this leads to a lack of respect for religions,” Taha said in remarks during the meeting.
A recent string of public Qur’an desecrations by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.
Earlier on Monday, more Qur’an burnings took place in Sweden and Denmark as the governments of the two Nordic countries said that they were examining ways to legally limit such acts in a bid to de-escalate growing tensions with OIC countries.
On Sunday, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that the government would seek to make it illegal to desecrate the Qur’an or other religious holy books in front of foreign embassies in the Nordic country.
He said in an interview with the Danish public broadcaster DR that the burning of holy scriptures “only serves the purpose of creating division in a world that actually needs unity.”
Saudi govt agency to fund $22m Bosnia library building project
Library will be accessible to over 22,000 students and 10,000 other external users
Updated 31 July 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Fund for Development officials on Monday unveiled a $22 million project to build a library at the University of Sarajevo, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
A ceremony to launch the scheme was attended by Bosnia and Herzegovina Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konakovic, Prime Minister of the Sarajevo Canton Nihad Uk, and the Saudi Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Osamah bin Dakhil Al-Ahmadi.
The public library, which will cover 13,590 square meters, will connect 28 branch libraries in the various faculties of the university. It will be accessible to more than 22,000 students, around 1,600 staff and faculty members, and 10,000 other external users.
The project aims to boost university standards, enhance its scientific research capabilities, and address the needs of students.
Chairman of the SFD’s board of directors, Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb, said the project was part of efforts to further strengthen relations between Saudi Arabia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Konakovic said that while the project would enrich academic work, he hoped the library would become a symbol of joint efforts between the two countries to promote education and knowledge for future generations.
Established in 1975, the Saudi fund has financed 11 projects and development programs in various regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina with a total value of around $185 million.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Fencing Federation, and the Olympic and Paralympic Committee joined others in sending their condolences to Al-Obaid.
Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal also expressed his sympathy.
The ministry tweeted: “The Ministry of Sports extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to Ali Ibrahim Al-Obaid, the coach of the fencing team at the Al-Adalah Club, on the death of his children.”
The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee said: “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to the coach of the fencing team, and his family on the death of the children, hoping that God Almighty will dwell them in his spacious gardens and give family patience and solace to bear with the loss.”
Abdullah Alsunaid, a social media user, said: “May God have mercy on them.”
Al-Obaid thanked all those who had expressed sympathy following the tragic incident.