Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have arrested several suspects and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control on Monday arrested two citizens in Riyadh for selling more than 35 kg of hashish, and a quantity of medically regulated pills.

Saudi Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Ardah sector of the Jazan region thwarted an attempt to smuggle 50 kg of qat.

Similar patrols in Asir region’s Dhahran Al-Janoub governorate resulted in four Ethiopian nationals being arrested after they violated border security regulations by smuggling 87 kg of hashish.

A Pakistani resident in the Eastern Province was arrested for selling 9.3 kg of methamphetamine shabu, while police in Jeddah arrested a Yemeni national who had violated border security regulations by promoting narcotic amphetamines.

Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and the cases referred to public prosecutors.

Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected] or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.

Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.