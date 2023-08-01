Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 56 points to close at 11,636 

You are here

The total trading turnover on Tuesday was recorded at SR5.41 billion ($1.44 billion) as 89 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 121 advanced.   
The total trading turnover on Tuesday was recorded at SR5.41 billion ($1.44 billion) as 89 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 121 advanced. Reuters/File   
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped for the third day in a row, as it shed 56.16 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 11,636.07.  

The total trading turnover on Tuesday was recorded at SR5.41 billion ($1.44 billion) as 89 of the listed 228 stocks declined, while 121 advanced.   

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu gained 214.51 points to close at 24,715.15.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped by 0.63 percent to 1,525.14.  

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. emerged as the top performer, as its share price soared by 6.24 percent to close at SR23.84.  

Other top gainers included Saudi Ground Services Co. and Arabian Drilling Co. whose share prices surged by 3.79 percent and 3.40 percent respectively.  

The worst performer was East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry, as its share price dropped by 3.46 percent to SR61.40.  

On the announcements front, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. announced that its net profit narrowed by 70.53 percent to SR1.16 billion in the first half of 2023, from SR5.53 billion in the same period a year ago.  

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the fall in net profit to the decrease in average selling prices which dropped by 47 percent in the first half.  

In the second quarter of 2023, its net profit fell 78.48 percent to SR651 million, compared to SR3.02 billion in the same period a year ago. Driven by the decline in profit, the company’s share price dropped by 1.39 percent to SR142.20. 

Retal Urban Development Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. The company reported a net profit of SR112.54 million in the first half, up 20.45 percent compared to SR93.43 million in the first half of 2022.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the rise in profit was driven by a 42.43 percent growth in revenue to SR582.98 million compared to SR409.31 million a year ago. Retal’s share price edged up by 1.33 percent to SR9.15.  

Meanwhile, Middle East Paper Co. announced that it signed a subscription agreement with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.  

The subscription agreement will help MEPCO raise its capital to SR866.67 million from SR666.67 million, along with suspending the rights shares by issuing 19.9 million new ordinary shares, representing 30 percent of the company’s existing capital, at a nominal value of SR10 per share. 

“The new shares will be fully subscribed by PIF so that PIF’s ownership in MEPCO’s share capital will be 23.08 percent after the capital increase, subject to the Capital Market Authority’s approval,” said MEPCO in a Tadawul statement.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul NOMU stocks

RIYADH: As part of its expansion drive to meet growing demand, the Kingdom’s national carrier Saudia plans to add 20 fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet by 2026.

The aircraft provides a new level of comfort, carrying 180 to 220 passengers in a conventional two-class interior configuration.

It is part of the A320 family, which is the world’s most widely used single-aisle aircraft family.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudia Airbus aviation fleet expansion

SAO PAULO: Green energy and food security are two of the main sectors in which Saudi Arabia is interested in investing in Brazil, the Kingdom’s investment minister said on Monday.

Khalid Al-Falih, who was speaking at the Brazil-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum at the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo, also cited the financial, automotive, agricultural, transport and logistics, infrastructure, ecotourism and entertainment sectors as other areas of interest.

“With the evolution of the Global South coupled with shared values between Brazil and Saudi Arabia, aligned strategic interests and strong private sectors, which we have so much respect for, why couldn’t we become a top-five investor in each other’s economy?” he said.

“I believe that we can and should, and that it’s possible. This is the objective of each member of our delegation, both the public and private sectors.

“This was the guidance we received from our leadership with this historic mission that we’re carrying out.”

The Saudi delegation, comprising around 100 people, will visit six other Latin American countries until Aug. 9: Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Costa Rica and Panama.

Al-Falih said Brazil and Saudi Arabia have many commonalities despite geographic distance.

“We’re two proud G20 members and major energy producers. We’re well positioned to be strategic partners, being the economic leaders of our respective regions,” he added.

When speaking about climate change, he said both countries’ goals of net zero carbon emissions are also closely aligned.

“Brazil’s long-term goal is to have zero emissions by 2050 and to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030, and the Kingdom intends to reach zero emissions by 2060, which will be quite challenging for Saudi Arabia considering that we’re a large producer of hydrocarbons and a very industrialized country,” Al-Falih added.

“We don’t have the blessings of the Amazon to absorb our carbon emissions, but we’re looking for ways to do it.”

He mentioned a Saudi green hydrogen project that has more than $10 billion in investments, and that the Kingdom wants to replicate in Brazil.

“We also launched green initiatives in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East to increase renewable energy and the circular economy, in addition to the project to plant 50 billion trees, 10 billion of them in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The Kingdom has also been advancing in the automotive sector, and aims to produce half a million electric cars per year, for which investments will be needed in batteries and other materials, Al-Falih said.

Saudi Arabia is also seeking to become a hub for food security in the region, and wants to invest in Brazilian agricultural production and continue to be a major supplier of fertilizers, he added.

“In order to do this, we need a strong transport and logistics sector, considering Brazil's vast territory and economic scale,” he said.

“This is necessary to ensure that everything runs smoothly, especially in the global supply chain, for commodities and imported products. An improvement in infrastructure will lower Brazil’s logistics costs.”

Saudi Arabia intends to attract 100 million tourists by 2030, and for that it has been investing in ecotourism and entertainment, and sees Brazil as a reference in these sectors, Al-Falih said.

He added that Hotel Fasano, a high-end Brazilian hotel chain, has signed a memorandum of understanding to invest in one or two projects in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom also wants to invest in Brazilian biofuels and biochemicals, and Al-Falih said it sees great potential in this market in Latin America.

“What I’ve mentioned here are just a few of the many sectors that we’ve found great potential in, but our interest and support are extended to all opportunities for large, medium and small companies, as well as innovative startups,” he added.

Al-Falih also mentioned Saudi interest in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrotechnology and aerospace industries, and said he will visit the headquarters of Brazilian plane manufacturer Embraer.

Geraldo Alckmin, Brazil’s vice president and minister of development, industry and commerce, also spoke at the event.

He recalled that Arabs have a strong presence in Brazilian culture and in the state of Sao Paulo, and said his name might have an Arab origin.

He added that there are great opportunities for partnerships and investments between the two countries in the petrochemicals, energy, automotive, ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel and infrastructure sectors.

Alckmin said Brazil has important lithium reserves, and has just exported it for the first time.

“Now we have the challenge of taking the most important step, which is the production of batteries for electric cars,” he added.

Brazil has been developing itself with stability and predictability, Alckmin said. “Brazil is growing, its GDP (gross domestic product) has grown, unemployment has dropped, the real (the country’s currency) has appreciated, the stock market has risen, but this should spur us on to make even more reforms and pursue more economic efficiency,” he said, adding that tax reform will stimulate Brazilian industry.

On the subject of deforestation, Alckmin said: “We can proudly record that deforestation fell by more than 50 percent in this first half (of this year). Brazil is committed to the Amazon rainforest and to combating climate change.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Khalid Al-Falih Geraldo Alckmin

Saudi competition authority imposes $2.6m fine to combat monopolistic practices 

Saudi competition authority imposes $2.6m fine to combat monopolistic practices 
Updated 57 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition authority imposes $2.6m fine to combat monopolistic practices 

Saudi competition authority imposes $2.6m fine to combat monopolistic practices 
Updated 57 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to enhance Saudi Arabia’s market performance, the General Authority for Competition imposed a SR10 million ($2.66 million) fine on Al-Moknaz Fodder Trading Co. for abusing its dominant position in the market.    

Responsible for combating illegal monopolistic practices in Saudi Arabia, the authority’s move is part of its strategy to promote competition-stimulating policies and improve market performance to support consumer and business sector confidence. 

On receiving complaints about the commercial company, the GAC decided to investigate which led to its decision to penalize the firm for violating Paragraph 3 of Article 6 of the Competition Law. 

The law says: “It is prohibited for the establishment or establishments that enjoy a dominant position in the market or an important part of it to abuse exploiting this situation to prejudice or limit competition or to reduce or increase the available quantities of products in order to control prices and fabricate an unreal abundance or deficit (of goods).”   

With a desire to promote the business sector’s competition environment, the authority also called on all establishments to abide by the Competition Law as well as its executive regulations.  

Aimed at contributing to investment flow and enhancing sustainable development, such decisions demonstrate the GAC’s commitment to improving the business environment in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030. 

Topics: General Authority for Competition Al-Moknaz Fodder Trading Co

Oman central bank issues treasury bills worth over $70m 

Oman central bank issues treasury bills worth over $70m 
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Oman central bank issues treasury bills worth over $70m 

Oman central bank issues treasury bills worth over $70m 
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman issued treasury bills totaling 27 million rials ($70.1 million) this week for varying maturity periods, with a 0.1 percent decrease compared to the previous seven days.  

Last week, the Central Bank of Oman issued treasury bills worth 27.05 million rials, marking the continuation of such issuances for the past several weeks as the country’s Finance Ministry in January predicted a budget deficit of around 1.3 billion rials in 2023.

The central bank, which acts as the issue manager for such debt instruments, said that the latest issuances are split into two tranches with varying maturity periods.

In a statement on Tuesday, the bank explained that the bills with a value of 5 million rials are allocated for a maturity period of 28 days, with an average acceptable price of 99.66 rials, a slight difference when compared to the 99.67 rials price recorded last week.  

The remaining bills worth 22 million rials carry a maturity period of 91 days. The bank said the average accepted price for this issuance reached 98.74 for every 100 rials, while the minimum accepted price arrived at 98.71 rials.   

“The average discount rate and the average yield reached 5.05202 percent and 5.11649 percent, respectively,” it said in a press release.  

The bank added: “It may be noted that the interest rate on the repo operations with CBO is 6 percent while the discount rate on the treasury bills discounting facility with CBO is 6.5 percent.”  

Following the US Federal Reserve’s decision last week to raise its key policy rate by 25 basis points, the CBO also increased its repo rate for local banks at a similar rate to 6 percent. 

The central bank said that its monetary policy’s target is to sustain and maintain its fixed exchange rate.  

“This policy is aligned with the structure and nature of the Omani economy. There are a number of advantages for the Sultanate that are derived from this policy among which are stability of the Omani rial, mitigation of capital outflow, and promoting certainty among investors by removing exchange rate risk,” the bank said last week. 

Widely regarded as low-risk and secure investments, treasury bills are issued by the central bank to promote the local money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-term interest rates.  

“The government may also resort to this instrument whenever felt necessary for financing its recurrent expenditures,” the bank stated.  

Topics: Oman Central Bank of Oman treasury bills

Oil Updates — crude holds near 3-month high on signs of tightening supply 

Oil Updates — crude holds near 3-month high on signs of tightening supply 
Updated 01 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — crude holds near 3-month high on signs of tightening supply 

Oil Updates — crude holds near 3-month high on signs of tightening supply 
Updated 01 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday but were still near the three-month high reached in the previous session on signs of tightening global supply and strong demand in the US, the world’s biggest fuel consumer. 

Brent crude futures for October were down 54 cents at $85.89 a barrel at 11:22 a.m. Saudi time. Brent settled at its highest since April 13 on Monday. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $81.24 a barrel, down 56 cents from the previous session’s settlement, its highest since April 14. 

US crude products rose in May, its highest since August 2019: EIA 

US crude oil and petroleum products supplied, a proxy for demand, rose to 20.78 million barrels per day in May, the highest since August 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic decimated global energy demand, Energy Information Administration data showed on Monday. 

Product supplied of finished motor gasoline increased in May to 9.11 million bpd, the highest since June 2022. 

Meanwhile, US field production of crude oil fell to 12.66 million bpd in May, the lowest since February, EIA data showed. 

Production in Texas advanced 0.9 percent to 5.5 million bpd, its highest on record since 2005. 

North Dakota output also climbed by 0.9 percent to 1.1 million bpd in May, its highest since February. 

However, production fell in New Mexico by 3.1 percent to 1.8 million bpd, its lowest since February. 

Gross natural gas production in the US lower 48 states moved up 0.7 billion cubic feet per day to a record 115 bcfd in May, according to the EIA’s monthly 914 production report. That topped the prior all-time high of 114.3 bcfd in April 2023. 

In top gas-producing states, monthly output in May rose 1.2 percent to 20.9 bcfd in Pennsylvania, the highest since January 2022 and grew 1.2 percent to a record 33.7 bcfd in Texas. 

Strathcona to buy smaller rival at $6.5bn 

On Tuesday, Canadian oil producer Strathcona Resources said it would go public by acquiring smaller rival Pipestone Energy Corp. in an all-stock deal to value the combined business at 8.6 billion Canadian dollars ($6.49 billion). 

Pipestone Energy has a market capitalization of $756.83 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. 

Strathcona said the two companies will amalgamate to form a new corporation that will retain Strathcona’s name. 

Pipestone shareholders will receive about 9.05 percent of the pro forma equity in the combined company, with existing Strathcona shareholders owning the rest. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates crude oil

