Saudi FM reiterates Kingdom's rejection of Qur'an desecrating incidents in call with Danish counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen spoke on the phone on Tuesday. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen spoke on the phone on Tuesday. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM reiterates Kingdom's rejection of Qur'an desecrating incidents in call with Danish counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen spoke on the phone.
  • Prince Faisal said that extremists are exploiting freedom of expression to fuel hatred, and not only aim to critisize Islam but also provoke Muslim communities
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reiterated the Kingdom’s total rejection of all attempts to insult the holy Qur’an during a phone call with his Danish counterpart on Tuesday.

He also repeated the Kingdom’s demands that immediate measures are taken to stop such extremist acts that offend the feelings of Muslims around the world.

Prince Faisal also said that extremists are exploiting freedom of expression to fuel hatred, and not only aim to critisize Islam but also provoke Muslim communities. He added that this matter may not serve Denmark’s interests internationally and only extremists will benefit from such practices.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, on his part, expressed his country’s condemnation of Qur’an burning incidents and his regret at such provocative actions. He also highlighted that his government had previously expressed its rejection of these incidents.

The Danish government said on Sunday it would seek to find a “legal tool” that could enable authorities to intervene in Qur’an desecrating protests, if deemed to entail “significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security.”

“The fact that we are signalling both in Denmark and abroad that we are working on it will hopefully help de-escalate the problems we are facing,” Rasmussen told journalists on Monday.

“It is not because we feel pressured to do so, but it is our political analysis that it is in the best interest of all of us,” Rasmussen said. “We shouldn't just sit and wait for this to explode.”

However, a Qur’an burning took place in Denmark on Monday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia quran burning Denmark

Updated 13 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Taif Summer Fruits Festival launches with markets, family activities

Taif Summer Fruits Festival launches with markets, family activities
  • Festival highlights the diversity of Taif’s seasonal agriculture and supports farmers through a range of activities
  • Event will also include a wild fig and green plum crop display, in addition to a market for local families to sell products
Updated 13 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Taif Summer Fruits Festival launched on Aug. 2 in Al-Ruddaf Park, under the auspices of Taif Gov. Prince Saud bin Nahar.

The festival highlights the diversity of Taif’s seasonal agriculture and supports farmers through a range of activities held on the main stage for three days. The event will also include a wild fig and green plum crop display, in addition to a market for local families to sell products.

The director-general of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture branch in the Makkah region, Majid Al-Khalif, said that the festival is supervised by the ministry in Taif, with the participation of government and private agencies, in addition to more than 30 farmers, beekeepers and local family business representatives.

Hani Al-Qadi, director of the ministry’s office in Taif, highlighted the ministry’s keenness to support farmers and encourage production, in addition to promoting agricultural goods through festivals and events.

Agricultural crops are sold by farmers across local markets in the governorate, as well as in markets in Makkah, Jeddah and Riyadh.

Popular seasonal fruits farmed in Taif include apricots, peaches, prickly pears, pomegranates, quinces, berries and grapes.

Topics: Taif Summer Fruits Festival Prince Saud bin Nahar Majid Al-Khalif

Deputy governor of Makkah to wash inside of Kaaba on behalf of King Salman

The inside of the Kaaba will be washed on Wednesday in an annual tradition. (@ReasahAlharmain)
The inside of the Kaaba will be washed on Wednesday in an annual tradition. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Deputy governor of Makkah to wash inside of Kaaba on behalf of King Salman

The inside of the Kaaba will be washed on Wednesday in an annual tradition. (@ReasahAlharmain)
  • The kiswa of the Kaaba covering its exterior was recently replaced at the beginning of the Islamic year
Updated 26 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: On behalf of King Salman, the deputy governor of Makkah Region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz will wash the inside of the Kaaba on Wednesday.

The President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, various officials, and a group of citizens will also participate in the washing ceremony.

During the ceremony, a staircase is used to access the holy site and the gatekeeper of the Kaaba opens the door. The inside of the Kaaba is then washed and participants in the ceremony pray inside it.

The kiswa of the Kaaba covering its exterior was recently replaced at the beginning of the Islamic year in an annual tradition.

Topics: Kaaba King Salman Saudi Arabia kiswa

AlUla Design Award’s 10 finalists named

AlUla Design Award’s 10 finalists named
Updated 35 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla Design Award's 10 finalists named

AlUla Design Award’s 10 finalists named
  • Awards to showcase 10 exceptional designs inspired by AlUla’s heritage, landscape, artistic legacies
  • Arts AlUla, part of the Royal Commission for AlUla, was set up to promote artistic creation and celebrate AlUla’s cultural and natural heritage
Updated 35 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arts AlUla officials on Tuesday revealed the names of the 10 finalists to compete for the second AlUla Design Award.
The open call event invites established and emerging designers to conceptualize and propose exceptional items for cultural retail.
The award aims to recognize design inspired by the heritage, landscape, and artistic legacies of AlUla.
Arts AlUla, part of the Royal Commission for AlUla, was set up to promote artistic creation and celebrate AlUla’s cultural and natural heritage.
The work of the 10 finalists will be exhibited at Paris Design Week and five winners will be announced on Sept. 7.
The finalists are: Tawa by Shaddah Studio (Saudi Arabia), Naba Tea Tiffin by Ikkis, Gunjan Gupta (India), AlUla Terrains: Dates Serving Set by Teeb (Lebanon and Saudi Arabia), Incense Heritage Collection by Sarra Hafaiedh (Tunisia), Ohjea by Thaqeb Studio (Saudi Arabia), Oil Lantern by Imane Mellah (France), Book Lithic by Ahmed Al-Mannai, Rashed Al-Araifi, Hamad Al-Mannai, and Abdulla Binhindi (Bahrain), Arabian Leopard Sculpture Set by Abdulla Binhindi (Bahrain), Steps Clasp by Sara Kanoo (Bahrain), and Sand Garden by Tajalla Studio (Saudi Arabia).
Their designs will be showcased in the French capital in an exhibition conceived by acclaimed designer Herve Sauvage, running from Sept. 8 to 16 at Galerie MR21.
Twenty designers were originally shortlisted, and prototypes of their designs were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.
The winning designs may be commissioned, supported in their production, and promoted within AlUla and its network of influential and high-profile regional and international activities.
Organizers of the award noted that its presence at PDW would provide an opportunity for design audiences to engage with new and exciting designers interpreting the landscape and heritage of AlUla in unique ways for cultural retail.
Jury member, Cyril Zammit, said: “The designers have captivated the jury with their innovative concepts, artistic excellence, and imaginative interpretations of AlUla’s rich cultural heritage. The quality and innovation have proven exceptional.
“There were more international entries than the first edition and I was pleased to discover a stronger voice from the Middle East with emerging new talents.
“All the finalists have managed to truly capture the essence of AlUla and transform it into tangible retail designs,” he added.

Topics: AlUla AlUla Design Award Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) heritage

Graduate Space Program in KSA seeks young engineers

Graduate Space Program in KSA seeks young engineers
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Graduate Space Program in KSA seeks young engineers

Graduate Space Program in KSA seeks young engineers
  • Applications open for 2 weeks, offering on-the-job training through a 6-month European placement
  • Frank Salzgeber, acting vice governor for space at the commission, said: “Building up human capabilities in the Kingdom for the space sector is one of our objectives
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Serco invited applications on Tuesday in a bid to recruit young national engineers for its Graduate Space Program in Saudi Arabia.
The international public services company has recently launched its Saudi Space Division, which is based out of Riyadh and is the first of its kind in the Kingdom.
Its graduate program is the first phase in ensuring the transfer of operational knowledge and capabilities to young engineers and scientists in Saudi Arabia.
With the growth of its international reputation in the space industry, the Communications, Space and Technology Commission is tasked with nurturing local talent in a developing sector for the nation.
Frank Salzgeber, acting vice governor for space at the commission, said: “Building up human capabilities in the Kingdom for the space sector is one of our objectives.
“We are delighted to see that private industry is supporting this endeavor and we welcome others to follow the example of Serco.”
As a government impact partner, Serco utilizes its global space experience to harness national residents’ talent and skills within relevant fields.
Roberto Mulatti, managing director for space at Serco Europe, said: “Serco’s knowledge of the public and private space sector is both global and extensive, with more than 40 years of experience supporting the European Space Agency, and a significant presence in six European countries.”
Serco employs more than 2,000 space specialists on a global scale. It has supported civil and military space programs for over four decades, including those of the ESA, the UK Ministry of Defence, and NASA.
Applications are now open for two weeks, with several graduates to be recruited by October.
The application process will be open indefinitely beyond the initial closing date, allowing other students from across the Kingdom to learn more about the opportunities.
Graduates brought onto the program will benefit from on-the-job training through a six-month placement at world-leading space facilities in Europe, offering them international exposure through Serco and its partners.
They will continue their journey through theoretical lessons, shadowing, and mentorship on their return to Saudi Arabia, to be deployed into Serco’s operational contracts in the regional space sector.
Amar Vora, head of space for Serco Middle East, said: “With Serco’s experience in space it seemed only right we moved quickly to begin transferring our knowledge and expertise to the next generation to proactively support nationalization goals.”
Vora added that the first batch of graduates will benefit from valuable placements that will equip them with the skills and know-how to support Saudi’s ambitions.
He added: “Serco is a proud partner of the Saudi government, and the launch of this specialized graduate program demonstrates our commitment to the country and our best possible contribution in ensuring Saudi has the local talent it needs to become a world leader in space.”
Serco is currently accepting applications for two positions based on immediate needs — a graduate space data engineer and a graduate space operations engineer.
The graduate space data engineer will be vital in managing and utilizing Earth observation data for various projects. This role will include a placement of up to six months in Frascati, Italy, supporting programs for the ESA Centre for Earth Observation.
The graduate spacecraft operations engineer will play a vital role in the planning, execution, and monitoring of spacecraft operations for various missions.
It will include a placement of up to six months in Darmstadt, Germany, supporting functions for the European Space Operations Centre on an operational contract, gaining hands-on experience in a real-world operational environment.
Mona Al-Thagafi, Saudi Arabia’s country director for Serco Middle East, said: “Investing in a two-year space program for Saudi graduates not only fuels their scientific progress but also empowers them to become pioneers and expand their knowledge and skills to propel the nation to new heights.”
 

Topics: Serco Graduate Space Program Saudi Space Division Riyadh

Saudi, Indonesian ministers discuss enhancing military, defense ties

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Tuesday.SPA
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Tuesday.SPA
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Indonesian ministers discuss enhancing military, defense ties

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Tuesday.SPA
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Jakarta on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in the military and defense field and ways to develop it. They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.
After that, several heads of Indonesian defense companies made presentations to the Saudi minister of defense about their capabilities, expertise and latest products in the defense field.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia

